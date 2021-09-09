MIllionacres Spotlight, Christopher Yip, RET Ventures

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Welcome Real Estate Investing, Fools. Right now, startup culture in real estate is huge, but not all startups will make it. We've seen so much investment into PropTech and one of the things I'm curious about is how venture capital finds the gems when the companies are still in their infancy. To answer that question and more, I'm talking to Christopher Yip who's Partner and Managing Director at RET Ventures, which is an early stage venture fund. It looks at real estate techs specifically for multifamily and single family rentals. The interesting thing I think that is really cool about it is that it's backed by multifamily owners and operators that obviously have a very vested interest in finding great solutions, so welcome.

Christopher Yip: Thank you, Deidre. It's great to be here.

Deidre Woollard: Certainly, in the pandemic, we saw some of the ways that rental industry needs to improve. So many operators started using different apps to pay rent, for example. What problems are you seeing in the industry now as we are in this hopefully almost post-pandemic universe?

Christopher Yip: I think we've seen in the broader economy a real acceleration in the adoption of technology in the real estate arena over COVID. A lot of the trends that we were already seeing, meaning bringing technology to the marketing and leasing process as well as the operation of properties was accelerated through the pandemic simply because leasing offices were closed, maintenance teams couldn't get access to apartments. Frankly, consumers were more and more used to a mobile app driven experience that they were using for everything else in their lives. We really saw that acceleration. There are some themes, some operational themes that we've been very focused on. For example, we call self-touring and self-leasing as to workflows that we've been very focused on enabled by some of our portfolio companies like SmartRent, which recently went public, or Funnel our leasing CRM solution. What we're seeing is that adoption is still actually a very strong focus. I wouldn't say we're quite post-pandemic yet. I think with this unfortunate wave of Delta, we're seeing some retrenching there and frankly, continued acceleration of adoption of some of these solutions. I do think going forward in the market, folks are starting to think about clearly on the commercial and office side, getting back into the office and thinking about more flexible work environment and clearly the physical configuration of space there is very important. We're having a lot of conversations about flexible office, short-term, modular, and really just how space is going to be used now in a post-pandemic world.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You mentioned SmartRent, I know that's one of the companies that you invested in at a very early stage. What was it about that company that really attracted your team? What was the process like as you moved from seed to now it being a public company?

Christopher Yip: I appreciate that. SmartRent is a great example of what the RET group can do working together. This goes back to the beginning of RET in 2017. We were at that point working with 22 strategic investors, mostly multifamily on our operators, we now have 45. At the time, we had about a million units of multifamily in the group, we now have about 2.3 million. We heard loudly from the group that access control IoT in the unit was in increasing pain point. Everybody who is familiar with ringing doorbells and nest thermostats in their home, but there was no institutional solution for a portfolio manager who has 50,000 units across North America and there were many startups vying to be that market leader. What I think illustrates the power of our group in our platform was we went out and effectively held an RFP and had the dozen or so startups who are working at it to present to key thought leaders in our group. Through that process, SmartRent emerged as the clear favorite and we were able to get the weight of the group as customers and as investors at RET behind SmartRent. That growth story was phenomenal when we first met SmartRent, they had two units live. Very quickly, there are now, certainly over a 100,000 if not a 150,000 plus units deployed and for a period of time, many of the RET strategic investors were key development partners helping refine the product and be key reference accounts for new customers joining the SmartRent platform. It's been a real journey since we lead their seed and series A. We were fortunate to have other investors like Bain Capital and Spark Capital join us in the series B and C, and then going public with Fifth Wall SPAC, closing just last week.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Caring about that RFP process, is that usually how you are working with people, did you identify the problem with your multifamily and partners and then go from there? Or do you have companies come to you and then you've got them that way or both?

Christopher Yip: It's a great question. Frankly, all of the above, I know there's no easy answer there. What we say is that there are different categories of investments that we make. SmartRent is an example of a strategic category where it's clear that the need is there, there are multiple solutions, and we really have an interest in finding the best solution for our group and for the industry and building that. In other cases, the other end of the spectrum, of course, we have a lot of startups and entrepreneurs who find their way to us. We have our own CRM, we track 2,000-plus RentTech, PropTech startups. We keep in close touch with them and of course, we will look at every company on its own and the opportunity and the vision of that team and back it. Somewhere in the middle, we actually do work with our group on themes. We have working groups as an example. We've been forming working groups around acquisitions and development, looking for solutions with the development executives as the key customers and stakeholders. We formed an ESG working group with a lot of the heads of sustainability and environmental impact at these organizations as the key stakeholder. Through those working groups, we've learned a lot. I think the group has learned a lot from each other, it's the great networking forum. But of course, out of that, we find new opportunities for technology to transform businesses and through that, we can focus our efforts to find the next great startups.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned 2,000 companies, that's a lot to track. How do you start to figure out which companies are great idea, but not execution versus companies that really seemed to have it together to go to that next level and be perhaps the next SmartRent?

