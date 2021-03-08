A fix and flip involves buying a fixer-upper house, fixing it, and selling it for a profit. If you want to try it, this video covers what you need to know. Read more here.
What Is a Fix and Flip?
Popular Videos
Real Estate Market
How to Make Your Own Predictions About The Housing Market
By Millionacres Staff
Learn how to make your own predictions on the future of your market.
Learn More
Real Estate Investing
What Is A Real Estate SPAC?
By Millionacres Staff
SPACs are hot right now, here's what you need to know.
Learn More
Real Estate Investing
What is a Finder's Fee in Real Estate?
By Millionacres Staff
Should you pay a finder's fee?
Learn More