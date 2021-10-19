Episode #61: Real Estate and Taxes with Steve Moskowitz

Transcript

You're listening to the Millionacres Podcast. Our mission at Millionacres is to educate and empower investors to make great decisions and achieve real estate investing success. We provide regular content and perspective for everyone from those just starting out to seasoned pros with decades of experience. At Millionacres, we work every day to help you demystify real estate investing.

Deidre Woollard: Hello, I'm Deidre Woollard, an Editor at Millionacres. Thank you so much for tuning into the Millionacres Podcast. Today we are talking about taxes and more specifically how you can set up your tax structures when it comes to real estate investing business. With the caveat that none of what you hear today constitutes individual tax advice, let's dive in with Steve Moskowitz. Steve has over 30 years of experience as a tax attorney. His mission is to help smaller businesses and individuals deal with complicated tax issues, and there are plenty of those. Welcome, Steve.

Steve Moskowitz: Thanks so much for inviting me. I always have a good time talking about taxes. People think I'm joking when I say it, but I mean it. I gain a visual thrill out of legally saving taxes to people and look at the big boys. Look at all the wealthy people in Fortune 500 that make billions with a b and they don't pay taxes, and people point their fingers and say, "Oh, that's not fair, how come the big boy is not paying any taxes and making all that money?" That's called tax planning. Now, why should there be something like this? There's two purposes to the tax law. Everybody knows about one purpose that's to extract money from us. But the other purpose is that in a democracy the government can't order us to do something, can't say, "I order you to buy a rental building, I order you to buy a factory," so how does the government get us to do something they want us to do, but they can't order us? They give us tax incentives. That's the other part of the law. Wealthy people know that, the big corporations know that. Most smaller businesses, individuals just grumble and pay and you don't have to. But what happens is, think about it like this. Suppose I share and I put my business card on your desk and you just take this over the IRS and I'll write you a check for a million dollars, would you do it?

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Well, yeah.

Steve Moskowitz: I would hope so. Let's just say that was legal, sure you do. But suppose I put my business card in a dump truck with a million other business cards. I mix them up with a big shovel, and then I back the dump truck into your office and I dump the million business cards into your office. What would you do? You probably say, "Oh what a mess, I will have to pay somebody to clear this mess out," not realizing that you had the billion-dollar business card in there. That's what our tax law is. These things are available to everybody, but like those million business cards, you don't see it because of the foreigners. That's why somebody like me goes and then says, "We'll wait a minute for you, we can do this, this, and this," that's what classic tax planning is and that's what we'd like to tell your listeners about. There's so much the real estate investor can do to legally save taxes, just like the big boys.

Deidre Woollard: I think that's really good because I think people don't even want to get started in real estate investing because of the complications. I've had people tell me, "Well, I don't want to invest in other states because K1s, I don't want to invest in rental property because I don't know how to calculate depreciation and I don't want to have to deal with that."

Steve Moskowitz: I don't know how to change the oil in my car, that doesn't mean I don't drive. I have somebody change [laughs] it for me, and real estate, above all else, is where the majority of wealth is concentrated. If you want to make the biggest bucks, you do it in real estate and the tax laws have so many favorable areas for real estate is a crying shame, just like throwing away my million dollar business card.

Deidre Woollard: If you're an individual investor, do you have to set up an LLC or an S-Corp? I think that that is one of the hurdles people get stuck on first is, "Can I just invest as an individual, and will that impact my taxes in a negative way?"

Steve Moskowitz: Excellent question. Do you have to set up an entity? No. Should you? Absolutely positively, yes. Let's talk about why. Number 1, Asset protection. Suppose you're a landlord and you have a tenant and your tenant gets rip roaring drunk, falls down, and becomes a quadriplegic. You know that tenant is going to sue you, and if the jury says, "Okay, well, you're quadriplegic, we're going to award you amount of money in excess of the insurance," you could lose everything you have. One lawsuit can wipe out an entire lifetime of earning and saving, and you don't want to be like that. That's why you want to set up an entity and by setting up an entity, you protect yourself. In my example, that same lawsuit, the max the plaintiff could take would be the equity of that one entity, everything else is safe, your other entities, your personal assets, everything is safe. That's the first reason. The second reason is we go back to the tax cuts in JOBS Act, which gave us a lot of good things, but also it took away some things to, for those people that are listening in states that have a state income tax, you lost the ability to deduct your state tax in excess of $10,000 on your federal return. Almost half of the states have enacted workarounds, which essentially work like this. You form an entity, you make an election to pay the state taxes at the entity level, which is still tax-deductible under the tax cuts and JOBS Act. The state gives you a credit, so when the smoke clears, you don't pay one penny more in state taxes, but now you get to deduct an unlimited amount of state taxes on your federal return, so the bottom line is, no, you don't have to form an entity, but you want to for asset protection and tax advantages and when somebody give you something nice, what do you say?

Deidre Woollard: You say, "Thank you."

