Episode #43: Los Angeles Real Estate With Lawrence Taylor, Christina Real Estate

Sponsored by Masterworks.io

In today's episode, we zero in on one of the biggest markets in the country, Los Angeles. Our guest is Larry Taylor of Christina Real Estate. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Christina. He's also a seasoned investor with over 40 years of real estate experience in the Westside region of Los Angeles. Some of his notable projects include the development of the Montana Avenue Shopping District in Santa Monica, the revitalization of the South Beverly Hills Retail Shopping District and the re-development of Westwood Village. He shares what he learned through a career in real estate investing and why Los Angeles still has opportunities for savvy investors.

Transcript

Deidre Woollard: Hello. I'm Deidre Woollard, an editor at Millionacres, and thank you so much for tuning into the Millionacres podcast. Got another local special podcast for you today zeroing in on one of the biggest markets in the country, Los Angeles. I lived in LA for a couple of decades, and I've certainly got some opinions on the area. But today, my guest is Larry Taylor of Christina real estate. He's the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Christina. He's also a seasoned investor with over 40 years at real estate experience in the Westside region of Los Angeles. He's worked on a lot of really big projects, including the development of the Montana Avenue shopping district in Santa Monica, the revitalization at South Beverly Hills, retail shopping district and the redevelopment of Westwood village. Welcome.

Larry Taylor: Thank you and good afternoon.

Deidre Woollard: I'm hearing all these stories in the news about people leaving California in droves. But I have a lot of friends who are real estate agents and they're selling houses like house cakes. House cakes, like hotcakes. That was good one. What are you seeing in the multifamily market right now on the Westside?

Larry Taylor: Well, the demand for the Westside of Los Angeles, which is the only area that we have ever invested in or specialized in has never been less than intense because of the high-quality of properties that are available, the location, proximity to the beach. Just overall the most desirable part of Southern California. Demand always exceeds supply, but what we do have, is we have a very tired supply of multifamily housing. We expect that we'll start to see a second wave of redeveloping properties that were built in the 50s and 60s before we had upgraded the seismic standards, so we see a lot of redevelopment happenings. Because LA generally is a very new city, the Westside is the newest. One of the newest parts of the city of LA, the Westside region of LA. But as far as the market, never not been hot, and that's 47 years of experience.

Deidre Woollard: In terms of redeveloping some of those places, are you able to add units? Can you go up or what's the zoning like?

Larry Taylor: Again, the Westside region of Los Angeles consists of multiple cities. For people who aren't familiar with Los Angeles, as familiar as you and I are, since you spent a number of decades here is that the Westside consists of the city of Santa Monica, which is a separate city, Marina del Rey, which is unincorporated LA County, the City of Los Angeles itself, the city in Beverly Hills, the city of West Hollywood, and the city of Malibu. All of that is considered the Westside regional of Los Angeles. Every single one of those municipalities, has its own general plan, has its own zoning and regulations. All of those cities have more demand and supply, and the ability to develop anything, or redeveloped anything takes a tremendous amount of time and effort, which is what continually and constantly drives values up. There are a number of new regulations passed by the state to encourage and expedite development of more housing. The city of Los Angeles itself has new zoning and planning things that are meant to increase density. That really works in a lot of areas of the city of Los Angeles, but the Westside is the Westside, it's a nimby sort of thing. Not in my backyard and it's still very challenging. But that's what keeps values high. They near impossibility of developing or redeveloping anything, and there is no vacant land in the Westside region of Los Angeles, so it's pretty cool.

Deidre Woollard: Yeah, the no vacant land issue is definitely a problem. I can't imagine that there's hardly any vacant land in Santa Monica.

Larry Taylor: No, there isn't. The last significant vacant parcel of land is now fully developed and that was Playa Vista, which is the old Howard Hughes property, which took about 50 years to redevelop. There really isn't anything to speak of, but the Westside is still the most desirable location. We now have the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and that's where two national football league teams will play, and it just goes on and on. The Olympics will be held there. Everything happens on the Westside, and in my view, nothing else happens.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] I'm assuming you've lived in the Westside all your life then.

Larry Taylor: I've lived on the beach of Malibu for 45 years.

Deidre Woollard: Nice. Very nice. I think that's just about everybody's dream.

Larry Taylor: It was mine when I was 21, and that's where I've been since.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Awesome. What do you think about California slowly reopening? Obviously, we're starting to get vaccinated, Disney land is opening back up. That's not on the Westside obviously, but people want to go to Malibu. I think that Malibu always gets crowded. What are you seeing in terms of things opening up?

