What Is Market Value?

Aug 26, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

As a real estate investor, market value is an important metric to keep in mind. Put simply, market value is an estimation of how much a property is worth in current market conditions. It's far more than just a proposed sale price. This video explains true market value.

By Millionacres Staff

