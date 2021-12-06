Advertiser Disclosure

Investing in the Build to Rent Boom

Jun 12, 2021 by Millionacres Staff

Even before the pandemic, the build-to-rent sector was booming, as the overall need for market-rate housing increased in many major markets. Desirable single-family homes are in particularly short supply. This type of housing is of greater interest to real estate investors and developers. Instead of single-family homes being owned and rented by independent owners, a corporate owner will build and lease out an entire community of homes. This video explains the build to rent movement and how you can cash in. Read more here.

By Millionacres Staff