Christopher Yip: Our work is made easier by the fact that we do take this strategic lens at what we do. Meaning, we are looking for startups that solve real pain points felt by owners and operators of institutional real estate and so the lens are our true North, so to speak, and we look at the world through is can startup deliver a product that will make an impact on the businesses of our strategic investors in the next 1-2 years. I think that's a pretty simple test in a sense. It's obviously not always simple to carry out and execute, but we spend a lot of time in our investment process. It's part of the value we hope to bring to our portfolio companies and even the companies we don't invest in is on meeting a company, a startup, while it will often make a half dozen or more introductions to owners and operators in our group and have them demo and we get feedback from those demos. I think that feedback is so valuable again in figuring out whether the team at a startup who has a vision, has a product, a business model that really resonates and can make an impact on these owner operators in the relatively near term.

Deidre Woollard: One of the things that we've been tracking at Millionacres and the Motley Fool is this massive growth in single-family rental portfolios. The amount of money that flooding into that space is huge. What are some of the different technological challenges between SFRs and traditional multifamily?

Christopher Yip: Sure, and we'd echo that heartedly, that we've seen the growth of the SFR asset class really accelerate. There's really two, I think it's important to bifurcate that into, first, you have more individual investors that have really seen the benefit of many of these SFR investing platforms, technology-enabled marketplaces to find an SFR investment, to manage it. That's one end of the market. The other end of the market is very large institutional capital coming to build SFR portfolio. Traditionally, in one of our strategic investors, the public REIT, Invitation Homes or private capital that have been formed. You see many alternative asset managers forming vehicles to buy SFR. That's the other end of the spectrum. What all of them look to technology for is that these are very geographically distributed portfolios. This is a very different use case than our typical multifamily institutional, which has a 250 unit building, perhaps with 5-10 buildings in a metropolitan area. You can have onsite maintenance teams and on-site leasing teams and so you think spread that across a 70,000-plus unit portfolio like Invitation Homes has spread across the US, and by the way, every home is different. The inventory is completely heterogeneous. When that house was built, whether it has air conditioning, whether the electrical system is up to snuff. The operational complexity of showing those homes, leasing them, and then performing maintenance, turning them around in-between residents is just exponentially harder. Really, historically, this has been a very local business with local property managers, managing vendors, and the power for technology right to bring some efficiency and consistency to that footprint is huge.

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. You mentioned an ESG working group, how much of a demand right now is there for technology that address ESG issues and what kinds of ESG issues in rentals can be solved?

Christopher Yip: We are seeing tremendous interest and adoption for ESG solutions. Of course, these three letters. There's environmental, there's social, and there's governance. I think a lot of times, they will get lumped together. We have been very focused on the environmental piece of that clearly given the backdrop of climate change, regulatory change, and I think consumer interest. The challenge for a lot of owners and operators of these portfolios is twofold. One is just collecting data and reporting statistics about energy usage, let alone setting KPIs for improvement is really hard because that data, generally speaking, is not the data of the owners. If you think about it from a renter perspective, you pay your own utility bills. You have your own relationship with your local power utility, that bill goes to you. There is no way for the owner of a 200-unit building to see what each resident is consuming behind the meter, so to speak. That's the first challenge. I think we're seeing now the intersection of some terrific top-down incentive and interest, and seeing these very large portfolios. Real estate, of course, is effectively the largest sector in terms of energy consumption, so a real desire to find ways to move that industry forward. But it's hitting up against real-world constraints around even collecting data, reporting statistics, let alone make progress against it. I think that's one big theme that we see. The second is of course, the measures, so to speak, that would drive more energy efficiency. Lighting has been an easy one that the industry is gone after. But after that, it's behavioral. How do you incentivize folks that turn the thermostat down or to use appliances at non-peak hours when the grid is less taxed? I think the industry is trying to figure out how to drive that behavioral change, again, at a widespread large level. Those are some of the things we see on the residential side. Now, of course, commercial and office and industrial are very different use cases. But that's a bit of our vantage point. Of course I think longer conversation we could talk about the S and the G as well, but maybe another day [laughs]

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. Let's talk about the two funds that RET Ventures has raised so far. You just closed one out at a 165 million. How long does it take to deploy that capital and is it going to be a mix of seed investing or seed investing and series B, series C?

Christopher Yip: I appreciate that question. We were fortunate to raise our second fund. It was well oversubscribed and we made deliberate decision to stick to what we believe we have a competitive edge in which is early-stage investing, and that is centered around the series A. We have historically done some seed investing. But frankly, I think these days, are focused on the series A because we believe at that stage, we're catching the company early enough that we can have a real impact on the growth of the company and really help create the next-generation of industry leaders, which is our strategy and our mission. But at the same time, the companies have progressed far enough from the seed stage where we can get a clear sense of what the product is, how the team is executing. They can, as I said earlier, really be credible partners and vendors to the institutional real estate owners who are top customers. Literally, these are large B2B sales relationships, these are large organizations with sophisticated executives running them. We're trying to find that right balance where we can have an impact as an investor but also we see enough of the traction and the progress of the company. We're focused on the series A. We've built our funds in terms of size around that approach and we are excited to continue that. To your question, we've seen given how busy it is on the market, I think, typically, these venture funds get investor over four to five-years. I think we're seeing probably a pace to do that more in 2.5-3. I think if anything, we're trying to make sure we're deliberate and thorough as of course we are. But there's just so many opportunities out there.