Larry Taylor: Well, it's spotty in terms of businesses gaining an understanding of what the regulations are. For office buildings that have been closed for more than a year, our tenants are just trying to get clarification on Federal State and Local regulations, as to how to treat their employees. The people coming back to work is still a legal issue which is unresolved and so there is a slow but steady pace of people returning to offices, and without people being able to return to offices, everything around it has to suffer, the retail, the restaurants, and so on and so forth. But what we're seeing on the Westside is intense business and foot traffic in restaurants and retail locations. But without the return of employees to high-rise office, office parks, a lot of technology companies, and so on and so forth, we won't have that demand really what I would say close to what it was until perhaps winter this year.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. What about the Silicon Beach area, the Santa Monica, Venice? Are those companies that are more tech-focused are they planning to go back to the office or have you seen more of that remote work plan kick-in?

Larry Taylor: Again, there was a period of time, not that long ago, where almost everything was remote. Technology has always been able to operate anywhere in the world where they could get onto a computer system. But the co-working concept, bullpen theory, people crowded in rooms to brainstorm. That has changed, although within the technology sector, there's probably 1,000 companies that have been formed in the last five years alone here in the Southern California or more. Some of those companies might have only 2-10 employees and some of them might have 200. But Google is just putting the finishing touches on their 557,000 square-foot campus, in the Westside region on Pico and Overland, which used to be the Westside Pavilion shopping center. They fully intend to fill their campus and 550,000 square feet is a lot. I think with vaccinations and the public feeling confident and a consistency in government regulations between state, federal, and local, barring any resurgence or reappearance of the virus, I think is stronger than ever because a lot of people discovered the Westside during the pandemic, and never really experienced it before and they'll never leave.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. Who do you think discovered it in terms of during the pandemic?

Larry Taylor: Anybody that didn't live on the Westside.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Is that people moving from downtown or from other places?

Larry Taylor: Korea town, downtown, the San Fernando Valley, the East Valley, the Inland Empire. The demand here on the Westside is so outrageous, I have never seen anything like it personally and this is my 47th year. The Westside is booming and when we talk about the Westside region of Los Angeles, on a size it's larger than the island and Manhattan so we're not talking about a small area. When I talk about, I forgot to mention Culver City is another city which is conceptually in the Westside region of Los Angeles resort, which is also booming. We've got SpaceX's headquarter down on El Segundo and all these companies that feed off of space technology, it's just incredible.

Deidre Woollard: El Segundo is an area that before was mostly industrial and then in the last decade or two it's really gotten to be really beautiful. Lots of beautiful properties there.

Larry Taylor: We've got a refinery there that's been there for a long time and a waste treatment facility that was put there a long time ago, which were negatives for residential. Slowly but surely, those things are starting to become environmentally more sensitive, putting off less odors, they are being more camouflaged. Even Playa Del Rey, where we recently acquired a fantastic property on the beach, on the sand is becoming much more desirable now because jets are quieter there's less airplane noise, the routes have changed and it's the only beach that's within 10 minutes of Playa Vista, so all of that is in that El Segundo, Silicon beach area, which has always been attractive, but really has gained tremendous, intense, what I call occupancy development and stuff like that.

Deidre Woollard: Let's talk a little bit about the history of the Westside. You've spent your career there, there have been a lot of neighborhood changes. You mentioned Playa Vista, that land as far as I know was mostly not used for a long time and then we've seen massive development there and a lot of tech campuses. What sticks out to you as a really dramatic way that the Westside has changed?

Larry Taylor: I would not call it a dramatic because it's always been popular, but I think with respect to Playa Vista, I had mentioned earlier that was 50 years in the making because it was considered an environmentally sensitive habitat and there was a tremendous year [inaudible 00:11:53] opposition to it and former councilwoman Ruth Galanter led the charge, which really defeated almost every effort to develop it. But ultimately, a deal was made to dedicate all the land West of Lincoln to the ocean, to the Ballona wetlands, which will always remain undeveloped and then everything East of Lincoln Boulevard could be developed and so an entire community grew up there. In other words, we see the emergence now of these independent live, work, play areas, which is different than what it was 10, 20, 30 years ago. I think what's emerged is the reality that you can live in Playa Vista for your entire life and never have to go anywhere else or you can live in Santa Monica and never have to leave because you could live there, work there, entertain, so on and so forth. Unlike other major urban cities that rely on the central urban core, like San Francisco or New York or Chicago, where you have to go into the core and then everything feeds off of it. Los Angeles, the downtown can exist without anybody ever on the Westside having to go to downtown because the Westside has all of those separate facilities so you can live, work, play, and eat, entertain, whatever, and never leave the Westside. That's a beautiful thing because LA has never had any mass transportation although they're building and metro links system for the last 30 years, which will be able to bring people from these disparate parts of the whole Southern California region together, but it will never be an interconnected subway type system that will allow people to get to exactly where they want to go. So if you might catch a train from downtown Los Angeles ultimately till Santa Monica but when you get off the train, you're still going to need to go 5-6 miles to get to your next location, so you'll need a car or a bike or an Uber or something, but generally, because of the way things have fully developed now, I live in Malibu, our firm is based in Malibu. We never really have to leave here for anything. We have a university here, we have a library here, we have a courthouse here, we have our own police and fire here. We have our own restaurants and entertainment, we're across the street here from one of the highest grossing restaurants in the United States, Nobu on the beach. We don't have to go anywhere and that's what's changed. Previously when there was more reliance on having to go into town or go to Midtown and all of the traffic issues that built up overtime because we didn't have mass transportation, we don't need mass transportation because you're not living six square miles.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting. I feel like having lived in Los Angeles, people tend to be either Eastsiders or Westsiders and not necessarily go to one side or the other just because it takes so long.

