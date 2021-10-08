Millionacres Local Spotlight: The Orlando Real Estate Market with Natalie Arrowsmith

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Other real estate investing folks. When I say Orlando, Florida, you're probably thinking one thing, vacation time, but there's far more to this Florida City than Disney and Universal. We're going to dive into that with Natalie Arrowsmith, who's the President of the Orlando Regional REALTOR Association. She first opened her own brokerage in 2010. She became a broker owner with next home. She's got a lot of experience with both owner occupied and investment properties. Welcome, Natalie.

Natalie Arrowsmith: Thank you for having me.

Deidre Woollard: I know this is a hot market. How hot is it in Orlando? Beyond the temperature, of course.

Natalie Arrowsmith: I was like to say it's a very insane market right now. I've been in the industry since 2004, lived through the ebbs and flows of the recession as a realtor, and coming into this market, it's probably the craziest I've seen in a very long time.

Deidre Woollard: Well, is there any hope out there on the inventory front? I've heard in some markets that inventories increasing a little bit.

Natalie Arrowsmith: We're starting to see a little bit of a creep up in inventory. What we are starting to see is a little bit of a price decrease in inventory, where somebody has sold their house and a neighbor says, oh, I can sell mine for 30,000 more, and then it sits on the market and they can't. We're starting to see that a little bit of a trend right now.

Deidre Woollard: What's your overall market speed right now? How fast are things selling in general?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Well, so a normal market is six months of inventory.

Deidre Woollard: Right.

Natalie Arrowsmith: So everything we'd be out of our houses in six months. Three months is a seller's market, and right now we're at about two weeks. [laughs]

Deidre Woollard: Wow.

Natalie Arrowsmith: It's insane.

Deidre Woollard: That's really increasing how fast a home probably sells. Are you having multiple offers, bidding wars, all of that?

Natalie Arrowsmith: On everything. We have any price-point, actually. But yeah, 10 offers within an hour. People lined up the street during open houses. It's a multiple offer bidding more.

Deidre Woollard: So is it people buying site on scene? Are there investors coming in from out-of-state? We've seen a lot of like New York to Florida migration. Is that impacting Orlando?

Natalie Arrowsmith: It is. We do see a lot of that. I would say it's roughly about a 50, 50. Fifty percent probably come in sight unseen just because they want to get in there and get it under contract. But we still do have very diligent buyers who want to see it first before they make the offer on it.

Deidre Woollard: What's happening with foreign buyers? I know foreign buyers are a big part of especially the Miami Market. Is that true for Orlando too?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Also, we have a huge global market here in the Orlando area. We still are continuing to see our global market thrive.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. I know single-family homes are selling really fast. What's the multifamily and condo landscape like? Is that similar or is it managed really for single-family?

Natalie Arrowsmith: It is. When you have about 2,500 homes in the Metro Orlando area to sell condos multifamily, those are increasing in sales as well.

Deidre Woollard: What about short-term rentals? I know there's a big vacation market there. You've got Disney, you've got Universal, you've got people coming in a lot for vacations. I have a friend to heads of vacation property there. Is there are there people buying up multiple properties for vacation rentals?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Yes. We're not seeing it as large as we would possibly when inventory was larger and prices were lower. But we still are seeing very much people buying homes for short-term rentals.

Deidre Woollard: What's the climate like in terms of the local legislation on Airbnb and things like that in Orlando?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Well, it depends on where you are in the Central Florida area. We have some communities who really are trying to mandate the Airbnb and not allowing it. But we do try to watch that, and we do try to advocate for private property rights and for Airbnb to be able to do what they need to do. It really depends on the community that you are in.

Deidre Woollard: What's the zoning landscape like in general. Do you have a city council that does the planning? Or how does that work?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Most of our cities are City Council. They depend on if they're strong mayor or strong city manager, and a lot of them go through planning and zoning. I don't really know of a city or a municipality that doesn't have that.

Deidre Woollard: Let's talk about this survey that you released last month. I saw that Lake Nona, Davenport, and Winter Park are at places where there's a lot of activity. Obviously, there's not much inventory. So are those goods spots for investors? Is it or is it just too challenging right now?

Natalie Arrowsmith: No. I think that anywhere in our Central Florida area right now is very interesting for investors. We have a new beltway coming in on the Northwest side that's going to connect our Seminole County to our Orange County. It'll be a true beltway around Orlando, which actually was already completed down towards the Lake Nona area. We have a huge growth going in. In the Lake Nona area, huge growth growing in the Apopka area. It's just really, honestly, all of Central Florida right now is hot. I know our survey said those were the three hottest places, but those are the three hottest places that the people who took the survey are saying. But I would agree with that Lake Nona, Davenport, you'd have a lot of growth going on down there because you have the Medical Center, Medical City, and things of that nature going on down there and you're close to the airport. So it's always a great investment.

