Episode #63: Using AI in Tenant Screening

Deidre Woollard: Hello, I'm Deidre Woollard, an editor at Millionacres, and thank you so much for tuning into the Millionacres podcast. The rental market is back and it is busier than ever. With me today is Chad Guziewicz of Rentify, who is the co-founder of Rentify, which is a technology platform. It helps property owners and managers improve their ability to screen prospects and identify ideal resident. Something that's very important right now. Rentify uses an AI-driven approach. What it does is it replaces credit checks with a really more comprehensive analysis of the potential tenants overall financial picture, and that's what we're going to get into today.

Chad Guziewicz: Well, thank you for having me on your show.

Deidre Woollard: No problem. Let's talk about artificial intelligence and what it can be used for when it comes to tenant screening.

Chad Guziewicz: We're trying to use a different process than what's used today. We're trying to use bank data to really tell a picture of how tenants are doing today financially and their viability, and just do things completely different than what's been done in the past, and using AI technology to actually check people's answers against their statements and different things. As an example right now, we check if somebody says, hey, I don't have any pets, but we go in and we actually see pet transactions. Somebody can go once, but if you're constantly every month going and buying pet stuff, than you are obviously have a pet or we go in and check and you say, hey, I pay rent, we're actually going in and looking for those rent payments as an example. It's just a different way of looking at things.

Deidre Woollard: In terms of setting this up, was this a long process for Rentify, did you have to get a critical mass of bank information? It seems like this is really very different than traditional credit checks.

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. What happened was, the first year we set up a bunch of deals with some of the banks and credit unions and all of these. We have all these different institutions, and our first question to ourselves, would anybody do this? Would an actual tenant do this? We're in a test beta with one of the associations, and we did that for about a year to perfect the process before we even brought it out to the market to test, okay, is the information were being provided, will tenants do this? Building up our AI technology to look for certain cadences in those statements to make it quicker and faster for individuals to get the information they need quickly.

Deidre Woollard: I want to understand and explain to people how the AI work. Does it look for an ideal tenant profile and then scan against bank information or how does it work?

Chad Guziewicz: Looks for stuff that really matters for landlords. We look for certain spending habits, we look for payroll, we look for, are they on government assistance? Do they pay their bills properly? Like I mentioned, for the pet transactions, we actually summarize their income based on their spending habits, how many times they are an overdraft. We've actually come out with a decision desk where we actually do a pass or fail, and we actually see if they had $500 more in expenses, would that put them over the threshold of being able to afford rent? We're trying to figure this out over and over again as we go forward because I do believe this is the best way for landlords to pick the tenants because banks today use that information to sell you your property. They're making sure, okay, yes, financially, you can afford this. If you had some bumps and bruises in your life, you can still make your mortgage payments. Because of the growth in housing and it's getting so much more expensive, landlords have got to get more sophisticated because there's going to be more challenges for people as the housing market grows and gets more expensive.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, I think that's a really good point because what you're talking about is a debt-to-income ratio. If you're buying a house, you hear about debt-to-income ratio all the time, but you absolutely don't hear about it on the rental side because they're mostly just looking for like, okay, you have enough money to pay, fair enough. That's really interesting. It sounds like it gives landlords a bit more understanding into the history beyond what a simple credit checking go.

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. We get more and more sophisticated, we really do need it. Landlords need these technologies, especially as housing has grown so rapidly over the last 6-10 years, as people move out, especially after the pandemic. They are used to maybe paying 1,000 and now it's like 2,000 and that's just such a huge change for people that are renting. All the people are on a fixed income, so they only can afford so much, and you want to set up your tenant to be successful for both sides. It's a long term relationship. You want to make sure they are actually the right fit, not just on a credit check, but also financially for you too. If you're putting somebody in, you're spending the time to do this, you want to set them up for success. No different than banks do when you buy your properties.

