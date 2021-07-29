Millionacres Local Spotlight: Kansas City with Gib Kerr

Transcript:

Deidre Woollard: Hello, Real Estate investing fools. We're back for another local spotlight on the city. I've had by on for a few years, with this Kansas City, Missouri. I was in Kansas City for a few years ago for a job interview, was contemplating moving to the area and I really liked what I saw. Job interview didn't end up working out. But I believe a lot of people are sleeping on what a great city, Kansas City is for a living in and for investors. Our guide today for the investing opportunities in Kansas City is Gib Kerr. Gib is the Managing Principal for Cushman and Wakefield, Kansas City office. His responsibilities include leading strategic growth and business development and he leads capital markets team in Kansas City. He specializes in investment property, sales and urban development. Over the last 10 years he's broken over a billion dollars worth new development in downtown Kansas City. He's really had his eye on what's happening in the market and why it's exciting. Thank you for joining me Gib. Why Kansas City? Why now?

Gib Kerr: Well, thanks, Deidre. Great to be with you today. We need to get you back to Kansas City soon. I think you'd probably be surprised by how different it is last time you were here, the city is changing so much. It's one of the fastest-growing areas in the Midwest. Why Kansas City? I guess if I had to summarize it, I'd say the quality of life. Outstanding quality of life, very affordable, a great place to raise a family. Lots of exciting fun things to do. Great culture, great sports. I like to tell people there's something for everyone here. For those who like the urban environment, the urban experience, we've got a dynamic urban core. But for others who prefer the more suburban lifestyle, we've got one of the most affordable housing markets in the country. The lowest amount of traffic and short commute times here as well. Quality of life is probably my number one reason why people are moving here.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk about the housing market, because from a residential real estate standpoint, medium price still below the national average, which I know in the last year, we've seen more and more people moving to markets like that, Kansas City among them, but the prices have gone up comparatively. I've seen in local Kansas City press a lot of talk about that, about the challenges that are happening right now.

Gib Kerr: There's no question. Kansas City is experiencing the same thing that pretty much every city in the country is in terms of rising home prices, the inventory is very tight. Last I checked, I think we have less than a one-month supply of houses on the market. Typically, houses that go on the market are sold within ten days or less. It's just a really, really tight market. The reason is because Kansas City is growing fast. We've had our population growth over the last five years has been 2.5 times the national average. People are moving here in terms of the net migration that we're seeing in Kansas City from other markets. Kansas City is one of the top 10 markets in terms of net migration gains since the start of the pandemic, I think we're ranked number eight in the country. People are moving here because it's affordable, because of the quality of life I mentioned, and especially moving here for more of the coastal or higher density cities.

Deidre Wollard: What's the housing stock like? Is it a lot of single-family? I know there are a few condo towers in the city, is there a lot of multi-family duplexes? What's the overall housing stock like?

Gib Kerr: Well, I'm not sure when last time you were here, but the downtown market, the housing market has exploded. I think our downtown population went from about 8,000 people,15 years ago to now over 30,000, well, on our way to 40,000 downtown quickly. There's definitely a surge in urban housing and multifamily projects. But in the suburban markets too, we have a lot of growth. Kansas City is geographically one of the largest cities in the country. I think we've got over 400 square miles. We have a lot of land and it's relatively inexpensive. There's a lot of suburban development in addition to the urban revitalization.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You're seeing some infill development, things like that happening?

Gib Kerr: Yeah, absolutely. One good thing about Kansas City, it's an older city. We've got some great building stock, a lot of old buildings built in the 1890s, early 1900s. Missouri has a fantastic historic preservation program. We've had a lot of these and I've been involved with a lot of it. One of my favorite things to do is work on these historic rehabilitation projects. A lot of these old building stocks that are functionally obsolete, is office space have now been converted to residential or hotels or other adaptive reuse. It's good. Kansas is just a great blend of the old and the new.

Deidre Woollard: In terms of building, is there enough home-building going on? One of the things we're looking at from a national perspective is just that building never recover from the great financial crisis. There's a lot of home-building happening out, but in many markets, it isn't enough. Is it enough in Kansas City or does there need to be more?

