Episode #45: Tenant Screening with Steve White, Rent Prep

Deidre Woollard: Hello, I'm Deidre Woollard, an editor at Millionacres and thank you so much for tuning into The Millionacres Podcast. One of the biggest blockers that people have about owning rental property is that they're nervous about being a landlord. It's understandable, especially after watching all the eviction moratoriums this year, seeing so many landlords in trouble. I believe that so much of a great landlord-tenant relationship, all comes down to good screening. That's what we're going to dive into today. My guest is Steve White, Founder and CEO of RentPrep, a tenant screening solution for busy landlords. He has over 20 years of experience in the credit industry and in entrepreneurship. He leads a growing team of executive determined to make renting easier for all of us, which I think we all want, so welcome.

Steve White: Thanks. Thank you for having me on. I appreciate it.

Deidre Woollard: So we're talking now at a time when we're seeing some of these eviction moratoriums expire, some are still in place, some are getting extended. It's kind of a mess out there right now. What are you hearing from landlords about evictions and about tenant-landlord relations in general?

Steve White: Sheer frustration, I would say. Really, the frustration, I think, is twofold. One part, just not really sure what's going on and when things are going to happen and a lot of that they can't control. Then the other frustration is if you're dealing with a bad situation, there's not a whole lot that you can do about it and I know a lot of landlords are getting the feeling as though people are being opportunistic. Certain tenants are being opportunistic and causing a lot of headaches. It's not an easy thing to deal with in general. Everybody is suffering through COVID and post-COVID, but this has not been easy for landlords at all.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. Absolutely. I feel like landlords sometimes get cast as the villain, which I always hate. I know that so many landlords are doing everything they can to make things easier for their tenants and trying to work out a compromise.

Steve White: Yeah. It's funny. We started a community which is a really large private community now, it's a private Facebook community. But the intentions of us starting that community was to really change the people's perceptions of landlords. Exactly what you mentioned, is that they don't always have the best reputation. People don't always look at them in a really good way. Unfortunately, there's enough bad apples out there that ruin the bunch. Certainly, enough landlords create their own problems. But there are so many that are really trying to do the right thing. It's an increasingly more difficult job to stay on top of what's changing, local laws, federal laws. It's becoming more and more difficult to really walk a straight path as a landlord.

Deidre Woollard: I think technology both hurts and helps in that area to some extent. Let's talk a little bit about tenant screening. I've had a conversation with other guests on the show about credit scores, how much you should consider them, how little you should consider them. Where do you fall on that?

Steve White: Well, it's funny. The data that we have over the years consistently shows that it's always split down the middle 5/50 with landlords. Half of our products that we sell include credit reports or credit scores, and the other half does not. I think it really comes down to the property and the landlord's preferences. We deal with a lot of landlords that have the mindset that they expect the renter to not have great credit, if they, did they'd likely own a home. That's the mindset. We got a lot of landlords that deal with affordable housing or Section 8 housing, and credits are relevant there as well. There's enough cases where I think it's logical that credit wouldn't be something that really makes a huge impact, but there's plenty of cases where it does. I really think it comes down to the property more than anything.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, because that ties in with the question I have about the hard facts of tenant screening and the intuitive soft step. You have data, you've got credit score, job history, all of the things that you can check, and then you also have the softer stuff, the impressions you get from the tenant interview or from the reference calls. As a landlord, how do you weigh those factors?

Steve White: I have a formula for that.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent.

Steve White: It's interesting. The right formula I believe is two-parts data, one-part gut feeling. You don't want to discount that gut feeling that you have. Especially, if you've been a landlord for a while or you know people pretty well or you think you can read people pretty well. Me, personally, I've been in that situation with my own renters where, first off, I own a tenant screening company, so I better be very sure that I don't pick my tenants wrong. That's a bad look for me.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, [laughs] true.

Steve White: I am super careful. There's a piece that you have to trust your gut, you have to go with what you know or some of maybe the subtle cues that you may pick up around from somebody, whether it'd be a pre-screening interview, a walk-through. You don't want to discount that. Definitely give that a place where your decision is made as well, but you want data to back it up also. So I think the right formula is, two-parts data, one-part gut feeling, use the data as a good conversation starter. I always say background checks make the best conversation serves. If something comes up on there that's concerning or worth an additional conversation, be upfront and ask them directly, "Hey, can you tell me about this eviction that you had a few years ago or this criminal record that's showing up?" Usually, that'll help keep a good conversation moving and sometimes flushing things out so that you can trust your gut a little bit more.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. I feel like that seems like a good formula. You're a landlord yourself?

