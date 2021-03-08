Fix and Flip Loans with Brian Dally of Groundfloor

Transcript:

Deidre Woollard: Hello. I'm Deidre Woollard, an editor at Millionacres and thank you so much for tuning into the Millionacres podcast. I've been wanting to have today's guests on the show for a while because I feel like his company is doing something that a lot of investors should know about. Brian Dally is the co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. Groundfloor creates fixed and flip loans for those interested in investing in home slipping businesses. The cool thing is, it's open to both accredited and non-accredited investors. You can start for as little as $10, which is amazing, I don't think that exists anywhere else. You can read our review of Groundfloor on millionacres.com. Welcome, Brian.

Brian Dally: It's great to be with you.

Deidre Woollard: Let's chat about this crazy real estate market. What is it doing it to your business right now?

Brian Dally: Well, it's great for our business. More importantly, it's great for our borrowers' business. We serve real estate investors who are entrepreneurs themselves, we finance these entrepreneurs to do the work that they do. The work that we do is incredibly important in today's housing market because they are rehabilitating Americas aging housing stock. They are the ones who are creating the spaces where we're now not only living but working. It's an honor actually to finance these entrepreneurs. They are doing very well in this market because there's a lot of demand for their product. People want modern spaces where they can live and work. They're less sensitive about exactly where the land is, which is great because it creates much more opportunity to go out and create supply. That's been the critical element that's held back. The housing market for a lot of people is this very limited supply relative to the demand that's been out there for a long time. Really since the 2008 financial crisis, there's been an excess of demand for the product that our borrowers, our real estate entrepreneurs are building. This crazy market has benefited our borrowers a lot, and it's benefited us too.

Deidre Woollard: Are they having a hard time finding deals though? I've been hearing a lot of stories of the prices have gone up for 111 now, months in a row. I know it can be hard for someone to find a deal.

Brian Dally: It is hard to find a deal. I will tell you this, when we first started the company, what real estate investing was, was different. I love to talk about that a little bit because that's really changed over the last 6, 7, 8 years. But back then, when we first started financing these properties, you could find a property at a reasonable price, you could put a little bit of money into it, before you know it, you're making a quick profit. The big risk was like, how many days would it sit on the market? [laughs] That's not so much the risks anymore now the risk is, it costs a lot of money to get into the property once you find one, you have to win a bidding war sometimes [laughs] or you have to take on something that's a really big project and that's what we're seeing more often than anything now. It's one of the reasons we moved into new construction finance because a lot of the work that needs to be done, the low-hanging fruit has gone. If you're a new real estate investor, you probably would be well-served during this phase of the market to partner with people who have experience with hammers and in dealing with extensive renovations. Because the borrowers who we see, we're most excited to finance, are doing the highest volume of deals are those who are the intrepid souls who are willing to go in and really redo a property and make it into a product that people want. It was a fine product 30 or 40 years ago when it was built, but now it needs to become a product that people want and that's hard work. That's not a quick paint this and wallpaper that and new carpet and you're done. This is a much more extensive bit of work that we're financing.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. I think one of the things that we've been studying at Millionacres as an overall trend is just the aging of housing stock. Housing stock keeps getting older and older. We all know we're not building enough now you've got this single-family rental boom that's happening with big players buying portfolios of thousands of homes. You've got the build-to-rent movement happening. There are so many different components trying to solve this one problem, which is people need homes.

Brian Dally: They do. We partnered with an innovative developer, known as PadSplit, which you guys may have profiled somewhere. We're partnered with them now to finance what they do to help increase density and earn more rental income out of some of this housing stock by changing up the configuration of it, working with zoning, working within constraints of that. That's an example of the innovation that's happening out there. Look, every market has its challenges. These are actually good challenges to have. They're not good if you're first-time home buyer, they're not great for you if that's the case, but there are people who are trying to solve these problems. I think it's a pretty exciting time to be in residential real estate in whatever capacity you're in it. Fortunately now the game has changed so that we can bring millions more people in to participate. It's not just Robinhood, GameStop and meme stocks anymore. People have access to alternative investments in real estate now and that's a game changer.

Deidre Woollard: Let's talk a little bit about your partnership with PadSplit. Because I've interviewed Atticus LeBlanc before. I love what he is doing, this idea of maximizing the value of individual houses and also just creating more space for people. What exactly does the partnership entail?

