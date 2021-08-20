Millionacres CEO Interview: David Lukes, SITE Centers

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello, Fools. As you know, the pandemic has been a roller coaster ride for retail real estate, but the rebound has been very interesting to watch, something I'm personally quite fascinated by. Today, I'm talking to David Lukes, CEO of SITE Centers, and that's ticker SITC. SITE Centers owns 80 shopping centers, and they're positioned in wealthy suburbs with strong population growth. Their thesis is to have a really well-curated group of properties. David has served as the President and CEO. He's been a member of the SITE Centers Board of Directors since 2017. He's got a large background in real estate and retail. Prior to joining SITE centers, he was the CEO and President of Equity One, served as the President and CEO of the Sears Holding corporation affiliate, Seritage realty trust, another one I'm really fascinated by. I'm really excited to talk to you today. Hi, David.

David Lukes: Hello. It's good to talk to you.

Deidre Woollard: I know that all of your properties are open, and you've gradually been collecting the rent that was deferred during the pandemic. It sounded like on your most recent earnings call that that's nearly caught up. Is that right?

David Lukes: I would say so. We had our earnings call yesterday, we reported that we've collected 98 percent of the second quarter rent. I don't think that surprises anybody because shopping is doing quite well right now. Shopping centers are full. I think what was surprising is that as of last week, we've collected 95 percent of all of the rent last year in 2020. I do think that's a pretty shocking statistic, and I think a lot of investors were surprised.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk a little bit about what's happening right now because it's something I'm watching, I'm sure you're watching. We've seen mask mandates change. They're changing both nationally and by certain areas. Are you concerned about another lockdown, and its impact on retail?

David Lukes: Well, I'm personally concerned because I'm getting sick of my basement. [laughs] But I think from the shopping center perspective, if you take retail, and those of us that invest in real estate that's retail-oriented, there's really two food groups, there's the regional malls where people go for fashion and apparel, and then there's the open air shopping centers where people go for Target, and Walmart, and grocery stores, and discount apparel and things. That seems to have been pretty insulated from damage during COVID. I think a big reason is that a lot of these tenants figured out how to distribute goods from their stores. I'm not as concerned about mask mandates. We have seen in LA County, and now a couple of other parts of the country, just the last couple of days that masks are the new normal. But from in terms of a shutdown, I would be concerned if that would have an impact on some of our tenant base, particularly movie theaters.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think one of the things that you do that's really interesting is you've got a lot of essential real estate, which we all learned last year, essential real estate. Essential businesses did really well, Target's, Walmart's, things like that. One of the things that I'm tracking is dollar stores, and how much they're adding space. You've got a lot of strong national tenants. I know you've got Dick's Sporting Goods, which is doing well. What ones are you seeing expanding most this year and going forward?

David Lukes: Well, since you brought up the dollar stores, I'm sure if you have teenage kids, or tween kids, I'm sure you've been in a Five Below. Five Below has been on a real growth tear for the last five years or so. I guess in my mind I would say the Five Below really gears towards the tweens and the teens. But Dollar General is one of the largest store operators in the United States. They just started a new concept called pOpshelf. I toured the first one that I had seen about a month ago in Atlanta, and they are definitely becoming very aggressive, which I'm excited about because pOpshelf takes about the same space size as Five Below, but they're geared a little bit more towards the parents. It's a great example of a 10,000 square foot store that three or four years ago, there were not that many tenants signing leases at that square footage. Now you've got pOpshelf, Banfield Pet Hospitals, you've got Ulta Cosmetics, you've got a whole litany of sporting goods stores. Dick's Sporting Goods has a new concept called Public Lands, which is really cool. It's almost like an REI. There's a lot of tenants that are expanding, and the great thing for us is they're not startups. They're really high credit tenants. Remember when TJ Maxx started these other brands like HomeGoods and HomeSense, and now Sierra Trading Post, for a landlord, their focus on credit, it's great when a really high credit investment-grade company starts a new brand because the guarantor on the lease is the credit of the parent company.

