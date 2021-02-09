It's no secret that the ultra-rich have access to alternative investment opportunities that seem unavailable or unobtainable to the average investor, like expensive wine, vintage cars, fine art, equity in private companies, and real estate. In this interview with Motley Fool research Jack Caporal, we discuss the behaviors of the ultra-rich and what it means for ordinary investors. Check out the survey here.
The Millionacres Hour: Alternative Investments with Jack Caporal