Larry Taylor: Yeah, but there was a need at one time and there isn't a need for that anymore, everything has changed. Like I said, you have these six or seven separate cities that constitute the Westside, you don't have to go into a central city core. That's not how LA developed and these communities have now become fully self sustained and so they all comprise the Westside but from an investment perspective, what makes it more attractive than any other investment opportunity either we're seeing in the United States is that never ending demand, never increasing supply. That's the only way you can make money in real estate.

Deidre Woollard: That is a pretty good formula. Everyone is so familiar with the Westside and seeing it on television and reality TV shows and all of that, is there any secret neighborhood that maybe people don't know about? I feel like Westchester was that for a little while and then that blew up and everyone knew about it, anywhere that you think that maybe hasn't been discovered or is it just everyone knows everywhere?

Larry Taylor: As I said earlier, it's a very, very large geographical area and so there's pockets all the time that people are completely unaware of. That they just exist like if I mention Rustic Canyon, would you know where that is? Well, a lot of people don't know about Rustic Canyon, Temescal Canyon, Kenter Canyon, there's whole areas of lower Bel Air that are beautiful that people have never even examined. There's just a tremendous opportunity also because when these areas were developed many, many decades ago, there was never great impetus to overdevelop. Basically the entire Westside was low rise and so it's just good neighborhoods get better and bad ones don't on my view and in the Westside it just continues to get better. But as far as undiscovered, Ocean Park, which was usually unattractive area of Santa Monica, really has become much more popular in recent years. You hear a lot about Venice, but Venice has always been a quirky little conclave of artisans and plans. At one time it was a separate city before it was annexed by Los Angeles. In the early 1900s, it's a chaotic, interesting community that we don't really materially invest in. But Venice is being rediscovered, the Oakwood area of Venice, which was more of a low-income area, has now become more intensely developed and more affluent, so it's always ever changing, but there's plenty of room for redevelopment of certain areas. The entire West LA area, which is not quite Westwood and not quite Brentwood and not quite Santa Monica, but it's this huge swath of land which had some industrial in it that's been added on one side of the other, the freeway that's starting to get some attention. There's more to go particularly around where the new Google campus is, which is the old Mar Vista Rancho park area, which now will have, I don't know how many hundreds of new employees that will start to populate the area, buy some of those old single-family Spanish style houses and you're seeing a lot of that. They are buying them for two million dollars and tearing them down and building five-million-dollar houses. It's kind of fun.

Deidre Woollard: Spec development is a whole other thing in Los Angeles. One thing I think that's really interesting is during the pandemic, just how much luxury real estate got snapped up, especially on the Westside. There was a little bit of an inventory problem of there being too much luxury real estate, I think on the Westside and that is not a problem anymore from what I hear,

Larry Taylor: Yes. Again, there's no land, so you have probably 100s of small to medium-sized developers who are buying houses and tearing them down and building them and selling them, but we're going through a period of time where the government has printed about nine trillion dollars worth of money and injected it into the system and then lowered the cost of money to nearly zero and making it available to everybody. That's going to change because it always does, money will tighten, it will become less available and that's what we're hoping for so that we can buy more real estate.

Deidre Woollard: [laughs] Absolutely. Wildfire seasons seems to happen earlier every year in Southern California, you're in Malibu. Malibu certainly had some major fires in the last couple of years. How concerned are you and what do you think is happening in terms of fire prevention and fire safety?