Steve White: Yeah. I was in the industry for about 10 years before I owned my first rental property. Honestly, I was too busy running the business side of things, but there's always been that nagging concern in the back of my mind to, I got to do this right. At the time, we were using it for a lot of material on our podcast, I learned a lot of valuable lessons along the way, trying to be sure that I was selecting the right tenants, because I know it matters for every landlord, but I felt like for me, it really matters. I could not screw this up, I had to get it right. Going through that personally was an interesting experience for sure, but I resisted it for a while.

Deidre Woollard: Let's talk a little bit about advertising a property, because that's an important part of the screening process too. What a landlord need to keep in mind?

Steve White: Keep in mind that, you want to make sure that you're not discriminating against anybody in your listing ads. I see this a lot of times in some landlords have that mentality of, "It's my property." "I can choose who I want." To some extent, that might be true, but there's a lot of discrimination laws out there, that would say otherwise in certain cases. You want to be careful, what you write in your listings, but it's a sales effort at the end of the day. You want to make sure that you're being honest, but you're painting it in a way that's going to attract interest, and you got to find that delicate balance. That's why the old joke used to be, "If a house was charming, you knew that it was a tiny house." There was a little keywords that you can pick up on. I think that's where that balance lies with landlords to, you want to be honest, you don't want to paint it out to be something that when they go through and do a walk through, they are like, "This was not at all what you described." I believe that especially nowadays, places don't sit vacant very long. If you're honest, you are going to find the right person for it eventually.

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. I wanted to ask you this question about advertising. Do you think it makes sense to advertise everywhere cast the biggest net? Or do you feel like it makes more sense to be a little more selective and narrow down your tenant pool to start off with. What's your take on that?

Steve White: That's a good question, because I know there's a lot of services out there that syndicate your listing. You put it in one place and it lasted out there. I've seen situations where it's helpful, and obviously you want to choose from a good pool of candidates. You certainly want to choose the best out of a number of candidates, and not choose the least worst out of two or three. You want to make sure you're getting a good selection pool. But I've also seen swing a little bit too far. Also, where landlords are being inundated by too many, and they're not qualified, or they're just getting blasted out in these responses. I think that a lot of times it comes down to where you are, what area you're in. If you're in an urban area, a lot of times, people are conditioned to look on platforms like Zillow or Apartments.com. If you are in more of the suburbs or more in a rural area, Good all fashion, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, putting a sign out in the front lawn, those things are tried-and-true, and still worked very effectively.

Deidre Woollard: I feel like there hasn't ever become a single solution for rentals, the same way that there has been with Zillow. There isn't really a Zillow for rentals. I mean, Zillow is obviously getting into rentals. You've got apartments.com, CoStar, you've got Redfin just bought RentPaths. So you've got a bunch of different players, but there's not really a default solution. Is that something that you have seen in the industry as well?

Steve White: Yeah. I would say, over the past couple of years, we've definitely seen this move towards consolidation. Where a lot of the big players are buying the smaller ones or even some that are just local. I don't know if truly, we've ever want just a single-source either. Again, I think it comes down to where you're at, where the location of the property is. I think those things are still at least right now. They weigh pretty heavily in terms of where you're going to find the most success in listing your property. Eventually, keep in mind all of these free platforms that are out there, their end game, their end goal is always to monetize, always to make money somehow. They're going to get stuff for free. We see it with competitors in our tenant screening space as well. It's free until it's not, and nothing is free forever, so at some point, it's going to cost you. You want to keep that in the back of your mind too before you commit to something long term, or get really used to something that seems to be working and it's great because it's free, it probably won't be for very long.

Deidre Woollard: That is a good point, because parts of Zillow's rental manager were free and now not as much. That certainly made people not to have it, because they had gotten used to it. That's definitely something to keep in mind. Speaking about competition a little bit, I want to ask you, institutional landlords right now were seeing these massive portfolio, as you've got invitation homes, you've got a whole bunch of other companies that are starting to buy these big rental portfolios, 80,000 single-family residences. How do individual landlords compete with that, and what bad process in that trend, meaning for your space?

Steve White: It's tough because especially where we are in New York, we feel like, from what we're seeing, legislation is supporting that institutional side, in disadvantaging the smaller independent landlords. It doesn't seem to be just a financial trend, it seems to be backed by a lot of people, and a lot of people with influence. That's definitely concerning. I'm hoping that this is a bubble that we're still in. All in my industry, we're all expecting it to pop at some point, it hasn't yet. But I just don't think that it's sustainable, I don't think this is going to be something that a year from now or two years from now, you're going to see this trend continuing. I think right now, it's popular, it's a thing. We know that Corporate America has been buying up a lot of single-family homes and rentals, because it's cheaper for them to manage the rental than it is to send their executives for longer stays at hotels and things like that. I think it's a shift in the marketplace. I don't think that landlords are going to be squeezed out completely. I think it's going to be competitive for a while, more so than what they were used to. But I don't think that's going to sustain itself for any long-term period. I think for landlords, as always, if you are an investor, it's important to put your energy into the purchase. That's going to be tough right now. I see a lot of investors getting creative, going to talk to people before the house goes on the market, and trying to find back doors into deals, versus competing with everybody in the market right now.

Deidre Woollard: What are you thinking about the single-family rental boom in general? A lot of institutional money is being thrown out at, which makes me think that they are really seeing it as a long-term trend versus a short-term. Everybody needs to live separately because of COVID trend. What's your take on it?

Steve White: I definitely think a little bit of that too, which again, I think is going to be a trend. I know on the business side of things, I'm already starting to see, a year-ago if you could have asked me, this is a really good example. A year ago if you'd have asked me, what do I think about remote working? I would've said, it's fantastic. We never considered it, we were forced into it, it worked. That's a legit scaling strategy. Unfortunately, we had purchased a brand-new office, and we're building out a brand new office, which was terrible timing. I started thinking, if we start making everybody go remote, what's the point of even having this big office and all these desks to have screener sitting here? But I think what time is proving is there are tax implications that people didn't think of from the work-from-home. There's the cultural implications of work-from-home. I think you're going to see again the pendulum swing again. The area that I'm in, there is a big concern about commercial property. We had huge banks and companies back out of commercial deals because they were thinking we're never going to need the space, everyone is going to work from home. I think that was the trend too on the single-family homes as well thinking there's going to be this big shift. People are not going to want to be in these big multi-families where you're dealing with loud neighbors upstairs, downstairs, and rebuild the vision of what working class, middle-class looks like and they were in single-family homes working from home. But again, I think that's going to shift back and I think eventually, things will go back to a little bit of what it used to look like pre-pandemic. But I think that that was driving a lot of it too on the institutional side to start looking at single-family homes instead of multifamily. We had a screener who had issues with a dog upstairs. She was living in a multi-family. I think it was maybe a eight or 12 plex. She had a dog upstairs that would chew on a bone and rattle the whole house when the dog was chewing on this bone. It was a real issue for her especially working from home and so she started looking into the single-family market. I think that again that was a trend at the time, may continue for a bit but I do expect to see it swing back.

Deidre Woollard: I feel like that's an unpopular view a little bit, but I feel like I've shared it as well. I've been talking to a lot of people about offices and there's so much talk about hybrid. I feel like mostly hybrid's untested. I think three or four years, we might be pretty close back to where we were but with more flexibility.

Steve White: We had our screening staff was pretty much kicking the door and trying to get back in to the office, saying, "We're done. We don't want to work from home anymore." [laughs] But I think too that, again, these large companies are starting to see the cultural impact. I know recently there's been a lot of talk about the tax implications that a lot of companies did not consider that when people start moving away, it no longer matters where your office is. Now, it matters where they are and how payroll taxes are going to affect them if they're in a different state or sometimes different counties. I think there was a lot of booby traps that people didn't see that were laid out and we're stepping in them now. I think that eventually, there will be this pushback to let's get back to what normal looks like for those of us who can remember what pre-pandemic felt and looked like.

Deidre Woollard: You mentioned you've got screeners. Those screeners are they making those calls so that the landlords themselves don't have to make all of those calls. I feel like as we all get older we're like, "Oh, phone calls."

Stephen White: Yeah, well, exactly. I see this with my son, I see this with my niece, my nephew. There's this phoneophobia that people had to even call and order a pizza or something. We saw that as an opportunity years ago and we're making verification phone calls to other landlords or employers. We just stuck with that business structure and ended up being I think really what separates us from the rest of our competitors or the rest of the screening that's out there is that we're not a tech company. We have developers and we're forced into the tech space whether we like it or not now. But as we started, I had no intentions of doing a tech company. We were a service-based business and we still operate that way. It's a rarity now. We will get somebody that calls in, a landlord will call in and they're startled when someone answers the phone. They're like, are you a real person? Is this a real human being that I'm talking to? We went against the grain when a lot of people were investing huge into automation and technology platforms. I always had the sense that landlords especially needed as much personal service as possible to just be able to call up and say, "What does this mean? I don't look at a lot of credit reports. This looks weird. Can you help me understand this" or "This is a weird criminal record that I don't know what it means. It's from a different state." The least that I've seen, there's no good AI out there that's going to do that. You have to have a well-trained screener who does this day in and day out that can hold their hands and say this is what it means or this is what we see. We've built the business and grown it on that concept, which, again, wasn't always popular. I have been told many times, "You need to invest in the automation side of things," and we just said, "I don't know if that's where the industry is going to be going at some point, at least for private landlords that want that service."

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, I think that we've all seen the limits of chatbots and things like that in recent years. I want to ask you a little bit about rental laws that you are seeing. It seems like there's a bunch of different laws coming out. Some of them I think got paused a little bit. With COVID, we all started focusing on evictions. But there was a lot that came out in Seattle about which tenant should have priority and that you had to accept the first qualified tenant. Do you think we're going to see more laws like that? Is there anything that you're noticing around the country that we should be aware of?

Stephen White: Yeah. Our fear is always that those type of laws, they set a precedent and then other places tend to often lazily picks them up because it's done, it's written, they don't need to think through anything. They're letting this other municipality or state or whoever it is prove its concept and so they don't need to reinvent the wheel. We saw in Cook County that had a rule that you had to run the background check minus criminal records, make a rental decision, then you can run criminal records as a way to make sure that people weren't being discriminated against because of their criminal history. Cook County was the first place to do it, and now we see that Maryland has adopted that as well. There are pockets in places, municipalities around the country that are doing what Seattle's doing on their first-come first-serve. That to me is always the concern when you see it, you know that that's not going to be the only place that you end up seeing in and it's going to pop up somewhere else. I think it's concerning enough because I think that it takes away some of the landlord's ability to choose the best fit or the right fit for their properties. Even if you're doing everything right and we talked about earlier with trusting your gut, you can be put into a situation where you don't have that luxury to be able to trust your gut, because now, you've got a lot that compels you to base your decision on what they are telling you versus what you know.

Deidre Woollard: Do you feel that landlord should take a role in local politics or at least be aware of what's happening? How can people make sure that they know, A, what the laws are, and B, what laws are coming up?

Steve White: It's a great question. We're in the industry and sometimes we don't feel like we know, especially now, it happens so fast. About two years ago, coming up on two years, New York changed its rules that you can no longer use evictions in the rental decisions. Which is a huge deal for us as a screening company that provides eviction records, and normally, when something like that comes out, there's a ton of lead time, you know months in advance that this is a thing, it's being talked about, it's a bill that's going to pass. For the first time, it literally passed on a Friday, late afternoon, and it went under the radar for a lot of people and became dispersed by Monday. But there wasn't a lot of lead into it, there wasn't a lot of like, we know this is coming or this is even a consideration. We were all shocked by it. That seems to be a growing trend that we're seeing now. Virginia adjusted it with, theirs was COVID related, so of course, they're going to move a little quicker on that kind of stuff. But it just seems to be the trend to not talk about it a lot and pushed off through, and landlords should absolutely be concerned about that. The best way for any landlord to stay up to date, I always recommend joining a Local Landlord Association or Real Estate Investor Association. The national ones are great. But the local ones where you own properties because they're going to know about all this stuff, and usually, they are tightened somehow with whether it'd be politicians or the courts to be able to spread that knowledge and spread that word. But it's happening on the municipal level so much more frequently now that even staying up to date on state laws is not good enough, and so really, it's coming down to what neighborhoods your properties are in. Those are the neighborhoods you need to be paying attention to.