Brian Dally: We provide financing to go in and do the renovation work that it takes to make a PadSplit. This financing, there may be a number of different sources that could be tapped for it. What's different about us is that we expand the participation to the masses. Some people just invest because they're going to make a 10 percent yield. On a short time horizon in asset class that they understand that's very attractive with a $10 minimum rights. It's very unusual and very attractive to people, but what's even better is when you can put your money to work, making something good happen in the world. That's a game changer. I think we're very much aligned in spirit about broadening access to housing in a number of different ways and solving these problems. Letting people participate in the capital part of that creates more lift for PadSplit. I think we can do more with our capital than most lenders can. I think we have some competitive advantages for them. But then we're also aligned in that we're broadening the participation to people who can make money from doing good in the world. I think that's why Atticus and I are both pretty excited about it.

Deidre Woollard: Awesome. Let's talk a little bit about how Groundfloor works. Because I think one of the things that I found interesting is, you're serving both sides of the marketplace. You've got real estate investing businesses and you've also got investors who want to participate. How do you grade the loans and how is that shifted over time?

Brian Dally: Well, we realized look, if what real estate investing has to be is either I've got to go invest 10, 20, $50,000 in a property and have all my eggs in that one basket, or I've got to turn my money over to a REIT. There are a lot of REITs out there on the web today. Those are just the same old real estate investing vehicles that have always existed in new packaging. They may look new and shiny, but there's still non-traded REITs and traded REITs. Fundamentally, you're turning your money over to somebody else and saying, go invest it for me. You have to pay them for the privilege. If that's all real estate investing ever was, we think that's sub-optimal. We think it's sub-optimal for financing the projects that needs to be done, we think it's sub-optimal for the individual investor and we created something new and different. The number 1 risk that people don't realize is out there in real estate investing the way it's traditionally been done, is concentration risk. Like a lot of these new REITs, only have 20 properties in them for example. That's a concentration risk. That's a form of it. If you and I go do a fix and flip and we can only afford to do one, that's a concentration risk. If we make a hard money loan to somebody 50 or a $100,000, that's contraction risk. We created this $10 minimum in order to solve that problem. Even if you only have $1,000 to invest with us, you can have a portfolio of 100 loans.[laughs] You might lose money on one loan. One loan might go into default and take a while to pay off longer than you expect, longer than a year, or say it might take two years to pay off. But it's only one out of 100. Or most people with us are investing a few thousand dollars. They could have several hundred loans in our portfolio. That solves a lot interesting problems. One, the returns become predictable. You don't have all this volatility. You're not on a cryptocurrency roller coaster. You know what you're going to get by the numbers over time, over a large number of observations. Secondly, you get a lot of liquidity. Unlike these REITs where you put your money in, I don't know if you're listeners were invested in a REIT when COVID hit and wanted to make a withdrawal, they froze redemptions. [laughs] Now, to their credit, they told you they were going to do it. They said they were going to do it, and they told you why they were going to do it. They had very good reasons for why they were going to do it. But it doesn't change the fact that when you most maybe needed one of your money, you weren't allowed to have it. I have one of those eREITs that's still paying my redemption request, two years later almost. Which is crazy. That's ridiculous. It's our money, we should have the control. If we were wealthy, Wall Street guys, hedge funds, we would make the rules, because we'd have the gold. The game is changing. We did this $10 minimum not only so you can predict your return and manage your risk, but you also manage your liquidity. In your Groundfloor portfolio, you're always being paid back on a loan. It's up to you, do you want to reinvest it? Every week you're being repaid on a loan. You want to reinvest that money? Or do you want to take it off the table and invest in something else? Or do you want to cover an expense that you need to cover? The old way of investing is outmoded. You don't have to suffer from concentration risk, you don't have to give up control and give up your agency to the eREIT managers. That way of investing is outmoded, we should all have the control and the power, and that's what Groundfloor is giving you.

