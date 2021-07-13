Episode #47: Retirement Accounts with Damion Lupo

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello. I'm Deidre Woollard, an editor at Millionacres. Thank you so much for tuning in to the Millionacres Podcast today. In this show, we're going to talk about retirement accounts. One of the things I've noticed as I answered questions from investors is there's so much confusion about what you can and can't do in retirement accounts. So our guy today is Damion Lupo of eQRP. Damion is an entrepreneur and investor. He's written books on insurance, real estate, and venture capital. The eQRP company is a result of his desire to teach people about their financial future and he believes in trading complex problems into simple, tangible action plans, and retirements definitely need some of that. Welcome.

Damion Lupo: Good to be here. Thanks for having me.

Deidre Woollard: Let's just start with the basics. Most people know what a 401(k) is, they know about an IRA, but let's talk about some other plans including a self-directed IRA. What are the basics that people need to know?

Damion Lupo: Basic big-picture of 30,000-foot, every retirement account is a type of tax shelter. The tax code incentivizes all of us to plan for the future because the government knows it's not capable of taking care of everybody, it doesn't have the resources. What it says is, if you will do certain things, the tax code is all just a series of incentives to drive behaviors, so it's basically social engineering with money. With retirement accounts, whether it's IRAs or 401(k)s or self-directed IRAs or eQRP, all of them, they're different types of tax shelters with different rules, different incentives, so some are better than others and some are ticking time bombs, so it really depends and we can go into the nuance to really get clear.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think when you say ticking time bomb, you definitely get everybody's attention. A lot people I know are getting confused about the IRA versus the Roth IRA. What's the difference people need to know there?

Damion Lupo: What you should know is that in terms of retirement, unless you're planning on being poor, which unfortunately a lot of advisors will basically tell people, just put money into a retirement account, get a tax deduction today, and then when you pull the money out, you'll pay taxes, but you'll be in a lower tax bracket because you won't have the expenses. That is, fundamentally, the stupidest thing I've ever heard because it's telling people to retire poor. What my suggestion is, is get smarter, get educated, and plan to retire with a lot of assets and make sure that you have all your money in Roth account at that point. The reason being when you have money and assets in a Roth account, when you take it out, there's no tax. When you have money in a deferred account, it's taken out as taxable ordinary income. That's a terrible plan. Roth is really where you want to be and you have to just basically punch financial advisors in the face and say, "I'm not planning on being poor, I'm actually going to do the things that I need to do to be wealthy, so stop training me to be poor." That's where the Roth is really the only thing that makes any sense, plan to be wealthy and then execute the plan and then come out the other side where you're paying zero tax.

Deidre Woollard: I like that. That is true, that people do convince you it's okay because you're going to have less money. That doesn't have to be true.

Damion Lupo: No, it's a good selling point. The reason it happens is because people don't like paying taxes, so as an advisor or in the industry, it can say, you know what? Do this thing, put money into an IRA or a 401(k), and you don't have to pay tax this year, and since most of us are so shortsighted, we tend to say, " I don't want to pay taxes this year," but then we set ourselves up for paying way more taxes down the road. It's exact opposite of what wealthy people do.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. Very true. How is retirement different if you're self employed or if you're, maybe, employed but also have gigs on the side?

Damion Lupo: There are a lot of different options. When you're an employee, typically, with a bigger company, you're going to have a 401(k) or if you're in the government, you're going to have like a Thrift Savings Plan or a 457 or something. All those are cradle-to-grave where somebody is taking care of you. There's no real learning and there's no real power or muscle that's developed. That's what people default to. The problem is when you wake up at 50 or 55 or 60, you have a big pile of money and you have no literacy, you don't know what to make of it and you're generally very scared you're going to lose it. The alternative and whether you're self-employed full-time or whether you have a side hustle, is to have some type of self-directed plan. The eQRP is the ultimate because it allows you to do more things than anything else and it gives you the ability to put up to $58,000 a year into it. Compared to a self-directed IRA where you can put $6,000 in, it's not going to really get you rich, it's going to get you old and frustrated. You've got a lot less ability to do things like invest in real estate without being taxed, you can't buy gold and silver if you wanted to do that. With an eQRP, whether you're working with somebody as a W-2 or whether you're full-time self-employed, you have all these options to invest, and you're in control, you're in the driver's seat, if you will, for your retirement.