Deidre Woollard: Awesome. That is really solid advice. Let's take a quick break here.

I'm back with Steve White of RentPrep and we're talking all things tenant relations. Let's switch it up just a little bit and talk about what happens after the tenant moves in. Because I feel like landlord sometimes you get the tenant, but then I feel like so much of the process, you have to really set expectations, start things off on the right foot. What are you advising landlords about that part of the process?

Steve White: That's a great question because I think that you're right. So much effort and energy goes into tenant placement, finding the right tenant, getting them in, and then it's like, "Oh, we're done." That's where a lot of mistakes end up happening. A lot of times, you start off on the wrong foot and the rest of the tenancy is going to go that route. I would say for landlords, have really good communication the first 90 days, follow-up with them a few weeks after you move them in, how's everything going? Ask them if they need anything, is there anything that, light-bulbs that blew out or anything crazy I need to know about. Just good old fashion communication, how are you? How's everything going? What I always recommend is get into the rental property at least once a year to do a visual inspection of that rental property. Whatever the reasoning is, we come in once a year, we are going to change out the air filters, we're going to make sure everything's in good working order. You have a checklist, you go down that list of things that you're looking at, but that sets the right tone that tenants know they're not going to be in that property for five years and no one will ever step foot in there, and so they're going to let it fall apart or do whatever they do. I think that it holds them accountable and lets them know that you're not an absentee landlord, you're going to check in, you're going to see how things are going and if it's just an email or a text or a phone call, but that communication I feel like is critical.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah. I think that inspection thing is actually important because I have heard some horror stories. I'm sure you've heard some horror stories of a bad tenant can really do some damage.

Steve White: Yeah. About half of our new clients, landlords that have never used us before, about half of them come to us with a story of this horrible thing just happened, and I never want to ever have this happen again, and I am going to do tenant screening now. The adoption rate for tenant screening over the past couple of years has been almost shocking. I grew up in a family where my dad owned rental properties, and even after I had this business for years, my dad still didn't screen tenants. He was old school and it would drive me insane. I think now, it's starting to shift a little and things are changing a bit.

Deidre Woollard: How did your dad get tenants then? He didn't do any screening at all?

Steve White: Sign on the front, guy looks good, has a firm handshake, [laughs] it's a deal to me. The last problem tenant that he had was a gentleman who gave him false documents saying that he was a disabled veteran and he was not, and said he was collecting money from the government, which he was not. My dad ended up having to evict this guy and after I looked at the whole situation and looked at the documentation, everything that my dad had, "This is why you do tenant screening, dad. Your son owns a tenant screening company, let me help you." But there's a lot of old school landlords out there that they want to look you in the eye, shake your hand, and unfortunately, that's not a two-way street anymore.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think also this is a little bit of that penny-wise pound foolish kind of thing. You see it to some extent when people are buying property that think, I'm going to skip the home inspection. It's like, are you nuts? That small expense could save you so much money down the road. I think tenant screening is like that too, a small expense can really save you having to go through an eviction process, which is always so long and expensive and not what you want to have to deal with.

Steve White: No, you are a hundred percent right, and if you think about it in just real estate terms, you would never buy a house and occupy the house that you're purchasing with such little friction, like there's the underwriting process and they're going to make sure that you're qualified, and so same thing goes for rentals. If you're a landlord, you are about to hand someone the keys to arguably the most valuable asset that they probably have in their lives. They don't own a house, they probably have a car, other than that home that they're renting from you, that car is that their most valuable asset. You want to make sure that it's somebody that you can trust and they know how to take care of it, they at least know to take care of it. Yeah, we say it all the time here that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If you can save yourself on the front-end, spend a little time doing the screening, don't be afraid to let it play sit vacant for the sake of getting the right tenant in, and paying an extra month of vacancy is still going to be cheaper than an eviction.

Deidre Woollard: True. What's your take on leases? Do you feel like you need to have a lawyer draw up these for you specifically, a lot of landlords are using ones that they download online. What's your take on that? Is that another place where you can really get yourself in trouble if you try to save money?