The grading system is just meant to be a short cut to that. The problem if you take control, is that then you have to manage it, and who wants to do that? Nobody wants to spend their time on nights and weekends, well, some people do. They're few of us who want to spend their time nights and weekends studying up on real estate investing or investing generally, and who want to have to put the time into it in order to feel confident. The grading system is meant to give you a shorthand to what you're getting. A grade A loan is not going to pay as much interest as a grade D loan. But a grade A loan is with a more experienced borrower who's taking out a smaller loan relative to the value of the property, and it's a safer lower-risk project. A grade D loan might be from a less experienced borrower who's borrowing more money relative to the value of the project. That's the trade-off. We knew if people were going to invest $10 at a time, and we're going to create all the benefits around that, we were going to have to give people a shortcut that they could invest behind, and that's what we did.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You've got the different levels of loans, you talked about concentration of risk. Do you feel that people should also be looking at that from a geographic point of view as well, or do you think that they should mostly be balancing your A through D risk?

Brian Dally: Well, I personally think geographic diversification is tricky. I'll give you two markets that might sound like they're diversified but they're not. We have some properties that we fund in Austin Texas, everybody does, it's really hot market. We have some property in Raleigh-Durham, the triangle of North Carolina.

Deidre Woollard: Another hot market.

Brian Dally: Very hot market, great place to be. When you put money into a loan in these places, you're probably going to get paid back pretty quickly. We're probably going to underestimate by a margin how much it's going to sell for in the end, because prices just keep going up more. That's all extra security. Now, those two markets, you might think you're diversified just by being in those two markets, but you're really not because the jobs that are driving the economic expansion in those two places are very closely overlapping, very congruent, they're both tech-job basis. Take another place where we're doing a lot of lending like Jacksonville. Jacksonville, Florida wouldn't be an obvious place like Austin or Raleigh, but it's a nicely diversified place to invest because their employment base is very different, it's healthcare and military, and some aviation. That's great. That's a really good thing as an investor to be diversified not only to say, hey, I have loans everywhere, but I have loans in different types of places. I think that's another place where we're doing a bunch of lending that's different. We're looking a lot of Columbus Ohio, for example, a very different set of drivers around that economy. Yes, I do think people should be looking at geographic dispersion. I will tell you most geographies are doing great.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Right now, yes.

Brian Dally: You almost can't go wrong with it. But I think if you're being especially thoughtful, you want to make sure you're balanced in geography. At any given time, we have 80 loans funding on our site, so you can diversify as much as you want. You can pick and choose from, I think, 35 states where we lend now.

Deidre Woollard: Talking about the loans grading system, are those loans individually looked at by someone in your office? Is there an algorithm involved?

Brian Dally: Yes.

Deidre Woollard: What's that process a little like?

Brian Dally: It's a technology-mediated process. Human beings are involved. The human beings need to look at the comparables. Look, we're asking questions about the entrepreneur, do they have the track record? We need a person to look at that track record to make sure that the public records match up. We're asking you a question about the work that's going to be done on the property. What's the business plan? Essentially, it's a question about the business plan. Well, does the business plan hold water? Well, we got to look at the line item budget for what they're going to spend, and we have to compare that to what we think needs to be spent. Is it enough? Is it too much? Are they putting too much money into the property? We have to have an opinion on that. Lastly, we have to look at the exit valuation. Now the robots and the software in big data and machine learning, pick your buzzword, they'll help you figure that out. But at the end of the day, we think it's important to have a person who can synthesize all that information and render a judgment. We're making enough money as a company on each of these loans that we can well afford to have a human being with the requisite experience in hard money lending to look at these deals and make sure that their principal, the plan, and the collateral line up. So we do. Of course, we're tech companies, so we're using a ton of tech to do it. But the robots are not running a mock, there's a human being behind every deal.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think that's important because I feel like technology is awesome, data is fantastic, but it really can only take you so far, and part of that is if you have a lot of experience, you develop a intuition where you just going to have a sense of what might not feel right. I think that's an important thing.

Brian Dally: Now I'll tell you, the uncomfortable thing about working at Groundfloor in our culture is, we have a few core values that come into play when it comes to serving our investors in particular, one of them is accountability. We, in an accountable fashion, publish every month the properties that we paid back, and we show what we predicted the value would be. You can see this on our blog every month. What did we predict the exit value would be, and what did it actually come out to be. If you're an underwriter at Groundfloor, you know that not only do you have to take a position, but it's going to be publicly known [laughs] how well you did your job. We like that. We relish that accountability because we're here for the individual investor. We're here to change what it is to build wealth with real estate, and what it requires and how much risk has to be taken. We want to lower the risk, increase the return, and help people feel confident doing this. I think we're solving the important problems to do that.

