Millionacres Spotlight: Dan Gorczycki and Cooper Ramsey of TrueRate on CRE Financing

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello real estate investing Fools and welcome to another Millionacres Spotlight. This week we're talking about one of the toughest topics for investors, especially commercial real estate investors, and that's commercial real estate financing. My guests today are Dan Gorczycki, the Managing Director of TrueRate, and Cooper Ramsey, who's Vice President at TrueRate. They both had long careers in lending space, they've seen some of the changes in commercial real estate lending, ways it hasn't changed, and the ways it needs to. Dan, let's start with you, with residential real estate, it's pretty easy to shop for a loan, it's less of the case with CRE so far. Why is that?

Dan Gorczycki: Well, I think for residential, I think people, it's their first home, let's say they don't have a banking relationship. They are starting from scratch, so they have no choice. But in many cases even try to figure out if they qualify for a loan, if they're buying a house that's a bit of a stretch for them. It's more likely out of not having a choice that they're accessing the lending markets before hand. While in commercial usually unless it's a first-time buyer he already has a banking relationship of some sort, or he has a mortgage broker body that he golfs with, let's say, and that he trusts. They do it sequentially where the mortgage, they won't think about that until after they're already in contract. Yes, they should be thinking about it much earlier in the process, but they just don't.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think that's interesting because you bet it's something that there really isn't that debt marketplace for commercial. Cooper why is TrueRate doing this, and what are some of the challenges with building the system?

Cooper Ramsey: The marketplace model we've seen it work in other industries, to educate the consumer on all the available options to them. Commercial real estate lending is a pretty closed-door business traditionally. We're looking to dismantle that through the use of our online portal, where borrowers can simply log in, enter their deal information and then it's sent on the backend to a multitude of different lenders with different types of executions. They're able to really sort out and weigh the pros and cons of each different execution to see which one really matches for their business plan.

Deidre Woollard: Dan, you guys have been around for a round a year. Not the easiest time to start a business, but how's the reception been so far?

Dan Gorczycki: We've been thrilled by the reception so far, anybody who has been to our website and has access to portal is always very complimentary about how easy it is, how seamless it is. We walk you through the different steps as to how to upload your information and you get a relatively quick response from the lenders on the other side of it. At the same time, yes, we're still doing some of it the old fashion way. Where in some cases it's something where a property they're just looking at where they will still call us before they access the portal because they don't have the financials or so forth. But everybody that has heard about the idea has seen our websites seen our portal realizes it's the wave of the future and something that they're going to want to use going forward.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, have you had some problems with people's just learning to adapt to this new environment, because it is really different for commercial to think of things that way.

Dan Gorczycki: Well, certainly if you're a smaller property buyer and you don't have a banking relationship, you are more apt to want to go this route to get a menu of options. If you're an institutional player, you think you already have all of you our lending relationships. But everybody's always pleasantly surprised that they didn't see the full market. They didn't see the 40 or 50 lenders out there. They only have their circle of four or five people. More options means better pricing, better execution for the client.

Deidre Woollard: That makes sense. One of the things that I've heard about the CRE loans, we've talked about it on the Millionacres website a lot is, how much time it takes, how much paperwork's involved. On the residential side, they're trying to streamline that so much more quickly. It's so hard with commercial. Cooper, how does TrueRate speed up the long process?

Cooper Ramsey: Like you've mentioned, there is a lot of paperwork associated with closing commercial real estate loan. But truthfully, it really doesn't have to be that much of a tall task. What we've done is provide a timeline with steps and required documentation from the beginning of an execution, right when it's entered through our portal all the way until closing. We're really speeding up the process by a, giving all of the lenders the same information upfront, so no one has a competing edge and it's making a better quote because of that, so that allows for quick decision-making in choosing your ultimate lender. Then we have additional documents submission tools, where a borrower can safely and securely pass their personal information, their property information, gather third-party reports and get them to the lender quickly and efficiently.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. What terms is TrueRate looking for? Is it being evaluated by an algorithm? Does it vary by loan type?

Cooper Ramsey: Yeah. TrueRate, we handle all commercial real estate loans. We'll take anything from your million-dollar deep flex acquisition up until the nine digits. But what we're really evaluating is all the terms of the quotes that we're receiving from our lending partners and ranking them according to what's most important to the borrower. What we've done is actually allow the borrower to choose what's most important to them, whether they want a high loan-to-value, a lowest rate, the most interest only years within the loan term. They can simply just rank them according to their preferences.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Do you handle bridge loans, mezzanine financing, thing like that.

Dan Gorczycki: Yeah absolutely. We do the whole capital stack and including preferred equity too. There is a little more of a challenge with mezzanine and bridge simply because usually you're taking a property that's in transition where it's a heavy value ad component. A lot of times that can't be communicated through the portal. They can submit a formal business plan if they have one, and that's very helpful if they do because then they can get quick response. But usually especially if it's one where it's an acquisition, it's an informal ideas in their head that needs to be communicated. Our software developers and us are figuring out ways to streamline that and make that conform so they can get quick bridge loan quotes, just like they get conventional loan quotes.