Steve White: Yeah. Well, you save money and it's great until you wish that you didn't try to save money. Then when you have a judge go through and tell you that the lease is worthless or you run into a situation and you're like, "I never thought of that, I probably should have put that in my lease." I don't think landlords spend enough time considering what should go into the lease, and a lot of times, you're right, they pull templates off of the Internet, which to some degree is fine, but you want to customize it to the property, and you want to make sure that you are really thinking it through. You are really thinking of all things. Occupants, how long can you have a guest until they're considered an occupant and not just an overnight guest, and little things like that that a lot of landlords just don't consider or leave out, and it's not a problem until it's a problem and then, often, it's too late.

Deidre Woollard: What do you think are some early signs that you might have a difficult tenant on your hands?

Steve White: My opinion remains the same. It's not every single situation, but for me, one of the biggest red flags, which is right in that early beginning stage, always ask them about their previous rentals, previous landlords, is they're really quick to tell you what a horrible landlord they had and none of their problems were addressed, and this and that, that's usually the first red flag for me is there's a very us versus them mentality. They are usually going to carry those issues, that problem, that mentality into the relationship with the new landlord as well. Right from the beginning, that's probably my first question. Tell me about where you're renting right now? Why do we want to leave? What happened? How the landlord take care of the place? How is your relationship? Did he communicate with you? Then beyond that, I would say, again, good communication is either going to solve a lot of issues or it's going to create a lot of issues for the problem tenants. They don't want you to coming in and inspecting the place. They don't want you following up and how things go, they just want to be left alone. Sometimes, that might be okay, but I would say more often than not, a good tenant has no problem saying, "Yeah, come on in, do your inspection, check things out," or "Hey, I appreciate the follow-up, everything's good." Good tenants are looking for good landlords and screening landlords just as much as landlords are screening them. So a good tenant is you should be able to spot them. They are concerned, they want to make sure that they're going to be in a good place, but they also understand that there's rules of the game and they've got to follow along with them just as much as the landlord needs to follow along.

Deidre Woollard: I like that idea of balance. I think that's really important. What's your advice for landlords if a tenant wants to break a lease?

Steve White: My advice from landlords is sometimes principal can get very expensive. Think of the situation thoroughly before you just come up to an answer and say no because of a principle-based reason like, well, you sign this and it's still September, and it's only June and so, you're sticking it out, you're staying, consider the whole thing, it's not worthy for you to put up a fuss if they're going to flush their socks down the toilet and kick holes in the walls because they're upset with you. It might be easier for you to help them move out. They might be way more willing to be helpful in showing the place or even cleaning the place if they know that you are willing to work with them. There's not really a one side fits all answer other than, don't hold too tightly onto those principles that may not serve you well from a business perspective. It's the same advice I gave landlords when we talked about cash for keys, if you have a problem with tenant and you want them out and you know that the only other remedy is probably going to be eviction, pay them to leave and say, "If you clean the place and there's no damage done, you'll get 500 bucks when you turn the keys in. I won't charge the rest of the rent or the rest of the lease." A lot of landlords hate this idea because it's on principle. They can't imagine a world where they're going to pay somebody when that person rightfully owes them. But from a business perspective, for me, it's how can I spend the littlest amount of energy and friction as possible and what makes the most business sense. If it's the tenant that's looking to break the lease, maybe it makes sense. Maybe in that situation, there's two months left and they are going to be really accommodating and help you get the new person in. It's worth working with them. That's always my opinion.

Deidre Woollard: Oh, that's good advice too about your principles can cost you money. I understand that it's not fair when you have to lose out on the rent. As a landlord then you have to find a new tenant, so something like that. But it's also sometimes, you just have to cut your losses.

Steve White: Yeah.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk about the other side of it. If you've got a great tenant, how do you keep that tenant long term?

Steve White: It's a great question. I don't get asked that very often. We're always looking at the dark side of things, like you are expecting the worst.

Deidre Woollard: Right.

