As the saying goes, there is nothing constant in life but change, and the tax world is buzzing over the news of proposed tax changes. House Democrats propose bringing about some of the biggest tax increases this nation has seen in decades. The proposed plan includes changes that are worth approximately $2 trillion.

Here are a few of the key highlights of the proposed tax changes:

3% surtax for individuals earning more than $5 million.

Expansion of the 3.8% net investment income tax.

Tax rate increase for individuals earning $400,000 ($450,000 if married).

Potential increase in taxes for small businesses.

Capital gains rate increase (could potentially double).

Closing of backdoor and mega backdoor tax strategies.

Prevention of retirement accounts investing in privately held investments.

Cap on the value of retirement plans.

Higher withdrawal amounts on tax-favored retirement accounts.

Of the numerous proposed changes, many in the financial world have been quite shocked to learn that a good number of them impact accredited investors. The reason behind this shock is that the United States has traditionally encouraged investment and risk-taking. Now, many feel there will be a penalty attached to investing.

What is an accredited investor?

As it relates to individuals, an accredited investor is someone who meets one or more of these requirements:

Has a net worth in excess of $1 million (either individually or combined with a spouse). Has earned income in excess of $200,000 ($300,000 if married) in each of the prior two years and expects to earn that income in the current year. Holds in good standing a Series 7, 65, or 82 license.

Tax changes for accredited investors

As per the Federal Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and under Regulation D, individuals who hold the accredited investor designation can invest in private investment offerings. With this rule in place, most early-stage offerings are only available to society's most elite.

One of the most notable people to take advantage of this status is Paypal's (PYPL) Peter Thiel, who grew a Roth IRA account worth less than $2,000 in 1999 into a $5 billion retirement savings account. That is a whole lot of moola!

These types of retirement accounts were not created to be used by accredited investors; they were primarily created for the middle-class. However, many of society's most elite have used Roth IRA retirement accounts to invest in nonpublic entities (e.g., start-ups, private lending, private funding), growing their Roth accounts into massive fortunes that can be accessed tax-free once they reach retirement age (59 and a half).

This method has been implored by many wealthy individuals and is not particularly how Congress imagined Roth IRA accounts to be used.

In response to this, House Democrats are proposing that these accounts be prevented from holding private investments. This proposed change could limit the possibility of turning a $2,000 investment into a $5 billion pot of gold.

House Democrats are also proposing to require owners of retirement accounts with a balance of $10 million at the end of the tax year to take a required minimum distribution (RMD) of 50% of the account balance. These account holders with a balance of $10 million or more will not be allowed to make additional contributions to their retirement accounts.

In addition, individuals who have earnings of $400,000 ($450,000 if married) also may not make further contributions to these accounts once they have reached the threshold.

The Millionacres bottom line

Some changes are good, and some are bad, but these proposed changes will deal a major blow to accredited investors. However, it will even the playing field for non-accredited investors when it comes to Roth IRAs. We will have to stay tuned to learn exactly what changes we will see in the 2022 tax year!