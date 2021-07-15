Millionacres Spotlight: The Future of Modular with Rich Rozycki

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello real estate investing Fools. Today, we are continuing our exploration into modular construction, which, if you've watched any videos, is one of my absolute favorite topics. I believe it's the key to developing at scale and really transforming housing and building in general. I'm so excited to talk to Rich Rozycki. I feel like he's one of the smart people in this space, and I'm really excited. He's the CEO of CRATE Modular, has a deep background in modular prefabrication, worked at corporations like Z Modular and Champion Commercial Structures. CRATE Modular, actually, created the first apartment building for homeless veterans in the US beta out of recycled shipping containers. Actually, I saw that one profiled in the LA Times and that caught my attention a while back, so how did that project first-come about?

Rich Rozycki: First of all, thank you for having me on today, but that project is one of several homeless shelters that we've done. The one you're talking about, specifically, is probably either the Potter's Lane Project or would that be the recent one that was completed in Downtown Los Angeles?

Deidre Woollard: No, it was the Potter's Lane one, which is in Orange County, right?

Rich Rozycki: Yeah, right. Exactly. The Potter's Lane Project really serves a passion for CRATE, and we have a social purpose to what we're doing in providing homeless shelters and affordable housing for individuals is one of our main goals, so that was a project that came together pretty quickly. One that I think demonstrated the full capabilities of what modular and specifically container-based modular can be used for, and it's been a very successful project. We worked together with non-profits to put that together. It was a launching pad of what we've done now as we've grown as a business. The project, another one I was referencing at the beginning of our conversation, was the Vignes project that we just completed in Downtown LA that's part of the Hilda Solis project that really came together very quickly. It was one that was essentially contracted in the fall of last year and delivered substantially complete within about four months, and it was designed to quickly get the vulnerable populations into shelters where they can start receiving the help that they need to get back on their feet, so Potter's Lane and all of the projects that we've done since then have grow out of that. It was a really good project.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I know that in Los Angeles the homeless problem is just tremendous. I used to live near Downtown, and it's gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years. How did you accomplish a turnaround in only four months? That's really impressive.

Rich Rozycki: Yeah. It really spoke to the capabilities of modular and the ability in the promise to be able to deliver buildings significantly faster than if you go through traditional methods. Really the way that we were able to do it, we had great partners who we were working with. There was a high level of coordination amongst all the entities involved. At the end of the day, I think people really banded together; all of the entities ever involved here to deliver on the common goal which was to be able to get this project done as quickly as possible so that we could be able to start helping the 200-300 people that were going to be able to be moved in there. They've been, over the course of the last few months, starting to move people into the complex, so you're already starting to seeing some of the goals of this project being realized.

Deidre Woollard: Where do you get your shipping containers from, and how would they're refurbished?

Rich Rozycki: We use recycled shipping containers. Basically, we have various brokers that we contact depending on what the requirements of the project are, what type of containers are needed. We use those sources to procure them. Then ultimately, the goal that we have with the containers is to help build sustainable structure, so that starts with the recycling of the container, but that also leads to everything else that we do in terms of being able to produce and manufacturing environment where you're reducing the amount of waste specifically when you're doing large commercial projects or multi-family projects where you're working in urban environment, say like Downtown Los Angeles. Projects that are traditionally built can have a large disturbance on the neighborhood: whether that's noise, whether that's carbon emissions from equipment being utilized on the site, so one of the things that we do in addition to taking a structure, recycling it, is build in a manner that eliminates a lot of those issues that you experienced. A lot of times when you are building with modular, you actually are further ahead when it comes to being able to get those certain certifications like lead certification that allow you to achieve certain levels of green building.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Are these single-use or multi-use shipping containers or does it vary?

Rich Rozycki: These are single-use shipping containers. The way that the requirements are now, it's basically you're limited to at least in California, single-use shipping containers. What you're doing is taking something that's created for a purpose and really has no potential useful life after that, and you're taking it out of that stack and being able to take what's a ready-made structure and turn it into buildings.

Deidre Woollard: You're doing that in Los Angeles. Do you have a factory?

Rich Rozycki: We do, yeah. We are actually located in Carson, California. We have about 150,000 square foot facility where we produce variety of products. But primarily, we are focused on the multi-family and affordable housing spaces, which also would include homeless shelters, and then we're very involved in the educational sector as well with school work.