Deidre Woollard: That is a really good point. That brings up another question I had, which is tenant size in terms of square footage, are you seeing that change? Are you seeing some of the bigger anchors get smaller?

David Lukes: Well, the trend for the last 10 years was definitely tighten your belt, get a little bit smaller. You heard tenants like Staples and Petco, OfficeMax, they talked about shrinking their footprint, and trying to stay relevant, but not have too much inventory in the stores. I'm equally as surprised as you probably are that the pandemic within 90 days, the retailers and the customers figured out that they liked having inventory a mile from their house because they can get it quickly. What we've been witnessing is a lot of the larger tenants have not been reducing their footprint, in fact, I would say some of them are actually increasing their footprint. I suspect the reason is they were allocating more space towards back-of-house sorting, and a little bit less space towards the customer.

Deidre Woollard: That is something that I've been fascinated by. It's such a big trend because I feel like in the past, your store had one customer, the person who was in there and browsing, and now you've got Instacart and things like that, you've got e-commerce. There's also curbside pickup and BOPUS, which I think is my favorite acronym lately. How does that impact your centers as a whole? Are you finding that you need to have parking layout changed, or things like that to accommodate retailer demands?

David Lukes: Yeah. It is definitely the most interesting COVID outcome. Honestly, i feel a little bit lucky because if you think of tenants of ours, like Petco and PetSmart, they had overleveraged balance sheets. We we're all wondering if pet food sales was going to happen online. When Petco went public, they gave a lot of disclosure and one of the things they said was that their online sales doubled last year, and 83 percent of those sales is delivered from the store. From a landlord's perspective, that's really great news because now I have a credit tenant where 83 percent of their online sales are being shipped or delivered from the store, or bought online and picked up in-store, BOPUS. The customers seems to have accepted this. It's becoming the new normal and it's great for us. In terms of change in the footprint, last summer, there were a lot of tenants that said, "Hey, can we put a roll-up door and along the side? Can we had another loading dock? Can you put some temporary parking stall painting in the front?" We did everything we could to make this work because it's in our best interests, but it seems to be a trend that's continuing.

Deidre Woollard: What are you thinking about supply-chain issues? It seems like things haven't resolved. Part of that is COVID, part of that is things like the Suez Canal stoppage that we had. Do you think that's going to continue? This has lasted a lot longer than I would have predicted.

David Lukes: If you try to find a patio furniture last summer, you were well aware of the problem. There's so much geopolitical risk right now. I do think the supply chain is going to be trouble for a while. One of the things that I just like to remind people is that in regional malls where you have a lot of apparel, a lot of the leases between landlord and tenant are more like a partnership where the landlord gets a percentage of the sales that the tenant makes. In the open air shopping center space, it's the opposite. More than 99.5 percent of our rent is contractual fixed every year for 10 years, so whether they blow the doors off in sales or whether they struggle, they still have to pay the same rent. I think that there will be supply-chain problems. I don't see it having an impact on our rental stream.

Deidre Woollard: In other malls that are struggling, one of the things that I've seen is Amazon fulfillment centers coming in. It doesn't look like that's something you've been pursuing with SITE Centers, but is it something that you're watching as a trend?

David Lukes: Well, with Amazon specifically, no. I would say that it appears to me that they've been using more of the industrial footprint from a real estate perspective. I think the Amazon competitors, which will be Target, Walmart, the grocery stores, they're using shopping center footprints because they're combining the back-of-house distribution, fulfillment space with the shopper space, and they are using the same inventory for both. I think that's been a bigger trend. Well, there's been a couple of upstarts that are really only fulfillment. One of them was a Softbank-backed company called Gopuff. If you have a college kid, you are probably aware of Gopuff. They've been signing leases with us in the back corner of shopping centers with no visibility at all. It's simply a micro fulfillment center. There have been some of those.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Yeah, Gopuff is getting bigger very quickly. Well, that also brings up another question I had, which is, you mentioned Target and Walmart, they're getting so heavily into grocery, you have a lot of grocery store tenants, what are you seeing for the grocery store of the future? How is it shifting?