Deidre Woollard: I'm back with Brian Dally and we're talking about house flipping and real estate investing. Before the break we were talking a little bit about how the company is growing, how do you make your profits?

Brian Dally: It's pretty straightforward. Unlike a lot of people who are selling real estate investments or offering real estate investments, we don't charge investors. There are no fees to invest on Groundfloor. If the loan says that it's paying you 10 percent. You're getting 10 percent, and that is, you're getting exactly what's being paid. There's no spread or fee or hidden anything. It is what it is. It's as though you are making the loan now, we also have to pay the bills. The way we do that is by charging fees from the recipient of the capital. When we make a loan, we charge an origination fee. It is generally higher than other lender's origination fees. How do we get away with that? Well, we actually have some features to the credit product that aren't available anywhere else. The reason we have features that aren't available anywhere else is because we source our capital from a place that's different from what anybody else sources it from. It turns out when you have tens of thousands of people who are producing, who are supplying the capital, you can be a lot more flexible and creative than if we just went to the friendly neighborhood private equity fund, hedge fund, or Wall Street bank. We've sold loans to those guys, so we qualify to do it. We just choose not to do it because we know the capital that we get from the web is more flexible, more powerful, and frankly more durable. We saw that in COVID for sure. like in COVID all the institutional guys ran for the hills and left originators holding the bag, nobody could get any money. But if you were a Groundfloor client you could get money. Because our retail investors doubled down. They didn't run for the hills. They didn't take their toys and go home until the smoke cleared. They ran right into the burning building and invested behind what was happening in COVID. Maybe they knew something the institutional guys didn't. I don't know. I tend to believe in the wisdom of crowds, it certainly paid off. But that's how we make our money. We make our money, not from the investors, we make it from the borrowers. The business works really, really well that way, it's profitable business. There's enough to go around for everybody.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned supply and demand during COVID. Did you see supply and demand in terms of people wanting to invest and people with projects, was it equal? What was it like?

Brian Dally: Well, it was disorienting for everyone, ourselves [laughs] included. Unfortunately for us, we had dabbled in institutional credit markets. Not because that's part of our mission, but because we thought that would actually help us grow faster and provide more product to the retail investor. We had institutional investors pull the rug out from under us, and it took us two or three months. We actually feared it might take six months for us to dig out. Once we shut down that part of the business and went 100 percent retail, we've never looked back. We saw a huge increase in demand amongst our retail investors, specifically for short-term products. It's not surprising in times of uncertainty, people want shorter terms. We were selling a product that allows you to put basically the loan Groundfloor money, not on a real estate project, but just loan us money. We use that money to go originate our loans to fund our loans at the closing table. You can put that money away for one month, three months, or a year. Of course, you earn a higher rate the longer you're willing to commit the capital, that product flew off the shelf. It was very, very popular. It quickly became half of our volume. We were growing throughout this period. We didn't see any slowdown at all. We did have to go sell this whole backlog that our institutional capital partners were supposed to have bought that they didn't buy. It took us a little while to get ourselves stabilized. But after about three months by summertime, we were rocking and rolling and supply and demand was in good balance.

Deidre Woollard: What are you thinking about, and I think I asked this of everybody because I'm so curious, what do you think about the price of lumber? Thinking about commodities in general and not just lumber because that's been all over the place.

Brian Dally: Well, the price of lumber has now returned to its pre-COVID level. The hyperinflation, America's going to be Brazil, nobody will be able to afford building a house. It turns out those fears were misplaced. But who knew? There's a fascinating battle in macroeconomics right now between those who think we're in a deflationary time because of technology, and those you think we are in an inflationary time because of government largess and lack of fiscal discipline or lack of monitory discipline. It's an interesting debate. I'll tell you there's probably no better way to weather it, than by being in first-lane position with a hard asset underneath the loan. That's the thing that people don't realize. Everybody wants to play for the equity upside, then, if you're in cryptocurrency lever up to maximize your upside. Where people don't realize is the way that the house makes money in casino gambling is not through the edge of the game, not the four percent or two percent that everybody obsesses about, that the house has an edge about in blackjack, the way they really make their money, and I know this because I used to be in this business in the mobile phone industry and mobile gambling back in 2005 in England, what you learn about that business is that they make their money on risk of ruin. They are betting that you're going to only bring $200 to a $25 blackjack table and the normal variation of blackjack is going to wipe you out before you can stick around to make your money back. That is how people lose money in these markets. I think the debate between inflation and deflation is an interesting one. Where you really want to be is in an asset class where you feel confident, in a position where you have leverage, and real asset prices are going to go up and down with inflation and you don't have to be right on either side of it in order to make money if you are a lender. That's the lesson that I think is hidden in investing today.