Larry Taylor: It certainly is a problem after all. Civilization is encroaching on the natural resources, and we backup to the Santa Monica Mountains, which are beautiful. But Southern California is also a desert that only came alive by the redirection of water from the Sacramento River. It's very dry, and housing has been built in these hillside areas, and alongside natural terrain. It's a natural process for these areas to burn from time-to-time because that's just nature. What's happened lately is we've gotten better fire equipment, we have helicopters that we'll fly out over the ocean, and pick up water in [inaudible 00:21:14] , and we have a much better fire response team now. We have new codes and compliance requirements to clear brush within 500 yards of any structure. In severe hazard districts, you are not allowed to build anymore. The quality of the construction now is much more fire-resistant. Cements tile [inaudible 00:21:39] , no ease or overhangs. We're building better. We have a better response, which will hopefully reduce insurance premiums, which are very high in some of these areas. The best areas are the ones that are hillside or near natural terrain is where everybody wants to live because it's beautiful, and it's also as risky as you can imagine being next to wildlife and natural forestry. But we're better, and we just had a couple of brush fires recently in the Pacific Palisades area. They were controlled rather handily and quickly with a higher level of fire response that we have. It's getting better.

Deidre Woollard: That's good to hear. You mentioned earlier money being cheap right now. One of the things that seems like the story of the late year last year was all of this capital on the sidelines getting ready for distressed assets. Seems like those distressed assets never arrived. Are you seeing capital looking for opportunities in your area, and are they finding anything? Or is it really still just as hard to buy as ever?

Larry Taylor: Again, with the unprecedent once in 100-year pandemic and the government ordering the shutdown of all of the economy, there's this great expectations amongst opportunistic investors that, wow, all these things are going to go broke and landlords are not going to be able to pay their mortgages, banks are going to foreclose on them, we're going to buy things for 30 cents on the dollar. Well, the government was certain to not let that happen, starting with the first 2.3 trillion that was injected. Was it that CARES Act that was the first injection? But all of these federal state, local regulations that were passed, the government made certain that that exact thing would not happen. They just printed the money, they distributed the money through PPP, through access unemployment, and in many ways that the public is not aware of that the government has done in terms of leaning on banks to say, "Don't foreclose. Give them forbearance. Don't take properties back." None of that distressed opportunity appeared. But so many trillions of dollars were created, and so much cash fell into the coffers of people. But there's even more money looking for opportunities at a time where there is less opportunities because the stress didn't present itself when investors had that expectation, which is, of course, that's exactly right. Everybody thinks it's going to go a certain way. It definitely will go the other way. Right now is yeah, there's a tremendous amount of capital. We've sold two properties in the last five months at prices that were higher than any prices we had ever imagined that we would sell them for. Because there's just so much capital so we sold. But next year at this time, it could be the exact opposite. The exact opposite might happen when government starts telling banks it's okay to foreclose now, and these office buildings don't feel backup because people don't come back to work because they are either working remotely or they don't want to come back. We could see distress when no one's expecting it, which is usually how it works. There's a contrarian aspect to investing. But it's almost never a bad time to buy good real estate. Certainly, never a bad time to buy real estate on the Westside, even if you buy it at the wrong time. If you have the long-term view of being able to hold, manage, and operate the real estate, even if you overpay, in 10 years time, you'll still feel pretty good. We're not a big fan of overpaying. In fact, we like to buy only when the blood is running in the water, to put it in Warren Buffett's terms. I read the obituary every morning. My wife reads the sports section. I look for people who are dead so I can buy their property from their estates, instead of they're having to pay estate tax. We're helping them to pay their estate tax. I might sound a little bit maudlin, but the only time anybody ever parts with great real estate is death, divorce, bankruptcy, or a partnership disputed. Because if you're lucky enough to own great real estate, you'll never sell it. Now we as fiduciaries for our investors will sell real estate opportunistically. Sometimes if we deem that the return that we can get near-term exceeds anything that we could get within the foreseeable, say 10 years, then we're able to take that money and give it to our investors and they can reinvest it in something else. We're opportunistic, and also we take advantage of all the tax benefits that we get in real estate, so we don't have to pay any tax or very little tax.

Deidre Woollard: Well, you mentioned that you just sold two properties, were you in the market to sell them or did someone just come along and make you an offer that you couldn't refuse?

Larry Taylor: They weren't for sale, we just got offer. We're constantly getting offers on properties, because when you own properties in the Westside of Los Angeles, you don't ever need to put a for-sale sign on it or hire a broker. We get calls all the time. But we got some very attractive offers on these properties that were too good to turn down, particularly in a year where under this new administration, there may be changes to the tax laws which would make it more beneficial to sell something this year than not, if taxes are raised and there is not enough tax shelter available from other real estate losses. It was a very smart thing to do to take the money off the table and distribute it to our investors. I think everybody was happy. Because everybody always expect the worst when things are bad, and we always are contrarian, and then we say, we're doing great. In fact, our best year was last year in the last 30 years. I don't know why, but it just was from a revenue perspective. I think that just has a lot to do with look at where we are. Everybody wanted to come to sunny Southern California during the pandemic as they certainly weren't flying to Europe or anywhere else.

