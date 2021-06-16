Ask Millionacres: What Could Proposed 1031 Exchange Changes Mean to My Investment?

First, thanks for your kind words about our coverage of this complicated and important subject. Because of its complexity, and because such a detailed question deserves a detailed answer, we turned to an expert.

Blake Christian is Utah-based CPA with HCVT, a friend of Millionacres and one of our go-to sources for insight on real estate tax incentives themselves and what’s happening in the halls of Congress and elsewhere that might affect them.

We posed your question to Blake, and here’s what he said:

“When selling the new property at a gain, a taxpayer must include any depreciation recapture in the calculation consistent with typical sales of business property. The result becomes more complicated if the taxpayer converts the rental property to a principal place of residence before the sale. In this case, the taxpayer must consider the application of the Sec. 121 exclusion on the sale of a principal residence.

“Sec. 121(a) offers a maximum $250,000 gain exclusion ($500,000 for married filing jointly) on the sale or exchange of property -- as long as a taxpayer has owned and used the property as a principal residence for a total of two or more years within the five-year period that precedes the date of sale.

“However, limitations apply to the exclusion. As Sec. 121(d)(6) explains, the home sale exclusion only applies to gains in excess of depreciation recapture. Then, any excess gain is subject to testing for periods of nonqualified use under Sec. 121(b)(5). The portion of the excess gain that is not available for the exclusion is based on the ratio of aggregate periods of nonqualified use over the total time of ownership of the property.” (All emphasis here is Blake’s.)

EXAMPLE

Property #1 is bought and held for five years as a rental property. Then it is exchanged for Property #2 according to Sec. 1031. Property #2 is then held for three years as a rental property before being converted to a principal residence. After living in Property #2 for two years, the taxpayer sells the property.