Deidre Woollard: Well you just mentioned an interesting phrase that I want to dive into on risk of ruin. You mentioned before, not every deal works out that's just life, that's just playing the game to some extent. But what happens when a deal goes bad, and how can investors protect themselves? Is there a target number of deals that someone should have?

Brian Dally: Yes. Empirically, the answer on our platform is 40.

Deidre Woollard: That's a lot. [laughs]

Brian Dally: Yes. But it's only $400. The software will do that allocation for you. You can use our investment wizard and be allocated in 40 deals right now on the website. You can pick and choose using your own filters. You get to be your own hedge fund manager. Risk of ruin is the problem. We've told our lending staff that a lot of platforms like to brag that they've never lost money on a deal. I love that. We've never lost any principal. I think they're not doing it right. Because if you're not taking the risk of loss then you're not maximizing your return. We coach investors to look at the net return. The net return that we delivered is 10.4, 10.5 percent since inception. In order to get to that, you had to suffer a loss of 0.4 percent. You were expecting to make 10.8, but you're actually only made 10.4. Would you rather have that or no losses and only make eight percent? That's a nonsensical question. Of course, I'd rather have 10.4, even if I have to lose a little bit of money along the way and that's why we coach people, diversify in order to control and make your outcome predictable. You want it to be statistically predictable. People, [laughs] they don't always take this path, and it's a platform so you can do whatever you want. If you want to put all your eggs in one basket, you can. We support investors rights to make those decisions for themselves. But if you just look at the numbers, if you are in 40 loans, you are highly likely to end up with a 10 percent plus return with loss ratio of about 40 basis points or 0.4 percent. That's pretty stellar when, you know you're going to get your money back in an average of 9-10 months on every loan.

Deidre Woollard: Ten dollars obviously is how you get in, but are there times when people should be investing more? They'd be taking that $400 and maybe investing it, should they have more in the grade D loans, more on the grade A loans. How should they play that out? Do you help with that?

Brian Dally: Well, that's for every investor to decide. We have investors who just play at the very secure end of the risk spectrum. That's where they're comfortable and that's where they want to be. They don't want to take the risk. That somehow losses get magnified or something changes in the market. We have other people that will only buy [laughs] the great D loans. Most people tend to blend it and you can build your own strategy. It's really up to you and what you feel comfortable with and what you want to do. I think that's how it should be. Look, if you and I were talking about public stock market investing and I told you that you can only invest via an ETF or a mutual fund, or an index fund. You would look at me, the average Robinhood investor will look at me like I have two heads. They'll say, "What are you talking about? I want to buy Tesla. I want to buy Virgin Galactic, I want to buy GameStop, I wanted by Nokia," whatever it is. I think people should be allowed to choose. Because I think people are smart enough to choose. We can have a debate about that. Almost doesn't matter whether people are smart enough or not, they behave as though they are. I think even if they are not as smart today, they're going to get smarter over time. That's the world that we're living in. It's not only true, finances, it's true in politics, it's true in philanthropy. This is a trend that can't be stopped. Watch out if you're a fund manager, another middleman is trying to tell people what they should do with their money. People are going to take matters into their own hands and they're doing it on Groundfloor right now.

Deidre Woollard: What's the communication like on both sides of the marketplace? You mentioned stocks, obviously you get earnings, you sit on earnings calls.

Brian Dally: Yeah.

Deidre Woollard: What does it look like for Groundfloor?

Brian Dally: Every 30 days, every one of our borrowers has to provide an update on their project.

Deidre Woollard: Nice.