Deidre Woollard: That's a really good point. Let's take a break here.

Did you know that only one percent of day traders actually turn a profit? Why are many of us mistaking picking stocks for serious investing? How do billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos control their risk? They invest in blue-chip art. Contemporary art prices outperformed the S&P 500 by 174 percent since 1995. Masterworks.io is the only platform that lets you invest in paintings by artists like Picasso and Basquiat at a fraction of the entry cost. It's no wonder 84 percent of the ultra wealthy collect art. Masterworks.io is making art investing accessible to everyone, not just billionaires and CEOs. Similar to real estate, art share some of the lowest correlation to public equities providing a way to protect your portfolio for market volatility. Masterworks.io recently sold their first painting. A Banksy work for a 32 percent annualized return. With results like these, it's no wonder 86 percent of wealth managers recommend investing in art. Millionacres listeners can visit Masterworks.io today to skip the 20,000 person waitlist. See important information at Masterworks.io/disclaimer.

Deidre Woollard: I'm back with Larry Taylor of Christina Real Estate. We're talking about investing in Los Angeles. Right before the break, you started mentioning a little bit about taxes and potential tax changes. I've heard some things about 1031 exchanges, potentially shifting. What else are you hearing, and why should people be aware of it?

Larry Taylor: Well, we are intensely connected to a lot of important people who are on top of these proposed changes emanating from the White House and now being debated in various committees in Congress. We have this infrastructure plan that the Biden administration is pushing hard, and as a way to pay for it, basically to raise taxes on corporations. Takeaway Section 1031, which allows people to trade properties without paying tax, increasing long-term capital gain tax or ordinary rates, which would take it from 20 percent to 39 percent potentially, plus the 3.8 percent Obamacare. The end of the stepped up basis, which allows properties to be depreciated over a period of time, and then at the time of death, they get stepped up so that the beneficiaries don't have to pay tax if they sell the property. But there's a lot going on and a lot of it is going to change, but one thing is definite, there's this take from the rich and give to the poor because the statistics are very clear that the wealthy grew extraordinarily wealthy during the pandemic. The middle-class probably didn't do very well and the poor never do well. So this administration right now, which is catering more towards that situation where there's an inequity, and so congress is seeking to fix that inequity in some way, but as you know, in this country, raising taxes is about as popular as the Tea Party. This country was founded on the basis of no taxation without representation, and now we have a potential increase in taxes with modestly capable representation and a somewhat divided Congress, but I think realistically speaking, there will be changes. I think that could cause more people to accelerate their decision to sell property now versus waiting until next year where it could become less attractive because of taxation. So we want to be able to increase our capital now to take advantage of those who might feel like if they were ever going to sell, now is the time. However, because of the tax laws that have been in place since 1986, modified in 1993, modified again and a couple of times since then, but real estate is the only industry other than oil and gas that is treated specially by the government because by stimulating real estate, the economy is stimulated. This is just something that's been used for forever. When Reagan became President in 1981 with the Economic Recovery Act, he just stimulated real estate. The 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act stimulated real estate. The reduction of the cost of money stimulates real estate, but the tax benefits, which many people cannot grasp. But you buy a property because you think it's going to go up in value and you're going to sell it 10 years later for more money, but from an accounting perspective, when you buy an improved property, the assumption is that the property will decrease in the value every year for a period of years because buildings wear out. Depreciation losses are non-cash losses that are used to offset income. So on any income producing property for the first 5-7 years, whatever earnings are made from rental income usually are offset by these non-cash losses. So that's basically how people in real estate become wealthier, because they buy more real estate to generate losses to offset the profits they're making on real estate they've had for a period of time that no longer has depreciation. In our structure, we buy 5, 7, 10 properties in one entity and we use the losses from the portfolio to offset the gains from sale. Like the properties that we just sold, our investors will pay no tax because they've got accumulated losses. But if you don't own multiple properties, and this is the way the government created this passive loss concept for real estate, which is if you only own one property and you generate all these passive losses, you can't use those losses to offset ordinary income from your wage or salary, your business income, even in dividends, which is considered investment income. So you can only use passive losses against passive income. Millionaires in real estate became billionaires in real estate after these tax law changes. In order to avoid paying tax, they just have to buy more real estate. So we buy 10 properties in one entity and an investor gets the benefit that they ordinarily couldn't get by going out and buying a duplex, or I'm going to go buy a second-home and I'm going to rent it out and I'm going to build a real estate portfolio. That doesn't work from a taxation point of view. So far as the Section 1031, we've never done a Section 1031 to avoid paying tax because really, it makes no sense to buy a property, sell that property, and in order to avoid paying tax, go out and buy another property at market. So we buy a property, hold it, sell it, keep the profits for ourselves, pay no tax because we've got losses from the other properties. That's just the way the real-world works and that's why Donald Trump will never show you his tax returns.

