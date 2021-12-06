Bonus Episode #3: Millionacres Update

Transcript

I talked to Ed Pitoniak who is the CEO of VICI Properties recently about this on Motley Fool live. Let's check out what he had to say.

Edward Pitoniak: A year ago this time, obviously, the assets were closed. In fact, I think at this point in early May, it wasn't even clear when the Las Vegas assets were going to reopen, and they didn't really start to get reopened until I think it was later June. Obviously had to operate under quite severe capacity restrictions for much of the rest of 2020 and even into early 2021. It has been so gratifying to see for our operators who have been working so hard, and working very hard all this time to operate safely, is that business really started coming back in March. That was obviously a function of a few things. Obviously vaccination, it started to achieve critical mass here in the US. I also think frankly, by then Deidre, [LAUGHTER] the US consumer was ready to get the hell out of the house. That trend has continued into April. I just happened to have CNBC on the background, and they did refer to a number of operators saying that April is the best month they've had since 2013 in Las Vegas. Which is really remarkable because so far, of course, Vegas is really relying principally if not almost exclusively, on the leisure traveler. The convention and tradeshow business hasn't quite fired back up yet. It's going to very soon, starting in June. But clearly here in the US, we've got a lot of people who feel, rightly so, "I've been locked up for a long time, it's time to bust out," and Vegas is probably, I'm speculating here Deidre, but I'm guessing Vegas is probably the hottest tourist destination in the US right now. The great tourism cities like New York and San Francisco really aren't still seeing tourists. Orlando's obviously seeing tourists as Disney World begins to reopen, but that's a family-based tourism experience. I think Vegas right now is leading the way in terms of the leisure recovery in the US.

Deidre Woollard: What he mentions about it being leisure travel, I think is important because we aren't seeing a lot of convention travel yet. The growth we're seeing in Vegas and across destination locations all around the US is really just individuals traveling so far. Places like Las Vegas, Orlando, Chicago, and New York City should all see a second boost of activity, probably in September or October because that's when I'm seeing people really start to be scheduling conventions. I've been talking to a lot of convention planners lately and I'm hearing about hybrid conferences to some extent, but especially the real estate folks I know are really looking for to in-person conferences starting in the third quarter of the year. That is just a trend that we're going to keep an eye on. As we emerge, what do we want to do besides travel? I've been hearing a lot about revenge travel and revenge spending as trends that are happening. One trend that I'm really focused on that I believe has big implications for real estate is wellness. Wellness takes so many forms. This is one of the longer tail trends that I believe got accelerated by COVID. Here's why. You've got the demographics of the aging population. Everyone's been talking about that for years. Baby boomers change every phase of life they go through simply by the size of that generation. Right now, you've got baby boomers who are focused on maintaining longevity and also the quality of their lives. At the same time, you've got a younger generation who's interested in appearance, fitness. A lot of that is playing out on social media including Instagram. How does this work in real estate? Well, it plays out in a variety of ways, but especially in retail. Wellness is going to be important to retail going forward. It's already happening in two key ways that I'm keeping an eye on. First and most important, I think as a short-term trend is, we are going back to the gym. For more on this, check out what Taj Adhav, CEO of Leasecake, a platform for commercial real estate lease management, has to say about the increased demand for boutique fitness.

Taj Adhav: On the retail side, we're going on a retail like a shopping center, it wouldn't necessarily be the full service size. We do see that. But I think if you look at, let's say it's a rolling club or this different MGM, but Pilates is an example, where you can control the number of people. It's a very 1-5 restructured training, that we've seen is quite successful. It's a fascinating [inaudible 00:06:07] . Again, the bigger ones like we see Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness, those larger footprints are really growing strong because they're taking advantage of weakness, but also smaller, newer concepts on the boutique side are winning as well. Simply because of how they can manage the number of customers that are walking to the door with really curated, controlled experience, gives safety and comfort for their guards and their staff.

Deidre Woollard: Before the pandemic, boutique fitness was really growing. You had these national brands like SoulCycle and Orangetheory, as well as independent spinning Pilates and other classes, snapping up space in shopping malls and centers. Then we were all stuck at home and Peloton, which was already growing took off like a rocket. I'm not a Peloton investor, but a bunch of my colleagues at The Motley Fool are really bullish on it. I believe in the stickiness of that community, but I also really know that people want to get back to classes with instructors in person. This is something I think it's going to fluctuate, and another thing where hybrid plays a role. People may take some classes at home, some classes in person, and the brands that will thrive, we're going to say the word that keeps coming up in retail, they have to have omnichannel ability. You're going to see omnichannel in just about everything. Retail stores certainly, but even in fitness, people will do some of their classes in studio, and some of their classes through apps, online, and on their phones, of course. Another thing that Taj brought up when we were having our conversation, is he taught me a new word for trend I've been seeing that for a long time. That's medtail, which is medical plus retail. This has been a trend several years in the making on the Med spot and the cosmeceutical, that cosmetics plus pharmaceutical side. But the mall in the future is probably where you're going to have your doctor visits and other personal payments. I think this is really going to start taking off, and it's good news for retail real estate. This is part of that wellness trend that's going to get an uplift in our post-pandemic world. Certainly, a lot of people canceled doctor appointments last year, elective surgeries and elective procedures. People are going to be going back to those in-person appointments to optimize their health, well-being, and appearance. Let's take a listen to what Taj had to say.

Taj Adhav: We're not really seeing the pop-up shops in terms of selling direct-to-consumer goods. But certainly, direct-to-consumer personal services, like you mentioned, cosmeceutical, personal services. Get your teeth whitened, and quicker turn areas. I think there's definite potential, but it's like how do you maximize your real estate footprints. We're seeing the gamut. But again, I think it's really the landlords who can be creative with their mix and be more appealing to different types. That's what we're seeing like we're seeing the growth on the fitness category, believe it or not. This is where the strongest gets stronger personal services, massage, tanning, nail, all of that is definitely a pretty big angle of what we're seeing certainly from our side, on the software side.

Deidre Woollard: This is another side of what is the broader trend of retail becoming more experiential. This was another shift that was happening before the pandemic, then it stopped. Now we're back to going to retail places, not just because we need to pick up essentials. We already know we can do those on our phones and on our computers. But because we want to have an experience. I'm seeing this trend play out across grocery too. We learned in the pandemic what we don't need retail stores for. Now we get to figure out what we do want them for. What does all this mean for you and me, the average investor? I think there are two things. First, don't believe that retailers done for, it isn't. It's evolving. Yes, there will be more chains the go chapter 11, there are some malls that may go back to the lender, but retail itself as a sector, it isn't done, that people aren't done going to stores. If you're re-investor, keep an eye on the reopening REITs in retail and hospitality. Matt Frankel, our REITs expert at Millionacres, recently chatted with Abigail McCarthy who is now REITs Senior Vice President of Investment Affairs about this.

Abigail McCarthy: It's obviously difficult to forecast the future. What you're talking about [inaudible 00:10:30]. But I think what we see is still quite a bit of upside. For example, in the lodging and resort space, we do know that there has been a lot of improvement priced into the hotel rates returns recently, and they've seen great performance. But we also know that there's still some constraints in that property sector. We do anticipate leisure travel to pick up quite robustly in the next couple of months as people have delayed or canceled weddings, or family gatherings in this past year. As more of the vaccine rollout continues to happen, we do anticipate leisure travel to increase quite a bit. Business travel, I think we'll still stay somewhat constrained. We've seen some recent surveys that have suggested that only somewhere around 65 percent of folks believe that they will be traveling for business in the second half of this year. I think that really allows for more upside potential in the lodging space going forward as we see that leisure recovery and then eventually a business travel recovery as well. Other sectors that I think are really poised to do well are any of the sectors that have to do with housing. I'm talking about apartment rentals, single-family rentals, and manufactured homes. We're really seeing a tremendous amount of demand across the housing space. Most of the REITs in the apartment sector own very high-quality apartments in major metropolitan areas, which I think some people felt at the beginning would see as people fled to less expensive areas that there would be some stress there. But really I think, what we've seen is that those occupancies has stayed consistent, that the tenants in a lot of those properties tend to be those who can also manage working from home. Then going forward, I really think that we're seeing in the single-family rental market, a tremendous amount of demand. As there is a significant portion of Americans who are not ready or in a position to buy a home but would like this space and the extra amenities that being in a single-family rental provides you. We see strength in those sectors. Also, what's a bit surprising right now is that retailers through quite a bit of advance their strength. We are seeing that as people are becoming vaccinated, they're actually returning to malls, and especially regional shopping centers where many of the businesses have already reopened or have been able to reopen with some COVID restrictions in place. But that actually make it viable for people to shop and return to those centers. Those are the three main sectors that we really are seeing strength right now.

What Abbie had to say about conventions mirrors, what we heard from Ed Pitoniak app started this podcast. The next few months are going to be very interesting to watch. But what I and most long-term investors should be thinking about is what's beyond the reopening and what the future looks like over the next few years.