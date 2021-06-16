22 U.S. States Ask Supreme Court to Keep CDC Eviction Ban

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
And the CDC eviction ban battle continues -- this time, in the Supreme Court. Just last week, a group of landlords and Realtors appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the Centers for Disease Control’s ban on residential evictions, currently set to expire June 30. Now, the Justice Department and 22 state Attorneys General are stepping in to ask for the opposite.
It’s a whirlwind of twists and turns, so if you’re feeling a bit of whiplash, you’re not alone. Here’s what you need to know.
A roller-coaster ride
The eviction ban issued by the CDC has had one heck of a bumpy ride. Multiple Realtor, property management, and landlord groups have filed lawsuits against the CDC (as well as its higher-ups), and in some cases, they’ve won.
In April, for example, a Texas judge declared the ban unconstitutional. Not two months later, federal Judge Dabney Friedrich lifted the ban entirely. Just hours after issuing her verdict, though, Friedrich agreed to stay her decision until the Justice Department had the chance to appeal.
In the meantime, the group of plaintiffs -- which includes the Alabama Association of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors, Title One Management, and more -- appealed to the D.C. Circuit of Appeals to lift Friedrich’s stay. When that failed, they made an emergency request to the Supreme Court.
“The stay order cannot stand,” the filing reads. “As both the Sixth Circuit and the district court here recognized, Congress never gave the CDC the staggering amount of power it now claims.”
The Justice Department filed an opposition response not long after, and this week, attorneys general for 22 states filed a brief in support. These states included:
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington, D.C.
- Wisconsin
The brief reads:
States do not operate in a vacuum. Rather, in our system of cooperative federalism, states often work with and rely on the federal government to enact comprehensive, nationwide solutions to public health crises that affect every state in the union. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19 is a core example of federal action that supports states’ efforts to protect their citizens’ health and welfare.
Where we stand now
At the moment, the CDC eviction ban is still in limbo, but remember: It’s actually set to expire in a mere two weeks. Though there’s a chance the CDC could extend the measure, director Rochelle Walensky has yet to say definitively that an extension is in the cards.
For now, landlords of rental properties can hold out hope that the measure expires as planned at the end of this month. If anything changes to derail that timeline, we’ll let you know.
