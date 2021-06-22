Episode #44: Industrial Real Estate with Peter Lewis, Wharton Equity

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello I'm Deidre Woollard, an editor at Millionacres and thank you so much for tuning into Millionacres podcast. In 2019, industrial real estate was the hottest sector in commercial real estate. Then along came 2020 and industrial real estate became even more valuable as e-commerce soared. There's just so many factors now that make industrial real estate such an attractive sector. We're going to dive into all of them with Peter Lewis of Wharton Equity. Peter Lewis is Chairman, President and Founder of Wharton Equity. Since its inception in 1987, he is overseeing the expansion of the firm's investment reach across different asset classes and strategies. Welcome Peter.

Peter Lewis: Hey, thank you. Happy to be here.

Deidre Woollard: I'm excited to talk to you today. I want to get into the deeper step pretty quickly. But let's just start with an explainer of what exactly is industrial real estate and why is it so hot right now?

Peter Lewis: Okay. Well, industrial real estate historically, it's always been the unwanted child in the real estate business. Usually in the darker, undesirable parts of town, historically, a more manufacturing oriented. But industrial in general is where products are produced, stored, and distributed. What's so fascinating right now and I've been doing this for 30 years, is a complete transformation of the sector overnight. I saw this coming in 2016, 2015, and that was why we made our big push into the business. But what [inaudible 00:02:05] has done is really highlight the new world of industrial. Today, what you're seeing is the building of large fulfillment centers, the repurposing all tire industrial buildings, all to service the burgeoning e-commerce economy. We are at the doorsteps of such an exciting time and I'm really thrilled to explore this with you today.

Deidre Woollard: Well, let's talk about the wellness space which is Amazon. Amazon is they're buying, they're leasing, they're just grabbing space left and right. What does that mean for other tenants? Are some smaller tenants getting squeezed out?

Peter Lewis: Absolutely. We are watching in real-time Amazon buildout an infrastructure particularly around the major cities to start with. Eventually they're going to go into all the other markets and they are already. But their real big push right now is to dominate the major population centers and they're doing that at an unbelievable pace. We've been beneficiary, if you will, of a couple of transactions where we leased our buildings to Amazon. But what's going to happen here is it they are crowding out other users. You have this perfect storm of events which is Amazon consuming a lot of real estate, new companies and old companies that are moving into what's called the omni-channel. They are actually starting to increase their online presence in addition to, let's say, bricks-and-mortar. You have this rising demands and you have limited supply in a lot of markets. This fulcrum of events is putting enormous pressure on occupancies and now we're starting to see rents really start to move. But I would argue that we are in the first or second in of this whole transformation. While Amazon is surely the name everyone talked about, there are a number of players that are also trying to crowd their way in. But there's no one so exceptionally focused and sophisticated as Amazon. We are watching the birth of a preacher that this world has never seen before.

Deidre Woollard: Absolutely. You just mentioned rents. Industrial traditionally doesn't have a very high price per square footage number, that seems to be changing. Is industrial going up?

Peter Lewis: Oh my god, it's unbelievable, it's happened. Even in the last 90-120 days, I've told my team that you will remember in my comments. But from Boston down to DC, which is the markets that we like to focus on, also in Florida. But within the next few years, the concept of single-digit rents, which has been the way since the beginning of time, they will be gone. I would argue that in many markets, particularly Northern New Jersey and some of the really high profile markets. I think you're going to see industrial rents eclipse office rents. Remember something else Deidre, which is important to point out, even though they're moving at a very fast pace, rents in general represent somewhere around five percent of the total supply-chain cost for a typical large retailer. They're not huge costs like labor and transportation. They don't want to, but they're able to absorb this increase up to a certain point, but we're nowhere near at the inflection point of where that's going to be.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think part of this, one of the things I've been studying with retail real estate is the movement to buy online, pick-up in store and the need for last mile warehousing. Is that part of also what's driving up the pricing?

Peter Lewis: I think it's just an overall demand for people to get goods as quickly as possible, I think that's what you're saying. But even large fulfillment centers outside where they're shipping directly to consumers on the land around Atlanta and other markets like that are also starting to rise, rents are starting to move. It's not just the last mile which is clearly suffering greatly because of the shortage of products. But also you're starting to see around the areas that are major distribution hubs that have big boxes. Land costs are rising plus let's not forget coming out of this pandemic in particular, construction costs are on a horrific run right now. You're seeing events come together: demand, rising costs, scarcity of lands. All these are going to form into one thing which is there's only one direction for rents and that's continuing to move up, but surely there's a premium today. A continuing premium on being close to major populations because people got spoiled by Amazon a few years back. I remember very distinctly when they move from two day to one day, I knew instantly that one move changed the world. It wasn't off that they did two day, caught everyone off guard. But when they went to one day, the only way you can get product in people's hands in one day is you need to be next to them. You can't manufacture these things in people's houses. The second they made that decision all warehouses close to the major cities became 50 percent more valuable. But ironically, a lot of those owners weren't aware of it at the time.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Yeah. Quite an opportunity. There's a report that came out from JLL a few months back that I've been quoting that said, "Industrial estate demand is set to go to a billion square feet by 2025." I think once you say billion everybody perks up. Are we building enough or do we need to be building more industrial space?

Peter Lewis: We're not building enough and we can't build enough. This is what's going to change and why industrial so fascinating to me in particular, as driverless vehicles come into play and they will over the next 5-10 years. What that will do is will open up a new paradigm to build super regional distribution centers further away from the cities. Trucks can go unmanned, for example, at 3:00 in the morning to a distribution facility closer to the population. But the biggest problem we're going to have is the availability of lands and also what's happening in real-time, you've seen in High Valley and some of these other markets tremendous resentment and resistance to development by neighbors and residents. I think a billion is low and I'll get into why think that is, we're not going to be able to keep up with the pace because supply is going to be constrained. That's a biggest threat I think versus are we building enough. Whatever we build is going to be absorbed, I just don't know if we going to be able to build enough.

Deidre Woollard: What about adaptive reuse? We're seeing part of the mall or the whole mall is being converted into a fulfillment center, is that going to be part of the story as well?

Peter Lewis: Not so sure retail is going to be a major force in satisfying demand. One of the big reasons is if you really think about your local mall in the areas that are heavily populated and I'm not talking about to the center of the country and some rural markets. These are usually surrounded by residential. There's tremendous resistance to trucks rolling through neighborhoods. I think there's going to be a lot of pressure on forwarding that kind of change. I think it will happen sporadically, but what I think is actually probably more interesting and something which we recently did was we turned almost 300,000 square foot subway repair facility in Philadelphia into a last-mile distribution facility. We ripped out rail lines inside the building. We completely changed the building which was built in the early '60s that used to service all the subway cars for SEPTA which is a transit system in Philadelphia. We were fortunate. I alluded to this before, but Amazon leasing the whole building from us for last mile distribution. Fascinatingly because I've got a chance to watch at a bird's eye view, the goods come in the night before or during the day and thereafter within an hour's. They don't store in there. It's just a place for staging so that the drivers can take the goods and get them to people's houses. I think re-purposing probably more manufacturing buildings and older buildings like that will be more beneficial, but again in my opinion, that can't in any way satisfy the demand that's coming.

Deidre Woollard: What about vertical warehouses? I know that's a bigger thing in Asia and in Europe. Is that coming here too?

Peter Lewis: Well you're seeing it's starting to pop up in New York and some guys have had some early successes mostly Amazon. I'm not convinced yet that the math works, and particularly today with the cost of construction. When you think about a multi-story industrial building, we're dealing with multi-layers of parking and ramps. Just the caulking alone is enormously expensive and then you have to add the steel, the rebar. I'm not sure yet whether or not the math works, i.e., you can get enough rents. I think it's a curiosity right now. I don't know yet we're at that stage where such a desperate situation where tenants will pay the rents to justify this construction. The verdict's still out in my mind.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. You mentioned Florida earlier, a big part of last year. Everyone's talking about the Sun Belt, that's more of a long tail trend. It's something we've been following for years. Is that impacting where you're looking for opportunities? Are you focused now more on the Sun Belt just because so many people are moving there?

Peter Lewis: We've always been interested in Florida and the Sun Belt. We used to be a very large owner of multi-family. It was all down in the Southeast. We're building large, big boxes in the Southeast. We are tremendous bowls on Florida. Florida is a really fascinating place because of the constraints you have with the Everglades and the ocean, and so Florida is getting built down to one big distribution hub. We built a 600,000-square foot spec warehouse in an area called Ocala which is in Central Florida which was a pioneer. This was a few years ago. People were questioning why we did that, but we saw the network of roads and population and biggest thing was labor, and we were fortunate again which now leased that to Amazon, because they saw the same thing. I love these areas that are growing, but for us still our primary focus is where the densest population exists, and that's on the East Coast. Even if people are moving out of New Jersey, it's still 1/3 of the US's population resides on the East Coast, and that's where retailers need to be. That's where distributors need to be. We're really working hard from the Boston to DC [inaudible 00:13:46] , then Central Florida and South Florida and then sporadically through the Southeast.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. One of the things that I heard recently was that the shipping ports on the East Coast are getting bigger, getting more things coming in. Traditionally it's the Southern California Long Beach port is one of the biggest, but now you have the port in Jacksonville, is that also impacting industrial real estate right now?

Peter Lewis: Absolutely. I'm so fascinated with the different modes of transportation. For sure, ports like Savanna are booming, Jacksonville is starting to emerge, but I even like these secondary ports. Tampa has a port and they are very hard to get approved and very hard to build out. What you're going to see I think is continued growth in the major ports. Obviously Miami, obviously New Jersey, surely Long Beach, but keep a close eye on the secondary ports as they start becoming viable alternatives to the big ports as their fees rise and congestions occurs in those ports. Water transportation is going to be continually important obviously as goods come from abroad, and ports are going to play an even bigger role in the years ahead.

Deidre Woollard: Well it sounds like there's practically no bad place to build industrial right now. How hard is it to find a good industrial deal right now? Are the cap rates changing? Is it just getting tougher and tougher to find anything?

Peter Lewis: This is not atypical. When something starts becoming in vogue and I'll call industrial vogue right now, people run to the obvious spots. Northern New Jersey, I can list the locations where most of the money is looking. What we've always done, as an investor over 30 years, is trying to anticipate where is the next area? Like we did with Ocala, but even like in Philadelphia, the building we bought down there, the entire real estate community passed on that building. They just couldn't see what it was going to be. My job as a leader in my firm is to try to steer us into markets and property related types that people aren't focused on, because the obvious is starting to get over bid and too frothy in my opinion. Markets like Connecticut, markets like Delaware, these all industrial buildings, we have to really work hard to change them. Things like that are the places that I like, and then we love and feel the development. Although they have their challenges as I mentioned before with respect to zoning and some resistance from neighbors, but again today I think you need to move quicker, you need to be smarter, and you need to have the belief that someone in Central Connecticut wants their goods in a day as well as the person sitting in New York City, and guys like Amazon and others are determined to make sure that everyone in the country will have goods in their hands within a day if not sooner. That's why I think we're early still in this whole game, but for us again, the areas that we're focused on are not the obvious ones. They're the secondary obviously if you will.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, because I feel like there's an opportunity. You mentioned industrial, there's a lot of buildings that maybe need remediation or something like that, that are maybe too big a challenge for some investors to take on.

Peter Lewis: Absolutely. By the way, here's a really fascinating, I think, opportunity. I don't want to give all my secrets away today, [laughs] but there're old industrial cities that were abandoned along the East Coast and they fall into the decay over the years, struggling with real estate taxes, struggling with keeping the population. However they are located on major highways, and what you are now starting to see is the mayors and the governments of these towns are opening their ideas and their minds to the possibility of bringing industrial into their fault. Good paying jobs, vibrancy as far as opening of retail in downtowns. I think another opportunity going forward is going to be the rejuvenation of some of these formerly manufacturing cities and that's a win-win, because it's going to rejuvenate these cities, and it's also great for the retailers. I'm using Amazon just generally, but it's goodwill where they're going to be able to lift the population up, that may have been a little downtrodden because of the historical circumstances, so I'm really excited about that possibility.

Deidre Woollard: I find that really fascinating. I was talking to someone who is based in Cincinnati and they were talking about the impact of Amazon on the area around there too because it's near major airport.

Peter Lewis: Absolutely.

Deidre Woollard: Let's take a quick break here.

Deidre Woollard: I am back with Peter Lewis of Wharton Equity and we're talking all things industrial real estate. Before the break, we talked about smaller cities that maybe will be getting industrial and that's good from a job perspective. But here's the thing. I'm really fascinated by the idea of robotics and AI changing warehouse space. Are there going to be fewer jobs in industrial going forward?

Peter Lewis: We are at the dawn of a change. This is not different by the way, than the change from, let's say courses to automobiles or the beginning of the industrial revolution. Every so often, you see changes emerge that change the configuration of the employment base. We're in that stage now. I believe over the next five years, you're going to see an enormous amount of automation climb into the industrial business inside these facilities. Driving that ironically, in some regards, COVID opened the idea of too many employers saying, "Oh my God, I'm beholden to human beings who can get sick or have other reasons why they can't go to work." Plus, layer on top of that rising labor costs. Then let's not forget obviously the most important of all is that they're more efficient. Robotics inside facilities is absolutely happening. I believe over the next number of years, all routine jobs, not only in industrial, but in other places, are going to be moving more towards automation. We're going to be finding a period of time when people are going to get displaced and they're going to have to get really re-educated into the new world that we're in, which may be learning how to deal with technology that's required to run repairs of these robots. I think in some way, it's going to be healthy, but there's going to be some pain between now and then. But make no doubt about it, AI in particular, AI, machine learning is changing the way we are living, and some have cited AI and machine learning as a bigger potential change to our world than the Internet. I do believe that over the next 10 years, we're going to see remarkable change because of what's happening with computing power and learning.

Deidre Woollard: I agree with that and especially so much of industrial space is just space, there's a lot of opportunity there. But on the flipside, I've also seen some industrial real estate properties, new developments that include things like more amenities for workers, a less what you think of is traditional industrial and looking more like an office space. Is that something that you've seen as well?

Peter Lewis: Yes, I have. Here's the reason. Again, it's just a change in mentality. I think people are becoming more socially conscious, rightfully so. But also the biggest problem today with industrial, particularly fulfillment centers, you can't find people. To lure, ironically, people to their facilities besides pay, they want to show, "Hey, look at us, we have barbecue stations, we have lactation rooms. We have all sorts of amenities which makes your life's more exciting and interesting. We're treating it more like real people versus slave labor, which is going back a long way. But I think that they're going to continue to need to provide the amenities, selflessly, number 1 because you need to get labor and then 2, obviously, they're looking to be good corporate citizens. But there's irony in this as you know, which we just discussed, which what happens now as these jobs become more obsolete because of the introduction of automation. In a perverse way, you're going to see many facilities over the next number of years be these gorgeous, fantastic with gyms and all these things. But as far as I remember, I don't think robots actually going to go and lift weights. It may be built out for the short-term, but I'm not sure long term, it's going to make a difference.

Deidre Woollard: Does the facility like that become more palatable for the local government because it looks less a big, ugly industrial building?

Peter Lewis: Now, inside of the buildings are obviously problematic. But what really drives people crazy is just the trucks. Even if they're electric and they're not polluting, it's just the enormity of them driving through the local infrastructure with lights at night near living rooms, danger obviously with kids running around. Surely to scale these buildings, if you've driven through High Valley, which is really a fascinating case study, you have the example of these monster boxes next to a $500,000 subdivision. Because it evolves so quickly. But I think what's happening now out there, for example, is that other communities which are just starting to get impacted by development are looking at these other place and saying, I don't want to be like them. You're seeing them really resist the development. It's so fascinating because again, it's all happening as we're speaking.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. What does that mean in terms of tax incentives as well. Are some areas actually some of the ones you described that need that development, are they providing tax incentives at the same time that other place are saying, no, we don't want this in our neighborhood?

Peter Lewis: Yeah. Fascinating. It's a great question. I think you're going to see more and more Southern cities and states like Kentucky, like Tennessee, like Georgia embrace these companies from the North that are looking for better quality of life, cheaper labor, more lands, more affordability in general. Those states are actually very vital right now for example, in the automobile industry. In Greenville, which is an area that we've been building in, which is the home of BMW's major production facility. There's a whole industry that's grown up around servicing BMW, which is a lot of warehouses. What started that was incentives. Ironically also, states like New York, states like New Jersey are stretched financially. They can't necessarily offer the same incentives, let's say, of some of the other states. This is a real threat I think to large companies in the Northeast and some of the other urban markets. I think you're going to continue to see that trend in the future.

Deidre Woollard: Let's pivot a bit and talk about some of your tech investments because your company was an early investor in Latch which is going public via SPAC. It's one of our favorites at Millionacres. Now, I saw that they're getting into office spaces as well as multifamily which just seems so smart. Could you share a little bit about Latch and why did they attract your attention early on?

Peter Lewis: We are at parts going back to the beginning of my company residential developers. I knew the second I saw the products that I knew the need, and I knew the opportunity. Our venture business, which is really [inaudible 00:28:04] outgrowth of our 30-plus years of being real estate developers, is focused on technologies that are changing legacy industries, and lots are perfect. Lots go back to prehistoric times and it really haven't changed much over the last 100, 200 years. When we saw the product and we knew the functionality with what Luke and his team at Latch were doing, we knew instantaneously that this could be a really big business inside a very big industry. Again, we try to look at opportunities that are servicing multi-billion dollar markets. What we loved about Latch is it was trying to change a industry that was still stuck in it's old ways, the product is beautiful, the technology is functional, the team is fantastic and Luke also was really terrific in how he went about bringing investors into the company. He strategically aligned himself with developers, investors like us, so that we could use his products and also encourage others to do that, and hence the SPAC that they are doing now with Tishman Speyer is perfect. Tishman Speyer is going to be a big consumer of the product, and also at the same time they are going to benefit Tishman Speyer for being an owner of Latch. I think this merger, of real estate business technology is going to continue and we are very, very focused on that aspect of investing in the future. We're working on a number of deals right now. We're working with companies that let's say are space constrained. They need more real estate to grow their business because they're booming. We are, working with them where we're saying, "Look, while we work together, we'll build out more facilities for you guys. You can anchor the facility you don't have to take all the space. In exchange for that, we want to be an investor in your company." We almost have a self-fulfilling prophecy here of them getting bigger and better. Because we're providing the real estate at the same time we are benefiting because we own piece of the business. I see this fusion continuing across the board in the future, and it's a place that we're really, heavily focused on with respect to our venture investing.

Deidre Woollard: That's really smart. Well, let's talk about another one, you were an early investor in Dataminr which just raised 475 million this spring, not as well-known as Latch. Can you explain what it does and how data is changing industrial real estate?

Peter Lewis: The two areas I mentioned one on the philosophy of our firm in far as investing in venture side, is how do you enhance a product in an industry that may be still stuck in the old ways, ala Latch? The other area which is very lucrative area which is harder, by the way, is reinventing a completely new industry. When the Dataminr idea came to the firm, this was in 2011, we knew that the pace of the generation of data was just started, and by the way, we're still just starting. As more and more people have cell phones, as bandwidth continues to increase, we're going to see more and more billions of pieces of data that's going to circulate, and we believe at the time and we've been fortunate, that if you could somehow harness all that information and make sense of it through machine learning in artificial intelligence it is incredibly valuable for stock traders, which is what they started out as. But today there biggest customer is the military, who must know in real-time, everything that's going on around the world. This movement towards knowing things instantaneously is incredibly valuable, but it didn't exist 20 years ago because we didn't need it. We've been really, thrilled with our investment in Dataminr. We're one of the top 10 largest shareholders in that company, and as you mentioned, they're raised a bunch of money recently at four-billion-dollar valuation, and we're constantly in a look out for new ideas like that.

Deidre Woollard: It's a trade saying, but people say like data is the new oil, and I think that's something that's happening to real estate dramatically, certainly the last year or so. Anyone who could do things not in-person ended up figuring out how to do it, whether it was valuing a property or touring a property. I'm really fascinated by digital twins and the potential there. Outside of industrial real estate, what else are you looking at right now in terms of sectors or technology or anything like that?

Peter Lewis: The real estate business is going through an interesting change because of COVID, it's highlighted a lot. But some of this are going to be permanent and some of these are going to be transient. In my opinion, the concept of a majority people continue to work at home is going to be unrealistic over the next few years. I think probably within two years, we will be back to levels that we saw pre-pandemic as far as people working in offices. They don't want to miss out, number 1. Number 2, companies are fully invested in making sure that their teams are together into much more important environments to learn and to mentor. I think the death of office is way overstated, and we actually are looking at boutique office, let's say Suburb boutique office, which is actually going to be outfitted for more flexible type of leases. I do think something that's going to stick is the movement away from locking up long-term leases unless you're a big companies. But for the smaller guys, I think they're going to be looking for shorter-term leases, more flexibility to expand and contract, and not have these long-term obligations. We like boutique office, I really love boutique hotels. Only though focus more on leisure travelers. I think the big convention hotels are going to struggle for a while, I'm not sure they are ever going to fully get back, and those hotels are going to have to figure out a way to re-purpose all that meeting space. But people are, I think during COVID they found that there is other things in life besides work, and I think that's going to be something that's going to be ingrained in our society going forward, and I think travel and staying at really nice places is going to be important thing in our society and we like hotels in that regard. Interestingly self storage, again, as we look at our real estate business, people are buying more stuff. How many times have you bought something? It happens to me, but I bought it I forgot what it was when it comes to my house and only when I opened it up, yeah I remember I just bought that. Many times it's obviously things I need, but you're continuing to pile more stuff and I think that's really good for self-storage in the years ahead. Also, as we move to a renting society in many ways, which is more transient, that's also beneficial for self-storage. Then the last asset class within real estate that we're looking at right now, parking lots. We think that they are interesting places, they're going to be repurposed in the future. How is a parking lot going to exist when the world becomes autonomous vehicles. I think they're going to be redevelopment sites, how our urban parking lots, what are those going to be? I think they're going to become micro fulfillment centers. We're looking at products in real estate today, that is not going to be what's it's going to be in the future and trying to buy on a basis today that makes sense and have the optionality in the future on reuse to really hopefully make a lot of money. Then on the technology front, one of the beautiful things of industrial, it gives us a really unique perspective into the digital world. We're seeing first hand companies like Wayfair that started doing Internet-based retailer, as you know and they have one store now or they're working on the store. But largely they grew up just being online. When we hear they're looking for more space or these guys are looking for more space, you know their businesses are booming. We have a bird's eye view, there is a company called Gopuff, which is almost like a dark convenience store located next to universities that deliver goods to college students within a couple of hours. That company is booming and we know them because they're based on Philly, then we heard they were out looking for more space. Then we're looking at robotics companies, well-known company which I don't want to mention that we're studying very closely, they are out fitting warehouses next to major cities and they're growing like crazy. We're very focused on all things e-commerce and the technology that continues to enable our transformation into a digital world, particularly around how goods are bought. Think about the world ahead of us, as 5G continues to infiltrate and the pipes if you will broaden virtual reality is going to become more and more important. You're going to be able to walk down Bloomingdale's aisles and try on a dress and they'll know the size because you already input it in. You'll be able to swirl around and see how you look and buy that dress online and it appears as if you're there. This is not that far off. There are tools that are coming that are going to only multiply the ability to buy online and the desire to buy online. All these things around e-commerce and there's so many options are fascinating to me and that's an area that we're just going to continue to focus on.

Deidre Woollard: Wow, that was a great answer. There were so much there I want to unpack, but let's start with the idea of the office, what about co-working? Do you think that's coming back? I see it already coming back in my area here in Virginia. What are you seeing?

Peter Lewis: Co-working is the new normal. We're going to move to a world where the office is going to be more transient, there's not going to be necessarily dedicated offices. You're going to see people again as I mention, even big companies who are going to say, "We're going to take space in the building for only a year, but we might want to grow." This whole world of offices is going to change and I think co-working is integral to that, really exciting. But I think the environment is going to have to be exciting, is going to be dynamic, it's going to be inviting, it has to have the technology-oriented amenities are going to be really important. If you're looking at New York city, for example, terraces, if you could do it, great restaurants, all these things are going to come into play as we think about the new office. But you're right on, I think co-working, ironically, is going to be a booming business. But what I believe is I don't think companies like WeWork are going to be that successful in this new world. Because what's you're going to find is that the owners of these buildings are going to sit there and say why I'm I paying WeWork effectively to go ahead and market my rents, to go out and do what we can do. What you're going to see are companies that emerge that manage these spaces for landlords. But the rent is going to be paid right to the the landlord, which will disintermediate in my opinion the WeWorks of the world overtime.

Deidre Woollard: That makes sense. I know some of the bigger developers and bigger owners have already tried to develop a co-working brand inside their own companies to attract that energy. Well, thank you so much for everything today. I feel like one of the things just talking to you, you've obviously had a long career, you have a vision you can spot things before they happen. As we wrap up what advice would you give to younger investors maybe who want to learn how to develop that long-range vision that you have.

Peter Lewis: It's probably because only up to 30 years can you actually sit there and say, I am where I am and I didn't start out this way. But what I've learned over the 30 years, and I teach a class at Columbia on a quarterly basis I lecture about the future of real estate, and I tell the students the first thing is you need to become what I call a student of change. In other words, don't take things at face value. Don't sit here and say, "Oh look at that everyone is buying things online," and that's where your thoughts end. If you really want to be trying to push the envelope, you need to be thinking about, okay. So what is that mean? What are ramifications of that in a profound way? What does it mean that we're going to have potentially autonomous vehicles. My thinking now is about, well, what's the possibility of me waking up in the [inaudible 00:41:57] getting in my car at 5:00 in the morning lying in my bed getting delivered to Park Avenue two-and-a-half hours later, getting up and going to the office in the office. What's that mean? I think the first thing has to be a hunger to think about what things mean, and then having reminder alert to these changes and program in a manner which is always questioning. With so many changes going on it's right for opportunity, but if you're not geared towards thinking about it deeper then you're never going to get there. I don't want to keep going back to this building in Philly but it was sitting there, the whole world knew about it. But what everyone saw was this old rusted building with pigeons in the rafters. They didn't see that it was sitting next to four million people which can be utilized to service that population. That's a good example of the way that I view the world. Which is, don't look at the current world as it is, think about the changes that are going on and try to plant yourself in the middle of that change. That's just about being alert to this, read everything you can. I don't care if it's Vogue magazine, I don't care if it's the Wall Street Journal, I don't care what it is. You have to read as much as you can, consume as much information and question, what does all that data to mean? That's the way you become programmed to start thinking about being someone who can actually foresee what's coming. It's not that I'm such a genius. I've made mistakes obviously, but to me I can see it now a million miles away. I can project ahead because I've trained my mind to try to take things out to the 10th degree and it's just discipline and real curiosity. I think that's the ultimate skills that I would tell people.

Deidre Woollard: Totally agree with that. Well, thank you so much. I feel like this was a class in and of itself.

Peter Lewis: I love it. It's really my pleasure and I'm so happy that you gave me the chance to speak to you and your audience today.

Deidre Woollard: Excellent. Well, remind your listeners, you can learn more at whartonequity.com. You can always email us media@millionacres to share your thoughts. Stay well and stay invested.

