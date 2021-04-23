REITs: This or That?
Thinking of Buying Kimco? Buy This Instead
By Reuben Gregg Brewer
It's hard to suggest that Kimco is a bad shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT), but that doesn't mean it's the best one.
Thinking of Buying Macerich? Buy This Instead
By Reuben Gregg Brewer
Macerich has a collection of great malls, but that's not enough to make it worth buying when you compare it to this peer.
Thinking of Buying Summit Hotel Properties? Buy This Instead
By Marc Rapport
A penny paid earns the nod for one of these competitors.
Thinking of Buying Global Net Lease? Buy This Instead
By Reuben Gregg Brewer
Global Net Lease has a diversified portfolio and a high yield, but it's not the best option for most investors. Here's a better choice.
Thinking of Buying Prologis? Buy This Instead
By Matthew DiLallo
This industrial REIT outshines its larger rival in many ways.
Thinking of Buying Equinix? Buy Cyrus One Instead
By Marc Rapport
Both data center REITs have solid payout histories and good prospects. One’s a bit cheaper right now.
Thinking of Buying Realty Income? Buy This Instead
By Reuben Gregg Brewer
Realty Income is a great company, but it's not the only great net lease REIT out there. Here's one with a higher yield and more diversification.
Thinking of Buying Public Storage? Buy National Storage Affiliates Instead.
By Marc Rapport
A different business model could yield strong results.
