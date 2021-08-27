Millionacres Spotlight, Jason Fudin, WhyHotel

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello, real estate investing fools. One of the things that I think is most interesting for investors right now is this trend of digital nomadism. Seems like a pandemic trend with the rise of remote work, but actually I've seen it grow on a smaller scale and it just keeps growing. That's one of the reasons I'm excited to talk to Jason Fudin today of WhyHotel, which is a hospitality platform, an operator with a focus on multifamily buildings. Got a really interesting idea, creates pop-up hotels by designing curated spaces that can be booked like a hotel for what night or longer. It ties into that idea of true flexibility. Welcome, Jason.

Jason Fudin: Hi, thanks for having me.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk about this because you call your spaces pop-up hotels. What exactly does that mean?

Jason Fudin: Yeah. We call them pop-ups because they are temporary. The way it works is when a developer builds high-rise apartment building, they develop all the units at once and empty and so we take 100 or more units, we furnish them during construction and then during that buildings lease up when it's filling the renters, we run our hotel out of the vacancy, and our customers get to stay in a brand new luxury apartments and we've traditional hotel rooms or vacation rentals.

Deidre Woollard: They're fully furnished, right?

Jason Fudin: Yeah, they're turnkeys. You show up in what feels like the nicest department you've ever been to. Not like someone's been living there. Then high-speed Internet, all the housewares, you can cook a massive meal or you can just never use the stove like most people. You can go for run and use the washer dryer. It's a turnkey home experience. Then the reason they are pop-ups is that, after a year or so as the building fills with renters, we wind down and move on to the next one.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. This is only for new buildings?

Jason Fudin: Yeah. Our pop-up product is just for new buildings. We have a permanent product called Hospitality Living, where we run buildings as a mix of furnished and unfurnished stays on a forever basis. The renters get hospitality services while they live there so they can opt the move in service, cleaning services, washing clothes, and then our guests in the furnished units get to be part of the community, and again, get a turnkey home-like stay when they're traveling.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You work with multifamily operators then, how do they find you and how do you find them?

Jason Fudin: Yeah. We work with multifamily developers, operators, investors. At this point in time, we're about four years old, which I guess makes us an infant and the company world, but it feels like it's been a long four years. Over that time, we've built relationships with probably eight or 900 development shops across United States. As real estate developers look at building new buildings, they reach out to us and say, "Hey, is this something that would fit with your model? We'd love to bring you guys in improve the resident experience during our lease-up and also make use of otherwise underutilized inventory.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. As the building gets leased up, your space in it gets smaller and smaller over time?

Jason Fudin: Yeah. Like a 300-unit building will ramp up to 140 units in the first 60 days, we'll be at 140 units for like six, seven months and then eventually the renters catch us so we start handing back 20 or 30 units a month until eventually it's doesn't make economic sense to run. That process is about a year on average.

Deidre Woollard: In that case, that means your inventory is always changing, your offerings are always changing. Is it sort of this thing where you go onto WhyHotels and then you find out what's available right now and it changes over time?

Jason Fudin: Yeah. For the pop-ups, that's totally right. On an annual basis, you're going to see some change of inventory. Right now, we have stuff in Midtown Miami, we have some stuff in Northern Virginia, Downtown DC. There's some more coming. That will evolve as we open pop-ups and we are closing down. Then on the permanent stuff, it's always there. If you stayed with us in Westin in DC, that property is going to be there in perpetuity, and so yes, it's a mix. Some of it comes and goes. Although the pop-up, the one nice thing is it's always new. It's not like it was recently new, it is always very new. It's a reflection of the time, they're beautiful spaces. We try to do a good job of bringing that community feel into the building, and when they're new buildings, you have a lot of opportunity to do that because every year you get another shot at it. You didn't make a decision 10 years ago, you're living with it every year you get to it. As new businesses open or new groups make progress in communities you are able to pull them right into the asset. We've got local artists. We do that with the restaurants we're partnering with, which is a lot of fun.

Deidre Woollard: It does sound like fun. What happens to the furniture in each of the units as you gradually turn them over? Do you then have to come in and have movers that then take that furniture to another place?

Jason Fudin: Yeah, or just it goes back to our partners. A lot of the furniture is hospitality grade, brand new rented furniture. What our partners do is they buy new furniture, they place it in our buildings and then as the pop-ups wind down, we either move it over to new buildings or it goes back to them and they then rent it out to others as used furniture that's going to served its purpose with us and then it has terminal value for them.

Deidre Woollard: Oh, cool. How are you determining where your next location will be?

Jason Fudin: There's a bunch in the works. We basically look for buildings where we can create real value for our partners, and then once we're in a market, we try to stay in it. We started in the DC market we'll potentially be in the DC market. We opened in Miami in May, we'll be in the Miami South Florida market in perpetuity. There's more markets we're going to open shortly. As we announced, we will just continue to double down in those markets. Because I should have a team there to set our customers. Our guests may not be staying in the same building, but if they stayed with us in one place in an area and they enjoy themselves, they are likely going to be looking for what beautiful new building can I stay in next?

Deidre Woollard: Exactly. I think that's one of the things I want to talk about is that the remote work in digital nomadism thing that I'm seeing, it sounds like it fits perfectly with that. Have you seen an uptake in interest because of this trend where people want to live somewhere beautiful for a month and then want to move and live somewhere else?

Jason Fudin: Yeah. I think the most we've seen of it is Miami, a lot of New Yorkers went to Miami. Whether it was because the COVID protocol has been different in Florida, or whether it's because they were tired of being in a tiny apartment they could go to the beach. But we saw a tremendous number of New Yorkers sign month leases they just kept rolling in furnished turnkey apartments, they can go right down to the water. We've seen less of it in other markets we do a lot of interim housing. There's this prediction that there's going be a ton of resignations since we still have people changing jobs. As part of that, they relocating in different cities. We see a lot of reload folks that are with us for 30 or 90 days as they figure out where they move. I think the bigger trend that affects us on the work from anywhere is not necessarily the nomadic folks because they are generally pretty price sensitive. Because normally you are in a stage in your life where you probably don't have kids, you can just pick up and go. Generally that's younger people and they generally have lots money. We don't see as much of that driving our returns. What we do see a lot more of is someone's company now have some work remotely at a Denver, but they've got to be in DC or Miami for a couple of weeks or months as part of training, as part of team events, and so we see a ton of that longer stay business travel. Instead of the nightly stuff we used see a lot of for business meetings, we just see a lot of training based, team-building based stuff, because these are apartments where that goes on for a week or two because someone's reload out of core market, but their companies based on that market.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. I could certainly see why that would be popular in Washington DC because so many people come in for training and things like that.

Jason Fudin: Yeah, we saw the same thing in Seattle and in Houston in those markets as well. People in Seattle work for Amazon and Amazon give flexibility on remote work, but there is lot of project-based work. In Houston, we saw a lot of it where people will work in foreign countries and the oilfields like in Venezuela and then they got to be back in Houston for trainings and otherwise, as they're layover between major international jobs.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Your client base, what proportion of it is corporate clients versus just individuals wanting the WhyHotel experience?

Jason Fudin: That's a good question. It really depends on the market. A leisure market like Miami, that's mostly individuals that are just, that's their personal decision. A corporate market like Northern Virginia in DC, that is predominantly corporate. That's probably 80 percentage of our businesses corporate there, and it probably goes the other way. In Miami probably 67 percentage of our business is leisure. It really depends on the market and actually it also depends on the season. There are certain seasons in cold markets where you just don't see a lot of leisure travelers in the winter, we see business folks, and then vice versa. You don't see a lot of business folks in summer, you see a lot of leisure. It really depends on the market and the season.

Deidre Woollard: As you expand, is it more a question of finding the right partner first and building that you want to be in, or is it more being and wanting to be in a particular city first and then finding the partner to match that?

Jason Fudin: I guess it depends. There are certain partners we have a long-standing relationship that we would follow to new cities as part of opening cities. Then there's a number of cities that we just think are really strong long-term markets for us. At this point in time as a company, the limiting factor is just how quickly we can grow. We were on pace to open a pop up a month in 2020. We pulled back a little bit because of COVID. As a young company, there's only so much inventory you can take on and effectively and responsibly run. Right now, that's our biggest limiting factor is how comfortable we are bringing on inventory and what pace. We have a really strong partnership, we would prioritize that. Or if there's markets that we're already in where we want to double or triple down, we prioritize that as well.

Deidre Woollard: Are you sharing profits with the partners in the buildings? Are they getting a share of the rent and then you're getting share of the rent?

Jason Fudin: Yes, they participate in the revenue we create. That's great because it aligns them and us while we're there. That's how our deals are setup. We don't do the master lease market rate model. Some short-term rental companies do that when under during the pandemic. Our focus is really on aligning us and our partners through the cycle. The pandemic for us obviously was not any hospitality company, was not something that was enjoyable. Not that we're out of it, but travel has returned. But we kept over 85 percent occupancy through COVID, which was crazy and it's because our products went a long-term homes, and we had honest conversations with our partners. There's some stuff that we close more quickly. Because we said, "Look, it's a revenue share. If there's no enough revenue in these markets we should push," and then other markets we did very well. We said, "It's revenue share.[laughs] We should continue to run these great interim home product for folks that are looking for combinations during COVID."

Deidre Woollard: I can definitely understand why for travelers there's been an interest more in Airbnbs and having apartments and being somewhere where you can cook so you don't have to worry about restaurants and mask restrictions and things like that. What are you thinking about the role of shared amenities? Does it matter if a building has a pool or a gym or something like that? Have you seen some of those amenities close and then reopen and maybe close again?

Jason Fudin: During COVID amenities mattered less because generally people didn't want to share amenities with strangers. But coming out of COVID, yeah, leisure marketer pool's meaningful, and a corporate market having a good gym is meaningful. We haven't seen them close again. We saw lots of close in early 2020. Then some of it opened in the fall, but some of them didn't open until spring in '21. We haven't seen any close in '21 yet. Although obviously with what's going on with the Delta variant, that could change. But honestly, people want to use the amenities when they're open. If they're closed it's probably because there's a health reason they're close and they're probably going to be underutilized anyway. That hasn't been an issue for us.

Deidre Woollard: You said the company's four years old. Why was this the right project for you? What was your real estate journey in general?

Jason Fudin: I used to build high-rise developments. I led about two billion dollars of development before WhyHotel. Eventually I was an executive focused on innovation at a large real estate company. It's exciting to be part of the evolution of a trillion dollar asset class. The reason I used to build buildings is because I got a high from being in the change business. There is no bigger change business and changing industries. Me, my partner and a lot of our senior leadership, we all left large institutional roles to go build the company that we think is on the right side of where real estate is going and where consumer preferences are going. We've been doing it for four years and it's a blast. Every year it feels like we're more right about where the world's going. It feels like the world isn't moving fast enough, but we're more right about where it's going.[laughs] That's why I started the company with my business partner Bao. It's why four years in, we're still running after it and we're growing rapidly and enjoying the journey.

Deidre Woollard: Let's dive into some of those beliefs that you had in creating this business because you were creating something that didn't quite exist yet. There are some other businesses that are doing something similar but not exactly. How did you center on this idea specifically?

Jason Fudin: Yes. When you think about the opportunities for high-growth companies and real estate, there's really like three buckets. Bucket one is like software, hardware that just makes them more efficient. That's cool and all that's not us. Bucket two is marketplaces. Think about Airbnb or think about anywhere where you can buy goods, lease goods, whatever else. That's also interesting. There's generally like a single winner or two in that. Of course a tremendous amount of capital also was less exciting. The third bucket is space utilization. How people actually use physical spaces and how those places will evolve based on changing consumer trends and technology allowing them to be flexible. To us that's a gold mine. There's a lot of different ways that that plays out. In the office world, office conference room, there's a company called Convene. That allows someone to rent office space and then flex into co-working and have these amenities. In the apartment and hospitality space, clearly there was a consumer demand for furnished apartments. Clearly in a lot of markets, there's different income streams associated with that. To us it seemed like a really large opportunity to be able to create a flex platform that would allow inventory to exist across that spectrum of unfinished 12 months to furnished nightly, and everything in between. Our long-term view is that home, hospitality, work, and retail are all going to coexist in buildings and are becoming golden spaces. The fact that a lot of people do a lot of shopping at Amazon means that you are shopping from home and you're getting your deliveries at home. The fact that the work from anywhere environment's allowed people to work from home. It's not home anymore. Eventually, these just become buildings that are where you work and where you shop and where you stay and where you live. We're at the early innings of that. Real estate forever has been this single-use inflexible assets. In the '90s we had what architects called mixed-use, which is really stock-to-use. You would just take one use, and you plop it on the other. That was like Earth-shattering. You take Manhattan to Nashville. It was different. [inaudible 00:16:16] uses this like the next natural evolution. When you think about the highest utilization of an asset and you think about a set of customers that have gotten more and more comfortable of being an individual amongst the masses. People don't necessarily require the same kind of ownership they would have done a generation ago. Whether that's businesses that are using co-working or individuals where you live. That flexibility is going to be at the heart of new real estate for the next generation. We're starting with home and hotel and that intersection, but that really is the start. [inaudible 00:16:53] , the flexible real estate in urban markets is an inevitability. That's why we chose to take this journey and that's how we spend all of our energy and time, whether it's on the software back-end tech builds or the yield optimization facing displacement tools. We live for this, this is really exciting for us.

Deidre Woollard: I love that. I feel like space as-a-service is kind of where a lot of businesses have gone and trying to figure that out, the pandemic certainly shook up so much of that. As you're putting together your business, it seems like you've got a lot of different components. You've got working with developers, you've got trying to compete against like an Airbnb and hotels and all of that stuff. How do you manage all of those different components, and as you raise funds, how are you putting those funds to work?

Jason Fudin: The way we think about it is we have a single flex platform. On that platform, there is a number of applications. One application is a pop-up hotel. One application is running an apartment building with hospitality services. One application is an apartment hotel. One application is having a mix of those uses within a building, but the background to it is all the exact same. We use the exact same tech stack, we use the exact same pricing team, brand team, everything else. While it may sound complicated, it actually is just a single platform that we run each of these through. That's kind of the beauty of it is that that flexibility is inherent in our platform. It's not like we're having to build a dozen different products. Then it turns out that the real estate folks that are building buildings and owning buildings and lending against building are the same cast of characters. It's not like we got to go to like make new friends on this side of the aisle, that side of the aisle. It's all the same folks. Then to our customers, it's all pretty similar too. As a guest of WhyHotel, you don't know that necessarily the building is not going to be there in 12 months, or that it is going to be there in 12 months. You're just there for the experience and high-quality product. Every time we open a new market, we have to learn about it. We have to become part of the community. We have to hire local. So there's a big learning curve there, but the platform itself is a single platform designed to operate all those different instances.

Deidre Woollard: What are you noticing in terms of building trends right now? We saw obviously during the pandemic, things stopped. Starting to see some more development happening, what do you think is going to happen long-term? Are you looking at major cities and secondary cities? Are you seeing building shift a little bit?

Jason Fudin: I think it depends on the food group. Multi-family building is now back at full tilt. Multi-family leasing is back at full tilt in urban markets. Secondary markets are building even faster than the primary. The Phoenix's and the Austin's and the Nashville's. A lot of those are no-tax states, so people can work from anywhere. There's plenty of people that are happy to live in a really enjoyable place and not pay state tax, although the property taxes are higher, but if you're a renter, that doesn't affect you. I think you're seeing a lot of the apartment development there. The hotel development is still lagging. There's some stuff that had broke ground pre-pandemic. I think that there's a lot of excitement around it, but I feel there's some question marks about what is RevPAR when you deliver. Some people are being really aggressive. That's core. Others are still sitting on the sidelines to see exactly how things play out. In the office world, you're not seeing much of any new office build without tenants pretty lined up. There's a lot of questions about what office looks like in five or 10 years. That means there's probably a lot of opportunity to reposition office buildings. We've seen office buildings getting listed as conversion to apartment or conversion to hotel. A lot of people thought hotels would convert to apartments during the pandemic. We did not see a lot of that. It's a mix. It really depends on the city, it depends on the market. I think like I said, office is probably on the worst end of the spectrum. Apartment is probably one of the easiest, and hotel is somewhere in the middle. Then retail has done really well, is the placemaking retail where you have a lot of it all in one place. The individual retail that's part of the urban fabric. Depending on where it is, it's been harder to the tenant. It's been harder to execute, but when you have a capacity market or some of these places in the United States that are just like the epicenters of retail and tourism. They've done very well, but some of the retail that was required by zoning that's in secondary or tertiary streets, it's off of the main corridor. Some of those have struggled.

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. One of the things that I'm keeping an eye on is central business districts in general because of that office issue. There was some hauling out and I think it's coming back, but it's definitely work in progress. Last question for you, where do you see WhyHotel in five years? Is it just iterating on this model or is it building out that platform more to other aspects of real estate?

Jason Fudin: I think five years, we're probably still pretty dead set on hospitality and home. I think you're going to see us as a part of tens of thousands, if not more, of units of new development where this is the highest and best use. You'll likely see us expand outside the United States. Although that's not something we've considered today, but five years for us is a lifetime. Yes, I think what you're going to find is that our product lines have just become part and parcel for what it is to travel and stay in the United States across 30 plus major US markets. I think you're going to see a rethinking from the calcified real estate community of this is how it's always been. I think you're going to see some cracks and a lot more people move toward coming up on flexible real estate, either because it's required by lenders or because of the return profiles are so large. 2020 has actually been an interesting year.

Deidre Wollard: I'd absolutely agree with that. Well, thank you so much for your time today. Listeners, you can learn more at whyhotel.com.