Deidre Woollard: I think that's another interesting point too, is that in a perfect world, this is the tenant that's beyond one year. But I think a lot of times, landlords tend to have that one-year lease mindset. I think what you're talking about is really positioning a longer-term relationship that's more similar to mortgage relationship.

Chad Guziewicz: I do agree. Most tenant stay longer than a year, some will leave depending on circumstances, but it is important that you set up them to be successful just like you and think about it long term. I put the person in, it's not at one month. You're thinking at least 12 months and hoping longer, right?

Deidre Woollard: Oh yeah, absolutely. Well, you mentioned credit scores too. I know the average credit score, it keeps going up. It's interesting to me. Do you feel like there's some, almost it's like vandalizing, is that partly because people are getting more intentional about their credit score? Why do you think credit scores are increasing?

Chad Guziewicz: That's a great question. I tried to look at a credit score and I didn't understand what it meant. [laughs] That margin pay, I don't actually understand what it means. There's nothing wrong with the credit score, they're perfectly fine. I don't understand all the stuff in it, even me looking at it and I'm doing all this different stuff. I was a landlord at point too and I still don't even understand what all the information is. Really, we took credit scores were just made for lending and we're jimmy rigging it into a landlord saying, "Well, this seems like it could fit, I guess," and then putting it in. There's pieces for it. There's nothing wrong with it, but we jimmy rig that into the landlords section, which it was never in the end meant for.

Deidre Woollard: Well, that's true. When you were a landlord, you had rental properties and did Rentify come from your own pain points with this?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. What happened was I had a rental, a tenplex, at one point. The reason I thought of the idea of Rentify mostly is because I really found it hard to verify the information that somebody provided to you. I really found it hard like, they would say, okay, I work at this place then I would call the employer and then I would check, and actually, I found at one point when I put somebody in, they were only part-time there, but they told me they were full-time. Calling previous landlords, well, that's a tricky thing because some landlords want to get that person out of their properties, so they'll tell you they are good. I just found the information, this is where I was, this is my information, this is how much I made. Is all this correct? Is this person's information correct? Are they giving me the right bank information? I really found that a challenge, some of the big guys, it was good, but for a smaller landlord, I found that really challenging. That's really where the concept of Rentify really came, is that the bank helps you verify all that information, so you know the previous address is coming from the bank. You don't lie there. You can actually match up the name they put in to the actual bank account that they're saying. You actually see the rent payments going out of the accounts. You actually see the payroll, you're seeing the information you need to verify and we do it in like, I don't know, five minutes, max. I really found that part of the process was really missing. That verification and all the other AI's just come based on that concept.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Why are also our credit checks so expensive? Because it seems if you are a tenant and you're looking at different places, you have to put in a fee every time. Your process is cheaper, right?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah, it's 10 dollars a check.

Deidre Woollard: Here in the US, average is 35 dollars, and I've seen 50 or even higher. Is that part of why you think that tenants are interested in Rentify too, it's more accurate and it's maybe a little cheaper?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah, I think that's part of it. Then what that advantage gives you is that you can actually run more people now. Instead of paying 35 dollars just for one person, now, you can run three instead and then do a good, better, best, or a comparison against multiple people to make it easier. The FinTech world, this is all from the FinTech world, is a cheaper and faster way that banks are doing this. Guys like PayPal are doing this and Wealthsimple are using similar technology, but just for their purposes, we're extending it to the landlord world.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Right now, are you seeing an increase for services? Rental prices, like you mentioned, they've gone way back up since the pandemic. It seems like everyone is just scrambling now to get a rental.

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. It's crazy. The growth and where we started and where we are today has just been unbelievable. The path moving forward, and I agree with you, everybody is scrambling. The whole market is messed up. So people are now able to leave and going different places and migration all over, people are leaving certain states and going into other states. It's such a different world. The pandemic has changed so much because of the whole working from home now has really changed everything. It's going to be a different world the next 5-10 years.

Deidre Woollard: That makes me think about short-term rentals too because one of the trends that I've been following is Airbnb and things like that. They keep saying that they are starting to see 28-day stays become more common. I've talked to some other people about this. There's this new category emerging that's not the full 12 months, 18 months lease, but not the two-week vacation. Is that something you've seen as well?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah, I've seen the same thing. I agree. The Airbnb has changed things because it's now a new way that people can rent things out and actually go to different places. I saw a new app actually that was you can rent your pool.

Deidre Woollard: Yes, Swimply.

Chad Guziewicz: Yes. The whole world has changed how you can valid certain assets and change things, and 30 days, it's a great vacation and maybe it's easier than going down to Mexico or something for a family.

Deidre Woollard: What impact did the eviction moratoriums have on your business? Now that they're mostly ending, do you feel like landlords are more cautious than they were before?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. Because it creates a bottleneck now of trying to evict people. The bad experiences are really piling up. The other thing I've seen a lot of is that a lot of people are starting to get out of the landlord business because of the growth in the housing markets depending on which state you are in. Have started selling off their pieces because the growth has been so big.

Deidre Woollard: That brings me to another question, which is the institutional landlords. Have you been working with any larger landlords? Are you mostly working with smaller landlords or are you starting to work with larger apartment buildings and things like that?

Chad Guziewicz: We're starting to get into big apartment buildings. The reason we're an advantage for some of the large ones is because we do it so fast. Because the bottleneck of doing it like literally somebody puts in their questions, do their banking, we have a system now to say whether they're good or bad based on whatever parameters the place has, and you're done in five minutes instead of spending two days calling that person and finding, was that true or this information, that's what they're enjoying in the larger institutions, they get the information faster.

Deidre Woollard: That's got to be good for the tenants too because then you can get a decision faster. You don't have to wait so long and not know if you got accepted at one place and then you get accepted at the other place. It seems to me that one of the things that I've noticed in the rental business, it's like job applications, there's no universal yes or no. It sounds like what you're trying to do is get to like a universal yes or no based on the tenant's individual information.

Chad Guziewicz: Yes, exactly. Really, the importance of doing that for tenants and they want to have a standardized process. You can imagine if you're attending applying to five different places and all they want is all different stuff and you're like, I need this and they need this, and you're sending personal information about yourself through email. [laughs] How do you know what's going on? We're all worried about security today and yet tenants are sending all this random information to people, and really, we're trying to create a standardized process for your information transfer.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah.

Chad Guziewicz: It's important, I think, even for tenants.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, I would agree with that. All right. Let's take a quick break here.

Deidre Woollard: All right. I'm back with Chad Guziewicz and Rentify. We're talking about tenant screening. I know you've operated in both the US and Canada, are there any different rules across the two countries?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. There is some big differences. Canada is a little more socialized, so it takes a lot longer to kick people out. Here, it's much bigger of an issue to actually get people out. In some provinces, it takes almost a year to get somebody out. If it's a problem, that's how long it takes. It's a big challenge and that's where it first come from because of the challenges. I know different states take longer than other states. But here, that's the biggest difference. It takes a lot longer to evict somebody.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Did you have a national eviction moratorium?

Chad Guziewicz: Yes.

Deidre Woollard: How long ago did that expire?

Chad Guziewicz: It just ended probably in the summer, realistically, but they're probably a year backlog now.

Deidre Woollard: Wow. Was it similar to the US, it goes through the courts and all of that?

Chad Guziewicz: Yes, it does. I don't know as bad in the US is if you don't do any of the stuff correctly, your paperwork, all starts all over again.

Deidre Woollard: Wow. [laughs] When you were a landlord, did you ever have to go through the eviction process with anyone?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah, I did. Funny story, I'm glad that you brought that up. I had somebody in my building at one point and they weren't paying rents anymore, so I started the process. They got very upset that I started kicking them out, and they actually poured tar down the piping. So I had to actually replaced all the piping. It was tenplex, I had to replace all of the piping in the building as kicking this person out through the whole process.

Deidre Woollard: Oh, my God. That's awful.

Chad Guziewicz: It wasn't awful. I had great tenant. Some other great ones, no issues with them, but this one was terrible and it took all the way to the end to get them out. What are you going to do once they're gone? You're going to sue them? [laughs] It's just the mess, and it was a whole mess of the situation. It taught me a very valuable lesson that you screen, screen, screen the people you put in.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Yeah. That sounds like a very painful lesson to learn. Did you have a background in technology or engineering or anything before you developed this?

Chad Guziewicz: Yes. I did the landlord at the same time and I also started another software company that was called Tire Wizard, that actually helps the auto dealers sell tires, wheels, and accessories at the same time. That business took off hugely across in the Canada at least. But once I was done with that, I was sitting around with one of my partners and I was saying, "What other things could we do?" I said, "Well, I remember when I was landlord." [laughs] Then we took this similar exploring experiences from there and brought a technology into the same space to try to change really, the process of screening tenants to make it easier, better for landlords and for tenants. That's how we started.

Deidre Woollard: I want to circle back to what you said earlier about screenings and security and keeping tenant safe. With credit checks sometimes, I know that there's a concern of having too many credit checks that it might hurt your credit report. With this, there's not that kind of risk, right?

Chad Guziewicz: There is no risk. It doesn't hurt your credit, it doesn't do anything. It's literally we're getting your bank statement and analyzing it and giving the landlord the appropriate information.

Deidre Woollard: Is it just the bank account as the single point-of-contact or are there other things that you loop in like utility payments or things like that, or it all goes through the bank account?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. Everything that's in that institution, we get all the information and we just analyze the appropriate information that the landlord needs. That is what they need to make the best decisions on their tenants. You see all the utility payments, all their payroll coming in, government assistance, their income. The stuff you need to know for you to make the best decisions.

Deidre Woollard: Is it just traditional banks? You mentioned credit unions. What about decentralized banks and things like that?

Chad Guziewicz: We have 95 percent of the banks in the US.

Deidre Woollard: Wow. How long did it take you to [laughs] get all of that together?

Chad Guziewicz: There's these partners now, like I was mentioning, this is a FinTech world where banks have been creating this technology to provide to you guys like PayPal, Wealthsimple, there's a million other people that are using this. If you're transferring money from an institution to somewhere else, they've been creating this technology the whole time. All the banks have created this technology and grouped them together, and you can actually pull it from a source. But you have to get certified. There's a whole process to do it. They don't just give it to everybody. There's a whole security process that they go through and everything. That took, like I said, a year to get all that in place.

Deidre Woollard: Things like Plaid and things like that?

Chad Guziewicz: Yes.

Deidre Woollard: That makes sense, yeah. Another thing that you talked about earlier that I think is really interesting, I saw this on your website too, the idea of identity fraud being a concern for landlords. How common is that? Is that something that happens relatively often?

Chad Guziewicz: Actually, there has been some interesting stuff that come out about that. One of the most important things is we actually make sure that that person's, the name they provide matches up to the bank account. You would be surprised how many people that doesn't actually match-up. There's actually a percentage of that. I'm assuming those people are the scammers.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah.

Chad Guziewicz: Because they had figured out a way to do that to landlords. Like I mentioned earlier, we had a client call us recently that's getting onboard out of California that is worried because what's happening now, because of housing prices are so high, especially in California, has grown so fast. That people are starting to fake the information because they're getting desperate on the housing because it's so unattainable for certain sectors of the society. They are putting up fake paying stuffs, fake bank statements, fake workplaces just to get into places. They're giving fake information out. If you google it right now, and you can do it after. There's actually like 15 companies that will alter bank statements for you.

Deidre Woollard: Wow. It reminds me of people with fake vaccines, where they have the fake vaccine cards. Just like you can take your bank statements, if you're a smaller landlord, then there's not really a way to check, right?