Brian Dally: If you're into house flipping and you want to live vicariously through these people and see the ups and downs of the projects. You can do it. You can read the stream of updates. You can log into your account, check into a loan. You can see the stream of updates that have come through at least every 30 days. Here, you see, "Okay, we laid the foundation, we installed the appliances, we listed it for sale." You can see the stages and you can also see when things go wrong. We're open about that. We say, "Well, progress has stopped, or permits were delayed, or there was vandalism, or theft, or damage, or the borrower has run into some financial difficulties." We're very open with what's happening with each loan. We think that's important because people deserve to know. We have a well-defined system for providing these updates on a regular cadence. Of course, we're always in close contact with our borrowers too, so when we make the loan, we have this work plan, we have the project plan. Well, we follow up. [laughs] If you said you were going to be at a certain milestone on February 1st and we haven't gotten a draw request to fund the work that you're supposed to have done on February 1st, we call you up. We send you an email, we send you a text. We follow up and we want to know what's happening because we got to keep our investors up-to-date and we understand that entrepreneurs have a lot going on. We are entrepreneur, so we know. We just want to make sure that we're one of the things that they're paying the closest attention to and making sure that they are making progress on the project and paying off our investors on time and when they don't, we get very active to make sure that we get a good recovery for our investors.

Deidre Woollard: Nice. Can you just quickly define, draw request just in case someone is unclear on what that is.

Brian Dally: Sure, yeah. If we make a 150 or $200,000 loan, we're not just providing all of that money upfront. We'll provide enough money to acquire the property. A portion of it. The borrower has to bring some money. They are going to put some skin in the game. But then to finance the actual construction work, the borrower has to do the work and then they have to put in a request to be reimbursed for the work. If they have a $200,000 loan and we provide a $100,000 of the time they buy the property. We're going to provide the rest of the 200,000, the other $100,000 as they make progress. It's a way for us to manage risk. That way we don't have to worry about where the money is going we know where it's going. We know it's going to the project to improve the value of the property and get our investors money back. That's a draw request and they are usually about 4-6 on average for every project, during the life of the project.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent, I want to ask you about Groundfloor's financing for ADUs accessory dwelling units. I think that's so smart. I used to live in California and watched ADU boom that's happening there. Tell us more about that.

Brian Dally: During COVID and during the Black Lives Matter phenomenon that was happening at about the same time, all these forces we're buffering popular culture. We started a conversation with our employees about what we do, the impact of what we do on the world, specifically on the neighborhoods that we serve and one of our employees concerns was that we never wanted to be caught up in the wave of gentrification that sometimes associated with fixing and flipping properties. I happen to think that the way that we finance properties, one house at a time, financing independent entrepreneurs, really gives us the best chance of avoiding gentrification, especially if you contrast it with Wall Street that's rolling in what, tens of millions of dollars into neighborhood and just paving over blocks. That's not good. I don't think anybody thinks that's good. So we're very sensitive to the forces gentrification and ADUs were brought to us as a way to allow people who are residents of the neighborhood to benefit from the increasing density in the neighborhood, from increasing housing values in the neighborhood. Instead of being pressured to sell their house for cash to some iBuyer or some investor or some Wall Street firm that wants to take over the whole block. This allow somebody to start making income from their property by creating an accessory dwelling unit. An accessory dwelling unit is just what it sounds like. It's a smaller unit of livable space that gets created on the land. Zoning laws have to support this. In Atlanta, we're fortunate in our home market, Atlanta has invested behind this. Places like Portland have done it. You mentioned some California markets have done it. A lot of thoughtful communities are trying to increase density. Look, if they increase density by just kicking the current residents out, that's no good. The reason ADUs are interesting is it allows current residents to stay in the neighborhood and stay in their homes. We've piloted a handful of these, we've see situations where the owner moves to the dwelling unit itself and rents out the bigger house. We've seen the opposite, but it just gives people more options to maintain the character of neighborhood and the community in the neighborhood, while improving the density of the neighborhood and the value of the neighborhood. We love it. We're really interested in financing more of that. That goes right in step with our PadSplit relationship. One of the exciting things in entrepreneur, when you've build a platform, you don't know how it's going to be used. Back in 2013, we weren't sure exactly where this thing would go and how it'd be utilized the fact that we are large enough now to be playing in some of these socially impactful places is really gratifying as an entrepreneur.

Deidre Woollard: I love that. You mentioned iBuyers. We talked a little bit before about the single-family rental institutional boom. How is that impacting individual investors? Are you feeling the crush in some markets? I know in Atlanta you've got at least two iBuyers operational there.

