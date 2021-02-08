Millionacres Local Spotlight: Colorado Springs with Kevin O'Neil

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello, real estate investing Fools. Welcome to another local spotlight. Today we're looking at Colorado Springs. This is an area we've covered in our local hubs on millionacres.com, and it's got a lot of opportunities to checkout. Our guide today is Kevin O'Neil of the O'Neil Group Company. He's a native, Colorado Springs. He's got a wide business portfolio that ranges from residential to commercial development, aero and cyberspace technology, all the cool stuff. He believes strongly in incorporating community development into his vision for the future of Colorado Springs, which I just really love. Kevin, thanks for joining me today.

Kevin O'Neil: Deidre, thank you. Thanks Motley Fool for wanting to talk to us here in Colorado.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk about Colorado Springs. It's your hometown, so obviously you must love it. What's so great about it for investors?

Kevin O'Neil: It's a great town for investors. All talents really I think start with their workforce and their communities, their citizens. Our workforce is three years younger than the national average, so it averages under 35 years old. We have an education population that has 40 percent of its educated over a four year degree, the national average being in the high 20s. We do have rapid growth. We have a solid foundation of being able to continue that for the next decade and we desire to grow as a community. Our politics are in line with growth and trying to engage and entertain new investors, new companies, in real estate here in our community. We have a very, very solid ecosystem around national security, DOD, space, aerospace. It's a foundation that you'll hear throughout the interview that is very stable and outlasts recessions, it outlasts the COVID. It's what keeps the community going when most community stop.

Deidre Woollard: You just mentioned COVID, what was the pandemic like for Colorado Springs in general, and especially with regard to real estate development?

Kevin O'Neil: We felt the pain? We felt the pain around supply chain management. We felt the pain in small services business. I think the difference about what we went in attack was both at the city and county level, our government change the priorities of permitting and rapid response to bring businesses back. As a community, we stood up a loan fund to keep our businesses in operation. Loan fund that we knew for the most part would never be repaid, but if the entrepreneur is able to in the future, great. For us, the pandemic was trying to keep our local folks going and keeping their workforce going. We were very protective of our labor force when it comes to construction and making sure that we're doing the right things, stay in isolated but continue to work. Our supply chain management obviously is a problem. Things that we can't control, but we do have projects that we understand need to be bought in advance and we're trying to make warehouses available, things available for companies to be able to be successful on their timelines to keep the costs down.

Deidre Woollard: What about tourism? Is it back in Colorado Springs? It seems like everyone is on vacation more than ever this summer.

Kevin O'Neil: It is. It is a pendulum swing. Everybody didn't take their 2020 vacations. Seems like they're taking two in '21 now. We are seeing the benefit of that. We have local communities like Manitou that are going back into our national roots and folks coming to that. We are investing in our infrastructure. Airforce academy has the chaplain, and the visitor center, and what that has we're just rebuilding the Cog Railway and just finished it that runs to the top of Pikes Peak. We built a new summit house on the Pikes Peak summit during COVID. We built a stadium in our downtown during COVID and we just finished up our museum and Paralympic museum in our downtown. Although not a lot of activity happened at the services level, our major construction projects really got finished up.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. What kind of stadium?

Kevin O'Neil: Soccer, and yet will be multi-use. We've already had concerts in it and being, of course, right downtown, we're trying to use that venue as often as we can, whether it's high school or higher education, along with the sports arena.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk a little bit about housing. It seems like housing around the country. I keep talking to everybody about inventory. It seems like it's maybe getting a little bit better but I know prices continue to go up. We've got 112 months in a road out nationwide. What's it like in Colorado Springs?

Kevin O'Neil: It's time. We do have several 100 homes on the market. We went to a different type of a style when it comes to developing new lots in supporting homebuilders to be able to get on those lots. Our city just annexed 19,000 acres a few years ago when we're trying to get new roads and infrastructure out there. Our inventory is so tight around supply-chain management. But our median house pricing is still staying below 400,000, where I think Denver is now almost at 550. We're really making a community effort to make sure we get affordable housing. Not only in new construction single-family, but apartment complexes that are labeled workforce housing and affordable housing. Not just in the outskirts of our community, but in our downtown to be able to keep our service workers here.

Deidre Woollard: That's so important. Are you seeing other people come from other areas like Denver or from out-of-state to Colorado Springs, partly because it's a little bit more affordable?

