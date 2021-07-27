Millionacres Spotlight: Jerome Maldonado

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello, real estate investing Fools. I'm Deidre Woollard, an editor at Millionacres. If you're like me, you've probably been following changes in retail real estate. This year, the bounce back has been amazing. It's been a wild ride in terms of retail, but really, the retail revolution, I think, was taking place long before we ever had to worry about a pandemic. To talk about retail real estate and commercial real estate, I'm excited to chat with Jerome Maldonado, who's an experienced real estate investor and entrepreneur and happens to be talking to us from a construction site today, which I feel is really awesome. Jerome, I want to ask you, because I've looked at your website, and I talked about this with a friend. I feel like a lot of people get started in real estate, they go with residential, it feels more comfortable. Do you think that they're maybe missing out in some way without starting on commercial?

Jerome Maldonado: First of all, good morning, and thank you for having me on the show. Yeah, I do think so. I graduated to commercial real estate investing early on in my career, and I did multi-diverse, so I've kept a pretty even portfolio of residential in the early years, and I made a lot of money in residential development. Then I deploy a lot of it into commercial development and real estate holdings. Yes, retail and office is very distressed right now, especially on the larger square footage. I was on a call with my team yesterday, and the gentlemen that I work with in our inner circle, show me some vacant land in California. They have a redevelopment plan put together there, and I said, "Do you want to be the first person in that area as the trial run, as an investor, to be able to develop something, or would you rather do what I've done over my career?" He's taking value-add properties, a lot of these distressed assets, finding them and repositioning them. I walked him in full circle, as to how I would deploy money into that area, not that property, into that area, to reposition it for profitability. At the end, his eyes were starstruck. It was a business plan that he hadn't considered, and it's what's creating opportunity in the commercial sector right now as we speak. There's a lot of opportunity there, you just have to understand the ins and outs, and the dynamics of where there is opportunity, so that you can exercise it, obviously. There's a lot of opportunity in commercial real estate sector right now, if people just to understand how to get their hands on it.

Deidre Woollard: I've seen you talk about commercial house hacking and I haven't heard anyone talk about that before. It's a fascinating concept, what is it, and how do you do it?

Jerome Maldonado: I tried to sell people on the fact on how much easier it is to buy land and build houses. I started doing it in early years. I accidentally landed up in the construction trade, by default. I consider myself a businessperson more so than I did a real estate person. I started in direct sales and network marketing in the early '90s, I got a great foundation. When things fell apart in 1997, the FTC came in and restructured network marketing companies, a lot of big companies like Amway, parts of it, things happened in the industry. It left us without an opportunity and I landed up back home, finished up my college degree.

My brother-in-law was in a position where he's unemployed and he was in the construction trade. To help him and my sister, I went to go help them get his contract, his license, and I piggybacked alongside of him. He didn't show up the day that we took our exams, and I did and I passed, and I knew how to sell. I started doing construction. About two years into this construction ordeal that I was doing, I was doing extremely well, I was grossing seven figures. I shouldn't say I was making seven figures, I was grossing seven figures in the first couple of years that I was in business. I thought, what if I started buying land and building some houses? You what made me do this was, there was this cool-looking older man at the time, I'm probably his age now, but he was an old man at that time. He was driving Harley-Davidson, all tattooed, rings on, he just looked cool. This guy seemed like he never stressed in the world. We were working on a project by there, and he was building the houses, he was the builder. I said, "This guy just seems to have such a cush life, and just seems to love what he does." Out of curiosity, I start talking to him over the course of a few different days that I went down to check on projects, and lo and behold, he was a really good guy from New Zealand. He was buying land and building house, and he was just doing a few of them a year.

I'm real bold when I ask people questions, I asked him what he was making. He was making about $80,000 to $100,000 on each house. I thought to myself, if I could do that and just adding a complement to what I'm doing, what a great concept? I was bold enough to go out and buy a piece of land and build a house. The first one was challenging, like all things are the first time you do it. That's why I tell people, the hardest thing they'll do is the first one. But once you learn the fundamentals of how you actually buy land, and build a house from the ground up, it is so substantially more lucrative and less work with less variables, than doing the fix and flip deal, and doing a lot of that other stuff, that's a lot of work. Just too much work, and the profitability is lower and the risk is high, especially right now, there is no inventory. What I explain to people is, what do you do in a market where there is no inventory and you're fighting to compete with other people in the same business? Then you buy something that's overinflated, you dump more money into it, and then you try to take that asset and sell it for even more money.

The variables go up as far as risk. I'm always about exercising my liability to the minimal amount, and decreasing my risks and increasing my profitability. Like I tell people, I say, instead of going out and fighting for inventory, why don't you just create inventory. It's been very profitable for us, I've built over 200 homes over the years. I never do a build that we don't make six figures on, so we've made millions of dollars doing it. Now, we're helping a lot of people do it. They are doing one a year, making anywhere between $60,000 and $100,000 plus, a year per build and it's less risk. Out of the hundreds of homes that I've built, I've never lost money. Even in the 2008 recession, because I started doing this in 1999. Even in the 2008 recession, as much as I hated selling my inventory for a discounted price, I still made a profit. Lo and behold, as bad as the market got, I still profited. Thirty-seven thousand, eight hundred dollars was my worst profit on any house ever built in the worst economic crisis that we've ever seen in history. With that being said, people ask if I'm worried about a downturn in the economy, and I tell them no. Because my business model, the way I run it, if you build like I do, I don't really worry about it because we've had success in every single build we've had, in multiple economic ups and downs. I love it, I love house hacking, I love building new construction. Then I take that money and deploy it into multi-unit real estate, commercial real estate, and I do it tax-free. That's what makes it fun, it's the way we do it tax-free.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. How does the financing work for that?

Jerome Maldonado: It's different for each person. I did it cash. What I did when I first got started is, I had a single-family home that had a lot of equity. I ruined my credit when I was in network marketing, a horrible credit. My credit was in the 400s. When I first bought my first house, I put a lot of money down on it, so I had a lot of equity. I landed up doing to build my first house. The first house I did is, I got a home equity line of credit out of my house. I took $150,000 out, I did have the fortunate opportunity to have a little bit of money saved. With about $225,000, I was able to buy a piece of land and built my first house cash. What I consider cash, I used good debt. Good debt is when you take debt on an asset that you can deploy into something that generates you capital, that makes money for you. I took out what I was considering good debt, and I still consider it good debt on my home, because that money was sitting there stagnant. I pulled it back out and I deployed into the first house. I made about $80,000 in profit, plus I had about 200 in the quarter that I had deployed out of either savings and my first home, so I was able to go out and do that again. I did a second home and even a third home, and I was able to have a fortunate opportunity to have a very lucrative business going, so I was able to pull money into doing two homes. I ended up doing three homes in the first year that I did this. The second set of homes, I made just shy of 100,000 per home, and I made 80 on first. Then I was able to go out and do three homes cash. I actually continued that process and we were doing 12 homes a year, cash, debt-free. We still do them debt-free.

Now, we do have a $25 million project going on in the Seattle area right now. We're not doing it quite the same. We use institutional money. I'm not going to put $25 million in my own capital into one project. It doesn't make sense to do that. Locally, in our local business that funds our payroll where we are the general contractor, we still bill cash and we'll still be at debt-free. It's the "security blanket" of my company is what kept me alive during the recession of 2008. But in all honesty, what I do is, I'll go in, I'll buy the land now. I'll pick up the land like in Seattle, and then I go in and get institutional money. To build out a $25 million project, all I really need is about five million dollars to do the whole project from start to finish. I'll buy a million dollar piece of land, actually about two million dollars to get everything that I need on. Then I'll borrow another three, four million dollars and then I revolve the capital. Because I can't get permits, I can't build all of them all at one time, so I just revolve that same capital two or three times in the same project and over the course of two years I can build up the whole project, so I'll get institutional money. But most of the time you have to own the land.

What I tell people is, you can do this without money. You have to find an owner who's willing to do owner finance on the land. They have to take second position on the land. If they do that, then you can go get institutional money. You have to fund the designs for your build. That's your expense out of pocket. If you expense the designs out-of-pocket and you're able to get owner financing on the land, and they're willing to take second position at the bank, they can lean the property. When you sell off the property, they get paid out at closing. The title company actually pays them out. The liability risk for the seller financing is pretty minimal for the seller, as long as you know what you're doing building a house. You just need a good coach. You need someone to help you on that first one so that you understand the process. That's the biggest variable.

Deidre Woollard: With commercial real estate, are you looking more at value-add buying something that needs a renovation versus building new?

Jerome Maldonado: We've changed over the years. Early years, I bought value-add. I still buy a lot of value add. There is a lot of money in value-add properties. Early going into this, I started buying 8,000-12,000 square foot retail centers. I still own a lot of them today. There's a big market for that. When we see that retail's dying, big-box retail's dying. Small retail, there's still a huge need for them. Mom-and-pop shops are still alive. Lot of beauty salons, little churches, nail salons, little restaurants, subway stores, little stuff like that. We get a lot of that stuff in our buildings. They're very lucrative, very viable and cash flowing to this day. In fact, we got rid of bad tenants and increased our tenant ratio with better tenants over COVID and over the pandemic this year. I was actually very pleasantly surprised with the outreach of small business owners during the pandemic and how we actually were able to restructure better tenants into our small retail and office properties. In those properties, value-add is very viable. It's a very lucrative area to invest in.

Also, I do value-add multi-family. Multi-family has gotten over leveraged. Right now, one project that I have going on is in the Phoenix Metro area. I purchased a distressed office complex, 30,000 square feet. I'm turning that section into 50 units of apartments. Because we have land in the back, I'm building another 55 units. It's actually 54 units in the backside. We'll have over a 100 unit apartment complex and the ones in the back are new built. We offer access. I'm on my way to Tacoma on Friday. On Saturday, I have a meeting with a broker in Tacoma for a 2.6 acre parcel where it's going to be new construction. What we're doing is, we're going in and there's a need to compete with Class C real estate right now in multi-family. It's underbuilt. It's affordable housing not low-income housing, not section eight, just affordable housing products. We're building just garden style apartments, new construction.

We're able to build them out at about a 100 and a quarter square foot or thereabouts. We're able to walk into these things with about 45 percent equity from the day we finish them and stabilize them at new construction. What we compete with is Class C real estate. Class A built their new construction, but they're affordable housing. We're able to compete with the garbage and old assets that are Class C, that are value-add properties. We're able to position ourselves. We don't have any expense into these properties for 20-plus years as far as capital expenses, obviously, there's ongoing maintenance on any property. We're doing a little bit of both right now. We're doing value-add and we're doing new construction, new build. I was anti new build since the pandemic. But since there's no inventory now, we just found a little niche in a market that works. Because we're able to build the asset that we need for such a reasonable price and deliver a new product experience to a tenant that is otherwise living in an older facility, it's a win-win situation and we we're able to profit from it. Like I tell people, you find a problem, you build a bridge if you can fill that gap, and you profit.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Totally agree with you on Class B workforce housing and the bit of oversupply on Class A. How does the balance between e-commerce and retail real estate workout for opportunities for investors? You mentioned warehouses, which I think is really smart. Obviously we're seeing industrial be huge right now. But you also mentioned small retail. How are you balancing out those two opportunities that exist in the retail space at the same time?

Jerome Maldonado: Entirely different market sector. Entirely different business plan. I've always been multi- diverse. I try to make sure that I'm positioned in multiple areas. It's helped me in times of economic distress. It's been advantageous to what saved our businesses during unfortunate circumstances. Obviously, everybody is now aware that retail brick-and-mortar, large big box stores, they're dying. I'm not the first to tell you. We're underwriting deals that at one point in time, 450,000 square feet worth of retail sitting on approximately 40 acres of land, valued anywhere between $20 and $30 million. Those same assets today, financially distressed, we can go in and pick them up for under four million dollars. The key behind these is that we're able to go and pick them up for under four million dollars. There's what's called pad sites on these. We get the assets almost essentially for free.

Deidre Woollard: Where are you investing? Is it mostly on the west coast? You mentioned Phoenix, you mentioned Tacoma. What other markets you are looking at?

Jerome Maldonado: We're in the Albuquerque market. We're also doing stuff down in California, Palm springs area. We're down there. We've looked at some assets in Texas. We don't have loots on the ground in Texas right now. As far as the viability, I'm looking for good partners as well. What's made what we do viable in these states is the partnerships that I've been able to exercise. Up until 2016, I never had any partners at all. I've never had partners. I've always done everything solo. All my companies were incorporations or solely. I'm 100 percent sole stockholder of all of them. In 2016, I started doing an outreach knowing that we all get older. Moving into my mid-40s at that time, I sat back and said, I'm going to kill myself doing this on my own. It's been a lot of work. It's limited my ability to grow in scale to the level that I wanted to. In 2016, I sat back and I started doing some reconfiguring. My wife sat down and said, "You really need to figure out how to find good partners." I was anti partnerships up into that point. It took me two years to figure out, this is how we're going to structure stuff. In 2018, I started strategically putting together good partnerships. One of them being Tai Lopez, Dr. Alex Mehr. A lot of people know who they are in the e-commerce industry. We formed a relationship and friendship over a couple of years. Now, I sit as the CEO of ESR e-commerce supporting real estate. We have warehouses in Virginia. We have luxury properties down in Puerto Rico. We have holdings that we're working on acquiring in Chicago and the North Carolina markets. Those are independent of the other ones that I've been talking about. But then I've been able to exercise partnerships with Rayman Dabs down in Seattle. He runs a lot of what I'm talking about. I'm the strategic partner and putting all this stuff together and he's the action partner on site. Same thing with Kyle Mitchell in Phoenix. I'm the strategic partner. I deal with all the construction development stuff. He's the on-site partner and he is dealing with logistics daily on site. Dave Carbajal down in the California market. In fact, I'll be up there next week or two weeks from now with David over in Palm Springs. Same effect. I'm the logistical partner, I'm the one that understands how to scale this stuff. I'm teaching it to them. But they're good, honest, hard-working professionals in the industry that have already done well. All of them have already made millions of dollars. But they're more youthful than I am. Together, we're able to go in and partner. We're scaling stuff in multiple states. It's been really cool. But I've been working on it since 2016 and it's working. Thank God. It's taken several years. I think most people want this stuff overnight. It doesn't happen overnight. It's been a five-year run so far. In 2018, I said I got a 10-year run that I'm doing from 2018-2028. I want to be in a position in 2028, which I will be to pick and choose at that time, the deals I want to do versus the deals I have to do to set my life up to where I need it to be, so that way, I can be mobile with my kids as they're in college. That was the goal and that's what we're moving towards. Partnerships are what's allowed us to be able to do what we're doing right now.

Interesting, I like that you'll slow down, but you won't get out of the game, which I think I hear from a lot of investors. The game is just too much fun. Well, thank you so much, Jerome. This was really fantastic and good luck with that construction site.