Brian Dally: Yeah, the iBuyers are looking for a specific product. They're looking for a product that is relatively turnkey. More and more they're having trouble finding because I mentioned the low-hanging fruit is gone. They are now moving into new construction. They're buying up new construction. That is actually good for a lot of builders. It actually creates more opportunity for builders. I don't see it as a negative for us necessarily. Builders are always going to need money to finance more than their bank will give them. We're there to supplement bank financing whenever needed. For independent home builders. We don't see iBuyers moving in to buy the types of dilapidated, aging housing stock that our borrowers are in there [inaudible 00:40:06] improving house by house. iBuyers are looking for more scale than that typically. We haven't seen a huge impact now, I will say iBuyers are generally causing the supply and demand problem to take on a different shape. That has a ripple effect to everybody. But I think we'd have a supply problem even without them, honestly. [laughs] I don't think they are the cause of the supply problem. In certain segments of the market, in certain markets they probably are very disruptive, but we don't see it on the whole.

Deidre Woollard: I would agree that the supply problem is much more a population driven thing than anything else.

Brian Dally: Yeah, for sure.

Deidre Woollard: I wanted to talk to you about SeedInvest. People can invest in Groundfloor itself through SeedInvest, which I find fascinating. You can invest in Groundfloor, but you can also invest in the company itself.

Brian Dally: Yeah, we realized a few years ago. We did a venture capital around with the VC firm back in 2015. We raised the five-million dollar Series A, which is a modest Series A. But we thought it was a big win because we're not earned a lot of revenue yet. The big feather in our cap, the milestone that wed achieved, was we had worked for almost two years to achieve qualification with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell this product to everybody. At the time, there were a lot of startups who were just selling it to accredited investors. PeerStreet is one that some of your listeners might have mentioned that started about that time. There's RealtyMogul, there's all these different outfits out there who sounded like they were revolutionizing real estate investing. All they were really doing was just selling more investment products to accredited investors. If you go to their website, you realize, "Oh shoot, I'm not an accredited investor. Ninety-five percent of us can't participate." We actually did the work to go open this up to everybody. Well, we realized if that was our mission, [laughs] and that's what we're about and we bet the whole company on that when it came time to raise the next round of financing, because we use that first five million dollars from our VC firm to build up the infrastructure of the company and expand nationwide. Once we were big enough, we realized we could finance the company from the same people who are using the product. We weren't sure how far it would go, but it's gone really far. I think we've now raised over $20 million from our customers. They now own, I think 27 percent of the company, 27, 28 percent. We have, I think, over 6,000, 7,000 shareholders now. The numbers are starting to become quite significant, and we're proud of that because it's aligned with our mission. We're here to open up this world of private market investing to everyone. We think everybody deserves a shot. The minimum investment to invest with SeedInvest. We just closed that round by the way. People are interested, that one is closed, but I think every year we're going to open up a new round and allow people to participate in owning a piece of the company. We think people deserve that. I'd be very proud for individual investors to make these outrageous returns that VCs and private equity guys have been making on our company someday, should we go public or be acquired for a hefty premium. I'd be really proud of that as part of our story. Fingers crossed, I think it's been a lot of fun to sell shares to our customers and to have the people who invest with us invest in us. I think it's been really gratifying and a lot of fun.

Deidre Woollard: Is the long range goal for Groundfloor to go public or to be acquired, or what are you thinking that Groundfloor looks in five or 10 years?

Brian Dally: Well, I think an IPO is a logical endpoint for us. We have a very broad shareholder base. If you look at these direct public listings, direct offerings that have started to become more popular. Where, of course, we would be a candidate to do something like that and route around the investment banks. I mean, they are very natural for us. Look, anybody can go public. Anybody can find a SPAC or find an over-the-counter market. I have founder friends who've done it. They've listed their shares. We're more interested in how do we create such a following for the company and for the stock that it's a good long-term investment as an equity for the individual investor. We're not just trying to get our VCs and our employees and our early shareholders liquid, we're trying to build an enduring company. The best way to do that is probably by going public. Now, in order to go public and to trade successfully as a company, not just to go public, but to stay public and to be enduring, that takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of organizational maturity that most companies don't achieve quickly. I don't know what the timetable for it, but it's probably the most logical endpoint. Is not to say that we might not find a larger public company that has similar mission to ours, or that wants to make our mission a big part of what they do, and that we might not be acquired someday, we could be. But we sure as heck not going to sell out to anybody who doesn't share our view of the world. It's a distinctive view of the world. We think it's an important view of the world and we're here for the long-term to make it happen.

