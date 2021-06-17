Millionacres Spotlight: The BREEAM Certification with Breana Wheeler

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello, real estate-investing Fools, today I'm doing a little focus on green building because this is such an important topic for investors. My guest is Breana Wheeler who is responsible for launching BREEAM in the US market. You've probably heard of LEED and WELL Certification. You may not have heard of BREEAM which is B-R-E-E-A-M, but it's actually the most widely used program worldwide with over 2.3 million registered buildings and over 594,000 certifications. Welcome, thank you for joining me.

Breana Wheeler: Thanks for having me.

Deidre Woollard: Can you explain a little bit about what BREEAM is and why it's important?

Breana Wheeler: BREEAM is a sustainability assessment method for buildings, and what it does is it provides a holistic measurement of the sustainability value in assets.

Deidre Woollard: I know it's a third-party certification, so what does that look like?

Breana Wheeler: Our model uses a licensed assessor, so what that assessor does is they ensure the validity of the BREEAM rating, and their role is to independently assess the performance of the asset against the BREEAM standard and determine that rating. They then put together a report, and they submit it for certification.

Deidre Woollard: Is it for all types of buildings, is it for large commercial projects?

Breana Wheeler: Sure. Any type of a building can use it, so it can be large or small, and really at any performance level. Our program is really about recognizing sustainability value in assets as it exists, and being used as a framework for driving improvements forward towards the ultimate goal of the most sustainable building.

Deidre Woollard: What kind of things does it look at a overall broad scale?

Breana Wheeler: We start with environmental performance. We're looking at energy, we're looking at water, and waste, and that's one key aspect. The second key aspect is health and well-being. It has always been an aspect of our programs. We believe that people and occupants are really important part of what it means to be sustainable, so health and well-being is a key aspect. The third piece is really around maximizing the value of the asset and protecting that value in the long-term. We address resilience and other management practices that help protect that value of that longer-term.

Deidre Woollard: This started overseas and is now in the US, is there a difference between how the US looks at these types of things versus the rest of the world?

Breana Wheeler: I think it has been a matter of framework. It's probably worth talking a little bit about our organization and where we come from. BRE; our organization is a 100-year-old building science research organization. When sustainability became a topic in the late 1980s, our organization looked around us and said well there was no real definition for what sustainably means for buildings, so we want to put something together so that the market has something that they can understand how this translates, and that's where BREEAM came from. It was the very first in the world, launching in 1990. Our view very much came from a building science perspective, how do we understand these concepts through that? Our framework has always been about looking at a holistic view. In lots of places, and here in the US in particular, the conversation started with green, which is very much about environmental performance, what we looked at. Energy is a crucial one, then water and say waste for example. I guess it's just a difference in framing about how we want to look at these issues, and we've seen this narrow focus in the US happening initially on green and now expanding into sustainability as a general overview.

Deidre Woollard: I know that New York City for example has new regulations, other markets are putting those into place. Is that something that you are tracking as well, and does BREEAM play a role in that?

Breana Wheeler: Absolutely. We work with clients all over the world, and regulation is not something new in this space. In some ways it's been a recognition I think on the challenge that we're facing and the built environments facing to address climate change. How are we going to move the needle forward? We've seen certainly over the last four years many cities taking action. They have carbon footprints that they want to address, they have commitments, and this seems to be the way to address it. How do we get everybody to move forward? Because we need every building to take action.0 We've absolutely been tracking that, we've been working with a number of clients on this. Many of them without assets in those particular jurisdictions that already have the programs, but really saying, "This is just a starting point." You may not have assets in New York City for example, but building performance standards are coming to many other jurisdictions. We've been watching the space and BREEAM's role is really twofold. One is, our program is focused on net zero carbon, so that's the ultimate outcome in our program. It has been that way since the beginning because we knew that net zero from the beginning was how we were going to have to address climate change. When we started 30 years ago obviously it was that thing that was going to happen in the future, [laughs] and the future is arriving, climate change is happening, and we're now on a much narrower path. We have a clear timetable on action. Our work here is really just to say we all need the same thing, everybody needs to decarbonize. That's where we all need to go. BREEAM's solution has been about helping not only buildings understand where they are today; what's the Delta between where they are and where they need to be for net zero, but looking at how they can push forward to drive towards that goal, with one eye on the regulation, yes, but thinking of how this impacts asset value as well. Our program focuses on efficiency first. Looking at the building envelope, looking at building systems, driving efficiency as hard as possible, and then focusing on source energy. There's a lot of place to go with this. There's a lot of buildings where they just aren't efficient yet, and we want to encourage buildings to think really hard about that; investing in their buildings before they start seeking other solutions or indeed in some cases get caught up in regulation and end up seeing this or finding this to be a cost issue rather than an investment in their building.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Can you define what net zero carbon is?

Breana Wheeler: What a great question. What is a net zero carbon? There's so many definitions, and there is some consensus forming on what it is. In our world, it is simply buildings creating more energy than they use, and that's a difficult one. In our program, we focus on on-site renewables. Not because we believe that every building will be able to achieve that balance, but because we are encouraging assets to focus on what they can do with what they have on-site first. But yeah, this is a big area because the definitions can vary between programs and what counts, what doesn't, offsets, off site. There is a lot of different definitions that go on there.

Deidre Woollard: For real estate investors, what is this value of using a certification like this? Is it for resale, is it for overall bringing down your costs? What are the benefits here?

Breana Wheeler: It's twofold. Absolutely focusing on measuring performance helps drive improvement. It's very rare that any asset will take a look at their performance and not find things that they could improve. We've seen that definitely drives it. But I think what we're seeing now with the changes particularly in the last year; 18 months, is the drive really coming from investors looking for understanding around performance? Third-party assurance is a big part of that. Third-party assurance is already a widely accepted concept. Think about how we treat financial data, what investor would trust a company that says, "Yeah, my accounting is within industry practice but a third-party hasn't reviewed it. Just trust me." We already understand that concept, but there's a difference between self-verification and third-party verification. It's not just the process. What is measured also matters, and Breeam provides that rigorous definition of sustainability, value in assets, based in science. There's been a lot there too. We're definitely looking at how many organizations are now committing to science-based targets. There is a reason for that, because the science is driving what matters. Science helps us define what matters and actually deliver on those outcomes.

Deidre Woollard: In terms of certifications, it seems like there's a few leaders in this space, but there's also a lot of companies now coming up with different types of certifications. Why does it matter which certification a developer uses if they're starting a new building?

Breana Wheeler: It's a great question. There are definitely different things that are being measured. That's a big part of it, but there is a couple of key things that I would say every developer should ask the question when they're considering which certification to use. The first one is, does going through this process help me deliver a better performing building, while protecting and growing asset value for the future? This isn't just about environment performance, this is about delivering healthy environment. This is about delivering asset value in the longer-term, and thinking about what's the basis for how I'm measuring what that is. Our industry, while we accept the science-based standards for reducing GHG emissions, the same standard is important for building performance certifications. The second thing to ask is, if my asset got a perfect score using this system, would it by any reasonable measure be considered the most sustainable universally? What does best-in-class look like in a certification? We're seeing it really clearly that the priorities right now among investors and owners is net zero carbon and resilience. If the certification isn't measuring those things as part of its definition, then the answer would be no. Thinking about what does that mean, what are we defining, what are we including? How holistic is the approach? The third thing is, does this process contribute to my organizations risk management processes and investor confidence? For developers, this is about being able to sell the asset at the end for a profit. Investors are looking really hard at the lifecycle cost of buildings now. Because particularly with regulation coming in, looking at the longer-term, say, I'm buying an asset, that's great now, but in 10 years time, am I going to have an extensive retrofit cost because it's not going to meet regulation, or other aspects looking down the longer term. It really is about thinking about how does this contribute to the overall risk management processes for ensuring that value later on? Then finally, how rigorous is the certification processes. Rigor is really important. Submitting documentation for review, for example, provides one level of rigor, but it really does depend on the evidence that's allowed. Having onsite verification provides an additional confidence that what is written down is the full picture, and especially if that verification is conducted by an independent third party. It's really critical that all of these aspects are used to drive value overall. Sustainability and certification shouldn't be a parallel process to our normal business. It should be part of our risk management and our approach to business generally, at the core of what we do.

Deidre Woollard: Fantastic. With Breeam, an assessor comes and looks and verifies, is that part of the process?

Breana Wheeler: Yeah, that's correct. Onsite verification is a core part of our program, so evidence is absolutely important documentation. The documentation has to meet our standards, but the assessor goes onsite to verify that that's accurate. That's really important. It definitely gives a better view as to how buildings operate. We talk with many owners and almost everybody will say, I have this building that's a little weird, it's a little bit strange. Particularly existing buildings, there's no end to the weird and wonky existing buildings. That doesn't always come through on paper. Our assessors are building professionals who understand how buildings operate on our bill. They essentially can go out and evaluate the building using the Breeam standard, and understand it in a fundamental way. Saves a lot of time, I have to say. Trying to put down these things on paper doesn't always help. The assessor can really contribute to the understanding that comes from it. They are independent, they are simply doing verification work. There are not a consultant, but it helps to have a human being in-person to help explain the nuances. We find a lot of times that the chief engineers especially appreciate that touch, because having somebody who understands buildings is a really key aspect to it.

Deidre Woollard: You just purchased something interesting which is wonky building, and certainly old historic buildings have all sorts of issues. I know Breeam has a program called the In-Use program for retrofitting. Can you talk a little bit about how that works?

Breana Wheeler: Yeah, sure. It's two separate programs. The In-Use program is for existing buildings and operation. Then we have a Refurbishment and Fit Out program that focuses on renovation. We call it RFO for short, just to save my time here. RFO is a program that's focused on the design and construction program for everything from major renovations through to tenant improvement projects. It's really scalable in a lot of different ways, the criteria and the requirements flex to fit the scope of the project, so that it fits the project rather than asking the project to fit the standard. Essentially it's about looking at how to move through, how to improve a building, when we're talking about renovations in particular. Again, looking at it from a lifecycle perspective, how to make that building better, how to drive that value forward, how to reduce operational carbon and so on.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. All of this costs money. Can you explain about, Fannie Mae has a green financing program, I know Breeam is involved with that. Can you explain a little how that works?

Breana Wheeler: Fannie Mae offers preferential pricing on loans secured by multi-family property with Fannie Mae recognized green buildings certification. All the recognized certifications have minimum energy or handle water reduction requirements. Fannie Mae has sorted them into tiers, with those certifying net zero at the very top and then down from there. What they do is, the loans on these buildings are disclosed as a green mortgage-backed security or MBS, which then underpins green bonds. This supports and incentivizes US rental, housing stock to become more energy and water efficient, which in theory should translate to more affordable homes for folks. Breeam's In-Use program, our standard program doesn't have any prerequisites that would meet that, so we created the residential plus programs specifically for multi-family assets seeking financial incentives like Fannie Mae's. It mirrors our standard residential program, but introduces that required energy prerequisite. As a result, the program only offers the top three Breeam ratings, which is very good, excellent, and outstanding, which keeps the outcomes comparable for assets that are not pursuing this financial incentives. Breeam is included in group 1, which is one tier down firm getting towards net zero performance. Our acceptance has really been a recognition of Breeam's rigor and credibility as a science-led standard, and robust certification process that we offer.

Deidre Woollard: It's fantastic that it's available for multi-family. What do you think about the fact that there's all of these single-family rental portfolios being created right now. Is there any way to make sure that they are more environmentally friendly?

Breana Wheeler: Interestingly enough, our residential program actually covers everything from multi-family down to single-family homes. This is actually a space that we've worked for a while. This is not a new concept in other markets that we work in, particularly in Europe where single-family homes are owned. I think it's a really exciting space to be in. We speak to a lot of municipalities and many of them are worried about the single-family housing stock, how sustainable it is in affordability sense. We referred to the term fuel poverty. What does it cost to operate a home? Well, when it's inefficient, in some places, that can be a substantial part of a family's income. If you're already struggling as it is just to pay rent, that just already causes additional financial strain. But the other thing they worried about is resilience. Particularly in places where we've seen reoccurring natural disasters, wind events, and so on, it's just not becoming economical to rebuild every time. How do we do this? How do we make homes more resilient? We would see this as a great opportunity for an investment in our single-family housing stock to bring it up to a standard which is both sustainable and affordable in that way, but also resilient. Taking steps to really stop this cycle of families finding that their homes are completely damaged and wrecked along with their lives and not really having the ability to build back and thinking about this in a longer-term way. Many single-family homeowners don't always have the means to invest in their properties in that way. But we're hoping this could actually help the process of raising the housing stock, being able to tap into the commercial loan market, CPACE financing and so on, to be able to bring in some of that capital investment. While also being able then for municipalities to be able to focus on single-family homeowners that need a little bit more help.

