Adaptive Reuse Apartment Conversions Hit a New Record

The pandemic saw offices and hotels across the country shut down for months. Many hotels closed permanently, even as travel restrictions eased. When offices began to reopen, some companies opted for hybrid workplaces, reducing the need to hold on to so much office real estate. While all those large, empty buildings darkened the skylines of many cities, particularly huge metros like New York, real estate developers saw an opportunity for their adaptive reuse for residences.

Rethinking the urban landscape post-pandemic

According to a recent report from RENTCafé, 20,100 new apartments will be created out of 151 repurposed buildings in 2021, including old offices, hotels, and factories.

Office buildings have been on the radar of residential developers because of their location in urban hubs. In 2020, more than 5,800 new apartments sprung up in converted offices, while this year there have been an estimated 7,400 new units -- an all-time high.

Hotel and factory conversions also increased over the past two years. In 2020, there were 923 factory conversions and 1,061 hotel conversions to apartments; in 2021, there's been an estimated 3,430 and 2,847 conversions, respectively.

Post-pandemic, there are no signs of adaptive reuse slowing down. RENTCafé reports that there are close to 53,000 units at some point in the conversion process that will be ready starting in 2022 and onward.

These are the top 10 cities with the most converted apartments in 2020 and 2021: