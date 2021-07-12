Episode #68: Real Estate law with Daniel Cocca of Alpha Investing

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello, I'm Deidre Woollard an editor at Millionacres. Thank you so much for tuning into Millionacres Podcast. We've talked a lot on this podcast about investing in real estate deals, because that's what we love to talk about. But today we're going to talk about deal structuring, which we haven't talked as much about. Who better to ask than a lawyer? Daniel Cocca is a lawyer, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and a co-founder at Alpha Investing. He's a New York City corporate lawyer, but he's now a Managing Director and Principal at Alpha Investing. He's capitalized over three billion dollars of acquisitions over the past six years. Welcome.

Daniel Cocca: Thanks for having me, Deidre, happy to be here. I'll put my lawyer head-on which I seldom wear for this conversation.

Deidre Woollard: You wear a lot of hats. I think that's good. Let's talk little a bit about your lawyer hat. You are an attorney for start, which I think is really exciting. Probably a lot of drama involved in that. How should real estate entrepreneurs starting out think about their first legal steps? Is it like get an LLC or an S-corp before you even begin?

Daniel Cocca: The process of actually incorporating or forming a company is so simple. You can do it yourself. You could use one of these services you probably see advertised. If you do it in a state like Delaware, you could probably do it in 20 or 30 minutes. I always tell people, wait until you've done the work of getting everything lined up. The people that are going to be involved, how you're going to engage, what have you, and then go through the process of incorporating. It's not necessarily because it saves you the two or $300 that it cost to go through that process. It's more so if you create something and you don't use it, then you have to get rid of it and you have got to deal with the tax filings for it. It's a hassle. Wait until you're ready, figure everything out, and then it's really simple thereafter. The only thing I would tell people to make sure they have done in advance, especially if they have partners or I guess only if they have partners would be get your operating agreement in place. Make sure that everyone understands the terms upon which you're going to agree to be in business together and make sure that's done right upfront.

Deidre Woollard: That is a really good point. Something I ran into in my past. I think structuring the operating agreement can at times be far more complicated than structuring the LLC. Has that been some of your experience?

Daniel Cocca: Yeah, absolutely. Whenever you're structuring an operating agreement, drafting operating agreement, you're going to have a bunch of different parties and they want different things in theory. But even if they want the same thing, they haven't thought about all of the potential eventualities. Well, what happens if x happens? Well, y doesn't help me in the same way it helps you? We've got to create some type of carve-out. As you continue down that path, you realize that there are a lot of very specific terms in these operating agreements that, people need to think about before they start moving forward in a business.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think it's like a prenuptial agreement, nobody wants to think about the eventualities of what happens if we disagree if it goes wrong, there's so much that can go wrong and yet it's really important to address that. I think it's important to address that too when it comes to deal structure or anything like that. Do you feel that it's the job of the person structuring the deal to inform the other people about all the things that could go wrong?

Daniel Cocca: Yeah. I mean, I think it depends on the business. If we're talking specifically about a real estate company or an entity that's designed to buy and hold real estate, then I think you and your partners need to have a path that works for everyone. That will vary depending on who you are, what your partners look like, how much capital you have, what the deal's like. There is a lot of nuance to how these things are ultimately structured. If you're talking just about, hey, I'm a real estate owner and I'm going to have some investors in my deal, but I'm the manager, then that looks a little bit different than if we have what are effectively co-managers.

Deidre Woollard: I think that part particularly is interesting when you're dealing with limited partners and things like that. What should people keep in mind if they're even trying to think about doing something like that?

Daniel Cocca: Yes. I think as an investor, an important thing to keep in mind is that 99 percent of the time you're effectively a term taker. You're not going to have the influence over the transaction. Now maybe you are the sole LP in the deal or you're writing such a substantial check that maybe you do have the ability to negotiate terms like we would when we invest into a deal. But most folks, especially if you're investing into a syndication, you're a term taker. What you want to do is make sure that you're looking at the big picture of things and its transparency. Are there restrictions on affiliate transactions and fees getting paid out? How do I make sure that this group I'm working with is operating in good faith? What have you. One of the terms that you'll sometimes see, which bothers me more than anything, is this whole idea of a catch-up. If your listeners aren't familiar with a catch-up, when you see these waterfall splits and documents and someone says you're getting a 70, 30 over an eight, what people think because this is how it's marketed and disclosed to them is that they get the first eight percent and then thereafter it gets split 70, 30. But the reason this bothers me so much is that there are a lot of groups specifically recently, those that are targeting the retail investor who add this idea of a catch-up. Basically what that means is that rather than splitting 70, 30 after an eight, once you hit the eight, the GP or the sponsor, they're entitled to catch up. Basically, once you pass the eight, you're splitting 70, 30 on everything, not just what's above the eight. That's something that actually bothers me a lot just because it's never marketed that way. When you see a deal and you see terms, you see the 70/, 30 over an eight, you really have to take a deep dive into what can often be very complicated, real estate entity operating agreements, tons of defined terms. You have to follow through the document like a maze. That's a very long way of saying that, I think it's important investors both understand that they are likely not going to have the ability to negotiate terms. But then go in, review these documents and look for the five or six things that actually matter and make sure that the incentives between both parties are aligned.

Deidre Woollard: I think that's so important. I haven't heard the term taker before, but I like that because it drives home that idea, and that you are accepting the terms. One of the things I think that I've heard from investors is you get that document and it's like 30 pages and it's overwhelming. You don't really know what you're looking for. One of the things I think maybe makes sense for people sometimes is to just map it out yourself almost often a piece of paper to understand the waterfall. Why is the waterfall always so confusing? Do you know? It just seems it's structured in a way that it tends to really confuse a lot of investors.

Daniel Cocca: Yeah. Listen, lawyers get paid $700, $800 an hour, sometimes more in major cities, and they create complicated agreements to reflect that. Personally, I don't believe that operating agreements needed to be as complicated or hard to understand as they typically are. But that's the reality of the world that we look in. We will often have investors reach out to us and say, "Hey, I'm talking about a hypothetical $100,000 investment, and these are the distributable cash, and I want to understand exactly what's going to come to me and what's going to go to the sponsor partner, what's going to go to you guys." That's a helpful exercise, to understand it all. Or alternatively, you have someone in the middle who's playing that role, that you trust. I think, whenever you're making an investment into any type of private transaction, but especially real estate; first and foremost, you need to trust the partner that you're working with and that you are giving your capital to. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to enforce an operating agreement or a contract as an investor, you've already lost. You're going to spend hundreds of hours, probably years of your life, and hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to recoup those losses. It's a very challenging thing to do, and so finding good partners is the most important part of this process.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, I would agree with that. Your company, you specialize in private placement, institutional quality, real estate deals. Let's break that down. Institutional quality means things that likely aren't offered to retail investors. What is the private placement aspect? Is this for credited investors only?

Daniel Cocca: Yeah. We're doing real estate private equity, and the reason why really across the industry, we talk about it as "private equity" is because these are not deals that are being registered with the SEC. In my prior life as a lawyer in New York, I first started working on capital markets transactions so bond offerings, IPOs, what have you, and even in that space, most transactions are unregistered deals. The difference though is that they very closely follow the SEC rules for what a registered deal would have to have. They just don't go through the SEC review process, which takes a very long time. When we talk about private, it's hey, investor be aware, these deals have not been signed off on by the SEC or any regulatory agency, and so you need to evaluate them with that in mind ultimately. That's when we talk about private, that's ultimately what we mean.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. That idea of registered versus unregistered, it does seem one of the things I'm noticing right now is it's starting to get really frothy in terms of private capital going everywhere. I am seeing more and more investing platforms crop up. Do you think that the SEC is going to start getting a little bit more involved in some of these?

Daniel Cocca: I do, and I've been saying this since I started in this space in 2015. One of the biggest shocks for me coming from a law firm that put together these 150 page investment documents for every transaction was how different the marketing disclosure process was in real estate private equity. The reality is, there are groups that do what I would call a good job. Which is, they put together this 30 or 40 page document, they give you the diligence rooms, they let you take a deep dive into whatever. But they're also groups that might just show you three or four pages, what's an executive summary, and you make your investment decision based on that. That's a little bit more problematic in my mind, and I guess I should also qualify to say, I generally have an investor protection mindset when it comes to these types of things. Regardless of whether you're an accredited investor or not, it's just a really challenging again, as a term taker you're not in a position where you can force a partner to give you information that isn't already available. So at the end of the day, I just think it's important that people understand that element of how these transactions work. You're going to get a document, you're going to have to make an investment decision. If you're not comfortable with the information that's provided, you have questions, you should ask them. If you don't get those answers, it's probably a deal you should pass on. In this present moment in time, there is a lot of FOMO in real estate investing. Everyone wants to be in these deals that have just been crushing it because of cap rate compression. But the reality is the space, in a lot of ways, is the wild wild west, and it's going to change over time. I think because we've been a part of this massive bull run in real estate, really dating back to 2010, but especially over the last 5-6 years. These problems that come out when deals don't perform, that's only when these problems expose themselves to the world. But, I'll tell you there's a deal that I invested in that missed its underwriting projections of net operating income by 40 percent, but it still got us a 35 percent IRR, because cap rates have compressed so tremendously over the last three years that every deal is getting bailed out. That will of course change as cap rates are incredibly low and I think as more, they say in the SEC world, sunshine is the best disinfectant. So the more deals that are brought to light, the more deals that go bad for reasons that lawyers look at and say this is problematic. I think that's going to spark a lot of regulation in the industry.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. I think that's true, and what you mentioned there is a really good point for investors I think to keep in mind, is that this has been a market in which it's almost hard to lose because prices have been going up so much, and the other thing I think about is the length of this cycle. We're in a cycle that has gone on longer than most historical cycles, and it's gotten to the point, I think, where some of the investors who are investing now may not have the knowledge of what it's like when prices don't go up like this. Because real estate is not always always up. It's up over time, absolutely, but I think we're in a very unusual cycle. Is that something that concerns you at all?

Daniel Cocca: It is. I don't have a crystal ball, I don't pretend to have a crystal ball about what's going to happen in the future. If I did, I would've smashed it in 2015 when I said, we need to get into long term fixed rate debt and what have you? That's a story for another day. But, at the end of the day, I think it's important to understand that you're putting your capital at risk. There is no guarantee that you're going to earn money, and it's important to understand how these deals work. At the end of the day, these underwriting models and financial statements, you can look at them, and if you can understand, really one thing, is this business plan that we're trying to achieve feasible? If so, if we're conservative on our sale multiple prices or exit cap rate, you can get pretty comfortable that a deal is going to make sense. You can probably get 60 or 70 percent of the way there, and then there's of course, a ton of time that we spend on just looking at the specific line items, whether it's a utility expense or taxes. If you're investing in taxes, for example, you really have to think about the assessments that occur at sale and how that impacts your taxes. I can basically wipe out all your cash flow if you're off on those numbers. Just a long way of saying there are lot of things to think about. But personally, I would think we have, maybe 3-5 more strong years ahead of us, but we're going to hit an inflection point relatively soon as this taper wears off I think in July of next year, and we start to see interest rates rise. That's an inevitability that they are going to rise. It's a question of what happens when they rise. Typically, interest rates and cap rates go the same direction. Interest rates go up, the cost of borrowing is higher, and therefore you are willing to pay less for an asset than you were in a lower interest rate environment. But what we had seen leading up to this moment in time, particularly pre-COVID, is that really wasn't happening. Interest rates were going up and cap rates were continuing to go down. The thesis or the thinking around why that's been true is just there is just so much new capital into real estate, tons of record amounts of private equity dry powder, and that capital needs a place to go. Even if yields you're not going to get a 15 IRR on a transaction, people are still happy to deploy their capital into real estate. So I think that's going to be something that people should really take a look at is what happens to pricing as interest rates rise. You'll hear tons of arguments on both sides of the table and so stay tuned.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. Definitely. That you talked about right there is the taper and that's the tapering of the bond-buying that the government has been doing. Let's talk a little bit about that and how that impacts the world of real estate.

Daniel Cocca: I think a really important thing to understand is that there has been a record amount of capital added into the system since 2008, 2009. What we saw for a very long period of time, only up until the last few months was a lot of asset-level appreciation, but not a ton of consumer price inflation. For most people they care much more about consumer prices changing. I was going to buy, go on vacation and it was going cost $5,000, and now it's going to cost $6,000. That's something that people care about more than what the cost of an apartment building is. What happens even if that capital, as it gets put into the system, first goes into the hands of the people who need it most, eventually it works its way back to the wealthy. The wealthy who are not impacted at all by nominal changes in the consumer price index and the cost of goods, what have you, they've been dumping all that money into assets. Asset prices have been going up year after year after year after year. What we're seeing now and I think last month, inflation year-over-year for consumer products, just like a little over 6 percent, something like that. That's starting to creep in now. The question on a going-forward basis is like, what does the world look like 2, 3, 5, 10 years from now? Are we going to have ramping inflation? In which case, it's very important that any one who can be an asset owner is an asset owner. Those are the folks who benefit the most in an inflationary environment. As we know, unfortunately, most people are living paycheck to paycheck and really aren't in a position to be asset owners. That's where I think we run into larger societal issues around the disappearance of the middle-class and income gap or what have you. I'll get off my soapbox now, but I think that's a really important thing to keep on your radar.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, I think that's important too. It's something we thought a lot about at Millionacres as well. Well, let's talk a little bit about what you do with the Alpha investing. One of the things I liked on your website was you said that a lot of people in the crowdfunding business in general are in the business of talking about how many deals they say no to and you said that you'd like to start sponsor for us. I think that's really interesting, but it also makes me wonder how sponsors get in the game when there's so much focus on track record?

Daniel Cocca: That's a great question that I don't have a great answer for someone who is looking to become a new sponsor. Because the reality is, at least for a group like us, there's almost no circumstance where we would invest with what you'd call a new sponsor. There is a world where someone was the head of acquisitions at a big real estate private equity firm and they are going out on their own and we would consider investing with them, but only after they had acquired a few $100 million of properties. That's the challenge in this space. It's not just because of the experience on. I'll tell you an example. The worst deal that I ever invested in was a new sponsorship. The group had two or three properties under their belt at that time. But it was two 25-year plus veterans of a very large, very well-known New York City-based [inaudible 00:20:56] . They got into a project, it started out well, but then what happened, and this is in the 2017 range, we had seven out of eight consecutive quarters had rate hikes and we were in a floating rate debt piece. We got to a point where this group really needed to refinance that loan. But as individuals they didn't have the net-worth, even though they were long-term real estate professionals, to renegotiate the debt terms in a way that made sense for the deal. That's a very long way of saying, even if you're great at executing, there are circumstances that can change in these transactions and you need to be investing with a group that has already shown an ability to navigate those changing circumstances and that's always the biggest challenge for me, because when you try to go out and get debt terms that make sense if you're a person or a group that just doesn't have the requisite net-worth or the right lender relationships, you're going to find it very challenging, especially in certain debt environments to execute on that strategy. As we know, that's where you can actually get into trouble in terms of losing principal on a transaction, is when you get to a point where you can't cover your debt service anymore. On that deal, unfortunately, the group sold out of it and everyone basically got their money back so no lost principle. But that was setting up to be a disaster. Just a long way of saying, I think if you want to get started, the path is learn how to do it from other people and get yourself into a position where you can understand the business and then build equity relationships over that time so that when you do go out on your own, maybe the first 1, 2, 3, 4 deals, you're not the GP manager and everyone else is LPS, maybe everyone shares equally. Maybe you're not going to take a promote. You're going to put your money into the deal along with your partners and you're going to build the track record, get your experience before you go out, and enter into these more market-like GPLP structures, where you're making your money based on the performance-based fee. I think that's probably the way that as a new sponsor, you can mitigate some of the risks or at least the optic of risks to your investors.

Deidre Woollard: I'm back with Daniel Cocca, and we're talking about the legal side of real estate deals. Let's talk a little bit about holding capital, gathering capital. If you're a sponsor or you're putting together a deal, what are the rules around that? Is there a legal aspect to that?

Daniel Cocca: Yes. When you're going to collect money from your investors, you're most likely going to do it and it advance because you don't want to be scrambling the day you're closing, and you're going to put that money into an escrow account. I think really the only rule and this is the golden rule is do not touch that money except when you send it to whoever it is you're buying the property from. It's very easy, I imagine, and probably a very slippery slope to say, "hey, I've got a million dollars in escrow account, I have a deal closing in two weeks and I really need 50k to flow into another project that I'm working on, like I will just do that and then when that other deal cells in two weeks, I'll backfill it and it won't be an issue." You're building a house of cards. The challenges, even if you didn't have bad intentions, you didn't intend to steal money when that other deal doesn't sell for whatever reason, you're now in a really tough spot because you owe money to an entity that you don't have, and so then you're going to scramble and long story short, keep the money in the escrow account until it goes to the seller of the property and you'll have no issues.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, that's definitely true. When I was taking my real estate exam that drill down [laughs] into our ads about commingling and things like that. When you're putting together a real estate deal, there's a lot of information. We talked a little bit about the waterfall and the deal structure. Does every deal need to have a waterfall like that? How does mezzanine financing of figure into that? I think that's one of the parts that people find a little confusing.

Daniel Cocca: You don't need to have a waterfall, but the waterfall is the market way that these transactions work from a flow of capital perspective. Two consenting parties can agree to whatever they want to agree to you. You could say, I'm going to give you my money and I want a seven percent return, and that's all I want, and it could look more like debt in practice or mezzanine or pref equity, and you're seeing a lot of folks who use pref equity because it gives them a way to add incremental leverage to our project, and so maybe you go out to a traditional lender and you get 70, 75 percent LTV loan. But, you think you can juice to returns a bit if you could have an extra 10 percent of leverage, and so you add on this pref equity piece and you pay the pref equity piece a much higher interest rates, sometimes north of 10 percent, but they are now in a senior position to the common equity holders. It's something that under the right circumstances with the right group, maybe I can get comfortable with. But I don't ever want to be as common equity holder, you're already in the first loss position, meaning of capital as lost, it comes out of your pocket first and only after the first lien debt holder and the second lien or the pref equity, they get their capital back. Do you then see a return of your capital or potentially upside. I think it can be dangerous if it's being used solely to juice returns because additional leverage wouldn't otherwise be available for that type of project. That's how I tend to think about it. Again, assumptive say there can be a situation where pref equity, there are few deals we've invested with over the years where adding the pref equity piece was actually accretive to the returns and we still have the same level of downside protection. I think in that case, some financial engineering to create a structure like that can certainly make sense. But it is something as a common equity holder in the first loss position that I would be very worry of.

Deidre Woollard: Do you also do or have you seen that capital calls at being used on investments? I know that like, we've seen a little bit of that in the hospitality sector when the pandemic hit. Is that something that you're seeing more as deals linker on a little bit?

Daniel Cocca: Every operating agreement is going to address the idea of a capital call, and they're all going to say a capital call may occur, and if it does, these are the conditions upon which it happens. You need to put an additional money and if you don't, usually do things happen, you either get diluted where there's now more capital in the deal and so your ownership percentages loss or worst-case or some type of penalty. If you don't put your money in, then you're being diluted with a multiple because we needed that capital for the deal. Now, we've actually never been in a project that has needed to have a capital call. It can happen on number of situations, but you really find two situations are most likely. One is where maybe there's an adjacent parcel to the property that you purchased, and it could be developed and it makes sense to develop it. The sponsor comes back to the LPS and says, "Hey, if you all want to put our next year, $15,000 into this deal, we can go out and actually build this property and create more value for everyone else." It's effectively a new investment. Those capital calls can make sense. Again, if you understand upfront, that's what's happening. Then two, if you are not penalized, if you don't participate. The more challenging situation is one where maybe you run into your its 2017, 2018, you've got floating-rate debt rates are ticking up and all of a sudden you can't cover your debt. Someone's got to find capital to make sure you all don't don't lose the property, or you thought you were going to be able to renovate the property for two-and-a-half billion dollars, but because of COVID, supply chains are constrained, prices are going up, ninenty-three-and-a-half million, and so you've got to go back out to investors to get the rest and you can't execute on your business plan. Those are obviously more problematic capital call scenarios from the investor perspective, but there are really two boxes that they can fall into.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned supply chain how worth is that worrying you when it comes to completing property in things that are opportunistic or something like that? Is labor also something you're factoring in? Because I know what the amount of construction jobs, it almost got like even out during COVID, but now, of course there's like hundreds of thousands of jobs and construction that aren't filled.