Deidre Woollard: When say eQRP, that's the same as a QRP which is a Qualified Retirement Plan?

Damion Lupo: QRP, the acronym, generally is Qualified Retirement Plan, that's correct. The eQRP is a type of 401(k) and it's something specific. The eQRP company that I started years ago is the only company in America that builds it. It's set up for people, whether they're by themselves, whether they're working, whether they have 5, 10, 50 employees, and it gives you actual control where you can invest in anything you want. There's nothing else like it on the market. Everything else has restrictions, you can't ever employ a part-time person, you're stuck with mutual funds. There's always limits. This is the only one of its kind where there's actually no limits, the only limit is the law. We don't put any limits in place and we allow people and support people in growing, so you're not stuck at a certain level. Everything else really sticks you to a certain level, and then it's one of those glass ceilings where you stuck.

Deidre Woollard: How is it different then from self-directed IRAs?

Damion Lupo: Well, the eQRP allows you to put 10 times more money into the plan, so each year, you can put $58,000 versus 6, that's 10 times more. You can do that with multiple people, you can invest in real estate, which you can do with an IRA. The problem is if you invest in real estate with a self-directed IRA, you're likely to run into tax, which basically means every dollar in profits, you're going to pay about $0.20 in tax on average with the self-directed IRA. With an eQRP, it's zero, so it's exempt. That by itself is a freaking game changer when you're thinking about real estate investing. Why would you give away 20 percent of your profits every time you did a deal? You did it because you didn't know and that's what happens to a lot of people. Those are big. You're actually in control with an eQRP because you're the trustee. With a self-directed IRA, there's always a custodian, which means days, weeks, sometimes months go by before you can get things done because the system is not set up to be efficient. An eQRP it's all sorts of efficient because you're in control of everything, and you can hold possessions, you can hold your assets yourself, whether it's Bitcoin cryptocurrency, physical gold and silver, you're not allowed to do that with an IRA, self-directed included. Really the control, the speed, the fees that they pound you with in institutions, it's night and day, it's like comparing a Ferrari to a Ford, and Fords generally breakdown. You have to really look at what the goals are. Before I say something is better than something else, the question is, what do you want? And if you want to invest in mutual funds, I would say you don't need what we have, but if you want to actually control your wealth and be in charge of it, then this is exactly what somebody should be looking at.

Deidre Woollard: Are the rules similar with self-directed IRA and an eQRP as far as real estate and being able to own it as a rental property versus owning it and also using it yourself?

Damion Lupo: Correct. You can't have any current benefit for any type of retirement assets regardless of what type of whether it's an IRA or 401(k) or eQRP. Those are all the same rules and the disqualified parties that you can invest with, or engage with are the same. What you can't do anything with the parent or grandparent or children, but you could do something with brothers, sisters, cousins, business partners. There are some similarities in overlaps and that's probably about where it ends.

Deidre Woollard: Can you have an eQRP if you're using it with a part-time job or does it have to be a full-time job, what are the rules there?

Damion Lupo: Really, an eQRP is built and able to be used for anybody that has any type of self-employment activity. You don't have to have income, you don't have to have profit. It can be part-time. It could be two hours a month. It could be two hours a year to be like a national guard, two weeks a year. It's flexible. There's a lot of misinformation. Unfortunately, Google will tell you whatever you want to hear based on what you search for. I think there's a lot of misinformation on the Internet that confuses the living daylights out of people.

Deidre Woollard: For people, do you have to have an LLC or an S-Corp to then be part of this?

Damion Lupo: You don't. A sole proprietor is a type of entity. It's basically just you. If you say, "Okay, I'm in business, I'm a consultant", you are now a business. That works as a business. Could be an LLC, could be an S-Corp, corporation, partnership, trust, really anything that can conduct business is eligible including you as an individual.

Deidre Woollard: Okay. You said you don't have to show a profit. What do you have to show to prove that you are in business in some way?

