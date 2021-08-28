Baltimore for Real Estate Investors

Transcript

Many people come to Charm City to visit its harbor, see its historic sites, or watch professional sports. But Baltimore has more to offer than leisure activities. It's home to the World Trade Center Baltimore, as well as the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital. Baltimore was founded on July 30th, 1792, and is known as the city of neighborhoods.

The COVID-19 pandemic made a long-lasting impact on many sectors of the local economy. The supply of housing in Baltimore is consistent with the national trend of increased demand for single-family homes. The median price of a home is up by 7.9 percent year-over-year. But this price still trends below the national average. Inventory remains very low in the city, trending far below historical averages. Consistent with the increase in housing prices, rental prices in Baltimore are slowly increasing across the city. There has been a year-over-year increase in rental prices of 3.2 percent. Vacancies in the rental property market in Baltimore have been on an up and downswing but may rise in the coming year. The delinquency rate in Baltimore was at an all-time high during the pandemic at 9.4 percent, but it's now at 6.6 percent, up by 2.3 percent year-over-year. Maryland had a ban on evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic. The decline in Baltimore foreclosures may rise in the wake of the eviction moratorium's exploration.

Baltimore has many core industries. The port of Maryland is located in Baltimore and generates billions of dollars in revenue, as well as thousands of jobs. Baltimore continues to be a leader in the biopharma and life sciences industries. Not only is it home to the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital and the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, but 20 percent of the leaders in vaccine development live within the region. Baltimore is also the headquarters of Under Armour an industry leader in athletic equipment. Baltimore is also home to a number of investment firms like PNC and Deutsche Bank, which each have billions of dollars in assets under management. Sports fans know that Baltimore is home to the NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens, which plays at the M&T Bank Stadium, and the MOB team, the Baltimore Orioles, which plays at the Oriole Park in Camden Yards. While not headquartered in Baltimore, Amazon has established a number of warehouses in and around the city.

Baltimore has a number of procedures universities and colleges. Johns Hopkins University is one of the nation's oldest universities and has 10 campuses around the city. Morgan State University was recently named the National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and was founded in 1867. University of Maryland, Baltimore County is located in Catonsville, one of the surrounding counties of Baltimore. University of Maryland, Baltimore is located in downtown Baltimore and is known for its graduate degree programs, as well as its law school. [MUSIC] Federal Hill is famous for its historic brick row homes and close proximity to many of the cities attractions. Just minutes away from the World Trade Center Baltimore, Federal Hill is a great neighborhood to invest in if you're interested in business. The historic waterfront neighborhood of Fells Point has become an attractive location for many professionals. Near Fells Point is Canton, a vibrant neighborhood that is considered one of the richest sections of the city. Another thriving neighborhood in Baltimore is Locust Point. Located in South Baltimore, Locust Point was once a neighborhood that attracted many factories. Since that industry has changed, Locust Point has become a thriving section of the city.

Charm City has stood the test of time. Time and again, the city has proven to be a place to not only survive but to thrive, as evidenced by the recent housing market boom. While initial entry into the market may be tough, with the right amount of grit and determination, you could attain prime real estate in one of the most charming neighborhoods.