Steve Moskowitz: If you're a lawyer you say, "More, I want more, give me more." [laughs] That's what I have for you, I have more. One of the things we want to do is talk about retirement account. Now, people are familiar with the simple ones like 401K IRIS things like that, but they're not familiar with the fancier ones. There's over 20 different types of retirement accounts and what happens with the retirement accounts, you say, "Okay, well," what we want to do is the retirement accounts are set up to offset business income, not investment income. We're still talking about one entity and now we're in our third good reason to do it. We set up the entity, we do all the transactions through the entity, and then we can go ahead and offset our real estate income through our pension distribution. Basically, you're faced with this tough question, would you prefer to a, pay less taxes and put your money away in a special place where it's safe from everybody, or b, pay more taxes, let you money sit in the bank where a plaintiff can easily seize it. There's multiple benefits to a pension, first, you get a tax deduction, most people say, "Hey, I'm in," but beyond that pension, the earnings of a retirement account are not taxed while sitting in there. Obviously, no-brainer, your fund is going to grow a lot more and be a lot bigger if you're not taxed and if you are. Next, pensions retirement accounts enjoy a special place in federal law. They have all these protections. If somebody sues you, even if they win, they can't touch your pension, although I hate to mention his name, O. J. Simpson is the poster boy for these. O. J has a multi-million-dollar judgment against him for many years. He has not lost one penny of his pension, and if something horrible happens to you and you have to go bankrupt, you'll still keep 100 percent of your pension, and if that's not enough for you, you have additional cash flow benefits, so what happens is suppose we have this situation in almost all cases when you set up tax planning for almost everything, you have to write the check by December 31, year 1 in order to be deducted in year 1, all but not with most of the pensions. With most of the pensions, you get up to the time of filing the return plus extension. Suppose, for example, you say, I'm going to form S-corp, and you go ahead and do that, and then you can make a contribution payment as late as September 15th, year 2, and still deductive off your taxes from year 1. You want more? I have more for you. [laughs] I warned you upfront? I get excited when I talk about taxes, you were warned. What happens is, this pension have such flexibility. Suppose you and in this can happen in real estate and you make a big sale and initial year you've made beaucoup You say this is wonderful, based on my astute investing, I have made beaucoup. I don't want to pay beaucoup in taxes. What or what could I do? Now, the pensions that I'm talking about they're not real limited like the 401k's where here's the ceiling enhance that. To give you an idea, our average clients deduct hundreds of thousands of dollars for themselves each year. We have some clients who deduct seven figures. They're really big. What happens is, but now we've made this sale and we have an unusually big profit, that's a good thing. With some of these fancy pensions. We can make multiple pension year contributions in one calendar year. Basically what happens in the year where you made beaucoup? Essentially you'd take multiple pension years, you make the contribution in that year so that when the smoke clears, you have multiple years and a giant pension contribution. Not to mention, there's other types of provisions where you can have multiple years giant deduction to offset this giant amount because we don't want to pay taxes. I've dedicated my career to that. That's why I became a tax attorney, because when I set foot into law school, I already had a bachelors and masters degree in accounting. I was already a practicing CPA, but I wanted to do more for my clients and I wanted to be able to go ahead and defend it. That's why I went to law school, I won't chase ambulances, I don't want to divorces, I wanted to do tax, so I'm doing what I wanted to do. The heart and soul of this, to me tax, people are thinking about taxes, I think about the tax forms. I was pilot papers and I'm going to move the number from this piece of paper to the tax form and then will move this number add it up and subtract and multiply. We do that too. But basically to tax return should merely be a summarization of the year of taxing. The big boys don't concern themselves with, "How did you fill those forms outright?" The big boys say, "Hey, I don't want to pay taxes. What do I have to do to legally achieve that?" That's what this is all about. With real estate, this goes on and on. Another example is time value of money. That's how banks make money. If I sit here, I'm going to give you a choice of having a benefit today or 39 years from today, which will do you choose?

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think it would depend on what the benefit was and if it accrued value overtime.

Steve Moskowitz: Same benefit, let me give you one dollar and you have the dollar today or 39 years from today.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Then I'll rather have it today.

Steve Moskowitz: Exactly, then you'll understand cost segregation analysis. What happens is when you have real property, you have depreciation. You have to depreciate that property over a long period of time, 39 years on commercial property, 27-and-a-half from residential. What cost segregation analysis is, we go hands into the engineer to the building, and he or she says, "Well, this part is 39 or 27-and-a-half-year property, but this part is 15-year property, this part is 10-year property, this part is five-year property and this part you can write off this year," so we have a much bigger deduction. We can have the sweetest thing in life. Most beautiful words in the English language I'm going to share them with you now. A positive cashflow with a tax loss. You say this is wonderful. I have a building and I brought in a lot more cash than I've spent on expenses. I have a cash profit. Now, I don't write a check to depreciation, it's just a paper entry. Somebody makes an entry someplace in a computer. I say, even though I have this cash profit, I brought my profit down to zero. That's wonderful. But again, now you know the correct answer when somebody gives you something nice, what do you say?

Deidre Woollard: You say more.