Kevin O'Neil: We are. In fact, they're focusing in our capital in Denver don't like me saying it, but there are best pipeline. As their prices go up, as their 20-somethings marry and have kids, they realize Colorado Springs's where they want to grow up. Our mountains aren't more than a rock throws to the west of our community, our ski resorts are two hours away. We have trails, four-season. It's a beautiful community to raise a family, and we are seeing folks coming from out-of-state, but we're also seeing a lot of them come from Denver, which is about five times our population.

Deidre Woollard: You've got population coming in. How is that affecting the rental home market? Is there a large supply of multifamily? Is it mostly single-family residence? What's that landscape like?

Kevin O'Neil: We do have a lot of multi-family being built. The great thing is we have it being built in all of the different categories, from tiny houses and trying to keep folks in that affordable to apartments also in the affordable all the way up to the luxury apartments. We're hoping to see our first high-rise being built here in Colorado Springs. We're building different types of housing, mostly apartments and single-family, very few condos, but we do have some.

Deidre Woollard: Do you think that Colorado Springs is going to end up developing more of an urban core?

Kevin O'Neil: Yes. If I have anything to say with it, well, we really think that a strong downtown is critical. It's an identity, it's a culture. It's where folks want to call their city theirs. It's great to have the suburbs. It's great to have the neighborhoods, and the lawns, and the parks. But we believe there is strong, strong business community that all ends up in an urban corridor. I do anyway, I speak just for myself, is critical of any community.

Deidre Woollard: All right, I'm going to put you on the spot because when I was doing my research, I noticed you were the 2019 Business Citizen of the Year from the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Council. How did you get that honor?

Kevin O'Neil: This has continued 150th year as a city and everybody deserve and had already won the award. I think it's a lifetime commitment where you put community first, you put partners first, and through that you end up with business deals that are successful, whether they are real estate or buying operating companies and bringing them to Colorado Springs through that trading wealth for not just investors, but employees. I just have a different model about the way money should be handled and produced in a community and that all boats rise. The more folks you can have wealth and headquartered companies in a community is the only way to create a permanent rise in the quality of living. I've spent my life now in my mid 50s doing that.

Deidre Woollard: I'm noticing behind you, you've got the Catalyst Campus. I've read a little bit about that, but tell me about it and the development of the project.

Kevin O'Neil: Catalyst Campus is unique. It's the only one like it in the country. We do about 200 tours a year trying to help other communities launch their own Catalyst campus. It is a campus that is around advancing technology for the government. There are 17 main branches of the government that we try to effect. We actually have five of them working with us in the Colorado Springs campus. We have grown the second one in Maryland and a third one now in Ogden, Utah, but the thought is this is my community get back. It was a move to build an environment of research and development labs that were solving the pain points for the government customers. There are so many pain points in our government. We strictly focus in space and aerospace in this campus. We solved the Missile Defense Agency and the navy's problems in the Maryland campus and we solved the Air Force's problems in the Ogden campus. We're about creating and taking small companies, growing them, trading systems that allow for technology advancement into our programs or record. Our large, expensive programs in our nation.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. I just was looking at Elon Musk's SpaceX and what he's doing in Texas, what are you thinking about the space race in general and the way it's changing certain communities?

Kevin O'Neil: What a wonderful industry to be involved in. I see nothing but growth for the next 20, 30 years longer. Anybody that can get involved in it builds companies. We see companies being highly successful. The unfortunate part is we also see those small businesses being absorbed and bought by larger companies. But then again, the government sets up parameters to support small businesses with set-aside contracts. Recreating the new businesses, whether it's in this community or another community is very necessary, and it's very much needed. I think it's changing for the better. Our median income on this campus is over $110,000 a year in base salary. Our benefits are incredible. Compared to our community, that's over twice the base rate that we see around us.

Deidre Woollard: About how many people are on that campus?

Kevin O'Neil: Well over 1,000. We had an economic study done in 2019 by the University of Colorado, and the campus had created 1,200 new jobs in our first four years of operations. We do see one building behind us. We do have seven other buildings now that we've absorbed. We built this campus on the wrong side of the tracks, if you will, using a well-known phrase. The Eastern side of our downtown had over half a million feet of vacancy. This building and two other buildings in 2015 we bought, had 100,000 feet gross, 80,000 feet of that was vacant. We were able to open labs and operation centers, we fly satellites actually out of a building right behind this. We're to fill up not only these buildings, but another 100,000 feet proper to the campus and another 100,000 feet in our downtown corridor. Today you can't buy any buildings in Eastern downtown whether you're in the defense business or not. The community has absorbed them all with restaurants, torned down buildings and built new apartments. We have four new apartment complexes growing in the campus. Our growth plate is slated for another 800,000 feet of growth, but the campus is just a generator of jobs and economic development too.