Daniel Cocca: Yeah. Every asset class has different things that matter or can move the needle. Like in senior housing for example, assisted living memory care facilities where it's very operationally intensive. The COVID issue hasn't been necessarily deaths or cases at these facilities, although that's obviously been problematic. It's that the labor costs have gone up tremendously. When you have 25 or 30 employees at a senior housing facility, which is probably 5X what you'd have a multi-family apartment building, those costs can start to get out of control, and that can have a major impact on cash flow that's available to be distributed to investors. Then like a multi-family deal, it's like value-add deal for example. Like we have heard a lot of stories of materials being delayed, whether it's appliances or hardwood floors or lumber prices have gone up. What that does is it just changes your return on cost. If you thought that you are going to spend X dollars and get Y return, like now you're spending X plus some other number, and still likely getting Y return, and so your return on cost is a bit lower than it otherwise was. The group that we partner with who has done the best job at this. Right before COVID, they took their own money, non-investor money out of their own pockets, and they bought two years worth of renovation supplies. The hardwood floors, the subway tile back slashes, the courts countertops, the appliances, and they bought massive storage facilities in the three cities they operate in, and they kept it there, and there has been no downtick in their renovation timeline, which is something that's really important in a value-add deal. You're right, you want to churn through those units really as quickly as we can. There hasn't been an issue getting supplies. But we are hearing anecdotally that renovations either slowed down during COVID or stop entirely. Supplies are not necessarily getting there in time, and so there are delays. That's problematic because the way that the underwriting typically works for these types of deals, is that you are getting an exponential return. I guess what I should be clear. What I mean by that is if we say, "Hey, we're going to increase net operating income by four percent in Year 1 and eight percent in Year 2. But because of COVID or something else, in Year 1, instead of being at four percent, you are at zero percent, while it's really hard to catch up in Year 2. Because now you've got to hit that 15 percent in Year 2 just to get back to where you projected to be, and so managing for these variables is a really important part of the role that the sponsor or operating partner plays in these transactions. I think a president and some point history said there are known unknowns and unknown unknowns. You got to make sure that you understand how to navigate the known unknowns. There's got to be a plan and some supply constraints, whether it was the result of COVID or anything else, has to be something that the partners you are working with our thinking about.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, let's talk about one of those, I guess it's a known unknown, which would be our current inflationary environment. Rent prices have gone way up. The price of everything has gone up upward in a very inflationary situation, which is very strange because we haven't had this type of inflation in decades. How does that impact your business?

Daniel Cocca: Yeah. It's something you have to take into consideration with really any investment decision that you're making. As I said before, I think it's really important for people who are able to the asset owners. Because when you are an asset owner, you get the upside of the inflation. Whereas if you're sitting in cash, your money is effectively losing value. Now what happens with interest rates and cap rates, as we talked about before, is going to be really important here. If you asked me personally, I would love for cap rates to rise maybe 50 bps across asset classes in a vacuum, so to speak. Because I think that creates an environment where the deals that you're invested in today are still going to perform very well, assuming the deal execution was there. But then on a going forward basis as you look to actually acquire new properties, they're not quite as expensive as they are today. Because what you are seeing, especially in the value-add, workforce, multi-family space, cap rates are getting very low. Cap rates we never thought we would see sub 3 percent in some of these gateway markets. That's the regular now. For a value-add deal, buyers are willing to pay more in a vacuum for a deal where they can create actual value at the property. Because when they sell there property, assuming the cap rates are still low, and there's still maybe some meat on the bone in terms of the value add opportunity, we're going to get a sell that to the next value-add buyer at a lower cap rate than you would have stabilized property and that value that you create, the improvement you make to NOI, you're getting a much higher multiple on it. At a five cap, you're getting a 20x on net operating income, but at a three cap, you're getting 33x. It changes the equation. But the secondary challenge is probably something you should think about actually is your primary consideration, is that the downside protection changes. When you're buying a deal at a three cap, your margin for error is substantially lower than it is when you're buying a 4.5 or five cap. I think what a lot of people in our space talk about is, what value-add deals look like in 2-3 years if this trend continues, and I think the ideas or probably look a lot like development deals where you acquire a property, there will be no cash flow for the first one or two years at least, and the bet you're making is on the residual value. At the time the renovations are complete and the asset is ultimately sold. Most people who invest in acquisitions like us got into it because they like the idea of cash flow, not just because they want to put money in their pocket and a tax advantageous way. But it's also a risk mitigator. If you're putting cash in your pocket, there's yield to be distributed, that's a good sign that you're not going to lose your principal because you can't pay your debt. It's very long way of saying what happens in terms of asset level inflation, can be good or bad for owners or buyers. But everyone has got to be aware of what's happening. You have got to navigate accordingly.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. I know that your firm has invested in multi-family. We touched a little bit on senior housing. What do you thinking about geography right now, we saw last year Sunbelt migration, which was happening before, but Phoenix, everyone went there. Austin, Texas, booming, and prices it's very hard to be an investor in the hot markets right now. What do you thinking about geography?