Damion Lupo: A business has to have intent and potential. If there's an intention around profit then you're eligible, if there is a possibility that there is. The way the IRS if you look at the code, the code says a business when the IRS looks at the business, that's not a charity and it's not something where you just file a document and say I'm in LLC, but there's no actual business activity. When you think about legitimate businesses, it's the same thing. When the IRS, looks at hobbies versus businesses, is there a potential for business or are you just trying to write things off? That's called tax evasion and they don't look well on that. They put you in jail. When we look at business, a qualifier is does this business has the potential for income. If it does, it doesn't matter if it's this year or in five years. Many businesses, I mean, Amazon, did it make money for years. No, was it a business? Yes. You just have to look at the intent. The intent is what really matters more than anything.

Deidre Woollard: Let's bring it back to real estate for a second. You can hold properties that makes sense to me. What about if you're investing in real estate crowdfunding? I know certain real estate crowdfunding deals for credited investors will let you do invest for the self-directed IRA, some of them won't. How does that work with the eQRP?

Damion Lupo: You can invest in anything that's legally allowed. It's a lot simpler because when you have an eQRP, you're investing in an entity that's inside of it. It's actually a lot simpler when you're doing crowd-source or anything else because it's more recognizable. Most places get a little bit squeamish or are they just don't understand retirement accounts so oftentimes, they'll reject them. We simplified that with the way that we build the retirement accounts. It actually makes it really easy to invest. In that way, I mean, if it's easier, it's better. There's no case for something more complex makes your life better.

Deidre Woollard: How exactly would it work if you were going to invest in real estate crowdfunding deal, would you have to signify where the money was coming from and how would that work?

Damion Lupo: Yeah. The name of the entity that we set up is the name of the entity that you're going to invest with directly. It's going to have its own EIN number. You just go in there and you say, "Here's my entity and I'm investing", and they say, "Okay." It's like any other entity that's investing. It really simplifies it. Very straightforward and then you wire your funds or write a check, either way, it's really simple.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Then how does that look on the back-end when you're reporting your taxes at the end of the year, let's say if it fits on a credit to deal with one of those things where you have a K1 or something like that. How do you then report your taxes? Is it a similar process?

Damion Lupo: It's simpler and easier because when you do your taxes, your retirement account is not going to show up on your taxes when you just have deals that are growing. There's a 5500 form that's generally filed and that's something that we do on behalf of our client. We take the valuations of the assets and then that's filed as an aggregate. If you've got five deals and each one of them is worth 50,000. We're going to file this form that says there's $250,000 in assets. That's basically all the form says so it's very private. There's a lot of protection from disclosure. If you've got audited, you'd have to dig in. But it's nice because it's actually private. It's one of the few things left that's actually private.

Deidre Woollard: How does it work with things like passive losses or calculating depreciation if you're dealing with rental properties?

Damion Lupo: When you got a retirement account, you think of it as a silo. It's there trapping everything. Depreciation, capital gains, losses, none of that matters because all you're really doing is growing this thing that you're going to harvest down the road. It's as if you are planting an orchard and you didn't go pick the apples off and have to figure out how to make a pie with them. You're just letting those apples fall off the tree back into the ground, continue to grow, grow the trees, and all of that stuff happening in the fields. You're not touching it, which means nothing happens to your taxes. All that stuff is irrelevant if something sells doesn't make any difference. It's an ultimate shelter, all those other things are really secondary. Depreciation only really matters because you've got a taxable event and you need it. But inside of a tax shelter, a retirement account, it's irrelevant because nothing is actually hitting you in terms of taxes.

Deidre Woollard: Okay. What happens in terms of when you hit certain ages like, with the IRA, you have the RMDs. Do you have RMDs with an eQRP, do you have to take out money at certain times?

Damion Lupo: Yeah. When you hit 72, you're required to do a required minimum distribution, the RMD. At this point, that just changed from 70 and a half to 72. So you plan for it, you make sure you have liquidity to be able to pull out your four percent or whatever it is that's required based on the actuarial tables and at 72, that does happen. It's just a matter of planning for it. We have people that set up retirement accounts into their 80s. They do that because it still makes sense. The RMD is really just something you have to plan for and make sure you have liquidity so you can actually distribute that little chunk every year.

Deidre Woollard: All right, let's take a quick break here.

Deidre Woollard: Great. Thank you so much, Matt. I'm back with Damion Lupo. We're talking about real estate investing in retirement accounts. Let's dive into some more specifics. One of the things that people always ask me about is UBIT, U-B-I-T. Everyone is afraid of it. What is it? Why should people be concerned about accruing it?

