A Real Estate Investor's Guide to Chicago

Transcript

The City of Chicago is by far the most populated city in Illinois and the third most populous city in the United States. Established in 1837, Chicago was originally meant to be a port city between The Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. Today, Chicago is much more than a port. It's a business hub, tourist destination, and a truly international city.

Although Chicago has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, it's showing signs of making a recovery. Rental vacancies are currently up in Chicago, while the rental rates are trending downward. That said, vacancies are only up 0.8 percent year-over-year, and the rents are only down by 2.9 percent. This puts Chicago in a better position than other places in the country. At $1,661 as of March 2021, the median rent price in Chicago is relatively comparable with the current national average of $1,721.

With a median home price of just $300,000, Chicago remain relatively affordable among major cities. It's worth noting that this figure has jumped significantly on a year-over-year basis, over 13 percent, likely due to the inventory shortage gripping the country. Investors will find that having this little inventory means that there will be more competition when it comes to putting in offers on available properties. Registering at 5.6 percent in March of 2021, the delinquency rate is currently up 2.1 percent year-over-year and higher than the national average of 5.02 percent. The foreclosure rate, on the other hand, is a different story, at 0.4 percent in February 2021. The foreclosure rate in Illinois is slightly higher than the national average of 0.3 percent. Yet, this index was actually down 0.2 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Chicago is a thriving metro area with more than ample employment opportunities. The Chicago area is home to a number of Fortune 500 companies, including Allstate, Kraft-Heinz, and McDonald's. However, surprisingly, its three biggest employers are in the public sector. The US government is the windy city's largest employer and it employed close to 46,000 people in 2020. The city's public school system employs almost 40,000 people. The City of Chicago itself is responsible for employing almost 36,000 people.

Since Chicago is a major city, it's no surprise that many colleges and universities have found their home there. There are around 58 colleges and universities in Cook County, good news for investors who want to specialize in student housing. Located in the Near West Side section of the city, the University of Illinois Chicago campus is one of the largest in the area, with over 33,000 students enrolled there each year. The two main campuses of DePaul University are located by the Loop and Lincoln Park in the heart of downtown. The largest catholic university in the United States, it has an enrollment of around 14,000. One the largest Jesuit institutions in the United States, Loyola University of Chicago has two campuses in the city, one in Lake Shore and one in Water Tower. In total, over 16,000 students are enrolled there each year.

As a major city with a median price point that's lower than the national average, Chicago has a wealth of neighborhoods that could be a good fit for investors. Located on the banks of Lake Michigan, Rogers Park is an affordable, walkable neighborhood with convenient access to both Downtown Chicago and nearby Evanston. Part of Chicago's lower west-side, Pilsen's proximity to the University of Illinois, Chicago makes it an obvious choice for those who want to invest in student housing. Once an industrial area, the Avondale neighborhood on the city's northwest side is becoming increasingly residential. ``As an investment option, Chicago has a lot to offer. It's also clear that the windy city has not fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic. With that in mind, it's important to do your research and thoroughly vet every opportunity before you invest.