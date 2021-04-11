Adaptive Reuse Apartment Conversions Hit a New Record

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
The pandemic saw offices and hotels across the country shut down for months. Many hotels closed permanently, even as travel restrictions eased. When offices began to reopen, some companies opted for hybrid workplaces, reducing the need to hold on to so much office real estate. While all those large, empty buildings darkened the skylines of many cities, particularly huge metros like New York, real estate developers saw an opportunity for their adaptive reuse for residences.
Rethinking the urban landscape post-pandemic
According to a recent report from RENTCafé, 20,100 new apartments will be created out of 151 repurposed buildings in 2021, including old offices, hotels, and factories.
Office buildings have been on the radar of residential developers because of their location in urban hubs. In 2020, more than 5,800 new apartments sprung up in converted offices, while this year there have been an estimated 7,400 new units -- an all-time high.
Hotel and factory conversions also increased over the past two years. In 2020, there were 923 factory conversions and 1,061 hotel conversions to apartments; in 2021, there's been an estimated 3,430 and 2,847 conversions, respectively.
Post-pandemic, there are no signs of adaptive reuse slowing down. RENTCafé reports that there are close to 53,000 units at some point in the conversion process that will be ready starting in 2022 and onward.
These are the top 10 cities with the most converted apartments in 2020 and 2021:
|City
|2020
|2021
|Total
|Philadelphia
|742
|1,121
|1,863
|Washington, D.C.
|250
|1,512
|1,762
|Cleveland
|825
|354
|1,179
|Chicago
|574
|561
|1,135
|Los Angeles
|60
|1,013
|1,073
|Alexandria, Virginia
|520
|435
|955
|Detroit
|0
|874
|874
|Pittsburgh
|205
|609
|814
|Kansas City, Missouri
|449
|217
|666
|New York
|286
|328
|614
As the data shows, overall, Philadelphia leads the nation in this area, with 1,863 apartments now available for tenants since the spike in adaptive reuse in 2020. Second on the list is Washington, D.C., which is currently in the lead for the number of office conversions, claiming 1,100 new units out of 1,750 total created since last year, according to the report.
Cleveland and Chicago are also two big metro areas with an eye toward adaptive reuse, with 1,179 and 1,135 apartments, respectively, converted in the last two years. And while Detroit might not have had adaptive reuse on the agenda in 2020, it has certainly caught up with the trend in 2021.
Approximately 11,800 apartments had been converted and were ready for residents in 2020, double the units that were converted in 2010. It's expected that there will be another 20,000 conversions announced by the end of the year, proving that a growing number of real estate developers and investors are considering the environmental impact of new construction.
Why adaptive reuse is important
There are three main reasons adaptive reuse is a growing trend in real estate development: It's cheaper, it takes less time than building brand new, and it's kinder to the environment. Whereas suburbs might have more land for new development, adaptive reuse is ideal for already congested cities that can benefit from the revitalization of older buildings. This is especially true for historic districts, where adaptive reuse can preserve older buildings for generations to come.
While offices, hotels, and factories currently top the list of buildings ready for transformation, developers have their eyes on other types of properties that can be reused. Healthcare buildings, warehouses, schools, stores, community centers, government and financial buildings, and religious centers also have much reuse potential.
The bottom line
Cities don't have to rely solely on new construction to thrive. Adaptive reuse is a sustainable way to maintain the character and rich history of older buildings and transform them into new residences and other spaces for future generations.
