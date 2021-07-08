A Real Estate Investor's Guide to Boise

Transcript:

Boise is one of the fastest growing markets in the United States. You might be wondering what makes Boise so special and if it still offers opportunities for real estate investors. Boise, Idaho, dubbed the city of trees, is part of the Treasure Valley region in Southwestern Idaho and is home to just under 800,000 residents. It is the second fastest growing metro in the entire country with an inward migration rate of 3.24 percent in 2020. Boise still has a small town feel with big city amenities, including hundreds of great restaurants and bars, as well as a diverse arts and cultural scene. The area is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts with year-round activities such as skiing, golf, hiking, camping, and fishing. Boise is home to a number of major employers and Fortune 500 companies, which has brought a younger and highly educated workforce to the area with roughly 40 percent of its population aged 25-54.

Boise's lower real estate prices are a reprieve when compared to the real estate market in nearby California, Washington, or Oregon, but prices are on the rise. Boise is one of the fastest depreciating markets with a 22.7 percent year-over-year increase in median home prices. Boise's median home price has nearly doubled over the past five years. Long-term affordability will be a continued concern as demand continues to drive prices up, especially as home values increase faster than wages increase. Those who own properties here are benefiting, but it is challenging to find investment opportunities. Rent prices, while still below the national average, are rising rapidly, having seen a 10.3 percent year-over-year price growth. Rental demand isn't expected to wane anytime soon, which means rental prices will likely continue a steady upward trend as we've seen over the past five years. Boise's total housing supply and rental vacancies are at some of the lowest rates in the nation. High demand for housing, largely due to the shortages of homes, means new construction is on the rise and the number of building permits is expected to increase. Mortgage delinquencies have risen in recent months, but are still far below the national average. Idaho's foreclosure levels are extremely low right now at a total foreclosure rate of 0.1 percent.

While less established Fortune 500 companies can be found here when compared to other major metro markets, the city does have roots in several diverse industries. Boise Valley has direct access to a foreign trade zone, allowing for ease of transportation and a hub for manufacturing and logistics. Boise is home to Micron Technologies, HP, and Plexus Corporation. Like many other major metro markets, healthcare is a big industry in Boise. St. Luke's Health Systems is one of the largest private employers in the area, followed by Saint Alphonsus Health Systems, providing roughly 12,000 jobs in total. Four fiber routes used for telecommunications, pass through Boise, with six fiber providers having headquarters in the Boise area. Idaho as a whole is largely tied to food processing and farming and agriculture production. Boise is home to some of the country's largest food suppliers, like J.R. Simplot Company, Albertsons, Jackson Food Stores, CTI SSI Food Service and Agri Beef Company. [MUSIC] Boise State University is the major university in the area, with just over 26,000 students enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year. The College of Western Idaho is a two-year college that works closely with nearby employers to provide high demand technical and professional training. There are few other private colleges, including the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University, among a few others.

Boise is still a relatively small city, meaning investors don't have a ton of land or neighborhoods to choose from. Here are a few neighborhoods of note in the areas that are of particular interest to real estate investors. The highlands is a historic area on the Northern of Boise and a popular destination for businesses and families. This picturesque area is largely made up of single-family homes, and is good for fix-and-flip investors or landlords in search of Class A rental units. Meridian is a smaller suburban city, neighboring Boise to the West, that still boast relatively affordable home prices in the upper 100s to low 500s. Considering the inward migration, there's a good chance Boise housing will expand over the next few years and demand will slowly continue to creep outward. There are a lot of homes for sale right now in the area, which is one reason real estate prices have remained low compared to Boise proper. However, patient investors may reap the rewards if holding the real estate in the long term. Southwest Boise, also known as the Bench, is a short drive to downtown and a far more affordable area than the more popular West end and East end and North end neighborhoods that's around downtown. Pockets of this area, including Morris Holl and, Boise Bench, offer homes in the upper 300s to low 600s with rental rates ranging from 1,000-2,000 depending on the size, location, and property type. The area surrounding Boise State University is a great neighborhood for landlords who invest in student housing. Competition is fierce here right now, but very few homes or rental properties on the market at all. Garden City, positioned above the Bench and below Boise's West end, is known for its large concentration of mobile homes and manufacture parks. Developers are quickly buying up these areas to build ground-up development for homes, condos, and townhomes, making this a very up-and-coming neighborhood with a lot of opportunities for investors.

Boise is in a major growing phase right now. This hot market has a lot of long-term appeal and major potential for investors, but buying here right now and achieving a worthwhile return on investment is extremely challenging. The market is likely to continue its upward trend, meaning despite its high prices, it could still be a great long-term investment.