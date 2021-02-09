Advertiser Disclosure

The Millionacres Hour: Alternative Investments with Jack Caporal

Sep 02, 2021 by Deidre Woollard

It's no secret that the ultra-rich have access to alternative investment opportunities that seem unavailable or unobtainable to the average investor, like expensive wine, vintage cars, fine art, equity in private companies, and real estate. In this interview with Motley Fool research Jack Caporal, we discuss the behaviors of the ultra-rich and what it means for ordinary investors. Check out the survey here.

Deidre Woollard
By Deidre Woollard

Deidre Woollard is a writer and editor with two decades of experience covering all aspects of real estate from luxury