Steve Moskowitz: Exactly, good, you've learned, they'll be learned. What happens then see the question. Well, I still have some loss left there with my depreciation. Could I use that excess loss against other income, like profits from the business, wages, dividends, interest? The general rule is known Internal Revenue Code, Section 4-62-9, passive activity losses rules as well. It's a passive activity, you can't do that. But there is an exception to that. The real estate professional rules. Essentially what happens is if you're married, only one spouse has to qualify and recover both spouses on a joint return. Essentially, what happens is you are spending more time in the real estate activity than you are in the other activity. That's what keeps most people out of this because they well, I work 2000 hours as a doctor, so I'd have to work 2001 hours as a real estate professional. But suppose our doctor is married to a househusband. He's sitting on the sofa or watching Oprah and she comes homes saying, "Honey, you're now in charge of our real property investments," and he doesn't have to do much to become a real estate professional.

Now what happens? It converts, what would have otherwise been a passive activity loss which the good doctor couldn't take if she was single into a tax, now she can use that for offsetting profits on her business or other investments or anything else. Again, what you want to do is these things don't stand alone. You want to parlay them and there's just so very much we can do with real estate. We start piling things and piling, and so my example here with the brain surgeon married to the house husband, not only did she go ahead and wipe out the profit on her rental building, now she's going ahead and use that depreciation to wipe our profit on her medical practice. She has a situation where she's got a whole bunch of cash and she is legally not paying any income taxes on it because of these rules. Again, they're all there for any of us. It's just asking e-share received, but you have to know where they are. That's that hidden business card and I can go on and on. But you get the idea and maybe you want to get an award edgewise.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Well, one question I have related to what you just said is, how do you improve that you are the real estate professional, you don't have to be an agent to qualify for that, right?

Steve Moskowitz: To basically good record keeping and what we do with our clients, we give them a little chart and can say here, make sure you do these things. Basically what you're doing is you're saying, "Okay, I'm inspecting the building, I'm collecting the rents. If somebody has a complaint or an idea, I think the building should have a heated swimming pool." "Okay. Well, let me take that under advisement and study it." Another thing you would do is you're checking out the local neighborhoods, are there other properties around? What are they offering their tenants? Is there a building down the street that's newer and they are charging less rent? What do I have to do to keep my tenants in my building? What happens is, we actually literally physically provide the client with a list. Here, do this stuff, keep track your time. It's very generous, the Congress in the real estate area has given us so many benefits and President Biden is looking at some of these and we have to watch out to make sure that they're not taken away. Hopefully, they won't be. For example, we've talked about like a step-up in basis. You don't have that with so many other areas, but here you have so many opportunities in real estate they don't exist in other places. For example, we talked about capital gains, where if I go ahead and I make a certain amount and wages, I get taxed on that. If I have a real estate investor who is my next door neighbor and makes the exact amount of money that I made for my wages by selling his real estate, he or she pays a lesser tax because they're paying it a lower capital gains rate. President Biden has his eye on that right now and he wants to take that away. But I think that a lot of congresspeople will say, "Well, even though they've given away trillions in different programs, if you take that away, you're going to have a lot of angry constituents and we know what angry constituents do when they go into voting booth." That's one of the things we want to take a look at. Same with the step-up in basis and other thing what step-up in basis, it's so valuable. Suppose your grandpa bought a building for $10,000 when he was a young man, and when grandpa's goes to his reward, that very same building is worth a million dollars. He is given that building to his grandson through his estate. Grandson gets what's called a step-up in basis, which is fair market value of the date of death or alternative valuation date. Let's not worry about that, let's keep it simple. I told you the building is worth a million dollars now, originally it cost grandpa 10. Grandson sells the building the next day. Sales price a million minus stepped-up basis a million. Tax profit zero, tax zero. President Biden also has his eye on that one.

Another one President Biden has his eye on, is the 1031s. What happens with 1031s? The 1031s, suppose I have building A and I say, I'd really like to get out of building A and get into building B. I could sell building A and buy building B but if I sell building A, I'm going to get hit with the tax. Now, it's a lesser tax, it's a capital gains tax but I don't pay any tax, even lesser tax. I could do an exchange. I could basically trade building A for building B. Then in tax cuts and JOBS Act, that was narrowed to only real estate because before that you can do that with other property too, but there's a backdoor way doing the other property. For example, suppose that I have a hotel or apartment building, I have a lot of personal things in the building. Then what happens is well I can't do the 1031 on that anymore. But through the use of bonus depreciation, I can do a separate contract and wind up writing off the whole thing. Should not be taxed on that. That's good. Another thing too, the technical corrections cleared up some problems where how long do I depreciate the improvements in the property? There was a 15-year life, but with bonus depreciation, we can write the whole thing up. Mumbo jumbo, I'm starting to get too complicated. [laughs] Bottom line is because I felt some people's eyes starting to roll around. The bottom line is result of special stuff in real estate so you don't pay taxes, but I will get back to 1031s for a minute. What a lot of people do is they just exchange property so they don't pay any taxes. Now President Biden has his eye on that and he is proposing saying, "Well, you know what. Let's limit this to just a half a mill for singles mill for married people." But again, the Congress, they have to watch, they're going to have mad constituents if you do that. There's another thing that a lot of people miss with 1031s and this is real important. People should all know about DST, Delaware Statutory Trust. Now, number one, don't worry, you don't have to live in Delaware to do this.

Deidre Woollard: Right. [laughs]

Steve Moskowitz: This is an investment device that you can purchase anywhere in the country from the financial institution of your choice. Let me tell you the multiple benefits of this. First, as a practicing tax attorney, I can't tell you how many people over the years have walked into my office waving a piece of paper at me saying, "But it was a done deal, it was a done deal." As you know, there is a very short identification period with the properties. I say, "I'm sure, it's a done deal, I'm going to go ahead and dispose property A and I'm getting property B here, no problem," and guess what, property B falls through. Now they get stuck with the tax. One of the things that I always recommend is name as one of the properties as DST. If that absolutely 100 percent is going to happen, done deal fall-through, and a lot of times they do. You just go ahead. You have a DST because the Delaware Statutory Trust qualifies as 1031 property. I know our listeners are saying, "Steve, what is a DST? Tell me." What a DST is, essentially, it's like a mutual fund for real properties. This works out beautifully when people want to stop being a landlord because a lot clients just say to me, "Steve, I'm tired of being a landlord. I don't want to deal with somebody's sink problems or anything else and I'd like to go sit on the beach, but I don't want pay the taxes." I say, "Okay, let's do a DST." Now essentially, instead of holding a building, you're holding a mutual fund in real properties but it qualifies for 1031. Then the beauty is think of the people who want to retire. If you want to retire and you say, "Look, I want to sit on the beach now. I'm done working." But if you cash out and you sell the property, you get taxed. What happens is, so suppose you had a big building and I have some clients that basically their building is their life, their retirement, their earnings, their everything. They sell the building, you could do an installments then you have to worry that the people don't pay you or not. You say, "I don't want to worry about that, I just want to sit on the beach, I don't want to worry if somebody is not going to pay me." You say, "Okay." You sell the building, get a big tax and that money is going to last the rest of your lifetime, but there is a lot less of it goes to the tax. The beauty of the DST is you only have to sell the shares that you need. You can sell these shares over the rest of your lifetime, spread that tax over your lifetime, and the beauty is when you're not paying taxes, those DSTs are still earning for you. There is so much you can do in the real estate and by no means, no shape or form, am I saying when we're finished with our podcast today, that's all you need to know and I've covered every possible angle in real estate. Goodbye and thank you. I've thrown out some teasers because there's so much here. Basically what I would say is, you really want to sit down with somebody. This is like a physician who says, "Modern medicine does a lot of things for people, it deals with a lot of medical conditions." But the doctor can't say, "I'm going give you a list of all conditions and the cures because he or she would never stop talking." That's true with real estate. There's so very much here and people should be aware of it.

Deidre Woollard: Let's take a quick break there.

Some of our listeners are undoubtedly among the fortunate group sitting on piles of valuable tech stock. If you're one of them, listen up, Urban Catalyst could help you with your tax bill when it comes time to sell. Urban Catalyst is the premier qualified opportunity zone fund based in Silicon Valley. If you meet investors qualifications and invest in a qualified opportunity zone fund, you could potentially get big tax breaks. Here's how it works. When you go to sell your stock, you will likely generate a large capital gains tax bill, which means Uncle Sam, may want to take a large chunk of it. If you're not keen on sending all that money to the US Treasury, opportunity zone funds like Urban Catalyst can help you shield those gains. Urban Catalyst isn't just any opportunity zone fund. Forbes Magazine and the Sorenson Impact Center ranked Urban Catalyst one of the top 20 OZ funds in the country. Don't wait too long. If you invest before the end of this year, you may not only defer capital gains taxes, but you also may be able to reduce your capital gains by 10 percent. As an added incentive, if you hold your investment for 10 years, you will likely not have to pay any federal taxes at all on those gains. It's not just stock sales, capital gains from real estate sales, selling your business, or even a big crypto sale. These types of capital gains can all get potentially favorable tax treatments by investing in an opportunity zone fund. Urban Catalyst focuses on development in downtown San Jose, an area prime for growth and revitalization. You can learn more about the fund and the numerous development projects underway by visiting urbancatalyst.com\millionacres. But keep an eye on your calendar. You only have 180 days after your capital gains event to invest in an opportunity zone program, so visit urbancatalyst.com\millionacres today.

Deidre Woollard: Back to Steve Moskowitz, we're talking all things real estate taxes, which is his favorite subject which is awesome. In this segment we're going to talk about some of the topics that are top of mind right now. Let's start with the Pandora papers because that has been in the news for the last few days. There's a lot of talk about how people use real estate to hide money, to launder money. As a tax attorney, what's your take on all of this?