Gib Kerr: I think there needs to be more. I'm a little biased. But we have some of the top land brokers in Kansas City and our land guys have been very busy working with not just local developers, but a lot of out-of-town developers. We always love working with the out-of-town developers, not only because it's great for the city, for them to bring into outside capital. But also they bring into the ideas, the experience and trends in other markets that we can benefit from here in Kansas City. We're working with a lot of out-of-town investors and developers. But to answer your question, yeah, we need more of them.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. You mentioned the central business district earlier. One of the things I'm studying right now is the return of central business district post pandemic. Are people going back to the offices? What is the Kansas City central business district like right now?

Gib Kerr: It's coming back. Like everybody, we got hit and it was pretty quiet, especially March, April of last year. We do a lot of work in the downtown market. We're very active with the downtown counsel and people are back on the streets downtown. It's not the goes town [laughs] for a few months. Slowly but surely, but most companies that we have been working with have been in that time-frame between Memorial Day and Labor Day. A lot of them are saying, by Labor Day we are going to be back, whether it's a 100 percent or somewhere between 50 and 100 percent. Every company is different, and there are going to be various hybrid arrangements based on each company's employment background of the folks working there. But it's coming back.

Deidre Woollard: Just wondering, looks like you're back in the office. How is Cushman Wakefield dealing with this? Are you guys doing a hybrid thing right now?

Gib Kerr: Yeah, we've been at about 50 percent here in Kansas City, but it's different from market-to-market. But here in Kansas, we've been about 50 percent occupancy for the last couple of months and we are as a company nationwide, in fact, maybe worldwide, I'm not sure, but nationwide, we're definitely going back to 100 percent occupancy, September 1st.

Deidre Woollard: That's nice. Yeah, I see a lot of places. September 1st, October 1st, there seem to be those key things that's definitely something that I'm watching as a student of office real estate.

Gib Kerr: It's good and it's something that everybody has got a different opinion on it. But for the most part, people in our office have recognized the value of that human interaction and the casual conversation at the water cooler that leads to something that you miss out on a lot of those random collision conversations when you're living on Zoom calls.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Totally agree. What industries are fueling the growth in Kansas City right now?

Gib Kerr: I would say primarily the two biggest growth industries are tech and design. Kansas City is ranked number three, as one of the fastest-growing tech markets in the country by CompTIA, there's cyber states stats. A lot of tech growth in cybersecurity financial technology, 5G, Sprint was headquartered here and was recently purchased by T-Mobile. They've got a major presence still in this market. As they roll-out 5G, that's been really valuable for the Kansas City market. Then on the design side, we have over 500 architectural engineering construction firms here in Kansas City and some of the leading architectural groups in the world really. Sports architecture, this is the home to sports architecture. Most stadiums and arenas design not just nationally but around the world, are designed here at Kansas City. We've got a lot of really good human talent. On the engineering side as well, some major engineering firms that are designing power plants and now getting more into the sustainable energy sector, designing projects all over the world, right out of Kansas City. We're really fortunate to have all the design and engineering talent based here in Kansas City, and it's spills over into other areas as well. Graphic design is emerging as a major employer sector here as well.

Deidre Woollard: That's fascinating, I had no idea that Kansas City had that emphasis on sports architecture. I also tend to think of Kansas City as a hub just because of where it's situated. Is industrial Real Estate booming in Kansas City the same way it is in so many other markets?

Gib Kerr: It has, yes. As a matter of fact, it helped us have a record year in 2020 here in Kansas City through the pandemic, in spite of everything going on. The e-commerce explosion has really benefited Kansas City. We're at the crossroads of America here. It's where the interstates in the rail hubs, it's East, West, North, South, everything intersects here in Kansas City. We're within a two-day drive of 90 percent, or 95 percent of the entire United States population, here in Kansas City. We're the country's largest rail hub in terms of rail car traffic, and number 2 rail hub by tonnage. We've emerged as one of the most active industrial markets in the country now. I think we have about 13 million square feet of industrial space under development right now.

Deidre Woollard: What's the absorption rate on that? Is it getting snapped up as soon as it's built?

Gib Kerr: It has. Last few years, we've been building out consistently between five and 10 million square feet of industrial space per year and the market is as tight as it's ever been with rates going up. Probably our biggest hurdle right now is the steel shortage, which is impacting everybody. Steel prices are going up and there's a probably 9-10 month wait for steel delivery because of the supply chain issues.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. In terms of residential property investors, what neighborhoods do you think are up and coming, what ones are considered the hottest neighborhoods now and hottest neighborhoods going forward?