Steve White: I've got a great tenant in a property right now, they are awesome. They really are. Pay their rent on time, never missed a payment through the pandemic. Anytime that there's an issue, they're great with communicating. They are the type of tenant that you are willing to do anything to keep because you know the cost of what a not great tenant [laughs] looks like or what the world could be like if you didn't have that concern and worry. To me, that peace of mind, there is a ton of value there, ton. I go out of my way to make sure that they are happy and then I serve them well when they need it. We just had a dishwasher and a washing machine actually break within the past couple of months in that rental property and I made sure that they were not waiting long and I was communicating and saying, "Listen, I'm sorry. I'm going to get this fixed for you as soon as possible." Had somebody out for the dishwasher. That was the more recent one, I think maybe within two days and it was as quick as I could move. Then we had some issues with even finding a dishwasher because of everything being in short supply with COVID and everything. I just go out of my way to try to make sure that I'm taking care of them. They know that and I think they get a sense of that too. Asking them survey questions. I think I learned that here in the business we ask our clients all the time what can we do to make our service better and so the same thing for tenants. What are some things that would make your stay here better? Often, it's usually pretty inexpensive things, like I've had tenants who said they didn't like the lighting. That's an easy fix. We changed the bulbs out. It was too bright or something. I will change the bulbs for you. One tenant requested USB ports in the plugs. Five bucks, USB ports in the plugs. We'll have those installed. You're good. There's a balance. You don't want to jump every time they say jump. But you want to make sure that they understand you appreciate the relationship and you're willing to try to serve them well and go to back for them when it comes time to.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. In the last year, have you seen more tenants requesting automated payment services, other types of technology. Is that something even before COVID-19 that you were seeing?

Steve White: Yeah. Right before COVID-19, let's me see if I remember these numbers off the top of my head and if I don't remember exactly, I know them in the right ballpark. We just updated our surveys and the adoption rate for online rental payments before the pandemic was creeping up around 50 percent. A lot of landlords were still going out and picking up checks or taking cash or that sort of thing and then drop it off. Through the pandemic, we saw that basically forced the adoption curve on using technology. Now, it's in probably mid 70s, 75 percent, something around there. It's becoming way more accepted to be able to collect the rent online, whether it'd be through a platform that you are doing it. I know a lot of landlords that still use PayPal and Venmo and those routes as well.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. We talked at the beginning of this podcast about eviction moratoriums. There's also the cancel rent movement. There's a lot of predictions that we're going to see a wave of evictions. How concerned are you about that and what are you thinking about what's happening right now?

Steve White: I don't think there's going to be as big of a wave as people are predicting that there's going to be. Not to say that there aren't landlords who are dealing with this or there's not tenants that are dealing with it, but I know from what we've seen, the numbers have not been as bad as anyone had predicted that they would be. I would say the majority of our clients are 80 percent plus on their collection rates. They're not dealing with huge swats of unpaying tenants. I don't think it's going to be as bad as everyone predicts. I think that what you're going to see is probably the courts dealing with backlogs, which is an issue. You're going to see stuff that maybe was a pending eviction or a potential eviction before the pandemic, and now that the landlords are just absolutely fed up and want those tenants out as soon as possible. I think that you're going to probably see a stretch of time where it's cleaning things up from right before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and then I think it's going to level itself out and hopefully go back to something that resembles normalcy. But I don't think it's going to be anything like some of the predictions that I've heard that there's going to be this huge wave of evictions as if landlords are trying to punish people. If they were collecting rent during the pandemic and they don't have any reason to evict somebody, I don't think they're going to have an interest to do it just because they can.

Deidre Woollard: All right. Last question for you. What's next for RentPrep and what is your 5-year vision?

Steve White: In our industry, we're seeing like we talked about a little earlier, changing legislation faster than I've ever seen it in the 20 years I've been around doing this. We see there's a unique opportunity for RentPrep to continue to differentiate ourselves from the industry and continue to get away from that automation and provide solutions for landlords that are based on where that landlord is. A landlord who's in Cook County, Illinois does not need a one-size-fits-all tenant screening product. They need something for Cook County, Illinois. That's really been our focus is to focus on states, municipalities, being able to provide accurate data that is becoming harder and harder to access with states like North Carolina that moved to a central repository for all of their criminal records. So if you're looking at national databases, North Carolina's just not going to be on there. I think that the future is going to continue to move in that direction just like certain ordinances like in Seattle with the order that you have to pick your tenants. That's going to be a continuing trend and so for RentPrep, that's our focus is to continue to build those solutions that are specific to protect the landlords.

Fantastic. Well, thank you so much, Steve. A reminder to listeners, you can learn more at rentprep.com. You can always email to us about the show at media@millionacres.com to share your thoughts. Stay well and stay invested.