David Lukes: Deidre, that is probably the number 1 most frustrating question in the open-air space, is what happens to grocery? Because the format for a grocery store hit 50,000, 60,000 square feet in the 1960s, and it's virtually stayed there until you had some specialty grocers come in like Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods, and Sprouts, and Fresh Market. They are much smaller boutique e-grocery store. There seems to be a fight that's gearing up, which is, if you as a customer, are you going to go to your full-line Kroger or Publix, or Harris Teeter, or are you going to start to take some of those dollars to the Sprouts, and the Fresh Markets, and the Trader Joe's? Who is going to win in the end? Then on top of that, you've got all these Go Shoppers where you're buying online with instant card, somebody else is during the shopping and delivering it. For the most part as a landlord because our leases are so long, it's not so much of a concern unless customers stop going to the grocery store in mass, and then all of a sudden the shops adjacent to the grocery store don't do so well because they don't have cross-shopping. That hasn't happened yet, but that's always an overhang that we've had maybe for the past five years.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. It doesn't seem like that has happened. I think a lot of people thought that that was going to happen during the pandemic, that people are going to get very accustomed to shopping for groceries online. But I think there's still that discovery element. Is that what you see driving the desire to go to the grocery store?

David Lukes: Yeah. If you think about walking into a full-line grocery store and you walk in and you get to produce and you circle around and then you hit the meat section and then the dairy and the frozen foods. Those are things that people really do like to go to the store and pick out. I think it's the middle of the store that people are more concerned about. That would be the Procter & Gamble stuff, that would be the canned goods, the dry goods because those are easier to deliver online, clicking and get delivered, and I do think that's why some of these grocery stores are replacing the middle with something else, whether that's a wine boutique or it's prepared foods, or a sandwich shop or a coffee shop. I think that the tenants are starting to adapt their footprint because, really, the grocery stores, remember, they have very cheap rent. A lot of these grocery stores are paying a dollar or two in rent, and the shop tenant next to them is paying $30 or $40, so they don't want to give up their space. I think their trick is, "How do I drive more margin out of the same square footage? Maybe I'll move the canned goods out, and I bring in a coffee shop." I think that's why you see tenants like Wegmans, which is a fantastic grocery store in the Northeast, they do so well because they just have a lot of prepared foods, and it's fun to go to.

Deidre Woollard: It absolutely is. The news lately was that Wegmans is taking over an old Kmart in Manhattan, and I think that's just a very interesting story. People just love Wegmans because it is experiential.

David Lukes: Yeah.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk about lease length and renewals and what you're seeing. Are you experimenting with shorter leases or pop-ups? I know we've seen some other mall centers trying that thing. It doesn't seem like that might be something you would need to do because you do have those open-air shopping centers?

David Lukes: Yeah. We do have what we call an ancillary income department, which is a group of salespeople that work on kiosks and temporary Halloween stores and firework stands, things that you can add here and there throughout the year. Whenever you hit a recession, the ancillary income team becomes very important because they have to temporarily fill vacancies while you're waiting for full-line, long-term tenants to arrive. The irony in this recession is that the tenant demand got so hot starting in September that we just don't have space for temporary tenants. Our leasing volumes right now are 30 percent higher than they were in '18 and '19, which were really high volume. The demand for space is so high, we're not experimenting with shorter lease terms because we're getting national credit tenants that we wanted for 10 years. The lease terms are really staying 10 years for boxes and five years for shops, and I haven't really seen that change.

Deidre Woollard: Can you explain just quickly the difference between boxes and shops?

David Lukes: Everyone defines it differently. For me, I say if it's greater than 10,000 square feet, it's a box; if it's smaller than 10,000 square feet, it's a shop.

Deidre Woollard: Fair enough. Thank you. You mentioned the national tenants, what are you seeing on the local level? One of the things I'm tracking as a trend is medtail, medical offices inside malls. Is that something that's happening for you on a local level?