Deidre Woollard: How many are you able to refurbish in a month?

Rich Rozycki: It depends on the complexity of the projects. Certain projects have different requirements and those can run faster than other types of projects. But I would say on average, we target somewhere around three a day. If you figure there's somewhere 20-22 working days in a month, we're somewhere between 60-70 modules among.

Deidre Woollard: Impressive. These are stackable, and do you create the structure on site and then move them in? Or how does that work?

Rich Rozycki: Yeah, so they are stackable. We do multi-story buildings./ What you see on a container ship when you see containers stacked 10 stories high. The same principles apply to when you're using those for buildings and so we have ready made structure that is stackable and that takes a lot of the mystery out of the dimensions of the building and really how it all goes together and site depends on what the project has been designed for. If there is retail and common space that may be better suited to be constructed outside of a modular solution. Generally, that'll be like a podium and then what happens is as you stack modules on top of that podium from floors to or whatever. But then there's other projects where there isn't that kind of common space and you can essentially set it on your traditional foundation without the need for having to incorporate a traditional say, first floor podium.

Deidre Woollard: Modular construction. I know that there's some zoning concerns. How has that been for you so far? Do you feel like there is going to have to be a shift all around the country as modular becomes more popular?

Rich Rozycki: Yeah, I think what we need to be able to do is as a country need to standardize more. One of the things that I think has prevented significant amount of scale in the modular industry and what I mean by that is companies that there are some very big players out there, but largely the industry is fragmented with a lot of smaller operators. Part of the reason that you have so many small operators is because the way that modular construction works, is essentially you're building to the local building codes and so because there are variations amongst different geographies, there's variations in what's required to be able to construct the building. That's one of the reasons why you don't see maybe a single plant that's building in California shipping projects to the east coast is because it's different from their normal designs, snow loads for roofs, and things like that. I think as we move forward as a country and we deal with some of the major problems that as a building industry in a real estate industry that we're facing, which is a shortage of labor really in rising material prices. We need to come up with solutions that are going to allow maybe a alternative method that has a more predictable process, but also has the ability to truly reduce construction costs because you can build to the same standards over and over again. I mean, if you look at the State of Texas, for example what they've done is created an industrialized housing program where a city might have local amendments. But for all intents and purposes those local amendments don't apply to what the stages are ultimately permitting for modular perspective.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned construction labor. That's something that I've been thinking a lot about. I think anyone who studies the industry is thinking about that too; the average of the construction worker is going up and getting people into the trades just seems more and more challenging. In terms of expansion for you, you've done a lot in California, are you looking at other areas? Or it's a big state so you are not considering expanding yet.

Rich Rozycki: There's a lot of work in California and that's certainly our first priority is chasing the work that's in our backyard. We've looked at and are actively pursuing projects in other states primarily in the western U.S. We're trying to stick to locations that are within a certain distance of our manufacturing facility. That being the fact that transportation generally is a non-value-added component to the modular process so the closer you can get in proximity to the manufacturing facility, obviously the last of that non-value-added component you have.

Deidre Woollard: I want to talk a little bit about what you've done with schools because I think that's really interesting. You're using modular, not just for multi-family, but you've also done schools. I saw that you did a winery as well. How is it different doing commercial projects with the shipping containers versus residential?

Rich Rozycki: In a lot of ways there's similarities, but with school projects it's a little different in terms of how the design process normally works from our end. What I mean by that is traditionally with like multi-family and residential multi-family, we are doing a design assist process where we basically are providing the information necessary for an owner's design team to be able to design and building around the credit system. With the school it's a little bit different and how that design process works. That's because it's very heavily regulated by the State of California. In terms of how the builds go, you're generally using the same means and methods but it's just a difference in terms of the types of products and the standards for how you're constructing those buildings.

Deidre Woollard: Do you work directly with developers or are you working mostly with non-profits? How is that working out?

Rich Rozycki: We have a mix of clients. Primarily, we're working with developers. We also work with contractors and we do have non-profit entities that we're working with specifically on the housing side of the equation.

Deidre Woollard: What's the lifespan for the homes? Is it similar to traditional construction?

