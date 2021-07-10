Peer-to-peer lending platforms seem to be popping up all over these days. That said, if you don't understand what this type of lending is, you are not alone. Below is a guide to peer lending. This video explains what it is, how it works, and the pros and cons for borrowers as well as investors.
What is Peer to Peer Lending?
Popular Videos
Real Estate Investing
What Is Real Estate Liquidity?
By Millionacres Staff
Knowing the liquidity of different real estate investments can help you decide what is right for you.
Learn More
Real Estate Financing
What Is Infinite Banking?
By Millionacres Staff
Can you use a life insurance policy to fund your next investment?
Learn More
Real Estate Financing
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac --Do You Know The Difference?
By Millionacres Staff
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do similar things but in different ways.
Learn More