Ask Millionacres: What Could Proposed 1031 Exchange Changes Mean to My Investment?

Q: Hello. Recently read an article you had regarding real estate investing, depreciation recapture, and capital gains. As someone who just went through this process on a rental property I owned for 15 years, I thought your article was spot on. I was very surprised at how little money I would actually net from the proceeds if I just did a straight sale. Therefore, I did a 1031 exchange and purchased another rental property that is much closer to my current home. The question I have is that if the Biden administration decides to do away with 1031 exchanges, like has been said in the news, will that affect the property I bought last year using a 1031 exchange? I intend to eventually move into the house I bought with the 1031 exchange as it is a much nicer and larger home. But if I sell it in the future as my primary residence will the benefits of the 1031 exchange no longer apply? I would hope that there would be some type of ‘Grandfather Clause’ regarding this since when I did the 1031 exchange all the rules were in place and I followed them correctly. Can the government just toss out those rules I followed and do a depreciation recapture in the future? Thank you. -- EL
First, thanks for your kind words about our coverage of this complicated and important subject. Because of its complexity, and because such a detailed question deserves a detailed answer, we turned to an expert.
Blake Christian is Utah-based CPA with HCVT, a friend of Millionacres and one of our go-to sources for insight on real estate tax incentives themselves and what’s happening in the halls of Congress and elsewhere that might affect them.
We posed your question to Blake, and here’s what he said:
“When selling the new property at a gain, a taxpayer must include any depreciation recapture in the calculation consistent with typical sales of business property. The result becomes more complicated if the taxpayer converts the rental property to a principal place of residence before the sale. In this case, the taxpayer must consider the application of the Sec. 121 exclusion on the sale of a principal residence.
“Sec. 121(a) offers a maximum $250,000 gain exclusion ($500,000 for married filing jointly) on the sale or exchange of property -- as long as a taxpayer has owned and used the property as a principal residence for a total of two or more years within the five-year period that precedes the date of sale.
“However, limitations apply to the exclusion. As Sec. 121(d)(6) explains, the home sale exclusion only applies to gains in excess of depreciation recapture. Then, any excess gain is subject to testing for periods of nonqualified use under Sec. 121(b)(5). The portion of the excess gain that is not available for the exclusion is based on the ratio of aggregate periods of nonqualified use over the total time of ownership of the property.” (All emphasis here is Blake’s.)
EXAMPLE
Property #1 is bought and held for five years as a rental property. Then it is exchanged for Property #2 according to Sec. 1031. Property #2 is then held for three years as a rental property before being converted to a principal residence. After living in Property #2 for two years, the taxpayer sells the property.
|PROPERTY #1
|PROPERTY #2
|Cost: $500,000
|Additional Depreciation: $100,000
|Depreciation: $200,000
|Sale Price: $750,000
|Basis transferred to Prop #2: $300,000
Source: HCVT, LLP
When Property #1 is exchanged, the taxpayer transfers a basis of $300,000 to Property #2. When Property #2 is sold, the taxpayer recognizes a total gain of $550,000. First, the depreciation recapture would be recognized for $300,000. Then, the $250,000 excess gain would be split between qualified and nonqualified use. The nonqualified portion would be $150,000 for the three rental years during the five-year ownership (60% nonqualified use). This leaves $100,000 of gain that qualifies for the home sale exclusion.
Holding the property as a principal residence for more years can maximize the exclusion
Blake stressed that converting a rental property into a primary residence will not help you avoid any depreciation recapture on a gain. He adds, however, that doing so does offer the potential benefit of excluding a portion of the total gain under Sec. 121.
As the example above lays out, the exclusion is only recognized if the final sale generates a gain in excess of prior depreciation, according to Blake.
Further, this 40-year veteran of tax and compliance consulting tells us that the exclusion can be maximized by holding the property as a principal residence for a longer period of time in order to minimize the time allocated to periods of nonqualified use.
Millionacres bottom line: It’s a proposal to limit, not repeal, and may well not pass
The Biden plan aims to limit, not eliminate, the 1031 like-kind exchanges, and Blake said, "Personally, I don’t think this will pass. The real estate lobby is very powerful. If it does pass, they may grandfather 1031 transactions that have already been triggered and the taxpayer is in the process of buying the replacement property, but I would not expect Congress to grandfather anything beyond that."
He said the proposal aims to reduce the amount of gain eligible for Sec. 1031 treatment to $500,000 ($1,000,000 for married filing jointly taxpayers) and that exchanges involving rental homes would likely still receive a majority of the 1031 benefit.
"The Department of the Treasury has commented that the proposal would be applicable to gains associated with 1031 exchanges completed after December 31, 2021," Blake added.
“The effective date of any 1031 exchange would be the date that the relinquished property is exchanged or sold, not when the new property is acquired and the exchange is completed. This language may offer considerable 2021 year-end tax planning strategies regarding 1031 exchanges under old vs. new rules if the proposal makes its way into law,” he said.