David Lukes: Yeah. I honestly think that this refound love of the suburbs and particularly this work-from-home flexibility that I do think it's going to stick in some way, shape, or form. What it means is, if a couple was around their shopping center two days a week and then five days they were in the city. Now, if they're near their shopping center two more days a week, all of a sudden it's 100 percent increase, and a lot of service tenants have figured this out, so we're seeing the Aspen Dentals and the cryotherapies, and the Massage Envys, those types of personal services, the nail salons, the salon suites, very active because they know that their customer probably won't go to the dentist in the city anymore, they're just going to go to their dentist in the suburbs because they're going to work from home for another day or two, so those have been very popular. Other tenants that I find fascinating is the whole food and foodie culture. Now, we've got tenants like Sweetgreen, which I'm sure you've been to. They're expected to IPO this year, and they've just been going gangbusters. They're fun to try and get the latest retail food concepts into your properties because it does drive traffic.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I heard you on another call saying that for your properties, fine dining is Five Guys.

David Lukes: Yeah. [laughs]

Deidre Woollard: In terms of restaurants, what are you seeing? Are you seeing those smaller restaurants still thrive, especially if they offer takeout?

David Lukes: Well, that is definitely a complicated subject, and this is just my opinion based on what I'm seeing. I think what really happened is the local restaurants, the local pizza guy, the local ethnic restaurants, they really struggle in COVID, in many cases, they closed, so what happens when this pandemic emerges and then leaves, and all of a sudden tenants are signing leases? It's the national chains that have number 1 access to capital. Big public companies like Chipotle is really signing a lot of leases. Sweetgreen is going to go public. You've got Portillo's out of Chicago, I think might go public. We've got Mission BBQ has been signing some leases. They're the bigger companies because they have access to capital, but more importantly, they have access to people, and that seems to be the biggest emerging trouble with restaurants as the local restaurants, they don't have good benefits, good pay scale, 401(1) plans that they can't get the workers because the workers are just simply going to the better companies which tend to be these large national chains.

Deidre Woollard: Let's dive into that because I think the staffing concerns thing is something that we've been covering a lot on Millionacres and at the Motley Fool. It's big for restaurants, big for retail, we're heading toward the holiday season. Black Friday, everybody is getting a little bit worried about that. Is that something that you're concerned about?

David Lukes: Yeah. Look at the three largest expense for a retailer: inventory, staff, and rent. Those are the big three. If inventory, because of the supply chain, they might have to pay more for inventory, they might have to raise the prices. Rents are going up because in suburban shopping centers, particularly in wealthy ZIP codes, it's just hard to find space, so what's left is your staff, and the staff right now are really tough to find. I do think that companies like TJ Maxx and Ross, and Burlington and Target and Walmart, they can hire, and they can pay well, and they can retain talent, but when you get down to the local shops and local restaurants, I do think it's a lot more difficult.

Deidre Woollard: That is a really good point. On your earnings call, you talked a little bit about acquisitions. You're generally looking, trying to be really selective. You made a really good point about smaller properties and more secure rent rolls. What are you looking for right now when it comes to acquisitions?

David Lukes: Well, one of the biggest changes for my career, and I joke about this, but when I first started in real estate, we would have to hire hourly people to write down license plate numbers in the parking lot, and then you would go to the DMV, and you would ask them to give you the ZIP code of that license plate, and then you would make up a hand-drawn map to figure out where your customer is coming from. Now, everybody carries a cellphone, and we can buy cellphone data that tells us who's coming to the shopping center, how often, what time of day, and how many times a week. We do know that 80 percent of the US population goes to an open-air shopping center once a week, 20 percent goes 10 times a week, so their whole trick with acquisitions is you need a very high traffic corridor because you want to have the salmon swimming up and down the stream, you want that opportunity, but the most important thing to check then is what's your capture rate? How many of those people are pulling and stopping at the center and shopping, and that depends on what you're offering them. That's why I would love to replace a local restaurant with a Sweetgreen because you're getting more capture rate, and the more times you do that, the better. In acquisitions, we look, number 1, at traffic count. Number 2, is the trade area that we're drawing from, what's our capture rate? Number 3 is the creditworthiness of the tenants and how they're performing.