Deidre Woollard: I love that, and I love what you said about IPOs because I think sometimes that happens, companies IPO too fast and it breaks my heart sometimes. The same thing we see with venture capital, a company gets too much venture capital, it just explodes and you lose the idea at the core.

Brian Dally: I'll tell you that's the other thing that's been great about raising money from our customers, is we've never had a truckload of operating capital just dumped on our doorstep with pressure to spend it and then exit within a certain time period. We've been able to build the company more in a more patient manner. We raised about 4-6 million dollars a year. This year, I guess, with SeedInvest it was a little bit more, is maybe eight million. We raised about 4-6 million dollars a year and we invest that in product development, customer acquisition, and just generally building the company, the infrastructure of the company. Now, could we be profitable if we didn't spend that money to develop the company and grow faster? Sure. But the fact that we can go raise money from our customers, build out the company a little faster and better than we could afford to do otherwise, if we were just financing the growth out of the profits of the company, we're investing heavily in the growth of the company. We're investing our profits in this 4-6 million a year, and we're just doing it patiently. It's not a, "Oh gosh, we got to go spend 20 or $30 million that we just raised from a VC." I think that's creating a very different kind of company. I think one that people can invest with more confidently and know that we're going to be here for the long-term, we're not a flash in the pan, we're not a quick flip. I think that's what people want. If they're taking their IRA money as a lot of our investors are, and they're investing it with us in this unknown product from an unknown company and an unknown category, you want to know that the company is being responsibly developed and managed and grown. I think raising money this way has given us no other choice than to be responsible and sober and careful.

Deidre Woollard: Fantastic. Thank you. Last question for you. You just mentioned it's an unproven alternative, there's so much happening in real estate crowdfunding. We saw last year they changed the rules on accreditation a little bit. More changes are coming soon. What do you think is going to happen in the future? Is real estate crowdfunding going to finally get better? Because to me, it's still feels like the undiscovered secret. I'm not sure if you feel that way too.

Brian Dally: Well, I think these developments, especially in investing, take time. I don't think this is going to be a quick overnight sensation that all of the sudden something is going to change. Just look at this. The SEC started the rulemaking process for the 2012 Jobs Act in about 2013 or 2014. [laughs] The legislation was passed in 2012, the first rulemaking came out in '13, '14. The equity crowdfunding roles that everybody was so excited about really didn't get put into place until '17, '18. It really took a long time for the regulators to get their head around this liberalization of how capital is formed. Who gets to form it? When we started the company, we said look, everybody thinks the problem is the people aren't getting their fair share of the pie. The real problem is more insidious, and important and sadder than that is that we're not even being served the same thing. If the regulators are going to change that so that we all get to share in these private market offerings, well, it stands to reason, it's going to take time. These rules have been in place since 1933 after the Great Depression. 1933. They're not going to change overnight. Even when they change, that took half a decade for them to really start to change, they're still evolving. The players in the market, the ecosystem in the market has to evolve. Customers, consumers, investors have to become comfortable and have to become aware of this and then become comfortable with it. I think that's happening. We may wake up one day and realize it's a lot larger than we ever thought. I do think our approach is the right one because we created a financial security. A financial security that's qualified with the SEC. You can go onto the government website, EDGAR website, and you can look and see everything about our company. It's fully disclosed. We have audited financials every year. That's like a public company. I think if we're going to lead people into this new arena, it's not only going to take time, it's going to take a sober approach that is hyper accountable, and that's what we've tried to do. We've taken what was a wild waste for accredited investors. We've created a qualified product, a security behind it that is laid open for everybody to see. Now people are getting their heads around it. We've never grown so fast as we're growing now. People are waking up to it. It is happening.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think that's the perfect place to end things. [laughs] Brian, thank you so much for your time. This was awesome. Reminder to listeners, head on over to groundfloor.us to learn more. You can always email us at media@millionacres to share your thoughts. Stay well, and stay invested.