Deidre Woollard: Well, I think that is an interesting point about the value of a portfolio. Within Christina real estate, you've got multiple portfolios, obviously, on the Westside of LA. Are they all the same types of properties? Obviously, you're balancing one against the other. Are you doing value-add? What do those portfolios look like?

Larry Taylor: We're product-agnostic. We'll buy anything on the Westside that's prime and income-producing; office, retail, apartments. Very little industrial exists on the Westside, but from time to time, it's available. More and more techie type industrial stuff, but we don't really care what it is as long as it produces rental income. So our portfolios really, again, are a mixed product. They're not product-specific.

Deidre Woollard: Your latest one if Christina 4, so what types of properties are in that portfolio?

Larry Taylor: In that portfolio, so far, we acquired four multifamily properties from the estate of the original developer, with whom I had a relationship with going back at least 55 years. So when that patriarch of the family died at age 95 and had to sell some properties to pay a state tax, I was the first one they called because of the relationship. We bought four buildings very attractively below-market across the street from CBS Television City, which is about to undergo $1.3 billion complete renovation by Hackman Capital, and directly across the street from Rick Caruso is The Grove shopping center, which is the highest grossing shopping center of its type in the United States. These four residential properties, all multifamily buildings, are a block away. They're also essentially a block from the West 3rd Street shopping district. That's an area that we've been investing in for more than 45 years so this is a market that we know very well. On these four buildings, they're all on seismic upgrade list, which affords us the opportunity, if we so desire, to remove and replace them with new buildings that would be for sale condominiums rather than rentals, or simply just mine them for their opportunity. There were all bought under market. We have a slogan around here, is we don't believe in the value-add, that's for suckers. We only do value-bought. If you can't buy something for less than it's worth at the time you bought it, you're just being a sucker hoping that it goes up in value and we don't do that. All this stuff about, "We're going to put a new toilet in, or stick some new landscaping in, or put in a fancy entry system," that's just silliness. You make money in real estate when you buy it. Over time, of course, you'll add value if you know how you are operating in and you know what's important. But we always look for multiple exit strategies on any property that we buy. We bought these apartment buildings, we bought them for 40 percent less than what they were worth. Sure, we'll fix them up, we'll do new landscaping, we'll raise the rents because they're all low, we'll turn over, we'll do some improvements, but we've already started, we've hired architects to design four new buildings. We'll get the entitlements to do that, which is a long process to get the City of Los Angeles to give us the permits. We also purchased a development property just North of the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. We bought a property there that has a couple of old buildings on it that are set to be demolished, but we bought it with the entitlement to build 22 new condominium residences. It sits above Sunset Boulevard with views of the city. It will be directly across the street from a brand new 145-room Morphosis designed hotel, which is going through its entitlement process. There's a little bit of a development aspect there. There's these four properties that are across from the Hackman CBS Television City grove. Then we recently bought a corner property in the West 3rd Street shopping district across from the Orlando Hotel, which we were part of the development team in 1982. We've owned it since 1984. We're selling that property to a very hip hotel company called Palihouse. They're going to re-brand at, they'll spend about 20 million on it, it's 100 rooms. We bought the property directly across the street, it's a corner property. We bought it for below market from an estate there was liquidating with whom we have dealt with before, we had purchased some of their other properties. It's just like this fantastic corner with Magnolia Bakery on the Northern corner, Palihouse across the street soon and that property, which is all retail, we'll probably clean it up and lease it short-term as retail, but it also has a new zoning from the City of Los Angeles that would allow a four or five story building. We want to develop residential over retail concept. But if we do nothing, it's worth millions of dollars more than we paid for it today. Again, we don't have to do anything except paint it and re-let it. What else we have in the portfolio? Oh my god, I forgot about this one. We bought this magnificent building on the beach in Playa del Rey, I mentioned it earlier. It was built in 1968, four years before the Coastal Act passed. It was built just before development of its type was no longer allowed. It is directly sitting on the sand adjacent to a public beach, which is extraordinary that we bought from the 97-year-old developer who wanted to give the money do his kids before he died. We were the first person that they contacted and we purchased it and we bought that property for about ten-and-a-half million. It's probably worth 20 million as it is. But again, on that one, well, two things, we're cleaning it up, we're re-landscaping it, we're raising rents, and we're seeking to convert it to condominiums. We think they can sell for about, it might be something around two million a unit at some point in time, which would be $10.5 million purchase for the four million dollar additional investment, that would bring about 30 million. That's in that portfolio as well. That's a fantastic property.