Deidre Woollard: Well, that brings up something that I've thought a lot about which is curation of malls. I feel like the pandemic has woken up some of the mall operators and realizing that having the same chains in the same places is good, but you also have to have an interesting mix to get that 10 times a week that you're talking about. How do you think about curation when you're signing leases?

David Lukes: Well, if I'd say much, good news is you have great credit for long-term leases. The bad news is, it's long-term leases, so if you have a tenant from 1990s, it's become completely irrelevant for the next-generation, too bad they're in your center for the next 20 years, and so you almost have to wait for a bankruptcy for the opportunity to replace that tenant, and it does happen. Remember, we lost Circuit City and Linens 'n Things, and those types of old-line tenants, and now we can replace those with someone that's more relevant. Babies 'R' Us, Toys 'R' Us was a big liquidation, that left with us a lot of inventory. But the good news is we can put in great tenants, we can put in grocery stores, and Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Curation is more like a once in a decade opportunity, and it's very important as an operator to pick the right credit, but also pick the tenants that really resonate with the customers.

Deidre Woollard: Are you seeing some of the direct-to-consumer brands start to take space in your centers?

David Lukes: Very minimal. Some of the direct-to-consumer brands like Warby Parker, they first went to the Fashion Malls. We just haven't seen many actual brands decide that they're going to go into open-air strips. What's been more popular is the mall tenant deciding, I don't need to pay four times the rent at Fashion Mall when my customer goes to Whole Foods four times a week. You've got some of these tenants like Bath & Body Works, or Sephora, or Nike, or Adidas, or Lululemon, very popular during the pandemic, great sales volume, and they're looking at the mobile phone data and saying, "If the order's go to the mall once a month to go to Lululemon, but she goes to Whole Foods two or three times a week, why don't we just move across the street, pay less rent, sign a long-term lease, and all the profits go to us as opposed to sharing with the mall." That's definitely a trend that's starting to emerge.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, I've watch that too. I know Victoria's Secret is one of the ones that is pursuing the off-mall strategy, and it makes a lot of sense for those reasons that you mentioned. I wanted to learn a little bit about your joint venture partners and what you're doing with joint ventures.

David Lukes: Well, originally, when the REITs went public, it was a way to access public capital. Then there was a period of time in the '90s where several landlords, including our company, started doing institutional joint ventures. It's really a way to leverage your own capital with someone else's that has a similar long-term view it's usually pension funds and insurance companies or sovereign wealth, long-term capital, and matching long-term capital with a public company is a good match. What we would not really want to do is be in joint ventures with short-term hedge funds or short-term private equity funds, but the long-term capital is really great. Our joint venture pipeline has shrunk in the last few years. We closed down a long-standing JV with [inaudible 00:22:25] , was down a long-standing JV Black that it's [inaudible 00:22:34] of our business because it usually a lot of advantage, but your partner does. It's a way to access inventory in downturns when it's hard for me to issue equity. The other nice thing is, at the tail end of the joint venture, it's inventory that you know, you've raised them, you've released it for ten years, and so if the joint venture wants to liquidate, you have a chance to buy some of those properties before they go to market.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, would you ever do what some other brands have done, mall operators taking share in a business like a tenant?

David Lukes: We really [inaudible 00:23:16] and a part of our business. I would say, that's been marginally successful. There are some really great cases where landlords have made a lot of money taking a position than a retailer. I think from our perspective, our stock trades on simplicity and durability, and so I'm very careful to be a good steward of shareholder capital and get the best return I can. But remember that risk is really important. We've generally stayed almost exclusively on being just a landlord, plain and simple, and we haven't really played too much in that other category.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. What are you thinking about some of the larger trends in culture in general? We've got remote work, it sounds like you think that that's going to continue. What do you thinking about things like autonomous cars, things like that? When you take five-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year view, what trends are exciting to you?