Deidre Woollard: You just mentioned CPACE financing. I recently talked to somebody about that. I feel like that's a program that's going to grow a lot more. Is that something that you're tracking?

Breana Wheeler: Yeah, we've been watching it for a couple of years. It's interesting. The view is changing. I think there was a lot of reluctance on the part of many commercial owners to put any lean on their properties concerns about what does that mean for resale? What does that look like? Does it look like we haven't paid our bills? I think there was a lot of concern about that. I think the problem in a way is that money is a little cheap right now so access to capital isn't always a problem. But I think we're going to see that grow over time and it's great to see another avenue that's opening up to finance the retrofits that really the existing stock is really going to need.

Deidre Woollard: Fantastic. Last question for you. I know that WashREIT recently announced that they are expanding their green bond program with BREEAM. Are you seeing more interest from other REITs doing this sort of thing?

Breana Wheeler: Absolutely. Two key things that are really driving that. One is the investor demand for transparency on performance. Even for REITs that are not pursuing green bonds, measuring, certifying and reporting [laughs] is becoming a really core activity. It's no longer simply a marketing tactic used by a niche set of asset owners to up the rent rate and get better tenants in. Investors are asking many more detailed questions about performance, and in many cases, asking for evidence and detail that they would never have asked for before. We've seen investors starting to ask for actual energy consumption data from buildings, which is fairly new in this. That's really upped the game. For many REITs, they're looking at this as a scalability issue. They're looking across their portfolios, how are they going to make this work. A scalable solution is absolutely required. The way that we work with BREEAM set up to bring program is that is to ensure that using BREEAM is an investment in the property. We provide insights on performance and providing a framework for improvement ultimately to help the asset protect its value and to grow it over the longer term. The certificate is an outcome, but it shouldn't be or can't be the only outcome. We work with a lot of larger-scale REITs that are looking at how do we scale this? How do we make this work? Part of that is making it cost-effective. But it's a value issue too. If all you get at the end is a certificate, how is that adding any value other than a piece of paper? When we were with clients, that's what I say to them. I said, if you get to the end of this process and you say, all I got out of everything that we've just done is this lousy certificate, then we haven't done our jobs?

Deidre Woollard: Interesting and very important. One more question, which is about real estate technology. Buildings are getting more sensors for things like water usage, things like that. Does that then connect to the certification or how does that all go together?

Breana Wheeler: Yes. [laughs] For us, consumption data is an important part of the measurement. In some cases like water, just measuring is a good starting point. There is not necessarily a benchmark for it. What does good look like? Because in many places just measuring water and thinking about it is a new concept, but data quality is really important. I think we've seen proliferation of sensors and depth of data. We've moved with energy, we've moved from maybe a daily consumption down to being able to look at 15-minute intervals. Our question always is, how is this adding to the conversation? What is it delivering as an insight that goes in? Data quality is really critical to making the decisions. You can end up with a lot of data that if you don't know how to interpret, you don't know what to do with it, it makes no sense to measure it in that way. There's a lot of questions about what is the appropriate level of data collection. But also I heard a great analogy about quality of the data being collected as the sensor matters, calibration matters, that it's being accurate and that's something that we also need to look at. Two is that, again, not all data is the same, but absolutely it's a great way of being able to tap into information. We would say with any asset, if you weren't measuring yet, start with the basics. Start with your electricity bill, that's always a good one, start on that, start reading your meters on a daily basis. Do the basic groundwork first for data collection. Then start looking into the sensor market. But make sure that it's data that you can actually use for insight. We see a lot of just data in pushing out for reporting, but it's not really helping drive the needle forward. We need to move towards a better outcome. Definitely considering what data matters for your organization and then what you're going to do with it most importantly.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Well, you've given me lots of food for thought today, so thank you so much for your time and a reminder for listeners, you can learn more at Breeam.com, that's B-R-E-E-A-M.com. Stay well and stay invested. [MUSIC]