Deidre Woollard: I'd like to note that they are expanding the airport. Isn't there also something happening there as well?

Natalie Arrowsmith: I believe so. We've got a new terminal that we're putting in. They've been working on that for a couple of years. You should see Terminal C. It is gorgeous. It's going to take the Orlando International Airport to just a whole another level.

Deidre Woollard: I would imagine traffic is increasing through the Orlando Airport as the City grows.

Natalie Arrowsmith: Yes, absolutely.

Deidre Woollard: What about remote working? A lot of people have gone to Florida because of that. We're already seeing with officer pushing back when they're going to let required people to go back. Do you feel like promote working has really brought more people to Orlando?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Absolutely. We have about 1,000 people that we're moving into the state of Florida. I think what's happened it's people come to Orlando to vacation and then they realize, I can work from here and I can vacation from here, all in the same time. I think that has a huge strive for people coming to our Central Florida area.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think people miss out on the fact that Orlando is actually a city, it's not just resort parks. What is the urban core like in Orlando?

Natalie Arrowsmith: I'm five generations from about 11 miles north of Orlando. The communities in the urban areas are just beautiful. We have an ego drive and the Northwest Orange County area that is stunning. Bike trails. We have the West Orange bike trail that travels from city to city. It's an old railroad line that they had tore up and turned it into a bike trail, which has made some of the dying cities actually thrive and made them some of the really cool spots to live, work, play, walk, and hang out. We have a lot of that going on in our area. Orlando is not just a tourist center. We have a lot of community here as well.

Deidre Woollard: I think that's a really important thing for people to know. I'm quite to also ask you about people becoming real estate agents. Right now, I know we have more agents in the country than we have homes for sale, which is a very unusual situation. You have seen a record number of people become in the Orlando area. How has that changed your organization? Your association has grown by leaps and bounds.

Natalie Arrowsmith: I think nationwide we have 1.43 million realtors, in the Central Florida area, we have 19,000 just within the Orlando Regional REALTOR Association. We have seen an increase in realtors over the past year. But you know what? I think it's great for the association. I think that it's wonderful that people want to take that extra step to get educated before they sell a home or before they work with friends and family. I applaud people for going out and working on getting some professional background.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. You mentioned some of the transformation in the urban core. What other developments and commercial real estate opportunities are you seeing right now? One of the things I've been watching around Orlando is Amazon has done a lot of warehousing there. What else are you seeing?

Natalie Arrowsmith: We have so much growth coming in around that beltway that I was talking about earlier. To name a few, I had a loss it's funny if you hide [laughs] at the moment. I am sorry. But I would say that what you want to look at if you're coming into the Central Florida area, is look for that beltway that's going around the Central Florida area. You're going to see where Amazon is actually coming in there. You're going to see where the Medical Center is happening over in Lake Nona and the Tennis Arena that's over there and just different groups that are coming into the Orlando area.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. It's really developing as a city. What's your population like?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Oh, gosh, I am sorry, I don't know the answer to that. [laughs]

Deidre Woollard: That's okay.

Natalie Arrowsmith: It's weird because I could probably tell you by a few cities. But I don't think I can tell you by the whole Metro, Orlando.

Deidre Woollard: But definitely, seeing a lot of population increase, definitely growing as a city.

Natalie Arrowsmith: Yes. Absolutely.

Deidre Woollard: Also, attracting a lot of companies too. One of the things that we've been following in different headquarters coming to the Orlando area. That's something that's increasing as well, right?

Natalie Arrowsmith: Yes. Absolutely.

Deidre Woollard: We'll just to wrap up. What would you want someone from out-of-state to know about Orlando if all they know is Disney?

Natalie Arrowsmith: I would say that what you need to know about Orlando is we are in the very center of the State. We are 45 minutes to an hour and 10 minutes each way to a beach. We had some of the most magnificent beaches on either side of us in Orlando from the east coast with New Smyrna and Cocoa to the west coast on our Tampa area, all the way down in Sarasota. It's an easy drive from the Central Florida area. We also have one of our largest eco-tourism areas in the Central Florida area. Like I said before, we're very much community-oriented in the Orlando area. We all have this. It's not like a family feel but is still, I call it the largest small city you can go to. Biggest small town. That's what I'm trying to say. Biggest small town you could go to because we all have that family feeling with each other. It's very community-driven.

Deidre Woollard: I love that. Well, thank you very much for your time today, Natalie. Listeners, you can check out orlandorealtors.org to check out the latest market data. Stay well and stay invested.