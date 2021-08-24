Advertiser Disclosure

advertising disclaimer
Skip to main content

Millionacres Spotlight: Dreamscape CEO Eric Birnbaum

Aug 24, 2021 by Deidre Woollard

Ever wonder how those cooler-than-cool hotels come to be? Eric Birnbaum is a New York City-based real estate developer who has a vision for the future of experiential real estate. His company Dreamscape is focused on redeveloping residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and gaming properties into unique and dynamic environments. They've already worked with some high profile creators like Pharrell Williams and designer Ken Fulk creating really gorgeous and highly buzzed-about spaces.

Deidre Woollard
By Deidre Woollard

Deidre Woollard is a writer and editor with two decades of experience covering all aspects of real estate from luxury … Learn More

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Popular Videos