What Is A Real Estate SPAC?

Jul 01, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

SPAC stands for special purpose acquisition company and is created for the sole purpose of acquiring a private company and taking it public. A SPAC might complete an IPO and raise $300 million. It could then "acquire" a private company, which would then get the $300 million as growth capital. The combined company would then assume the name of the acquisition target and change its ticker symbol to reflect the change. This has been used in real estate to take many proptech companies public. This video will explain what you need to know about SPACs in real estate.