Damion Lupo: Well, UBIT is a ticking time bomb. It's like having a hand grenade where you pull the pin out and you're just sitting there going, "I better not doze off because my hands are going to get blown off." Basically, UBIT is a tax on any leveraged real estate. That's where it applies most of the time. It's also something that gets triggered if you invest a retirement account into, say, an LLC that is running at Jimmy John's sandwich shop, an active business, not really what most people are doing. What they're doing is they're investing in real estate, and real estate typically has debt. The problem is when you have an investment with debt and you make a bunch of profit on it, that that investment sells, you're going to pay upwards of 37 percent on the leveraged profit. When I said earlier that if you make a dollar in real estate and it's a leveraged deal, you're often typically going to pay about 20 cents out of every dollar. That's what the tax burden is for UBIT. If it's in self-directed IRA, the eQRP is exempt. So the eQRP tax is zero, massive difference. You just think about doing a deal every three or four or five years and you compound that over the next 10, 15, 20 years for many people and you're realizing, wow, having an IRA cost me a hundreds of thousands of dollars in its UBIT tax, zero in an eQRP.

Deidre Woollard: I noticed in your book that you talked about holding life insurance in your retirement plan. Why is that such a good idea?

Damion Lupo: Well, I don't know if it's a good idea or bad idea. The thing you always have to ask yourself is, are you losing a benefit? You can buy it. You've got the ability. Sometimes you can do things and you shouldn't do them. This is where you really want to dig in and say, is there a benefit to my retirement account for having life insurance in it? If there is, then you use it. It's a way where you have potentially tax-deferred money that's buying life insurance, normally when you buy life insurance with the after-tax dollars. Maybe there's an opportunity for you to get more life insurance or have a bigger cash value plan, because you've got pre-tax, the government's really kicking in 30 percent of your investment. That may be why it's worth it. With all financial planning, the answer is always, it depends. If somebody says this is the answer for everything, run from them because that is never the answer because it always depends.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. That is a very good point. In tour of your company, how do you make your money? Where do the fees come in on that?

Damion Lupo: The way the eQRPs are set up, there's a fee to set it up and it's a flat fee, and then there's a flat fee each year for the renewal. Those fees depend on whether somebody is by themselves, they have multiple people in the family, whether they have employees, whether they have 50 employees or five, but it's always flat, it's always a fixed number. It's never a, well, we'll just charge you based on your assets. I hate that model, so we don't do it. We're not like the, well, I'm just about everybody else out there in the world that says we're going to charge you one percent of your assets. I don't know that some company is doing more when my assets go from 100,000 to a million to 10 million, but they're still going to charge me as if they're doing more. I think that that's really good for those institutions and advisors, but it's really not good for the client, so we don't do that.

Deidre Woollard: It sounds a little like real estate commission to some extent.

Damion Lupo: Yeah. Well, in real estate, it's a good example. With real estate, when you're looking at a property, let's say it's a million-dollar property, maybe more complicated than $100,000 property or a 10 million. Sometimes, those things change, but sometimes, you're doing the same work. I think that there's a possibility with real estate that, that industry is going to get very disrupted because I think people are getting annoyed at some of these fees and saying, what am I actually paying for here? Why am I paying $50,000 in commission for somebody that said, "Here, take my information I found on Zillow?" In this industry, there's an appropriate fee we charge. I think a lot of industries are charging inappropriate fees because they've always charged inappropriate fees and it's going to be a target for disruption with FinTech.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, that makes sense. You mentioned earlier that you can have employees in a plan, you can also have your family in the plan. Even if you're not making money or a lot of money in the business that you can bring in your family, is this something where you set up retirement plans for your kids early on? Is that kind of help you spread it out?

Damion Lupo: Yeah, there's amazing strategy around having family members, especially with kids. Right now, in America, there's a tax bracket from 0-12,200 is zero, meaning kids that make up to 12,000 bucks a year, pay no tax. Well, if you as their parent pay them personally $12,200, no tax to them, you get a tax deduction off of your highest taxed income. They pay no payroll taxes if you pay them correctly. There's a strategy around it. That is now earned income which could go into a Roth eQRP, and any contribution into a Roth can be taken out at any time. If you think about that, what you're doing is you're getting a tax deduction. You've got this money going into a retirement account that can be grown and at 18 or 20 years old or whatever, they could pull all those contributions out and use them for whatever they wanted. Then all those gains keep growing tax-free for the rest of their life. Pretty amazing strategy if you start putting the pieces together and what's out there. Most people don't look at all these things. They just look at whatever Kiplinger's Magazine tells them to look at.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Well, what about using this versus using a college fund or something like that to save money? Would that be a good use of that or you could do it maybe not even just paying for school, but for all of the expenses that kids have when they go off to college?