Steve Moskowitz: People wanting to beat the tax system is as old as the tax systems. Thousands of years ago in China there was a complex tax system and people went ahead and they worked on systems to try to beat it. In real estate today, a lot of times you do a transaction, you have these funding terms. When you do a transaction real estate, these extra funny words go along with it. You know where these funny words came from? They came from my medieval counterparts. Because what happened was the big taxes were on land at that time. What would happen is, you would basically have the medieval version of the tax and say, "Well, if you transfer it as X, your tax, why don't we transfer it as X plus A and then it's just like fencing." As far as counter thrust, certainly going through, "Well X plus A is taxable, oh, all right. " How about X plus A plus B? That's why to this very day sometimes when you do transactions, clients are like, "What are all these funny words here?" Basically, they are some of the remnants of that so this is always existed. What happens is people act in great shock when with these papers here. There were some very well-known people that are being put in the spotlight who really shouldn't have done that. But this is human nature, you can see that people at all levels sometimes break the law. What happens is, there's always somebody that thinks they're smarter than somebody else. But there's always somebody else comes along that's smarter still and they get caught. What happens it's like obviously as a tax attorney, I would never counsel anybody doing anything illegal will defend them if they're accused of doing something illegal. But a major part in taxes, where the bad part of what some people doing tax is where people go over to what called the dark side, the Darth Vader side, where they decide, instead of doing something fancy, to legally avoid the taxes, they just hide it. This is a variation of a merchant who basically somebody walks into the store and he puts every other dollar in his pocket wherever we tend to dollar. Or another thing that a lot of business people were doing. This was especially true before the IRS crackdown on the foreign bank accounts. Suppose you had a business person in the United States who is going to make a sale to some company. The company says, "Okay, fine, we'll mail you a check." The business person that you know taxes, "Oh no, no, don't write me a check." Wire the money to their bank account and name the country, Switzerland, Hong Kong, wherever. What happens with properties to government has been cracking down for years now on these properties. Again, I'm not advocating to do anything illegal I'm advocating to comply with all laws. But I'm answering the question of what some people do that was like robbing a bank. I wouldn't recommend robbing a bank but if you ask me the question well, someone comes in with a gun or somebody's embezzlement. What people were doing is they set up these Shell companies. John Smith wants to cheat on his taxes, but he doesn't put the property in his name. What happens as you said, some type of Shell company, the XYZ company. Then the XYZ company comes in and purchases the building for cash. If the IRS looks at John Smith, he doesn't have anything, but it exists someplace. One of the things the government's been looking at is they actually went ahead and started with certain areas, like in Manhattan, in certain places in California, and some other places that have some really nice buildings. Who owns these properties? If you own it in your own name or you have a mortgage or not, fine. But they are looking at these Shell companies that just Walton with a lot of cash and say, "Yes, I'll buy that building on Park Avenue or I'll buy that building on Rodeo Drive." That's just one of the things they're looking at and the papers you're talking about. Very recently, some more people were exposed that to some people it was shocking. This is nothing new, this has been going on since taxism were around thousands of years ago in China, in the middle ages, in Europe. Today, I mean, there are some people that cheat on their taxes and most people don't. Actually, most people cheat themselves by not taking everything to which they're legally titled. But there's a few people, it's like everything else. There's a few rotten apples that spoiled the bunch it's kind of like, why do I have to take my shoes off when I take an airplane? I'm not going to do anything harmful on that airplane but because some bad guy trying to set off a shoe bomb now everybody has take off their shoes because of it. That's what happens with a lot of tax laws, you get a few rotten apples that really make it tougher on everybody else so that's part of what you're talking about.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You mentioned earlier the tax cuts in JOBS Act. Let's also talk about Section 199a, which is the pass-through deduction.

Steve Moskowitz: One of my favorite.

Deidre Woollard: I know, I looked at your website so I know it's one of your favorites. People have heard of it is the pass-through deduction. But a lot of investors don't really understand what it means.

Steve Moskowitz: Special rules with real estate. First of all, let's find out what 199a is all about. Suppose I'm going to ask you a tough tax question and this is unrehearsed. We're going to find out if the host really knows per stock or not. Is that be ready?

Deidre Woollard: Oh, oh. [laughs]

Steve Moskowitz: I'm going to give you a choice, A or B.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Oh, no.

Steve Moskowitz: If you made a million dollars, would you prefer to A, pay tax on the million or B legally pay the tax on 800,000. You may use your calculator if you want.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] I think I'm going with B.

