What is Peer to Peer Lending?

Oct 07, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

Peer-to-peer lending platforms seem to be popping up all over these days. That said, if you don't understand what this type of lending is, you are not alone. Below is a guide to peer lending. This video explains what it is, how it works, and the pros and cons for borrowers as well as investors.