Damion Lupo: I'm not much of a fan of college funds because I think they're very limited and they're trapping people. Sometimes it's school-specific, sometimes it's a 529 where you can do it for all sorts of expenses. But the reality is school is something that's not necessarily the only or the best choice anymore. It may be that you want to have seed capital for a business. There's better alternatives than sticking something in a plan where you're stuck buying mutual funds. 529s are not necessarily good. They're not for the financially literate, they're for people that want to save money and not think. It's better than nothing, but there's a better choice and that's called financial literacy and it's called you owning responsibility for your money and you're investing, not just handing it over to somebody that doesn't really care about your stuff as much as you do. They just want to make sure they have lots of assets under management.

Deidre Woollard: Well, this is really interesting. How would you have to pay your children if you were trying to set this up or other members of your family? Would you actually have to transfer money from your accounts? Would they have to have a separate savings or checking account and then it gets transferred into the eQRP or how would that work?

Damion Lupo: That's exactly right. It's like you'd pay anybody else. You pay somebody to mow your lawn, you're doing the same thing with the kids. You're paying them, putting money into their account. You could be in control of the account, but it needs to go into their account and then that money can fund their eQRP, and that way, it goes full circle. It's amazing too because if a parent is in a 20 or 25 or 35 percent tax bracket, kids cost money, they probably cost more than $12,000 a year on average. You may as well get a tax write off for paying them for doing things. It seems like a pretty straightforward thing regardless of a retirement account. That's just a bonus on top, but paying kids, I don't know why every parent in America doesn't pay their kids to get a tax deduction. It seems obvious to me.

Deidre Woollard: Let's talk about using this in business. Does this have benefit for the employees? Can you match the same way that you can with a 401(k)? How would you set it up if you are a small business owner?

Damion Lupo: Yes. The Safe Harbor eQRP is set up exactly for that. It's the only one of its kind in America where the employees get to participate, they get to control, they could have mutual funds, or they could have real estate or gold, Bitcoin. They can invest in anything that you can as the owner. It's all the same, you're not discriminating. This actually gives everybody control. If you want to match as the business owner, you get to match, you can do a profit sharing, all the same stuff that you'd see in the, I guess we'll call it traditional 401(k)s. All those options are available, except now you're actually tapping into all the options that are possible. The reason that people don't see these type of plans or it's never been built before is because institutions want you to have all your money in mutual funds. That's how they make their AUM, their assets under management fee. It's in their best interest to make sure your money is stuck in their ecosystems so they can charge you that one or two percent every year.

Deidre Woollard: You said that there's no penalties for pulling money out. Is that the same for employees too that they can take out their money without having to pay a penalty?

Damion Lupo: Yeah, on Roth contributions, whenever you make Roth contributions, you can always pull that money out tax-free, penalty-free anytime at any age because it's already been taxed. If your employees are putting money in and they're doing it as a Roth, and that's part of the plan you get to choose, defer the Roth, then you absolutely can pull the money out whenever you want tax-free and penalty-free.

Deidre Woollard: Are there risks with the eQRP? Is there a chance that maybe someone invest in something that is riskier and they have losses inside? Is that a concern?

Damion Lupo: There's always a concern. There's always a risk with investing. There's a risk in investing with a US dollar. I guess there's no risk, you just know it's going to lose 15 or 20 percent purchasing power a year. Maybe that's safe if people think that's a good idea. But in terms of protection for a business owner, as long as you're doing the compliance which is what we do, we keep the planning compliance, as long as you're doing that, then there's coverage for losses, meaning that an employee can't sue a company because they lost money because they made a choice on doing something else. The laws are written that way so that people will set up retirement accounts for their companies and employees. They're not concerned they're going to get sued if their employee makes a dumb decision.

