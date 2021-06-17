Charlotte for Real Estate Investors

Transcript

Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina, and the metro area is home to over two million residents as of 2020. The queen city serves as a major economic center for the Southeast United States, with a range of industries driving economic activity to the area. Charlotte was the second highest city behind Austin for inward migration from 2019 to 2020, seeing a roughly 8.7 percent change in net move-ins during that time. Charlotte is home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers and the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, as well as several other major colleges and universities.

Home prices have increased 12.2 percent year-over-year, unsurprising given the current housing market shortage and low interest rate environment. Charlotte's low housing supply and strong economic drivers means demand will likely continue to drive real estate prices up over the next few years. Charlotte's median home price is still almost $40,000 below the national average. Charlotte's price-to-rent ratio is just under 17, meaning it's more affordable for residents to rent than to buy. Charlotte's rental market seems to be at a unique point for supply, maybe outpacing demand. Rental vacancy is currently 8.1 percent higher than the national average and is far above normal ranges for the US average. Despite the current spike in rental vacancies, rental rates have steadily increased, rising 3.9 percent year-over-year. Right now, 57 percent of residents own their own home, while 43 percent rent. The median home price in Charlotte is $313,000, 11 percent less than the national average, but it's still climbing steadily. North Carolina's delinquency rate is currently 4.7 percent, slightly less than the national average and foreclosures are at a five-year low.

Charlotte serves as the primary economic hub for the Southeast. There are over 3,000 manufacturers in the metro market, which employs over 110,000 people in Charlotte. Medical device and equipment manufacturing, health insurance, healthcare and pharmaceuticals provide roughly 163,000 jobs and $20 billion in impact to the area. Charlotte is the second largest financial hub outside of New York City, providing 82,000 jobs in this sector. Charlotte is home to several major financial institutions, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, TIAA, Allstate Insurance, LPL Financial Services, and BB&T Corporation, among many others. Charlotte is becoming a budding hub for tech companies, accounting for roughly 117,000 jobs in IT services and software, R&D testing and laboratories, telecommunications and tech-related manufacturing.

There are nine universities and over 30 colleges within a 50-mile radius of Charlotte, meaning there's no shortage of students driving student housing demand for investors. The largest university is UNC, The University of North Carolina, which has just over 30,000 students. The several other private and public universities and colleges have enrollment in the 1,000 to 5,000 range.

Areas surrounding the University of North Carolina, including University City, College Downs, Harrisburg, Newell, and Autumnwood, are a prime location for student housing investment opportunities. Located on the Northside of Charlotte, adjacent to Charlotte's Lake Norman, Huntersville is a suburban neighborhood with moderately priced homes. Revolution Park is on the Southwestern side of Charlotte and home to a number of affordable homes, starting in the low 200,000s. Clanton Park is another up-and-coming area experiencing a mix of rehabs, homeowners, and long-term tenants.

Charlotte is a massive city with growing demand and long-term trends favoring continued inward migration. Its general affordability means investors can still participate and invest in the area without breaking the bank. Charlotte is becoming a major economic hotspot with long-term employment opportunities for residents, sustaining long-term demand for both rental housing and real estate. As always, getting a better understanding of the local markets and neighborhoods through a real estate agent is a good idea before buying, but the Charlotte market is a promising one.