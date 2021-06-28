How to Compute Your Employee Retention Tax Credit for the First Two Quarters of 2021

Learn about how you can reap the rewards of investing in the most tax-advantaged asset class in America.
When the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (CAA) was signed into law, it extended many provisions of the Employee Retention Credit. Under the CAA, the qualified period to claim the Employee Retention Credit has been extended; the period is from January 1 to June 30. Relating to changes under the CAA, the IRS issued guidance to employers in Notice 2021-23.
The changes under the CAA and Notice 2021-23 are great news for real estate investors who operate a business and run payroll.
Note:the American Rescue Plan Act has further extended the qualifying period to December 31, 2021.
What is the Employee Retention Credit (ERC)
To refresh your memory, the Employee Retention Credit was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help impacted employers (including tax-exempt organizations that pay qualified wages) retain their employees; in short it is a payroll tax credit. Originally, eligible employers could claim up to $5,000 of qualified wages for the purpose of claiming the credit. Details about the original credit can be found here.
After the CARES Act was signed into law, there were several changes made to the tax credit. The CARES Act extended and amended the credit in the following ways:
- The credit can be claimed on 70% of qualified wages; qualified wages are limited to $10,000 per employee.
- Increased the maximum credit to $7,000 per quarter (the original amount of the employee retention credit was $5,000).
- The category of employers that may be eligible to claim the credit expanded (eligibility is partly based on declining gross receipts).
- Modified the gross receipts test percentage to 80%; the qualified business gross receipts have to be 80% or less of the income when comparing it against Q1 and Q2 of 2019; that equals a 20% or more decline in gross receipts.
- Revised the definition of qualified wages.
- Placed restrictions on small businesses claiming the advanced credit; the eligible business must have less than 500 employees.
- Extended the qualified period to June 30.
Note: If you are a business with qualified wages, be sure to consult with a qualified advisor before attempting to get the ERC,especially if you have taken out a PPP loan.
Now that you're aware of the updates, it's important to learn how to calculate this credit correctly. Employers who do not correctly calculate the credit may face some penalty exposure for improperly claiming credits. Below we will review the general steps to calculating the credit. These steps are provided for educational purposes only. If you plan to claim this credit, it is advisable to consult with a competent advisor.
How to calculate the credit
If you're a qualified business (business with less than 500 employees) with qualified wages, then you're in luck -- you can use those qualified wages to calculate the employee retention credit.
There are a few ways to calculate yours: You could go old school with a sheet of paper, a pen, and a calculator; you can use an Excel spreadsheet; or you can simply use Worksheet 2. Once you get a hold of your tools, you need to write down and compare your earnings in Q1 and Q2 2021 to your earnings in Q1 and Q2 of 2019. This first step will determine your eligibility for the credit. Your earnings need to be less than 80% of the earnings in the same quarter of 2019.
Let’s run through a simple hypothetical to better understand how this all works.
Gross receipts test example
|Gross Receipts
|2021
|2019
|Percentage
|Q1
|$26,000
|$144,000
|18% of 2019 earnings
|Q2
|$50,000
|$200,000
|.25 of 2019 earnings
In this example, the earnings were less than 80% of the 2019 earnings for the same quarters, so the taxpayer passes the gross receipts test. Once you determine your eligibility based on your earnings, then you need to write down the names of all your qualified employees and the wages that you paid each.
Note: Employers that did not exist in 2019 can use an alternative method of calculation, which would allow the employer to substitute 2019 for 2020 of the corresponding quarter.
Qualified wages
|Employees
|Wages Q1
|Wages Q2
|Qualified Health Plan Expense
|Total of Q1 and Q2
|Employee 1
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$20,000
|Employee 2
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$0
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$0
|$40,000
Note:Qualified health plan expenses are also eligible for this credit.
Calculation of credit
|Employees
|Wages Earned
|Credit Calculation 70% of qualified wages
|Total Credit for Q1 and Q2
|Employee 1
|$20,000
|$20,000 x .70
|$14,000 ($7,000 per quarter)
|Employee 2
|$20,000
|$20,000 x .70
|$14,000 ($7,000 per quarter)
Note: The credit is limited to $7,000 for each quarter.
Form 941
Now that you have calculated the credit, the next step is to claim the credit. The credit is reported to informational tax form IRS form 941 (IRS form 7200 is used to claim the advanced credit). The nonrefundable portion of the employee retention credit is still claimed on line 11c, and the refundable portion of the credit is still claimed on line 13d.
Note: Since IRS Form 941 form Q1 was due on March 31, you will need to file IRS Form 941-X to properly claim the credit.
Millionacres bottom line
Now that the provisions surrounding the Employee Retention Credit have been extended and amended, eligible business owners will continue to have access to this payroll tax credit to support them through this period of recovery. If you think you're eligible for this credit, do not try to complete form 941 all alone, contact a competent advisor to ensure that you receive the credit that is owed to you.