Deidre Woollard: One of the things that I think is that people don't think about retirement early. How do you get people to get their heads around this? Is there a way to call it something else when you market it? Because I think a lot of people say either A, I'm never going to have enough money to retire so I don't even need to put money in one of these accounts, or B, they just think people can't think 10 years or 20 years ahead. They can't envision themselves at 60 when they're 30. How do you tell people to think about this? How do you get people excited about thinking of this?

Damion Lupo: It's like trying to motivate somebody. You can't motivate somebody, you can inspire somebody. It's really a choice. I have a lot of faith in people. I also know that most people are not going to do anything. There is a reason that the average person in America doesn't have $400 for an emergency because they're going hand-to-mouth. Most Americans are crack heads. I say that with love, that they're just looking for the next hit. It's about the next moment, it's about today or this week, but they're not looking down the road. There are plenty of people and it's a choice. It's not something that you're stuck with if you're like, well, I'm always broke. How about next year you plan to not be broke and then you plan for the next 10 years and 20 years. There's not a single thing that you can't do over a 10-year period. For anybody thinking, well, if you want to private jet or you just don't want to be broke and you want to have your own house, you want to have a free and clear, whatever it is, it's usually the time frames that we just don't look at because you can do almost anything if you give yourself enough time. People just tend to be too impatient.

Deidre Woollard: Tell me a little bit about your journey in discovering this. How did you discover this? What were the problems that you saw in your own savings?

Damion Lupo: Well, my journey was a warning for most people, like don't do it Damion because if you do what I did, you're going to end up with scar tissue and you'll be really bald. I went through a process where I said, okay, I'm just going to do what they told me to do and I went off and did it, but then I did it with nitrous. That involved buying a lot of real estate, doing it super fast and being reckless in a way. That led to the 2008 meltdown where I lost $20 million portfolio and ended up five million dollars in debt. I went from $20 million to negative five million. Five million in debt is no problem if you have $10 million in assets. But when you have five million in debt and no assets, that's a problem. My journey was really building, blowing up, starting over, rebooting, reinventing, and then learning from it. That's the greatest gift. In the middle of it, you don't look at it as a gift most of the time. You look at it as, man, why did this happen to me? The better question is, why did it happen for me? I started looking at it differently and realized this was a gift into my mortality and really help me understand my ego. Once we understand our ego, we can start moving away from it and owning it versus having it own us. I think that that's a big problem for a lot of people. There's their ego and their sense of judgment is what's driving them instead of a sense of purpose and mission. When you shift to purpose and mission, your ego can't really get in the way of it because mission and purpose are too strong.

Deidre Woollard: What was your research process in terms of discovering this? First of all, you're five million dollars in debt. How did you get out of that?

Damion Lupo: Well, sometimes, you're so far down you have to do a reset. Sometimes, that's bankruptcies. It has a lot of different forms. Sometimes, you can say, ''Okay, you know what, I screwed up and I got to pay something back and it's $5,000.'' In investing, sometimes, things don't go well. In 2008, everything, and I say everything, not everything but they near everything, went bad, it went sideways, or off a cliff. That's where you take losses and sometimes you have to start over. That's what I did. I started over. A lot of people did, and it's not fun. Nobody plans to do it, but you have to be willing. If you're going to play the game, if you're going to go, you have to be willing to understand that there's pain involved and potentially there are start-overs and do overs. The interesting thing is the start-overs don't require you to die, but you do have to shed a layer. People think shedding a layer means death, and it's not true. It's actually a really invigorating time. It's like new life is being born.

Deidre Woollard: I love that. You lost a lot of money in real estate. Do you invest in real estate now? Does that scare you off?

Damion Lupo: It did scare me off for many years. I do invest in real estate. I'm a lot more rational and conservative, and pragmatic. I used to have a philosophy, if it had bricks and sticks, I was a buyer. It didn't really matter what anything was. That is not my philosophy anymore. I'm very thoughtful. I look at every deal as a bad deal until it proves itself otherwise. That's a more professional investor approach. Looking at something and thinking, I'm going to make money, it's going to go up, is really stupid. You look at every deal and you say it's going to lose money, how am I going to get my capital back, how soon, and what are the risks? Doesn't matter how much something makes. The question is, how likely are you to lose your capital? People don't really look at deals that way. They tend to go, it's going to make me 20 percent or I'm going to double my money. But if you have a 98 percent chance of losing your money, that's probably a really stupid bet.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, that is a really good point that you made right there. In terms of diversification, right now, how are you thinking? Inside your eQRP, there is different types of real estate? You mentioned gold and silver. Do you still see those as good hedges? Crypto? What are you thinking about in terms of diversification?