Daniel Cocca: It's a really good question. Our strategy and multi-family, I think, falls into two buckets. One are the deals in those gateway markets like Phoenix, Vegas, Austin, for example. The story there is really about value creation and upward rent prices. What we've heard from a lot of our partners is that in an effort to get people to terminate their leases or rather not renew their leases, they'll give them a 20 percent rent bump without doing any renovations, with the expectation that, hey, no reasonable person is going to accept the 20 percent rent bump with no improvements to their property. But there's so much upward wreck pressure across the entire market that they really don't have a choice. In those types of environments, I feel bad for the folks that are in some of these workforce housing facilities, because they just don't have any negotiating power, and they're subject to what's happening in the market. The challenges is that is, all of these institutions buy up all of these assets. There's really no where these folks to go. Meanwhile, single-family homes, like the affordable ones, are getting shot up in price as well. For new builds, no one is building entry-level homes. I think if you look back to like the '80s, entry-level homes are like 40 percent of what was being built in any given year. Now I think it's a sub four or five percent. It's very challenging dynamic to again, not be an asset owner but a renter, whether it's apartments or homes. In those types of markets, we look for that value creation opportunity, where can we come in, create a better product than was there, increase rents together with that better product. Then ultimately, we will exit those deals, hopefully having improved NOI. We usually underwrite deals to have about 200 basis points of cap rate expansion. We would never expect that to happen in any given deal. But if a deal can make sense, it can get you that mid-teens IRR, assuming that happens, then we feel pretty comfortable in environment where cap rates stay even or maybe even increase by 50 bps, you're still comfortable with the return you're getting. You're still outperforming your underwriting projections. Then on the other end of the spectrum, I think what's interesting new assets as well, are these smaller secondary markets, stable tertiary markets, where you can buy these sub-150 unit, apartment buildings because you don't see 400 unit apartment buildings in Franklin and Ohio for example. They're going to be smaller properties, smaller units. But you can buy these at five, five and quarter, 5.5 caps. As we talked about before, that gives you a lot more margin for error and rather than increasing rents by $250 or $300, maybe you only trying increasing by $75- $100, and you're not spending $20,000 per unit renovating the property, maybe you're spending $5,000 -$7,000. Those deals, can make a ton of sense as well. Unlike anything in investing, especially real estate, what you see is the institutional capital chases the yield. It wasn't all that long ago, the early '90s where multi-family was not seen as an institutional asset class. That's obviously changed dramatically and especially as we've seen performance during COVID, so much capital is flowing into that space. Yields are compressing across the board.

If I had to make a bet. My thought is that these higher cap rate markets, the smaller secondary and tertiary markets, they are the ones that still have the potential to see greater cap rate compression on a going-forward basis. Now, decade, of course, be proven wrong and we will find out, it's hard for me to believe that people are going to be buying 1980s apartment buildings in Phoenix at two caps. But if we had this conversation in a year we might be surprised.

Deidre Woollard: That garden-style apartments, boom, people buying up those old assets has been really fascinating to me and you mentioned multi-family becoming an asset class. Now we've got single-family rentals becoming an asset class and that's becoming much larger part of the market. Let's talk a little bit as we wrap up about your company and what you're doing, how long are the holds on these deals, and what is the minimum investment?

Daniel Cocca: We typically underwrite deals for three to five-year holds, give or take. One of the challenges with underwriting and this goes back to my days. It's a lawyer who is focused on disclosure. You never market, it looks like a bond deal for example, or an IPO. You're never marketing those deals to investors based on forward-looking information. As a lawyer, you say absolutely not. Nothing forward-looking. Let's pretend the future doesn't exist, let's only look at trailing financial data and what you've done and people can extrapolate what you're going to do in the future, but we're not telling them anything is going to happen. Whereas real estate is almost the exact opposite where you had returning financial data, but it's all about the forward-looking projections. They are all based on a set of underlying assumptions which may or may not be valid and it's very easy for someone to create a deal or a structure that they think makes sense on paper or pencils to a certain number and is therefore attractive to investors. I mean, in a vacuum, if I showed you 20 IRR deal or a 12 IRR deal. I know definitively that the majority of people will choose the 20 and they do that because they assume, even if it doesn't hit the 20 it'll still be better than a 12. The reality is no, it doesn't hit 20. If the deal hasn't performed, you may be in a scenario where you're looking at low single-digits, maybe a loss of your principal even and so people have to understand what is happening in the space and how these deals are ultimately put together. I've just gone on a tangent and forgot the first part of your question. This is something that I love to talk about because it's one of those things I hate so much about the space, but let me stop.

