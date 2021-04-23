Advertiser Disclosure

REITs: This or That?

Thinking of Buying Annaly Capital Management? Buy This Instead

By Gregg Brewer

Before you get enamored of Annaly's high yield, consider this safer, though lower-yielding, mortgage REIT alternative.

Thinking of Buying Kimco? Buy This Instead

By Reuben Gregg Brewer

It's hard to suggest that Kimco is a bad shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT), but that doesn't mean it's the best one.

Thinking of Buying Macerich? Buy This Instead

By Reuben Gregg Brewer

Macerich has a collection of great malls, but that's not enough to make it worth buying when you compare it to this peer.

Thinking of Buying Summit Hotel Properties? Buy This Instead

By Marc Rapport

A penny paid earns the nod for one of these competitors.

Thinking of Buying Global Net Lease? Buy This Instead

By Reuben Gregg Brewer

Global Net Lease has a diversified portfolio and a high yield, but it's not the best option for most investors. Here's a better choice.

Thinking of Buying Prologis? Buy This Instead

By Matthew DiLallo

This industrial REIT outshines its larger rival in many ways.

Thinking of Buying Equinix? Buy Cyrus One Instead

By Marc Rapport

Both data center REITs have solid payout histories and good prospects. One’s a bit cheaper right now.

Thinking of Buying Realty Income? Buy This Instead

By Reuben Gregg Brewer

Realty Income is a great company, but it's not the only great net lease REIT out there. Here's one with a higher yield and more diversification.

Thinking of Buying Public Storage? Buy National Storage Affiliates Instead.

By Marc Rapport

A different business model could yield strong results.

Thinking of Buying Equity Residential? Buy This Instead

By Matthew DiLallo

This apartment REIT has more to offer than its larger peer.

