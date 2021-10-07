Advertiser Disclosure

advertising disclaimer
Skip to main content

What Is Market Cap in Real Estate?

Jul 10, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

When you hear the phrase "market cap," it's almost impossible not to think about a company's value on the stock market. However, it can also be used to help you evaluate real estate stocks. This video explains what market cap means in real estate and how using this metric can help you add value to your portfolio. Read more here.

Millionacres Logo Mark
By Millionacres Staff

Learn More

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Popular Videos

iconButton-play How To Find Contractors

Home Improvement

How to Find a Contractor for Home Renovations

By Millionacres Staff

Where should you begin your contractor search?

Learn More
iconButton-play EX033 Millionacres Thumbnail.jpg

Rental Properties

How to Calculate Rental Property Cash Flows

By Millionacres Staff

Rental property cash flow is one of the most important metrics investors need to know.

Learn More
iconButton-play mortgage paperwork (2).jpg

Real Estate Investing

What Is An Estoppel Certificate?

By Millionacres Staff

In this video, Millionacres outlines what an Estoppel Certificate is and when it might be required.

Learn More