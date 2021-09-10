Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
The Big Apple is looking shinier these days, and it's not just because Broadway's lights are back on. According to Zumper's National Rent Report, New York is in the top spot on the country's list of most expensive rental markets.
In August, New York's median rent for one-bedrooms was $2,810, edging past San Francisco ($2,800 median rent) for the first time. Zumper's September report shows that while San Francisco's median rent has stayed at $2,800, New York's has climbed to $2,950.
The Bay Area has long been known for its pricey rents fueled by a wealth of tech jobs, but many of those job opportunities have gone fully remote because of the pandemic. This has likely encouraged staffers to look for housing elsewhere, thus lowering demand.
New York, on the other hand, is represented by a wider variety of industries, not to mention a vast number of cultural offerings. While the city that never sleeps has, indeed, been slumbering this past year and a half due to the pandemic, data shows that rental demand is higher than ever. Further, a Unacast report shows that New York's population is rising again, particularly in Manhattan and the Bronx, and it has experienced double income growth since 2019.
Factors driving the rental market
Rents across the nation continue to swell "at an alarming pace," according to Zumper. While rents stagnated or dropped during 2020, things are much different this year. The national median rent for one-bedrooms is up 10.7% from March 2020, and two-bedrooms are up even higher at 13.1%. The scorching-hot sales market has priced out many would-be buyers who must now continue to rent as they wait for opportunities that don't involve fierce bidding wars.
Here are the top 10 most expensive rental markets among the 100 most populous U.S. cities, as of September, based on a one-bedroom median rental price. It's worth noting that New York nabbed the top spot in August with $2,810 as the median rent, which continues to rise:
|City
|1-Bedroom Median Rent
|New York
|$2,950
|San Francisco
|$2,800
|Boston
|$2,410
|Washington, D.C.
|$2,210
|San Jose, California
|$2,200
|Los Angeles
|$2,100
|San Diego
|$2,100
|Oakland, California
|$2,000
|Miami
|$1,970
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|$1,850
Some might be surprised to see Scottsdale, Arizona, on the list. This Phoenix suburb saw rents rise during the pandemic -- and a 5.1% jump in September alone. The Phoenix area saw a population increase of about 20% between 2010 and 2020. Since March of 2020, home prices have risen by 38%, forcing some potential buyers to remain tenants longer.
West Coast rental investors have plenty to celebrate as well, with California metro areas comprising half the list. Although Los Angeles still makes the top 10 list, the rental market has cooled off a great deal. The Zumper report notes that an L.A. apartment construction boom led to an increased supply.
Orange County rentals, on the other hand, are on the rise, as are apartments in beach communities. The predominance of single-family homes in Orange County mirrors the price increases in both homes and rentals seen in suburban regions elsewhere in the country.
The Millionacres bottom line
New York rental investors can breathe a sigh of relief that the city is showing signs of recovery from the urban flight of the pandemic's early days. While commercial investors still have concerns over remote work shrinking the demand for office space, it's clear that many people still look to the Big Apple as a highly desirable place to live.