David Lukes: Well, the work from home one, admittedly, you have to take my comments with a grain of salt because it would be beneficial to me if we had a long-term work from home since most of our real estate's in the suburbs. But I do feel like that sticking. I have to tell you, I've not met very many people that want to go back to an office five days a week. Companies figured out that it works just fine. We're a six billion-dollar enterprise, we've been remote for 18 months. I do feel like that's a long term trend and that's the one I'm most excited about. If you think even longer-term trends, the self-driving automation cars, I think it's really interesting. We did a pilot program with Google's self-driving car unit called Waymo. We have a property in Ahwatukee, which is a Southern suburb of Phoenix, it's the number one traffic in the intersection in the state of Arizona, and our property is right on the intersection. Waymo wanted to test their self-driving car platform. They started signing up customers in the area they started figuring out, can we give you free rides to the movie theater? What happens to alcohol sales when nobody has to drive? They're testing all of these things. I do think that self-driving cars might be the next biggest thing for open-air centers because the ease of moving back and forth, the ease of delivering in the last mile, the ease of fulfillment, that stuff becomes a lot better if traffic goes down and it becomes a lot easier.

Deidre Woollard: That's really fascinating. How long was that trial with Waymo?

David Lukes: I think it started in 2017. It's been for a couple of years now. Riding in one of them is hilarious because it's the strangest feeling. They do have an actual person that's sitting there just in case, but the car drives itself, and what you're seeing is people are using it. I've got three teenagers, it would be if they want to go to the movie and it's like an Uber, but it's a service that you use. I do think it could be a part of our culture going forward. Looking out 10 years, I don't see why not.

Deidre Woollard: That makes a lot of sense. In terms of marketing SITE centers, do you market to the consumers themselves? Or you mostly marketing to tenants?

David Lukes: Exclusively tenants. We've thought about branding ourselves. There are some mall operators particularly Simon, which is a great job branding their malls, Simon Malls. I think the difference is that when you're talking about fashion and luxury goods, the brand does resonate. When you're a customer at a convenience property, you're going there for a purpose, which is usually grocery, or it's food, or it's a nail salon, or it's a pharmacy. I'm not sure that the landlord really has a lot to do with the brand of that property, so we really focus on helping our tenants get their brand out there more than anything else.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Last question for you, where do you see SITE Centers going in the future? Is there any other thing that you have your eye on in terms of the business?

David Lukes: Well, I think slow and steady is going to win the race in the REIT world. You really have to do the best you can to grow steadily every quarter without taking too much risk. I am very intrigued by some of these Anchor-less properties that we've been buying. Because in the olden days you had to buy a property that had an Anchor because you had to rely on them for the traffic. For grocery store was doing $800 a square foot, that must be good. Therefore let's buy that property because the shops must do well. Now with all of these consumer data on mobile phone data, you don't really have to rely on the Anchor. You might want to buy the Anchor because it's TJ Maxx credit, but you don't have to rely on it. You can rely on its customer data. I do think it's a subset of our shopping center world that's very intriguing because you can get much better prices, you get better leases with the smaller shop tenants, and you probably get a lot more rent growth if we get a little bit of inflation.

Deidre Woollard: That's fantastic. It really seems like so much of what you're doing is going to be driven by that cellphone data going forward.

David Lukes: Yeah, I think so. It has had a big impact. We started using it when we were pitching to tenants. You'd go to Sweetgreen, who is a young restaurant tenant, and we'd say, "Who is your customer?" They'd say, "It's working couple that's between 25 and 36." We'd say, "Okay. In 10 minutes, I'm going to show you how many of those customers come to your property. What else do you want to know?" "Well, we really go for college educated customers that shops with us." "Okay, well this is a percentage that can't get ahead a college degree." You can get an incredible amount of data. You can map and you can show it to the tenant, and so it helps you with leasing. Now we're starting to use it on the acquisition side because now we have capital that we can deploy, so we're starting to use that to buy [inaudible 00:28:53] properties.

Deidre Woollard: That's fantastic. Well, thank you so much for your time today, David. This was really a fascinating deep-dive into retail real estate.

David Lukes: Thank you. I appreciate your time very much. Thank you.