Deidre Woollard: Now, you've hit on something that we've talked about so much with Mogul too, is people get so IRR crazy that they forget to look at anything else, so no, I love that the other half of the question was the minimum investment?

Daniel Cocca: Our minimum is $50,000 for our deals and the intention is for us to still be accessible. But one thing that we're a little bit different though, we don't fall into the crowdfunding bucket per se. We've kept our network about a thousand investors and I think right now there's maybe 875, maybe 900 active people in the network. Whenever we tell people that were not admitting 90 percent of the new people who request access and we've got this thousand-person weightless. I think you're crazy. You're turning away on investors and the reality is when we started alpha, we were busy working professionals and we were trying to find a way to invest into institutional quality private real estate in a way that made sense for individuals and until very recently, until the jobs Act, that was something that was very challenging to do. People had to do the Country Club, the friends and family you typically invested with smaller, more local operators because you just couldn't weigh, even if you could write a seven-figure check, that's not going to do the trick with these groups that have billion-dollar portfolios. They want 10,15,20, $50 million checks into their funds. That's how you participate and so the whole space has changed very dramatically. But from our perspective, we always wanted to be in a position where the people who put their faith in us as we started, they weren't going to get pushed out of these deals as the firm grew and no new capital came in, and that new capital was writing larger checks per deal than the old capital. We've kept the network to make sure that everyone is part of what we're doing. We'll have the ability to participate in perpetuity hopefully. Because, if you have 10,000 people and everyone's competing for deals, and you see this all the time, right of deal goes up within a few hours, it's fully subscribed. You have this amazing time pressure. You got to pull the trigger in three hours. I can't underwrite a deal in three hours. I don't think someone who is a casual real estate investor can do it and so this is a long way of saying it's really important to us that we keep the network small and then we have relationships with everyone. When you become a member in Alpha, everyone has to speak with one of the founders of the firm before we grant you access to our portal and it's a really important thing that I think a lot of folks overlook because, if you invest in a deal with us, we're going to be in a three, five maybe seven-year relationship and for us, let's put the time in today. What we're willing to do it. You should be willing to do it as well and let's make sure we're on the same page. I'll tell you about how we think about investing and what you should expect to see from us. I want to know what you're looking for. Let's make sure it's matched. If you say, I want super high IRR development deals, I will tell you we're not going to be a fit. You're not going to see that from us and so I think that's a really important part of the process as well. If we had 10, 15, 20,000 investors in the network, I won't have the time, I won't have the time to speak to every person. I wouldn't get to actually understand what the people in our network are looking for, what they care about, and if we were saying let's build the largest real estate company ever, I would probably have a different answer to that question. But we're building something that's 10 full-time employees, all in very highly skilled professionals. We don't need to deploy $2 billion a year in order for this to make sense for us. We look for 8-10, maybe 12 deals a year that we think are going to be real home runs and knows the projects that we invest with, with the folks who are in our network.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, it's a very different perspective in a lot of other companies, I like that a lot. Yes, so as we wrap up then, what is the future for the company. Is your goal to keep it that small. Are you trying to think about how to scale without losing that aspect of things?

Daniel Cocca: I think that's a really important part of what we're doing is scaling while maintaining the same values and relationships that we have. What the network we have today, we can easily deploy a couple $100 million of equity into projects in any given year. It's just a matter of continuing to grow and nurture those relationships and the really good thing that happens for a company that's in the space that we are. Let's say you have your deals are on a five-year hold. When these deals start selling. Hopefully, let's say you do one a month starting five years ago and then one sells every month thereafter. There's all of this new capital coming into the network if you've done your job properly. Maybe $5 million got invested in January of 2015, but 12 million came back to people in January of 2020. Now about 12 million is going to get invested in addition to whatever new capital is coming in. It's a system and that builds on itself. I think that's how we think about it. This is very much like boutique real estate, private equity shop. We've got our group of people that trust us. We know them, they know us, and we're going to keep doing what we're doing for them and of course, ourselves because we're investing, in all these deals as well and that's a more interesting company business life for us than playing that game of constantly trying to bring in new investors and raise new capital and convince people that you are the best group to invest with. Personally, that's not what we're interested in doing.

Deidre Woollard: I love that. Thank you so much for your time today. Reminder to listeners, if you want to learn more at Alpha i.com, stay well and stay invested.