Chad Guziewicz: Not at all.

Deidre Woollard: I could see that's a huge problem.

Chad Guziewicz: That's why you want to get it directly from the bank. It's very important so that you know it's a verified information, that it hasn't been altered. It's just the way the world is. People are getting sophisticated. Again, your rent payments, it is the highest thing that you got to pay for. So if you can get out of it or you can get in, it's different things. But that's the challenge as we move to a more digital world. It's just the way it is.

Deidre Woollard: Are there any concerns about cybersecurity or hacking or anything like that? How do you keep things separate?

Chad Guziewicz: That's probably the best question you could ask. What we do is, we don't get any access to your card or password. We just get the statement. We get that immediately. What we do is after 30 days, we anonymize the data. We actually take the identifying information, who the person is, their information gets taken away from that. You can't actually identify that individual with that person's information. We separate the data on the moment we get the information and analyze it so you can't fully put it back together.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You've got all this anonymized data, is there then an application for that for you in terms of finding out who's a successful tenant or finding out different qualifications? Is there then eventually some research that might be available that could help landlords?

Chad Guziewicz: It could be down the road in the future to give a segment because the interesting stuff is eventually maybe in certain cities, we can say, well, if you increase the prices by two or three percent, this is the challenge of the segment that will have problems. If you increase it by 10 percent, they may have a default problem. By you increasing at 10 percent, you may have to keep it stable. As you learn this information, there could be down the road, but it doesn't identify to any individual. There's no individual. It just summarized so that landlords, maybe in the future, can start making better decisions. You can say, well, maybe in Cleveland, for example, actually the average rent in different stuff is actually at 2,000 and we're actually at 1,500. Maybe we should actually increase our price and the population can handle that price.

Deidre Woollard: But that gets me thinking because that's something that I've wondered about too, this pricing. You see that like on the home for sale side, you happen to have like the Zillow's zestimate or something like that. But really, when you're trying to price out a home for sale, you just look at what else is in the market. If there's not really an AI-driven solution because the zestimate is the closest we have. On the rental side, some of that is starting to happen with some of the rental portals, but it doesn't quite exist yet for landlords in most areas.

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah. That's really what we're going to try to do in the future so that landlords can make the best decisions for their properties and their cities and maybe for investors and saying, well, okay, well right now, we're seeing the hottest market is, I don't know, anywhere in the states. I don't know, Austin, Texas, as an example. Maybe that's the hardest market we can see the growth and pricing. Maybe I should get in or maybe I should sell or you're trying to get that data that you can see. That's very helpful to make the best decisions for you.

Deidre Woollard: It could also help with policies which makes me want to circle back to the pet retailers spending because I think that's a fascinating detail is that you can look and see, someone has been to Petco, there's got to be a dog somewhere if they're going to Petco every month. Do you find that landlords are reconsidering their pet policies? I've seen some information that some landlords are thinking differently about that. Do you think there's any change because so many people got a pet during the pandemic?

Chad Guziewicz: What I truthfully think is that landlords don't want to be surprised after. If you have a pet, they want to know that and if they don't know it, it becomes like it's such a pain point and say, okay, there's no pets or there is pets and they don't know, that's really where the challenges come, but I think a lot of landlords are changing. We're having such a major shift in the next five to ten years because of the way work is going to be conducted. I just think that we're all going to have to be a little bit more open-minded to way people live and with change as great opportunity. I think it's all good no matter what and you just have to adapt as things change.

Deidre Woollard: I think what you've said is a red flag too because it's a fundamental dishonesty. If you say you don't have a pet and you've obviously been to the pet store a lot. It may mean that there is something else that you're trying to cover up or something like that.

Chad Guziewicz: There's one unique one we're working on right now that hasn't been released but I'm going to tell you anyway because I like all the new stuff. We're working on a detection to figure out whether or not the probability of somebody being a smoker.

Deidre Woollard: Really? Landlords are going to love that. [laughs] That is a huge issue.

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah, we're looking for certain habits like where you buy cigarettes and different things so we're building out the data right now to actually look for that long term whether or not they are smoker or not, the probability, you can never be a 100 percent accurate, but the probability that they are actually a smoker.

Deidre Woollard: Wow, yeah, this is fascinating too because there's so many different lifestyle things that you can learn by someone spending habits on a really fundamental level. It could be in terms of people saying how many people are in the house or something like that. There's all kinds of things that you could probably learn from bank statements.

Chad Guziewicz: The other one we're learning and we're working on too, is like are you subleasing. We're trying to figure out, we haven't had very many of them, but we're learning how to look for these certain are you subleasing, your lease with somebody else based on the way you're collecting the money and actually looking at the habits of going into their bank account to see if they are actually subleasing to somebody else for higher-price, even though you signed the lease.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. As that become a problem for a lot of people in the sort of like Airbnb world?

Chad Guziewicz: Because of the Airbnb worlds, you asked me that question, for some reason, popped to my head now, but that's why they're like getting the place then they are leaving and then Airbnb being it out to somebody else and the landlord has no idea this person is doing that, and they're making money off of that.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Yeah, it seems like there's definitely, you talked about remote work. There's so much flexibility. People want shorter leases, they may want more ability to go from place to place, so I am wondering do you have with Rentify do you build an account for somewhat and then if you are a tenant, you can apply multiple places?

Chad Guziewicz: We're actually working on that right now. I was actually looking at it today where tenants will now be able to buy a bank check and actually supply that to landlords. Saying, okay, this is no different than when they had a credit check, but here you go. This is my Rentify bank check.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, and would there be a grading system along with that? Would it be like it's like Rentify certified or something like that?

Chad Guziewicz: Yeah, we would do something like that and you have to be careful because every property is unique to what they need. It could be like certain landlord needs certain things differently than other ones. It's like you really just saying, okay, this is me, this is who I am. Do I fit what you're looking for?

Deidre Woollard: Does what you do run up against any state laws or city laws or things like that because I know there's like certain tenant rules like I know in Seattle, there's the first-come-first-served rule. Do you have to factor in those rules as well in terms of what you can give to different landlords in different states?

Chad Guziewicz: That's actually a great question. That was one of the first things we did. On top of trying to figure out what tenants ever do this because that was the first question and then, okay. Is this breaking any laws? At the end of the day, what we're doing is we're passing the information. I don't make a decision whether or not the tenant goes into the place. We're just passing the information along. The most secure best way of doing it and giving you the information for you, the landlord, to make the best decision.

Deidre Woollard: You've talked to a lot of different landlords. What do you think is the biggest concern that that they are talking to you about right now?

Chad Guziewicz: That's a great question. I think the biggest concern, honestly. for me, it is probably just plugging, making sure that they're picking the right tenants. At the end of the day, the biggest concern is picking the right tenants and that's really the number one thing and if you have a good tenant, you have a great experience. If you don't, it's a lot of work and I guess one other one is obviously that the eviction pieces happening now so they have to reevaluate everything right now. Do I keep this tenant? Do I kick them out? That whole process now.

Deidre Woollard: This has been great. Last question for you. Where do you see Rentify in five years?

Chad Guziewicz: I actually believe this technology. I won't be the only company in the marketplace doing this. I believe that there's banking technology will be all over the place. People will be doing it as we start inspiring. We want to be the leaders in this technology. We want to be the guys that bring all the newest pieces showing you this new path that never been a way. We're trying to, we want to be like Elon Musk bringing electric to the world but we want to be the ones leading, bringing bank checks to the world and I'm telling you, this information is so powerful and so game-changing, we will not be the only ones. I believe five to ten years is going to be lots of people doing this, but we are going to be the leaders of it.

Fantastic, well, thank you so much for your time. Reminder to listeners, you can learn more about Rentify at trustrentify.com, stay well and stay invested. Thank you.