Steve Moskowitz: Correct answer and that's what 199a does for us. It's a pass-through and I could make your eyes roll around with telling you that the details. But for the most part, most tax periods that would qualify for this, essentially, you'll only pay 80 percent of your profit instead of 100 percent. You say, "Well, okay, this is a show about real estate. Does this work for real estate?" Now we give you a lawyer's answer, it depends. If a real estate is an investment, no, if it's a business, yes. You say, "Well, wait a minute. Here I am, I'm John Smith and I own some real estate show which is it. Definitely, I want to go ahead and pay tax on 80 percent instead of 100 percent, what do you have to do?" Well, there are some things the government looks at. Supposed, for example, John Smith owns 1,000 real properties throughout the United States. He's in the real estate business. Supposed John owns one triple-net lease, that looks an awful lot like an investment. Again, I'm not saying for sure, but I'm just giving you the extremes. What we want to do is we want to set up a company that's still another advantage of having a company. We want to show how we are in the real estate business as opposed to making a real estate investment. You say, "Well, what happens if I get audited?" First of all, people should stop fearing audits. Most of your listeners probably drive a vehicle. Do you realize if you drive a vehicle, you may come into a confrontation with organized law enforcement. A police officer may say, "Pullover, I want to see your driver's license and your insurance registration and all that stuff." You could avoid that by never driving again, but I don't think most people will get that extreme. I've always talked about, and I've talked about this on the radio for 30 years. I've always called it multi-million-dollar bank book. You should take everything to which you are legally entitled no more and no less. What if you get audited. It's like tonight when I'm driving home, if a police officer wants to see my driver's license that's fine. I haven't been drinking, here's my driver's license, here's my registration, here's my insurance. Few minutes he checks his computer and I'm on my way so that's what we have here. Most people don't get oriented, but let's assume that John Smith gets audited here. Nothing to fear, what John should do is go ahead and be represented because this is a specialty. I wouldn't say you should do your own dentistry or prescribe your own eyeglasses. Our society since the 1700s Adam Smith specialization on labor, we all do what we like to do best and have somebody do everything else. What happens is if we agree with the auditor, that's wonderful. But suppose we don't, suppose we've done some fancy stuff and the auditor says, "What is all this stuff here?" The auditor dis-allows it. Oh no, what do we do now? Well, what a smart person would do is say, "I disagree with you." Here's a big difference between the way an accountant handles an audit and the way a lawyer handles an audit. Suppose the auditor disagrees with what you've done and that happens all the time and this allows something. What the accountants do is they file for an appeal and it goes directly to appeals Officer. We wouldn't do that what we would do is say, "Okay, you're too tough for me, issue your report," then we would ignore his letters. Wait for the notice of deficiencies, sometimes known as a 90-day letter, spend $60 of the client's money for the filing fee, filing tax core. Then the clerk of the tax core, automatically send the case back with to that very same appeals officer that the accountant went to directly. Say, "Well, wait a minute Steve. Why did you take that path to wind up in the same place and spend $60 with clients money to do that? What possible reason could you have." I have two reasons. One reason is once the case is docketed in tax court, the burden of proof shifts from the taxpayer to the government for any new issues raised by the government. Here's what happens, the appeals officer is much more experienced than the auditor. Let's assume on your return, the auditor is wrong in what he or she determined, but there's some other stuff on the return that we're so fancy, they didn't even understand it and they didn't bring it up. The appeals officer who is smarter, more knowledgeable and says, "Well, wait a minute. Now that you're here, I agree the audit was wrong, but I want to talk about these other issues.".

Deidre Woollard: Oh.

Steve Moskowitz: Oh, we don't want that to happen. The way we do it is we go ahead and we file in tax court because now the appeals person will have to prove that the taxpayer was not entitled to it. As a practical matter, the way the cases are set, by the time he gets the case, he wouldn't have enough time to even get the records for the processing system, so they don't bring it up. That's one reason, but I promised you two. If you look at the statistics, the statistics on docket case that means the lawyer print the Tax Court. The government gives you much better concessions. Why do they do that? Because when the accountant goes to the appeals officer, that's the accountant's final stop, he can't go anymore. When the lawyer goes to the appeals officer, the lawyer actually has to do something to stop the case from automatically going to the tax court. For example, if the lawyer filed it and then got run over by a trap and then show up for the hearing, the case would automatically be sent to the tax court. They give him much better settlements. Let's talk about the tax court. For all 50 states, there's only 19 potentially appointed judges. This is overwhelming.

Deidre Woollard: Really?

Steve Moskowitz: Yeah, really. We have 50 states, 19 judges. The math doesn't work. How does that work. They literally travel around the country. Just like Abraham Lincoln, they're right in this market. What happens is they really don't have the time to your case. They really don't. But you have the right to be there. What happens? You get another chance to settle with the IRS attorneys and defense to the IRS attorneys. If you went to tax court, you always know who the government attorneys are and who the defense attorneys are. They're just like prosecutors. If you go into a criminal court, you always know who the prosecutors are. Because the government attorneys walk in with this enormous stack of file folders in their arms because they got all these cases, they do have too many cases. Defense attorney don't have nearly as many cases as the prosecutors. You can spend more time on your case. They don't have the time for the cases in the way the system is set up. Almost all cases settle. Again, you have the right to go into court, you have the right to talk to the judge. What a lot of people don't realize is your word is worse something. Again, there's a big difference between defense and planning. For planning, I counsel that you keep every document for the rest of your life. You buy somebody a couple of coffee, keep the document for the rest of your life.

Deidre Woollard: Not the seven years that people usually throw out?