Rich Rozycki: Yes. I mean, at the end of the day, the construction materials are the same as what you are doing with site-built project. In terms of the life cycle maintenance of ability. There's really no difference and I know that some people think, well, it's modular so the building is not going to last long. But in reality, because of the way that it's being built and put together, oftentimes you have a better performing building just by virtue of the modular construction methods. What I mean by that is a lot of times there's, we call a mate walls and what that is, is where two modules go together. Well, rather than a traditional 4-inch wall, that's a common wall between the units. We have double walls now. What that does is provide a more of a sound proof structure so you don't necessarily hear what's going on in the unit next to you. That same principle applies with the floor and ceiling assemblies, where you have somewhat of a redundant assembly. But from a acoustic performance, you certainly have a much better performing building. There's a lot of benefits to it. Other aspects include the fact that everything that you're doing is very precise and so things are being done in a way that you're designing this for the optimal performance of the building in the long term. In addition to what's best to manufacturing the building.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned lead earlier. Is Crte modular a LEED viable or bream or any of the other certifications?

Rich Rozycki: Yeah. Basically by virtue of selecting a modular method, you are almost at lead Silver. There's really not much more that you need to do to be able to get to that. There are certain requirements but it goes a long way in helping you get there and so Craig has done lead projects. We've done lead Gold, I believe is the highest that we've done and we view that as an important element of demonstrating our capabilities. I think as we move forward those clients in particular, have started asking about those requirements and wanting to be able to get Lead-certified. Really what they're looking for is being able to create better performing buildings that will ultimately reduce life cycle maintenance costs, be healthier for individuals. All of the things that you're really looking to achieve as you're trying to build sustainable structures.

Deidre Woollard: What do you think needs to happen in order for developers, investors, everyone to have more awareness of modular construction and the benefits of it?

Rich Rozycki: I think there's a variety of things that need to happen. Modular construction mix up probably about four percent of the overall construction put in place and that number, the awareness of the industry has grown. But what needs to happen is there needs to be more examples of successful projects. Because there are so many out there and maybe it doesn't get highlighted enough. But really, we're at this inflection point as an industry where and this goes back to the labor issues that we've watched the construction labor force dwindle over the years. Whether that's individuals aging out, whether that's individuals moving onto different industries because obviously the great recession caused people to reassess whether they wanted to continue being involved in the construction industry. We haven't replenished those ranks, and I think that's the biggest driver of utilization is that we're coming to a utilization of Modular. We're coming to a point where we haven't done a good job of attracting younger people into the trades. I think some of the ways you're going to be able to do that is through automation, through the digitalization of construction. I think that's where offsite construction methods really have an advantage because what you're seeing is there's a lot of money that's being invested now in construction technology, and that technology lends itself to off-site fabrication. In my estimation, as a construction industry, if we are able to promote the tools that we're using to make things more precise and sustainable and reduce waste and improve construction efficiencies, I think we're going to be able to attract those individuals, younger people into the disciplines. I think that'll help solve some of the issues that we're facing. Which is, you look at the lumber crisis for example, it's not necessarily that they can't increase production, it's that the sawmills are also facing the same problem with the rest of the country is, which is there's no labor to be able to support that increase in capacity. That's why I think offsite has a huge advantage. I know this is a long-winded answer to address your point, but that's one of the elements that we need to do is be able to attract people into it and understand that we can be more efficient. But the other side of the equation too is, being able to change the model of how we develop projects. Rather than going through this period with a traditional design where you get the intent on paper and then you figure out the details later, we need to be able to start thinking upfront like, let's design this for production. When you're doing that, you're thinking of the project differently. You're thinking more along the lines of standardization. I think as the housing crisis becomes more acute, you're going to start to see developers realize that, listen, I can give more product out of the ground quicker, so that only helps increase my scale, my ability to get product to market, increase your return on investment, all of that. I think that's another element. Then obviously financing. I think we just need to figure out as an industry a way to get the lenders and the financial people in the industry to be able to look at this a little differently and understand that there might be the payment schedule and the draw schedules using Modular, maybe a little bit accelerated, where you're much more front-loaded than you would be on a traditional project. But rather than looking at that as a concern, I think it needs to be looked at as a benefit because what that means is you've gotten to a point where, with Modular, you need to have all of your specifications, your design, that all needs to be dialed in before the factory is ready to start running. What that does is provide you with a huge amount of cost certainty over what your project is going to be. Generally with Modular, you're trying to get to the point where there is zero change orders. That I think as a developer, the predictability of it to me would be huge that I know, I'm not going to get wild with all of these change orders because designs weren't clear in the beginning or we didn't vet something out. That's a message that needs to get across. I think you're starting to see that because there's a lot of developers out there that are choosing this method. I think we're at this point now where people recognize there's an issue and it's going to be a looming issue labor being scarce, and how do we solve for that?