Deidre Woollard: Awesome. Let's talk about the lending environment over the last year. I know commercial real estate slowed down a lot in 2020. It started to speed up again, we're definitely seeing more deals. Are the lenders more cautious? Are you seeing them wanting people to jump through more hoops?

Cooper Ramsey: I think the COVID-19 pandemic was a really interesting time to be in real estate finance. We saw the market's pretty much close up completely, even Fannie and Freddie, we're pretty much at a standstill for a very short period at the very beginning of the pandemic when I came to the US. But then the Fed started purchasing large amounts of debt securities, which provided liquidity in the markets, and interest rates fell. It was a very opportune time for a lot of real estate investors to refinance their properties into a nice low rate with permanent financing solutions. But lenders have open the door to asking more questions to thoroughly that, the viability of these projects, if we were to experience something like this again, I think the most clear example is with mixed-use assets where we've got four floors of multifamily and then ground floor retail, the commercial or retail component of those projects have opened up a new line of questioning so that in case we were to experience something like this, again, we can make sure that property operations will continue to be ongoing.

Deidre Woollard: Do you feel like we're going to see a slow rise in interest rates? There is lot to talk about that, is that something you are watching pretty closely?

Cooper Ramsey: It is something we're watching very closely. There's been a lot of signals about increased inflation, and trying to find the most optimal time to lock in a low interest rate before inflation really picks up. We see that carry through into commercial real estate loan interest rates. Yes, we are monitoring that very closely.

Deidre Woollard: Lets walk through a recent deal that you did. Dan, I saw that you did a 9.3 million refinancing loan for mixed-use development deal in Georgia. Tell us a little bit about what that deal is like.

Dan Gorczycki: That was a deal in Covington, Georgia, which is the fastest growing suburb, East of Atlanta. It was a master plan development where they had already done the heavy lifting and they put in the infrastructure. They had put in a public supermarket, there was a hotel under construction. The most valuable piece of the developer was selling the out parcels to a lot of retailers, everything from dental office to fast food and so forth. That was where his profit, was in the last stage. But at the same time, it's still lend, and a lot of lenders are hesitant to do lend. If the market were to turn, they don't want to be taking that back or having that hang out there. But there are lenders that said, "Hey, I can get some yield, I can get high single-digits." I see that this is a development that's successful and I want that yield. We were able to put not only the winning lender, Thorofare, but others into competition to compress the spreads, get the best deal for the borrower in terms of low interest rate and high proceeds, takeout his, hard money loan, acquisition loan, and it was a win-win all around.

Deidre Woollard: Cooper, I want to ask you, we talked about Fannie and Freddie a little bit earlier. Lot of conversation about the conservatorship and then their position as GSEs do you feel like that's going to change anytime soon or are they going to stay as they are?

Cooper Ramsey: I believe that they're going to stay as they are. I think a clear sign that would indicate that is divided administration is replacing the head of the FHFA, he's a Trump appointee whose main goal was to privatize Fannie and Freddie. I think this current administration is taking the affordable housing crisis very seriously. Fannie and Freddie's mission is to provide workforce and affordable housing across the nation and to maintain liquidity in those markets. I think with this move is a clear signal that Fannie and Freddie will remain in conservatorship for the foreseeable future.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's wrap up. Dan, I want to ask you at the beginning of this interview, I mentioned that commercial real estate financing probably needs to change a little bit get more with the times which I think is what you are doing at TrueRate. You've been involved in lending for over two decades. You've seen a lot. What has changed and what are you trying to change?

Dan Gorczycki: Well, I hate to say, but it's actually been three decades, as I tell people, not the crash of '29, it was the crash of '87. Basically what's change is whether it's an up-market or a down-market, people still need to refinance. Early in my career was free Internet. Basically, if you knew about a couple of insurance companies that were lending at very low coupons, that information was gold. That information is now disseminated on the Internet and a lot of people think they can do with themselves. But the problem is with lenders having a 100 deals on their desk and us being able to put them in competition with each other. That's what has to change, is basically a portal where everybody could access it, everybody can get that same competition that seem absolutely best execution that somebody extremely knowledgeable in the business can get. No longer do you have to just go to your one bank that you've been doing business with for 20 years now you can absolutely access everybody in the market, know that you got the best deal. People will negotiate to the nickel for the purchase price of their property and capital expenditures and repairs. But they won't negotiate for every nickel on interest rates and fees and so forth, and that's our job. We do that for the borrower. We hold this hand right from the beginning of all the way through the loan documents.

Deidre Woollard: I love that. I think competition is always good for business, thank you so much both of you for your time today. Investors, you can learn more at truerateservices.com‍. Stay well, and stay invested.

Dan Gorczycki: Thank you Deidre.