Deidre Woollard: Is there a challenge right now with getting land in Colorado Springs, is there a little bit of a scramble happening?

Kevin O'Neil: There is, there's still some available. The prices have gone up. But I believe that the amount recovery on rental rates, whether it's commercial or residential justifies new construction. That really helps. We do have subsidies, we do have different metropolitan zones, the urban renewal, and we have up zones in our downtown, and for investors, we believe that's a pretty solid investment. There is still opportunity, but the prices are rising.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned opportunity zones. I'm wondering in general, what is the zoning climate like? Is it a challenge to get projects approved? What's the local government structure?

Kevin O'Neil: Local government controls the approval process. They have for important projects which, if you're building something downtown of any scale, they have a team set up that's rapid response, that brings every division that's going to look over your plans and potentially interfere or slowdown with your project to the table right upfront. They all give you what their paying points and their hotspots are. They'll tell you where the utilities are or not, and where the roads can be advanced and widened on the city's dollar. We're able to move that process through very quickly. We actually can turn a new project on the medium-scale in weeks, and we can turn a large-scale project in months. It's very well-received to have new projects. It's about how do we solve the problem, not how do we get into developer's way.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Is there an overall urban plan or any growth plan for the future that the city has?

Kevin O'Neil: We do. We've a well laid out plan for our downtown and growing our downtown where we've well laid our plan for growing our city. With us, Anexio and 19,000 acres on our eastern border allows us to almost triple in size. It adds about 1/3 to what we have, but because it's all available to build, it will really help us grow for the decades to come. But yes, we're set up to handle the growth.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. What neighborhoods should real estate investors be checking out if they're curious about Colorado Springs?

Kevin O'Neil: Did I talk about the downtown?

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] You've talked just a little bit about the downtown.

Kevin O'Neil: We have a tech center at our airport. Thousands of acres available. It is filling up. Amazon is bringing 3 billion foot, almost 4 million foot plant online here in our community. But our airport is growing. We're getting more direct flights. Being 60 miles from Denver, we have an international airport, it's about an hour and 15 minutes away, and we'll widen our interstate all the way to the airport. But our tech center, once again, is very well supported. It is in our county, and our county is been to grow just as much as our city is. We're working on our infrastructure with our stormwater new freshwater. We're planning 50 years in advance to make sure we have water. We're using gray water and reusing it and watching what we're using in freshwater unnecessarily. We do, we have a sustainable plan to grow, and I think those two areas are the best.

Deidre Woollard: Is drought one of the challenges that the areas facing? Are wildfires also a concern?

Kevin O'Neil: We're not seeing wildfires in our downtown [laughs]. We had some come in a couple of years ago, they were on the fringes on the western slope of our community. Today, Northern wood, no. We do have some in Colorado on the western slope, several hundred miles away. We don't face the drought problem that those communities do because we put in a very expensive, very large pipeline, that's being fed by the mountain runoff. That's 30 miles south of us in Pueblo reservoir, and we pipe it backup to our community. We'll have water. We have senior water rights for most of the states. There is some that we have to send down the river, and we're actually doing that as we speak, opening up our fishing reservoirs to release water. But as far as we can tell, our counties and a 300-year planning models, so that to drill new wells, you've got to have 300 years worth of water under that well. Our city is planning 50 years in advance, including buying excess water rights that potentially they don't need for longer than that.

Deidre Woollard: Last question for you. Where do you see Colorado Springs in five years, and where would you like it to go?

Kevin O'Neil: We see Colorado Springs playing on a national level. We were part of the community investment fund and evergreen fund, if you will, to invest in new headquarters in new opportunities in our community, make sure that our businesses can grow and be competitive on a regional and national level. We expect to protect our quality of life. We're not going to give up our trials and the different things that make us different from most communities. It's very important that we continue to attract and protect that. But we do see a very healthy economy, well-rounded economy as we bring in more commercial industries to support our space side of our business and other types of industries to enhance that. I think we're in a wonderful position in the next five years.

Deidre Woollard: Awesome. Well, thank you so much. This was really great. You can learn more about Kevin and has worked at OGCOS.com. Stay well and stay invested. Thank you, Kevin.

Kevin O'Neil: Thank you.