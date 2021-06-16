22 U.S. States Ask Supreme Court to Keep CDC Eviction Ban

And the CDC eviction ban battle continues -- this time, in the Supreme Court. Just last week, a group of landlords and Realtors appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the Centers for Disease Control’s ban on residential evictions, currently set to expire June 30. Now, the Justice Department and 22 state Attorneys General are stepping in to ask for the opposite.

It’s a whirlwind of twists and turns, so if you’re feeling a bit of whiplash, you’re not alone. Here’s what you need to know.

A roller-coaster ride

The eviction ban issued by the CDC has had one heck of a bumpy ride. Multiple Realtor, property management, and landlord groups have filed lawsuits against the CDC (as well as its higher-ups), and in some cases, they’ve won.

In April, for example, a Texas judge declared the ban unconstitutional. Not two months later, federal Judge Dabney Friedrich lifted the ban entirely. Just hours after issuing her verdict, though, Friedrich agreed to stay her decision until the Justice Department had the chance to appeal.

In the meantime, the group of plaintiffs -- which includes the Alabama Association of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors, Title One Management, and more -- appealed to the D.C. Circuit of Appeals to lift Friedrich’s stay. When that failed, they made an emergency request to the Supreme Court.

“The stay order cannot stand,” the filing reads. “As both the Sixth Circuit and the district court here recognized, Congress never gave the CDC the staggering amount of power it now claims.”

The Justice Department filed an opposition response not long after, and this week, attorneys general for 22 states filed a brief in support. These states included:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

The brief reads: