Ever wonder how those cooler-than-cool hotels come to be? Eric Birnbaum is a New York City-based real estate developer who has a vision for the future of experiential real estate. His company Dreamscape is focused on redeveloping residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and gaming properties into unique and dynamic environments. They've already worked with some high profile creators like Pharrell Williams and designer Ken Fulk creating really gorgeous and highly buzzed-about spaces.
Millionacres Spotlight: Dreamscape CEO Eric Birnbaum