Steve Moskowitz: No. I will tell you why. Because what happens is, this happens in practice all-time, suppose the government comes back to you 10 years later and says you didn't file your tax return from 10 years ago because the tax documentations has begin to run into your file the return plus three years. You say what, yes, I did. They say prove it. I throw all my records. You can't prove it? Huge tax bill. I always recommend, keep it forever. I know it's a pain, but not as much of a pain as paying taxes you don't have to. Bottom line is you say, "Well, okay, what happens here," they have an incentive to make a deal. Just like we talked about earlier, you have the right to take the judge's time and explain it. A lot of times what happens in order they will say, if you don't have a piece of paper it didn't happen. I say, well, that's a preferable way. But if you don't have a birth certificate, that doesn't mean you were never born. Let me tell you a better case. We all remember the famous boxer, Joe Frazier. Joe Frazier took some tax deductions on his mother's forum in Buford, South Carolina. The IRS didn't like his deductions. They said disallowed Joe. Joe went to tax court. Joe had one witness, his aged mother. His mother testified for Joe. The tax court judge decided the case, fine for Joe. He already wrote his opinion. He looked at Joe's mother. He listened to Joe's mother, and he saw, and he heard an honest woman, and he believed her. People forget about those things. There's a lot of ways to prove things. It's called substitute evidence. There's lots and lots of ways. If you ask me for planning, of course, have the council check and they will see all that. But I'm talking about real life. In real life a lot of times people just don't do what they're supposed to. There are supposed to be worked for lawyers. They haven't done what they're supposed to, but there's lots of other ways to prove it. That's just one of the things. There's so many things. I could take up your whole podcast and then I'm just talking about on substitute evidence. What's an example of substitute evidence. Witnesses say, for example, I saw all this. Or with real estate. With real estate, when you sell it, every improvement you've ever made, you should keep that receipt. There will be another example. Don't throw your stuff away in seven years, maybe you're selling your house 40 years later, well. Are 40 years worth of improvements. I might put in new kitchen. I put on in roof. I put in this, I do that. You want to keep all those receipts. But what if you didn't? You can call your neighbor. Your friend say, "Yeah, I remember when Mr. Smith and Mrs. Smith they were redoing the kitchen we had in card tables. I remember. I saw that go up." Then you can say, "Well, look, we prove that the kitchen was done in this year and the average cost to do something like that is this." You can also bring in experts. You say to nominal experts on kitchen remodeling and in your observance are to do a remodel like this, it's about x number of dollars. Also, I was recommend take pictures. I've shown pictures. Whereas representing, somebody and say, "Look I don't have the documents, but I can share before-and-after pictures." There's lots of ways to proof things. Don't be so confine because some order is saying, where is the receipt, if you don't have the receipt that's allowed, disallowed. Hey, come on. There's lots and lots of ways to prove these things.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I want to get to a couple of things before we wrap up. One of them is opportunity zones because that's something we get tons of questions about. I believe that some of the step-up basis goes away this year.

Steve Moskowitz: December 31st.

Deidre Woollard: What do we need to know about that?

Steve Moskowitz: Opportunities zones, or a government creation basically there's this long list of areas where the government says, if you invest here we will give you all kinds of special stuff. That goes back to how we open the show with, the government can't order me to buy some property in certain neighborhood, but they can give me incentives. Basically what happens here is they say, suppose you have a capital gain and here we can do a lot of backdoor stuff. Because we say, I have a capital gain and within 180 days if I go ahead and put the money into an opportunity zone I can push off the taxes for a while on the original sale. Then with the opportunity zone itself, I can make beau-coup. If I hold the property longer enough, that's what you're talking about, is not have the capital gain on that. Then we can get really fancy. Because if you have a company that invest in the opportunity zone, you don't have to have 100 percent of the property in the opportunity zone. What is an opportunity zone? Basically, it's an economically depressed area. The government is trying to go ahead and encourage investment there. Is Rodeo Drive in Park Avenue, in part of an opportunity zone? Of course no. But guess what? Do you know you could have a property in Rodeo Drive and Park Avenue, An opportunity zone. What you talk about Steve, because if you have a company, you don't have to have 100 percent in the designated area. What happens is, you say, "Okay, I have the property in the designated area, but also in addition, we have the property on Rodeo Drive, we have the property on Fifth Avenue and on Park Avenue." You put them all together. Then you can make beau-coup on the whole deal and legally avoid the taxes. These are government giveaways.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. I want to ask you also about some of the news we've seen lately about potential changes to taxes around accredited investors and IRAs and self-directed IRAs. Are you keeping an eye on that?

Steve Moskowitz: Yes, I have.

Deidre Woollard: I figured you were [laughs].

Steve Moskowitz: What happens is for a long time, the idea with the credit investors was looking at financials. You could be the Einstein of the financial world. But if you didn't have enough money, so we'll, you're not an accredited investor where somebody that has no idea of what's an investment, but they have money is. Finally, this relatively recently. Finally after such a long time I said well you know what? We will take a look at your knowledge. By looking at the knowledge, that's a way you can become an incredible investor and you can do all stuff, spouses pulling things, and whole bunch of areas of. What this has done. This is opened up, for example, suppose you want to have a self-directed pension using real estate and what happens with this? This enables people, a certain group of people to make investments that other people can't because the government thinks they're protecting you from things, but they're also keeping out a lot of people that could really benefit from this.

