Millionacres CEO Interview: Jay Sugarman, Safehold

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Awesome. Hello, Fools. Today, I'm pleased to be interviewing Jay Sugarman, CEO of Safehold, which is ticker SAFE, S-A-F-E. Safehold is a ground lease REIT with $3.6 billion in ground leases around the United States. We're going to talk a bit about why that's such an investable idea. A little bit about Jay. He served as chairman and chief executive of iStar, which is Safehold's manager since 2016, served as the director of iStar since 1996, and its chief executive officer since 1997. Prior to forming iStar and its predecessors, he managed private investment funds on behalf the Burden family and the Ziff family. Well, thank you for joining us, Jay.

Jay Sugarman: Great. Good afternoon.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's get right into it. How is Safehold's business model different than other REITs?

Jay Sugarman: Well, most REITs focus on owning or financing buildings, where Safehold focuses on owning the land under the buildings. We created what we call the modern ground lease to unlock value for those building owners. We've really created the lowest cost, longest term, most efficient capital source for them. Land we think is just a safer asset, hence so then our name Safehold, with very predictable returns and lots of upside.

Deidre Woollard: Fantastic. I think one thing that people want to understand is that relationship between iStar and Safehold. How exactly is that setup?

Jay Sugarman: If you think about it, when we started this five years ago, when we thought this was going to turn into a really big idea, big company, we decided to make it a pure play. We spun it out of iStar with a pool of assets, but also maintained relationship via this investment management agreement so that Safehold could get the benefit of all of iStar's 30 years of experience in the finance world, the net lease world, its relationships, its network, but let Safehold be its own thing, and make it easy for investors by having a true pure play modern ground lease company, but have all the benefits of iStar's scale and scope to help scale it. What's interesting, I think, to us is that's worked really well. We think we've scaled the business much faster than we could have on our own. But iStar has never been a seller. It's always been a buyer of this idea. So it has continued to add to its ownership position. Today it owns well north of two billion dollars of Safehold stock. It's not just its manager, it's actually its biggest believer.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Well, let's talk about growth and acquisition. It seems like when I look at your balance sheet, you've got plenty of dry powder to spend if you choose. How do you think Safehold is going to start deploying that?

Jay Sugarman: Well, our teams are very busy. We've got over a billion dollars of capital available to us right now. It seems we're getting calls from new customers, new markets every day. We feel really there was a lag in 2020, given COVID really shutting down business activity. It feels like in 2021 that's starting to unwind, and we look forward to a big second half of the year for Safehold and our origination teams.

Deidre Woollard: Fantastic. On your earnings call, I know you talked about ground lease plus. Can you explain to us how that program works?

Jay Sugarman: Sure. Safe underwrites land when buildings are on top of that land or when a building is in the process of being built. But customers are coming to us even earlier than that and asking to do a modern ground lease. Our solution for them is ground lease plus where iStar does the ground lease now before the building is set to go up, typically at a smaller size. Then Safe agrees to expand that ground lease once the building is actually going up. We think it actually gives our customers another tool to lower their cost of capital, gives a pipeline to Safehold of some of the highest quality assets that maybe we get a shot at down the road, maybe we don't, now we actually lock it in. It gives iStar very attractive return, both between its direct interest in this pre-development ground lease, but also as an owner of Safehold. We think this is 1 plus 1 plus 1 equals 5. We think it's a good solution for customers, a good opportunity to invest for iStar, and ultimately building a great pipeline of future transactions for Safehold.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You mentioned the term modern ground lease. What exactly does that mean to Safehold?