Damion Lupo: In general, diversification is the worsification. That's a terrible idea because it keeps you scattered and you're not really focused or really understanding things at a deep level. Hedging is a smart play, gold and silver, and crypto all a great hedges. We're shifting into a new financial world. Since '71, we've been in a monetary system where it's all made up, just all the money is made up. We're in a transition now where we're going to be going towards a central bank digital currency system globally. Things are changing. Gold and silver help hedge against all the printing and these activities. In general though, whatever you're going to do, do it, don't do 15 different versions of it. If you say, I'm interested in real estate, pick something and then become really good at it, and you'll watch your returns and everything exponentially grow. I think people just think it's gets boring. They move to the next thing and they never really get any depth, and that's the biggest problem I see when people are investing, especially when they think they need to diversify. I'd say you're just unwilling to go deep. You don't want to spend the 10,000 hours. Go spend 10,000 hours on something and then consider diversifying. That's my advice.

Deidre Woollard: What have you seen your 10,000 hours in?

Damion Lupo: Three different things. One is martial arts. I've got four different black belts. One is in real estate. I spend probably 20,000 hours in real estate, and one is in retirement accounts. I spend at least 10,000 hours in that. Every time I do something, I write books and create teaching. That's one of the secrets. If you want to learn something, teach it and don't just teach it by babbling about it. Write it down, see if it actually makes sense on paper, and you will understand if you actually understand.

Deidre Woollard: Wow, that's a good way of looking at things. In terms of retirement accounts, who have been your mentors? How did you learn all of this? Did you have financial education of any sort? What was your thought process on that?

Damion Lupo: A lot of the financial education is simply being out and being in the mud and the blood, like going out there and then doing things, learning by the school of hard knocks in the university of beginning to crack [inaudible 00:34:30]. Those are my teachers. It's not an ivory tower. There's plenty of seven hours have learned from people on the real estate world and all sorts of mentors that are out doing it. The biggest lessons and the biggest learning is truly out doing it. Once we get past that, I'm not going to die from doing something and making a mistake. There's really an opportunity to grow faster than any book you could ever read. It's really just being out there and doing it. I think people miss that because they're so afraid of making a mistake. They've been taught, if you make a mistake, you're going to fail. If you fail, you're not going to get a good job, or if you don't have a good job, your life is going to suck and there's no house, you're homeless. We see people try to be A students, that's the wrong attitude in the real world. You got to be willing to be a C, D, F students because that's where you get rich and free.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I'd love your casual approach to this. I think a lot of retirement accounts and a lot of retirement advice tends to be more formal. You're obviously kind of informal out there guy. What other advice do you have as real estate investors, just to wrap up? What's the one piece of advice given what happened to you, given that you went through the great financial crisis, what's the one thing you would tell people?

Damion Lupo: Make sure you always have a great mentor around you, that you're paying a price of pain to give you feedback. What I mean by that is make sure you've got people in your life that you are genuinely paying real money to that makes you uncomfortable. You do that because you'll pay attention to what you paid for and you want people that are going to tell you the truth. Not because people that love you, they are your neighbors, your friends, your family, your spouse, your lover, your dog, they're going to say whatever it is to keep you safe. They're not going to say, yeah, you need to go do this, it's going to hurt, go do it anyway. It's just not how people interact. Having mentors that have been through cycles, it doesn't even mean that they've necessarily done everything you're going to do, but they can emotionally, there's an emotional intelligence around having been through decades of whatever. There are smart people that are 22 years old, but they have no idea where the cycle looks like. Having people that are 40, 50, 60, 70 years old is priceless. That's who you want to always have in your life no matter what. I got into trouble when I didn't have those people, I thought I was that person and I couldn't see myself swing. I thought what didn't smell bad. That's a big problem.

Deidre Woollard: Damion, thank you so much for your time. This was a blast. I love your honesty. Miner listeners, you can learn more at eQRP.co. You can always email us at media@millionacres.com to share your thoughts. Stay well and stay invested.