Deidre Woollard: I wanted to ask you one question and this is not necessarily real estate. What should people know about investment in crypto?

Steve Moskowitz: After over 10 years of the IRS's primary focus in life being foreign bank accounts. They finally switched to crypto. Now they have this big program going on called Operation Hidden Treasure. Now that sounds like something in an action-adventure movie, operation hidden treasure. But what they're doing with operations hidden treasurer is they're looking for people that are not reporting their crypto. They're also looking for people that are not reporting it properly. One of the things we did in the office, we actually purchased the same software that the IRS is using. Because a lot of times people say, "The IRS said I made a zillion dollars and I actually lost some money here. What's going on?" There's a whole bunch of things you have to watch out for. Also, a lot of criminals chose crypto as their currency of choice, which gave it a bad name. Like anything else. You can use an automobile to run over your next-door neighbor. But if enough people did, that we'll give automobiles a bad name. That's what happened with crypto. A lot of people don't understand it. But there's a lot of people that are making money mining. In the old days, somebody said they were miners, coal, gold. Now miner, crypto. You take a look at these things. The first thing is, is somebody doing something illegal or not. Next, a lot of people are doing things overseas where there's a whole host of special rules when you do things outside the United States. We have the foreign rules. Then we have things that are more simple. Somebody that just say, "You know what? I converted my crypto," That's a taxable event or somebody else's says, "I went and I bought a little something using my crypto." They don't realize that these are all taxable events. The bottom line is first we want to see, are you using crypto at all. More and more people are. If you are, and there's all the hard for, soft for all names make your Ted spin around again. But the bottom line is, are you in crypto yes or no? if the answer is yes. We want to take a look at what you're doing and then what you've done in the past. Have you reported everything properly? If you haven't, there's a way before the government goes to the taxpayer that the taxpayer can go to the government and say, " Hey, I made a mistake or I didn't know if people really didn't know, and I've come to make things good." All is forgiven. You filed which need to file, which is much better than waiting for them to forget. Another big mistake that crypto people make. A lot of crypto people think that, "Oh well, it's not like a bank, there's no records. There's no way they're going to get caught." Crypto's keeping great records. The IRS have been successful in a lot of summons is getting a lot of information there, just gearing up to go after a whole bunch of people. Let's assume you have a little misunderstanding with the government. If the taxpayer goes to the government before the government goes to the taxpayer, you can cut a much better deal and there's all kinds of deals they'll cut with you. If you think about it it makes sense. Because if you came forward and the government still slapped you as hard as they would have. There'd be no incentive. Right now there is an incentive, for people to say, "Hey, I want to make some corrections." That's true in crypto and a lot of other areas too.

Deidre Woollard: Well as we wrap up one last question for you. Is there any part of the tax code that you think investors are not taking advantage of when it comes to real estate investing.

Steve Moskowitz: Absolutely. When I talked to new clients, things we've talked about before, the cost segregation analysis in real estate professional. Because what I've heard over and over and over again is, "Well, my accountant told me that I can't use those losses against my other income" I say, "Well, wait a minute. Wait a minute. [NOISE] Would you or your spouse qualify for real estate professional," and especially with married people, an awful lot of people, at least one spouse does. Especially in situations like this, we have one spouse, like my example, with the brain surgeon, married to the house husband. The typical situation is should be paying taxes on her building because she made a profit. Most people have never heard about cost saves. First we wiped out the profit on building and then we use it to offset her medical income because we qualify the husband as a real estate professional. When I take a new client, it's like I started speaking another language. Probably the most common question or statement I'll get from people is, "Oh, is that new?" I say, "No. It's been around for a long time." That's why you left the guy you were with and came to me. A lot of times the way I pick it up is somebody calls me for something else. They have some other problems. But it's like a medical doctor. If I were medical doctor and you walked into my office because you scraped your elbow, and I'd say, okay, I'll treat your elbow. But I couldn't help but noticing there's an arrow in your head, I'd like to address that too. That's what happens with this arrow in the head.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Well, Steve, this was awesome. Thank you so much for your time. Minder listeners, you can learn more about Steve, watch his videos and get in touch with him at MoskowitzLLP.com and can always email us at media@millionacres.com. Stay well, and stay invested. Thank you.

Thank you for tuning into the Millionacres podcasts. I hope you liked today show. You enjoyed this episode. Please consider subscribing to your favorite podcast provider. Do you have any questions? Please feel free to drop us a line at help@millionacres.com. Stay well and stay investing. People on this program may have an interest offering or services. They discussed that Millionacres or the Motley Fool may have a formal recommendation for or against. Always consult a certified tax professional before acting on tax advice. Do not buy or sell assets based solely on what you hear.