Jay Sugarman: We would look back in history and said, boy, ground leases have been around for a long time, but they're not very prevalent. They're not used very often. When we thought about our experience in the corporate real estate world where we've been doing sale-leasebacks and net leases for corporations for 20-25 years now, we realized the same capital efficiency that drove corporations to want to separate their operating business from their real estate, by means of a net lease, would be the same dynamic that a building owner should want to separate the building, the operating business of the property, from the passive land. The more we looked at it, the more we realized this is a much better solution for commercial real estate owners of high-quality assets. Again, we think this provides lower cost capital, longer-term capital, more efficient capital. We couldn't see why ground leases hadn't really become that for building owners until we realized most landlords of ground leases are typically an institution. It's a university, it's a hospital, it's a municipality who are not really thinking about the building owner as a customer. They're not really worried about helping the building owner make more money. We realized that if we could do that, if we could take everything we'd learned in the finance world and in the net lease world and translate it into the commercial real estate world, we could deliver this much better solution in a really unique way. By creating a better, modern ground lease, and got rid of all the bad provisions that lenders didn't like and buyers didn't like and owners didn't like, create a modern ground lease that fits with the modern real estate finance, modern real estate investment world, that you could create a very, very large industry and that Safehold could be the dominant player in that industry.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Want to get your take on central business districts. Right now it's something I'm really thinking a lot about. I cover real estate. It look like people are going to start going back to work in October or September. We're starting to see now with the Delta variant, there are definitely some concerns about that. How are you feeling about central business districts in general?

Jay Sugarman: Good question. We think concentrations of talent, culture, economic activity, infrastructure are good places to own land. We think that histories of big cities like London and New York, it really do demonstrate the resilience of these unique places where all those things come together at scale. We focus on the top 30 markets in the US. We think that's where you get this aggregation of economic activity and talent and culture. Markets adapt. Central cities have to adapt, good leadership helps them adapt more quickly. But over long periods of time, either by virtue of the demographics or economic centers of activity, the DCs, the New Yorks, the LAs, the San Franciscos, they will continue to reinvent themselves. Now we've got the Portlands, the Nashvilles, the Orlandos, the Atlantas. We're not trying to pick any single market. We're not trying to pick any single asset type. We're building a franchise and an enterprise that covers them all. That's one of the big exciting things is we're not just changing a single part of commercial real estate, we're trying to literally change the entire industry by giving it this new capital source created to serve the customer, to serve building owners, to give them something they definitely want but have never had available to them.

Deidre Woollard: Let's chat a little bit about portfolio allocation because right now Safehold has around 41 percent of ground leases in the Northeast. I know you've got some deals cooking in Austin, Jacksonville. Surely you're watching Sunbelt migration like we all are. What are you thinking the next few years are going to look like in terms of how that geographic allocation might shift?

Jay Sugarman: Some of the biggest assets in our country are in the gateway cities, the LAs, the New Yorks. So when we started the business, we had a real focus on breaking those markets. But overtime, we've almost gotten into all of our top 30 markets. I mentioned the Seattles and the Portlands, and the San Diegos, and the Phoenixes, and the Dallas', and Houstons, and San Antonios, and the Orlandos and Miamis. We're pretty well covering the map right now, a couple of more cities we'd like to break into. We are starting to see ways to expand the market, not just horizontally across more cities, but we're penetrating each individual city better multi-family, office, hospitality. We're seeing people come to us now with opportunities that candidly two years ago we would have never seen. I feel like you'll see those concentrations reflect the economic activity around the country. So it won't be surprising that some of these gateway cities will represent a larger portion of our portfolio. But it's going to be pretty well-diversified across all the economic centers, all the best urban locations in the United States. Long term, we think that's a great place to be.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk a little bit about the allocation, too, because right now you're mostly weighted towards office, but also with some multi-family hotels. I keep saying office is the wildcard because that's really what it seems like lately. We're seeing companies change their plans. What are you feeling about that allocation? Are you going to be looking at ground leases with other types of buildings?

Jay Sugarman: It's funny, we looked at our business through 100-year lens. Some of the things that are very much in the news and very much a focus in the next quarter or several quarters, we're looking for a longer-term trends. Again, we think transition and certainly accommodating some of the new ideas around how people want to work is part of that. But having physical spaces in major urban markets that are the centers of culture and economic activity, we don't think that changes. The buildings will adapt, the owners of those buildings will need to adapt. But we think the centers, the locus of activity, of knowledge, of innovation, of culture and fun and excitement are not going to leave these main and main locations anytime. I think our view candidly is there are going to be changes in the way people work and the way offices are used. Whether it's three days a week or four days a week, or 10 o'clock instead of 9 o'clock, that's all going to have to adapt to extract the highest potential from employees. But we don't see a world where the city is empty and there's a surfeit of space that really has no economic reason to be. I actually think it's the opposite. Again, when you look back in history to the Bostons and the New Yorks and our country, and then we look at the Londons and the Paris' in Europe and we go, the great cities are still the great cities. In the US, we have the benefit of some really fast-growing new cities as well. So we're spreading our gospel around all of those markets. But you won't see us leaving the New Yorks or leaving the LAs anytime soon.

