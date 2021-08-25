Denver for Real Estate Investors

Transcript

The Mile High City is a draw for both those seeking city life and outdoor enthusiasts. Its reputation as a health conscious city is particularly appealing to young professionals and families. These younger people are more apt to be renters than homeowners, which is good news if you're looking to add this city to your real estate portfolio.

Home sale prices are up an incredible 19 percent year-over-year. The Denver real estate market is loaded with opportunity and housing inventory is very limited. If you want to buy, you'll need to be prepared to move quickly and most likely, engage in a bidding war with other buyers. The median home price in Denver is $455, 000, representing a huge year-over-year jump of almost 10 percent. Denver home prices have been rising steadily since before the pandemic. The downside is you'll have to pay more for a home as an investor. The upside is that fewer people are in a position to buy in Denver because they can't swing today's prices, so that alone should drive rental demand. The average rent price in the city is $1,756, up 0.6 percent year-over-year. The vacancy rate in Denver is 5.5 percent, below the US average, 6.5 percent. Denver foreclosures are notably low, sitting at just 0.1 percent. That rate also didn't increase over 2020's numbers.

Denver is home to a number of thriving industries. Here are some of the major sources of jobs in the city. The US government is the largest employer in Denver. Many area employees have government jobs, the federal level. Though there are many state-level jobs available in the city as well. Denver is home to a number of major universities that create numerous jobs in the area. Denver's public schools employ over 11,500 people. Health care is another key industry in the Denver Metro market. Key players include Centura Health, Denver Health, HealthOne, Kaiser Permanente, and SCL Health Systems.

Denver has a number of large colleges and universities that draw in students and professors alike each year. Metropolitan State University of Denver is located in downtown Denver. But doesn't provide any on-campus housing to students. This offers a great opportunity for real estate investors to house its over 19,000 students. Located in the heart of downtown Denver, University of Colorado Denver has a total undergrad enrollment of 15,818. The University of Denver is a private research university based in South Denver. It serves about 12,000 students.

Denver has dozens of neighborhoods that support their own unique character. Here are the few that may be especially interesting to real estate investors. University neighborhood is a classic college town surrounding the University of Denver. It's also a mere 15 minutes to downtown Denver by car and 20 minutes by light rail, making it a good spot for young professionals. Denver's historic Capitol Hill neighborhood is home to a large number of apartments for modern buildings to older walk-ups. Short for lower downtown, LODO is home to Union Station, a major transportation home. It's also located within a mile of the University of Colorado Denver. Short for River North Art District, RINO has undergone serious gentrification over the past number of years. Located within two miles of the University of Colorado Denver and MSU, it's a cool spot to live for students who can swing the higher price point. It's also a neighborhood that tends to attract young professionals, those who are ready to commit to buying a home and need to rent.

Denver appeals to students, young professionals, and families alike. While rising home prices have taken buying property off the table for many residents, they give real estate investors an opportunity to buy homes, to rent out. For investors who can find a good deal, Denver is a great place to secure a steady stream of income for the long haul.