Gib Kerr: That's a great question. I'm an urban core guy, so I'm a little biased towards the urban core. One of the major things that's been impacting the revitalization of the urban core has been the streetcar line. We had a starter line, 2.2 miles went in a couple, well actually it's been about five or six years ago, wildly popular, and so popular in fact that they're extending it. The streetcar is going to go from the Missouri River, all the way to the Plaza through the urban core. The initial streetcar has already spawned, I think over two billion dollars worth of development. I would say, if I were a residential investor, I would really look hard at the urban core anywhere along the streetcar line. The truce corridor is also really coming back, which is great. On a broader level, what's exciting to see is a lot of these inner rings suburbs, suburbs that were built in the 1950s and '60s. I'm thinking of places like Overland Park, Miriam Mission, Raytown, North Kansas City. The population is changing, the older folks are moving on and newer younger families are moving in and fixing up some of these older houses, and they don't want to go 30 miles out into the suburbs. There're a lot of exciting opportunities here, I think.

Deidre Woollard: There's a little bit of a housing shortage, what other challenges do you think Kansas City is facing right now as it comes back from the pandemic?

Gib Kerr: I think one of our biggest challenges, it's also one of our biggest assets, is the conservative nature of Midwestern people. Some of the lenders haven't been as willing to lend on some of these real estate projects. We see it time and time again a lot of out-of-town investors and developers and a lot of even out-of-town lenders who see more potential in Kansas City sometimes than the locals themselves see. We're always excited and roll out the welcome Matt to out-of-town investors because I think sometimes our conservatism holds us back a little bit.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. What projects are you most excited about that are in development right now, either that you're connected to or just in the city as a whole?

Gib Kerr: Well, we've got a couple of major infrastructure projects going on that I think are going to have a huge impact on the city. First of all, is our new airport terminal, which is going to be completed in March of 2023, that's a $1.5 billion new terminal, which we desperately needed. I'm excited about it for a number of reasons, but probably foremost because we think it's going to lead to a lot more direct flights to Kansas City. Direct flights are going to help us attract more Fortune 500 companies or visitors. That should be great for the city. The airport, that's a huge. Then I mentioned the streetcar, the streetcar extension will be completed in I believe two or three years, and we think that's going to continue to attract more people to the urban core. Then going forward, hopefully we'll see a downtown baseball stadium developed. The Royal Stadium will be 60 years old when the lease expires here in about 10 years. There's a lot of talk about moving the stadium downtown, which would be a great shot in the arm for downtown.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Not too many of the older stadiums left, I think the Royals is one of the older ones now, isn't it?

Gib Kerr: It is. It was built in 1972, was renovated about 15 years ago. You can only do so much to a 60-year-old stadium. But the more important thing is that it really needs to be downtown where you can have a lot more of the ripple effect, the spin-off, benefit from having 30,000 fans downtown for 81 home games a year.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, no doubt. Which leads me to my last question, which is, if you were building your dream Kansas City, what would you add? It sounds like you're already getting some of the things that you might want, like the streetcar and potentially having a new baseball stadium downtown, but what what else would be on your wish list?

Gib Kerr: My wish list would be to really continue what we're doing except do it maybe at a faster pace. We've got great momentum with companies moving downtown, a lot of corporate relocations. We've benefited from companies moving here from both coasts and from other places throughout the country. We've got some really good class A office space that's coming online, which we think will really help us attract some of those corporate relocations. I think that's what I like to see the most, is that continued resurgence of our urban core.

Deidre Woollard: I like that. I'll add one quick last question then. In terms of attracting those Fortune 500 companies, what does that process look like in terms of trying to sell people on Kansas City as a great place to have a headquarters?

Gib Kerr: Well, I know you were in a tight labor market right now and so most companies are really focused on the labor market, and Kansas City is fortunate to have a highly-educated workforce. The educational statistics for our workforce are generally above the national average. The other thing about Midwesterners is that good old-fashioned Midwest or work ethic. A lot of people in Kansas City are only two or three generations removed from the farm and still know what it's like to work hard. We've got a great workforce here that companies around the country can benefit from.

Deidre Woollard: That is fantastic. I definitely need to go back to Kansas City. Thank you Gib so much for your time today.

Gib Kerr: You bet. Thanks for having me.