Deidre Woollard: You're making that 99-year, 100-year decision, that's obviously a lot of pressure because you're making a decision for whole other generations. How does Safehold make those decisions and how large does a ground lease have to be to be worth it for the company?

Jay Sugarman: We think in those top 30 markets there's about seven trillion dollars of commercial real estate. So we think this is an enormous market opportunity. We're looking at some long-term historical trends again centered around centers of knowledge, places of great economic activity, places where culture has established itself. There's physical components to that. There's environmental components to that. But again, we think if we place the top 30 cities as our target market, we're in good shape. We can't tell you whether who is going to be the biggest winner, but there aren't going to be many losers on that list. Cities that have succeeded typically have that combination of attributes that's very hard to recreate. So some people call them NFL cities, we tend to look beneath the surface and really try to understand what's driving, the reason that city was created, the economic activity, the transportation nexus, how culturally it's developed in identity. We feel really good about the cities we're working and we learn more and more about what's happened over long periods of history, and we see it playing out today in the same way that I'm sure 50 years ago, people were scratching their head. But these cities have a way of reinventing themselves. If you own the best land with the best building owners, working very hard to adapt, boy, we've seen enormous fortunes being created and we think we've created the best mousetrap out there. I don't know. You can tell I'm really optimistic. We're at four billion dollars approximate of deals and a seven trillion dollar market. I think there's a lot more we will learn. But over the last five years, we've built tremendous intellectual property and research that's going to guide us going forward.

Deidre Woollard: Thinking about those long-term changes and things like that, what happens when a building goes through a conversion like if we start seeing more office converting into multi-family? Does that impact Safehold in anyway?

Jay Sugarman: One of the things I love about our industry is you start with location, location, location, which is very much in our minds as landowners over long periods of time. But people sometimes forget the other mantra in real estate is highest and best use. All those real estate entrepreneurs walk by in every building and imagine what it could be, not what it is. They're trying to figure out how can I put the highest and best use on that piece of land. We love the story, and I can do it looking out my window. Even over the last 30 years, the two-story shoe store that became a 10-story apartment building, that's now 100-story office and mixed-use building. That dynamic, that highest and best use is really capturing and harnessing the creative energy of our entire industry. We don't have to figure out what that corner is going to be. We know there's 1,000 people walking by it every day who go, "I have a better idea for what should be done there." That's what a modern ground lease both unlocks for our customers, but also for our shareholders. They get the benefit of all that brilliance, creativity, perseverance, and energy. Because whenever they build on the land at the end of the ground lease, Safehold will own. That turns out to be an enormous store of value that grows dramatically from year to year. Then I don't think anybody has ever been able to capture the way Safehold is capturing. For us, this is the one of the few businesses where the customer wins and we win. When you can do that, when 1 plus 1 equals more than 2 and you're not greedy, you share the benefits with your customer and with your shareholders, you can build a very big business. I look at the data center business which didn't exist 20 years ago. The largest company is $75 billion. The cell tower business which didn't really exist 25 years ago, largest company is a $125 billion. Today our market cap is five billion dollars. We think if we keep doing what we're doing, serve our customers really well, our shareholders have enormous opportunity and upside ahead of them.

Deidre Woollard: Are you concerned about anybody competing with you? Obviously, you're the first ones doing it, you've got a lot of market share. Is there anybody else out there that's maybe not on the market yet that might try to come in?

Jay Sugarman: The more we teach people about this business, I mean, we invented it, we created the nomenclature and the rationale, we see people starting to try to pull things off our website and copy them. But as I said, we have enormous intellectual property we built up over the last five years. It's a seven trillion-dollar opportunity, probably this should be like the net lease market is for corporations, a trillion-dollar industry. There's room for plenty of folks to come in. Our mission is to be the lowest cost, best provider of this capital. Others will find their own niches, but we want to be the dominant player. We really don't see any competitive threat yet that should upset that vision. But we're not going to be alone. This is a great business. Our stock is one of the best performing stocks in the entire universe. It's going to be hard to keep that under wraps.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, absolutely. I know you're acquiring existing ground leases obviously, but you're also trying to teach the market about this untapped opportunity, which most of the market isn't aware of. What's that education process look like?