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. Tell me about some of the companies that you've invested in so far that you're really excited about.

Christopher Yip: Sure. We've got 21 companies in our investment portfolio now. We've been fortunate that the three of them, we've exited or found a new home, with SmartRent is most notable, but also some others hot on its heels. I would say some of our larger investments, first of all, Funnel that I mentioned, which is taking a customer-centric focus on CRM. Basically, they're sitting between the institutional landlords and the renters. What's really neat about Funnel is that traditional CRM for the industry is on a property by property basis. Funnel is focused on the resident. What that means practically is that if a resident is applying or looking at units in one building but doesn't find a fit, Funnel can easily help refer them to another building in the same city owned by that same landlord which would seem simple, but it's not actually how the industry is setup today and is leading to much better satisfaction for the renter, and of course, much better organic traffic, so to speak, for the landlords. We're really excited about Funnel and a number of our group is getting behind them. Another neat company which works hand-in-hand with Funnel and SmartRent and others is Engrain. They're basically bringing a third dimension to property management. Historically, the apartment units are managed on a floor-plan basis. All of the b stack, two bedrooms are all viewed as the same in terms of pricing and revenue management or maintenance. As it turns out, that's a simple example. The two-bedroom on the side that looks over the back alley where the garbage just picked up doesn't rent so well, and you want to be able to recognize that and price accordingly. What Engrain is doing is actually building digital maps in three-dimensions of all of our strategic investors properties and being able to let them manage their properties with that real geospatial data. They're also enabling things like south touring. You can use your phone and find your way to a unit, let yourself in the front door and be able to show the unit. But also lots of other potential like helping deliveries and packages finds their way to your door in a development. We're really excited about Engrain. I'd say, those are core investments for us where they're delivering a real value proposition today and seeing great adoption. Then we've got, let's say, I wouldn't call them a firm team, but a group of smaller investments that are maybe farther out from commercialization that are doing great things. As one example, we have an investment in a company PassiveLogic, which is building a next-generation building management system. They're trying to take on the incumbents of Honeywell and Johnson Controls and so forth, which historically are very close proprietary systems. To the earlier theme about collecting data, what many mid and smaller and commercial and many residential building owners find is that those building management systems aren't built to their needs. They want an open platform, they want to collect data, they want to put additional functionality and apps on them. PassiveLogic is building. They put together a great team and some great product and are hoping to launch next year. That's an example of something where I think we're very excited for what the future holds and it's more of a traditional venture bet.

Deidre Woollard: Very interesting. I know your background is not necessarily in real estate, but in investing across other sectors. What led you to come to RET Ventures and dive into this crazy world of real estate and what differences have you notice so far?

Christopher Yip: As you know, I have a bit of a different background for a venture investor. I spent most of my career in later stage corporate investing, in private equity, actually at TPG here in San Francisco, but investing in business services and technology-enabled businesses. My journey, the venture was really finding that I had a passion working with entrepreneurs and building businesses. That's what I get to do all day. It's really neat and I feel fortunate to be able to do that. What I would say though to your question that I found really quite similar is that at RET, we take a very hands-on approach and try to think like both the operators we back and the customers are strategic LPs and we take a pretty hands-on approach. Each company, who are in there side-by-side with our entrepreneurs and teams trying to build these businesses. I think that really resonated for me coming from a background of being a majority investor, majority owner of companies, where you're just side-by-side with the management teams building businesses and I think that's been really rewarding.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned earlier that that fund you just closed will take two to three years to deploy. Are you already starting to think about the next round? How long will it be before the next venture's fund and what do you see as the future of the firm? Is it just going to be this continued process of funds and then deploying funds?

Christopher Yip: I think we're in one of those fortunate windows where we're not fundraising so I can talk about fundraising. I think we're happy to be able to keep our heads down and invest our current funds, at least for the next year and then we will be thinking about the next. I think the fair question is what we're finding is that as our companies grow, while we still focus on that series A stage, our companies do need growth capital and is the right model for us to partner with terrific growth equity firms and generalists to back our companies, or do we want to double-down on our winners, so to speak. Should we provide that growth capital where we still can really help move the needle with our strategic investors. I think we're thinking about that. To your point, I spend time thinking because I've been in the investing business for a long time. The whole business of raising funds every three years is sometimes frustrating and it's the cycle as you say of better entropy. Is there a better model out there where we're trying to build companies for the long term? I know there has been a lot of interesting developments for venture about rolling funds and going to public investors for investments. I think we think about those things and what are the right ways for us. Frankly, our core mission is finding and building businesses. The fun side is a way to accomplish that but we're always thinking about whether there's a different model.

Deidre Woollard: Really interesting. Well, Christopher, thank you so much for your time today. Listeners, you can learn more at our ret.vc. Stay well and stay invested. Thank you.

Christopher Yip: Thank you.