Deidre Woollard: That is quite a selection of properties. How did investors get involved in that? This a portfolio that's still open?

Larry Taylor: Yeah, it's only open for about another month. It'll close July 1st. It's 50 million equity, about 40 million has been committed, about 75 percent of that has already been allocated to these properties that have closed. There's just a short period of time, I guess, for people to invest. But again, prior to 2013, you don't know what the passage of the Jobs Act, which allows us to be able to market the opportunity to 11 million accredited investors who would never have had the opportunity. We're very fortunate. We now have over 300 investors in our Christina, across the board of our three private equity companies. We still have it, it's open. We haven't decided when we'll launch the 5th, but it would probably not be until the fall. One of the reasons is, there just isn't that much real estate to buy, so we have to feel very confident that if we're going to raise capital, we can deploy it. On the other hand, I'm feeling very comfortable that more opportunities are going to present themselves in the small to medium size office buildings where tenants who are in high-rise buildings are going to want to own smaller buildings of their own. We're really focusing on that. I think Christina 5 will probably come alive later this year, early next year.

Deidre Woollard: Interesting, would you be seeing those as potential conversion properties or do you think office is going to come back faster than a lot of people think?

Larry Taylor: Office is already coming back as soon as there's clarity about what the liability is to companies for requiring employees to come back. But there's a heightened sensitivity to high-rise buildings that have closed ventilation loops and that have shared common bathrooms with multi-tenants. For tenants that occupy one or two floors of an office building, say 20,000 feet, if you can give them a 20,000 square foot office building that they can utilize for their own business where they don't have to share with other tenants. That's something that's on the move right now. We have two of those right now in our Christina 2 portfolio that are just doing fantastic and there's a lot of demand that we're seeing for it. We're starting to focus on that a little bit. But generally speaking, as I said, if it's on the Westside, it's a good deal, we'll take it. Debt is still available and very cheap. It affords us the opportunity to have leverage, which increases the rate of return to our investors. We're not one of those real estate investors that are looking to generate monthly cash flow. We're all about buying great properties, owning it, managing it, operating it, and extracting money out either from selling an interest to an interested party, but keeping the majority of it, or taking advantage of financing from the 10 or 12 banks that we have long-term relationships with. If we can return our investors' capital either through operations or through financing, that's priced well and it is conservative. The idea is to get the investors their money back completely. As in our Christina 1 portfolio, we've now returned about 93 percent of the original capital. We sold four of the seven properties. None of the investors have paid any tax because the shelter from their investments has covered the profits, and we own the other three properties essentially without any capital. You got three buildings essentially for free and got all your money back. That's the way you make money in real estate.

Deidre Woollard: When was that Christina 1 fund created?

Larry Taylor: It was 2014.

Deidre Woollard: Oh nice. Interest rates, you just mentioned favorable lending. Do you think it's going to last? When is this going to end? There's been a lot of talk about this over the last couple of years. Definitely didn't happen yet. Is it going to happen soon? Is there a window of opportunity here?