Jay Sugarman: About 10-20 percent of our business is buying existing ground leases and in many cases, going to those customers and saying, "Hey, we just bought the ground. This is a very bad ground lease. Let us fix it for you." Then we call that program Safeswap. But 80-90 percent of our business is creating new ground leases. It's going to a customer who owns a building and the land underneath it and saying we can provide better capital too, lower costs, longer-term, more efficient. Really, the thrust of our business was to create ground leases that building owners would want, not ground leases that building owners had to deal with. That was the magic of the first couple of years is educating our customers that this is the best capital you can access. That land underneath your building is worth way more to us than it is to you. If you work with us, your returns will go up, your risk will go down. One of the offshoots of the modern ground lease is we save them a lot of transaction costs every time they finance or sell their building. There's lots of benefits that we had to start with the customer and say, "Look, let me show why a modern ground lease is way better than the old-fashioned ground leases." You are our customer, we're going to be in business forever together. We want you to win. Then education, once we did that reasonably well, we had to start educating the marketplace. The analyst community and our shareholders were very intrigued with what we were building. But they've never seen one before. We're the only public company doing it. We're the only nationally scaled institutional quality platform. Each component we've had to walk people through, get them comfortable. We now have the rating agencies quite comfortable. We've gotten BBB-plus, Baa1 ratings, which speaks to the safety and strength of our company. We've gotten customers in all these top 30 markets. Multi-family is one of our fastest-growing product lines. Geo-Plus is coming out. We continue to show people how this business is going to continue to keep growing. As we do that and as people appreciate the value we're creating and as our share price goes up, our cost of capital goes down. As our cost of capital goes down, both from these investment-grade ratings from Moody's and Fitch, with our share price going up and our cost of equity going down, guess what that does for our customers. We can give them lower cost of capital. If we give them lower cost of capital, more of them want to do business with us. It is this very virtuous circle where the more we educate both our customers and our investment community, they works together. The more customers we get, the lower cost of capital. The higher our share price gets, the lower cost of capital, back to our customers with an even better product. We see this as the beginning of something really special. We still feel like we're very early in the game. We've broken through on some of the key considerations that people said, look, I really like what you're doing. Seems fascinating, but I want to see you grow your customer base, check. I want to see you get investment-grade ratings, check. I want to see you build your management team, check. We've done all those things. The stock has responded nicely, but we still think we're in the early innings.

Deidre Woollard: Created a nice virtuous circle there. What about the pandemic and the impact on CMBS loans? I know originally when the pandemic hit, there were all of these groups looking to buy distressed assets. That hasn't played out, but are you seeing some businesses needing that kind of capital and does that play any role for Safehold?

Jay Sugarman: Well, again, when you create something and it represents the lowest cost, longest-term, most efficient capital, it can apply across a wide range of needs. Like you mentioned, we haven't really seen a heavy dose of the stress yet, but we have seen some customers come to us and say, "Look, I need to do a meaningful adaptation of my building, I need to access really long-term low-cost capital. I don't want a lender hovering over me trying to tell me how to do it, what to do it." We've seen folks use ground leases as repositioning capital. We've seen them do it as a more cost-effective, lower-cost refinancing tool. We've seen new development really start to gravitate to us because they see that ground leases in a development scenario is by far the lowest cost, safest capital they can get. I wouldn't say our business is driven by any one dynamic. Certainly, there will be some distress out there, but I think everybody has realized probably less than they thought. But again, as you know, we're in 100-year business, we're going to go through many, many different cycles. We built the business to be resilient and attractive through each scenario that we can come up with, high rates, low rates, distress, sunny days. So we don't have to worry too much about, "Hey, we have to be right about what's going to happen in the next two years." That's not our business. Our business is finding the very best land and the very best markets in the very best country and letting the commercial real estate entrepreneurs who own buildings do what they do, which is make them more valuable.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. You mentioned long-term, so high interest rates not really impacting you. Is that something that you think about at all when you've got that 99-year lease?