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. I feel like there's more awareness now around construction wage than it probably ever has been before. Modular, of course, is the way to solve that. You mentioned that idea of a project not having any change orders, which is amazing when you think of traditional construction. Architects don't always design knowing what is actually possible. Any projects changes a bunch of times. I think that's one of the things that you hit on there is that when you're designing with Modular, it's a bit of a different process because you're able to be more accurate, more precise from the beginning because you're really putting things together in a different way than starting completely from ground up with stick built construction.

Rich Rozycki: One hundred percent. The thing is, Modular really has the potential to do is commoditize housing. What I mean by that is you basically are creating the library of components. That's something that we're doing. These are all the components that go into our modules and we create that and [inaudible 00:23:05] and we give it to our clients. Then they can basically take those components and we provide them the information necessary to design a building around our system. It is a different process, but at the end of the day, what it's going to allow you to do is replicate your design across multiple sites. That's where the true economies of scale come in from a development standpoint that you can take something that's been designed once and you're not necessarily going to have to pay the full freight of design to do that again. If you look at your product that you're coming to market with, in a way, you're trying to standardize what you're doing.

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. Are you and CRATE Modular thinking about single-family rentals build to rent? We keep seeing these billions of dollars right now are going towards single-family rentals and single-family build to rent. What are you thinking about what's happening right now with that?

Rich Rozycki: First of all, I agree that's a very hot market right now. We historically have not done single-family housing. But what we've been looking at is being opportunistic with any markets that are attractive. It might be a new vertical that we want to get into. The for rent market on single-family housing is certainly something that we've been looking at. We have some developers that are looking at that along with us. I think that you're going to see more of that, especially with the fact that housing prices have gone through the roof. Doesn't seem like they're coming down anytime soon. Interest rates seem like they're going to be low for, let's say the next 12 months or so I guess depending on what happens. But that doesn't seem like it's going to be going anywhere quickly. I think there's a lot of people that don't want to buy at the top of the market. I think that's where you're seeing new products come online and that build to rent arena in a lot of locations. I think you're going to see that continue probably for the next 12-24 months, if not longer.

Deidre Woollard: I definitely agree with that. Last question. What's next for CRATE Modular or how are you planning to expand?

Rich Rozycki: We're looking to grow in a variety of ways. Here at our manufacturing facility in Southern California, we're in the process of adding staff because we are looking to really attack our pipeline here over the next 12-24 months. We are looking to expand into markets outside of California that make sense for us. We've been bidding projects in other states. We think there's a lot of opportunity because there are several markets here on the west coast that are very expensive to live in, very expensive to build in. We think what we offer is a very cost certain, quick, and a very affordable solution. We're going to be opportunistic about where those markets may lie. Then as our pipeline grows, we're certainly open to expanding manufacturing capabilities and other markets. I come from a background of companies that had multiple manufacturing facilities. There's been studies over the last 5-6 years, of really where the markets are in the United States, where it's extremely expensive to build. Those are the areas where Modular generally makes the most sense because it's just a very competitive market. When it's competitive, that not only means that prices are high, it also means that there is not necessarily the available workforce to be able to handle all of the demand for projects. That's what we're going to have an eye on over the next year or two is where are those markets? Where is it that makes sense for us to grow into, because as we look at all options, we have currently manufactured as a solely a container based company, but we're also looking to expand into light gauge metal offerings because we know there's a market for that and we think it fits well with what our core capabilities are. As we evaluate those opportunities, I fully expect there to be other CRATE facilities coming in line here as we continue to grow. Really what we're trying to do is standardize housing. What I mean by that is take the approach where we have national contracts with certain vendors and we have a family of offerings, a menu, if you will, that you can get good, better, best options and different colors that suit what you're trying to get to from the design side but also use that as a way to leverage our procurement to be able to drive down prices for our customers.

Deidre Woollard: That then translates, of course, to renters and all of that is good news for anyone who is interested in affordable housing. Thank you so much for your time today, Rich. Listeners can learn more about CRATE Modular at cratemodular.com. Stay well and stay invested. Thank you.

Rich Rozycki: Thank you.