Larry Taylor: I have been wrong on interest rates for most of the past 10 years, but when I started in the business, an average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate loan was about seven percent. During the lifetime of this firm, we've paid as much as 25 percent per year for interest. We lived through a prime rate that was 21.5 percent. There was a time period after Reagan became president and the rates went down from 21.5-12 after the Paul Volcker experiment during the Carter administration, which actually did a great job of breaking the back of inflation. It just put us into a depression. But that was '79 to '81. Right now, we've never in our lifetime seen interest rates at or near zero, and a lot of our investors from overseas that are in Europe, they're at negative rates, they're just starting to reach positive. Negative rates. Imagine for my real estate in Europe, I pay almost nothing for interest. When will it end? It's very hard to say. The Fed today and yesterday in their Open Market Committee meeting minutes that were released started discussing tapering because they are buying 80 billion a month of corporate loans and all other kinds of instruments. When that buying starts to taper off, that's another way of putting pressure on the cost of money. But the last time they tried to raise rates, it didn't work because we were raising rates in this country and Europe and Asia were lowering rates. We just actually live in a very low rate environment, and we have for the past 10 years, but rates will move, and one thing that's happening that most people probably aren't aware about, but we are because we're also investors in banks, not for our investors, but I mean our firm has investments in banks. We invest in banks so that we can get an inside look at what the cost of money and availability of money is coming down the road. When you're an investor in the bank and you have access to top management that is communicating with the Fed, you are learning ahead of what the public is, and right now there is a squeeze in margins. The spread between what banks are paying for money and what they're putting money out is starting to squeeze. Margins are reducing, which means it's becoming less and less profitable for banks to make loans. At first, they make even more loans to be able to generate the same amount of profit as they would've made by making less loans. How do they make more loans? They relax their underwriting criteria. Once they relax their underwriting criteria, more risk happens because those are more borrowers that are likely to go under. That's what's happening right now. The margins are squeezed, the banks are pushing money out as low as two-and-a-half percent on a 10-year fixed rate interest-only. But the funny thing about real estate is that one of the tools of evaluation is the rate of capitalization. Cap rates, which is usually thrown around, and cap rates follow interest rates. If interest rates are low, cap rates are low. There's a relationship clearly because a capitalization rate really means you take a stream of income over a certain period of time and apply a rate of interest to it to determine what your return is. But what happens is if you can only earn 1.55 percent interest on a 10-year treasury today, the one thing you know for sure is you're going to get your money back at the end of 10 years and you're going to get your 1.55. Anything beyond that, you're taking a level of risk. But let's say mortgage rates are two-and-a-half and cap rates are 3. If you bought a building 10-years ago and the net operating income was a million, but you bought it at a five-cap, and today, the cap rate is three, it automatically suggests that the building went up substantially in value, but it doesn't, it's the same building. In fact, it got older. There might be competition in the marketplace. But that operating income might have gotten down, but because the cap rate went down, the value went up. You have a tremendous amount of unsophistication in the marketplace because a lot of what I'd call very smart MBAs, will sit and try to figure out valuation based upon these formulas that they learned in business school which have some value. But standing alone, they don't have any value. They have to be taken into context because there's no two properties that are identical. These are the things that are very hard to communicate to investors who are unfamiliar with real estate, and they are very hard to communicate generally. But there's a lot of things that give value into real estate, but the three most important things have never changed in my lifetime. That's location, location, location. Those are the three most important things. Everything else below that is location, location, location, price. It's like the Japanese when they were investing big in the 90s, they only bought triple-A location, prime, prime trophy assets. But the overpaid, and they lost their ass. Even if you get the location right, they bought Rockefeller Center and lost that into bankruptcy. How could you buy Rockefeller Center and own it and lose it? But they did. Location, location, location, price, and then you better have some brains running it. That's us. You've got to have a sponsor that knows what's happening and it's impossible for somebody in China to understand the property market on the Westside of Los Angeles. They just can't. We know whether or not the property is better on the North side of the street versus the South side of the street. We know what's happening, we know who's developing what and where. We know the politics, we know the government officials, we're on a first-name basis with the right people who are in control of what's happening. Outside parties can't have that, so you have to have the sponsor. That's what we bring to the table, and that's why people invest with us because we know what we know, and we're very quick to tell you what we don't know. We don't know anything outside of our region, and we don't want to know anything outside of our region.

Deidre Woollard: I love that. That brings me to another question though, foreign investing. You mentioned the Japanese and 90s. Last few years, China has been buying a lot of things and then stopped in 2019, it stopped a lot of investing. Some things did go into bankruptcy. Are you seeing foreign investing come back to the Westside or not quite yet?

Larry Taylor: Foreign investing has never left the Westside. We've always drawn foreign capital. What's happened is the entry barrier here is much greater than it was years ago. Thirty-five years ago or 40 years ago, if you showed up with a suitcase of money and bought a building, you were in. Today for a lot of reasons we're very skeptical, we have AML, anti-money laundering, we have reporting requirements under FIRPTA, any transaction in the Westside, in this region that closes for cash in excess of 2 million has to get reported to FinCEN which is the financial crimes investigation unit in the treasury and the IRS. But we have long-established foreign investors that have been there for a long time very successfully. But the flow of capital coming in from foreign investors is constant. It doesn't matter whether it's China or Japan or Saudi Arabia or Singapore. There's a constant flow, but they are flowing into more established entities that they've set up years ago. But there's always some political twist to it. Nothing was wrong with the investments that China made, it's just that President Xi decided that too much money was leaving China and going to the US and he was calling it back. But as far as the demand from Germany, England, Ireland, France, a lot of these countries, Ireland, particularly Finland. We have investors from all over the world, so to speak. But that capital coming in has issues with respect to whether or not it's appropriately being brought here from a regulatory relationship, but it's doable.

Deidre Woollard: This was fantastic. Thank you so much for your time today. I think it gave us so much wisdom here. Reminder listeners, you can learn more at christinala.com, you can always email us at media@millionacres.com to share your thoughts. Stay well and stay invested.