Jay Sugarman: We think about rates and inflation as being quite correlated. In our ground leases, we typically have some inflation rate protection through what we call CPI lookbacks. It doesn't protect us entirely, but it does give us a nice cushion. We're always competing with the broader finance market. So as rates go up that competitor's cost go up, so our pricing will change. But most interestingly, if you think about the buildings on top of our land, when inflation starts to run, those buildings get more valuable. They get more expensive to build, more expensive to compete with. If you look back over long time periods, inflation and real estate go together very nicely. We think we've created a very powerful combination of long-term predictable cash flows that grow contractually in compound and have some CPI protection. This enormous pool of real estate sitting on top of the land that we will ultimately own, that is very positively correlated with inflation. It doesn't matter what scenario you give me, I will tell you I'm excited about this business and its prospects. We've seen high rates, we've seen low rates, we've seen reflation fears, we've seen deflation fears, hasn't really impacted our business.

Deidre Woollard: I'm going to test you, so one other scenario, climate change. Is that something that you're concerned about when you're talking about 99-100 years? Certainly, we're looking at sea level rise in places like Miami.

Jay Sugarman: Yeah, it's very much on our minds. We are working closely with groups that are doing some of the best work in that area. Candidly, we've red-lined some areas that we're just not comfortable over 100 years that that land will continue to be in a position where it represents this nexus of talent, culture, economic activity. Miami Beach, you can build a bathtub around it, but if the water comes up through the porous rock, you're going to have an issue. We've tried to dial back there waiting to see what the potential solutions might be for that kind of ecological/rock formation. Whereas in other places, it's not about water, it's about drought, it's about windstorm, firestorm risks, earthquake risks. We do have to a wear long-time horizon hat. Ultimately, all I can tell you is we have to be diversified. We're not pretending we have a crystal ball to be right about everything, but we look at history as a great guide. If we're in the top 30 cities with the best owners and operators in the best locations, there might be a few blips, but more likely than not, there's going to be some great home-runs.

Deidre Woollard: Fantastic. Well, you've had massive growth in four years in Safehold's IPO. Is that the pace that you're going to try to continue to keep or are you going to slow down as the company matures? I mean, you've mentioned a large addressable market, so what are you thinking right now?

Jay Sugarman: Our view is we should be speeding up, not slowing down. The more people who understand, it took us literally two years of educating before people would believe and talk to us. What is a modern ground lease? Why is it better for me? How does it unlock value? Once we had educated, it was, well, now I believe you, but I don't want to go first. Every market we had to find somebody who would do a modern ground lease and then all their peers would go, "Oh, it looks like it works." We've gotten through a lot of that. We think the brokerage community has gotten very comfortable, the lending community has gotten very comfortable. We're starting to see leasehold positions sitting on top of our land trade at very attractive cap rates. The story gets better and better. We're getting better at the business, to be honest. We've got in-house teams that are now by far the most experienced in the business. They've seen every flavor, every variation. They're very good at very quickly saying to our customer, "This is a good ground lease and these are the things you don't want to do." We're not hoarding information, we're sharing with our customer and saying this is what's worked everywhere else, this is why we suggest it's right for you as well." There's a lot of opportunity just to continue what we're doing, get better at what we're doing. We talked about doubling over the next three years in size. There isn't anybody in our firm who isn't confident that we should try to beat that goal. Someday we'll slow down, but it's nothing we see in the near term.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Running full speed, I love it. Last slightly Foolish question. If you could obtain the ground lease for any property, what would it be? Anything the view behind you that catches your eye? [laughs]

Jay Sugarman: I'm tempted to say Apple's Infinity Loop headquarter because I just think that would be cool. But as you said, looking out my window, I'm going to say Madison Square Garden because I figure if we put a 99-year ground lease under that, the Knicks might actually win a title during that time period.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Maybe.

Jay Sugarman: Exactly. But these urban locations that are iconic, over time you will see us continue to try to approach those owners and say we have a better solution for you. Someday, Madison Square Garden, that'll be the one.

Deidre Woollard: Great answer. Well, thank you so much for your time, Jay.

Jay Sugarman: Thank you. Thanks, Deidre.