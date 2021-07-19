Top 10 Markets in America for Residential Income Property Investing

#6: Rochester, New York

Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.32%

Initially one of America's first boomtowns for flour mills due to its favorable location close to rivers and streams rapidly emptying downstream from Lake Ontario, Rochester eventually developed into a manufacturing center and the home to iconic companies including Eastman Kodak, Xerox, Western Union and Bausch & Lomb. Today, the area continues to benefit from its investments in science, technology, and education, and in addition to having one of the country's most vibrant music scenes, Rochester has repeatedly been listed as "one of the best places to raise a family."

Investors in Rochester would have seen an average five-year increase in monthly rents of 19.3% as of May 2021, which should continue to rise given the area's relatively low rental vacancy rate of 5.7%. Home values rose by an even steeper 29.3% over the last five years and are expected to rise by another 17.4% over the next year.

Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$1,288: Typical monthly rent

8.32%: Long-term rental annual yield

19.3%: 5-year rental growth rate

9.2%: 1-year rental growth rate

5.7%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)

Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$2,001: Average monthly revenue per listing

12.92%: Short-term rental annual yield

43%: Short-term rental vacancy rate

Home Values (data as of May 2021):

$185,803: Typical home value index (HVI)

29.3%: 5-year growth rate in HVI

14.0%: 1-year growth rate in HVI

17.4%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values

#7: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.24%

Gradually becoming a sleeper hit of the Midwest, Tulsa has been racking up the accolades in recent years as one of America's most livable large cities by Partners for Livable Communities, Forbes, Businessweek, and Relocate America. Once known as "The Oil Capital of the World," today Tulsa's economy has expanded into finance, aviation, telecom, and technology, and residents can choose from two art museums as well as full-time professional opera and ballet companies.

As of May 2021, income property investors in Tulsa could look forward to a five-year gain of 16.4% in long-term rental rates as well as a gain of 24.2% in home values over that same time period. While the rental home vacancy rate of 7.4% indicates a moderate tenant's market, investors offering a good value can also expect an increase of over 13% in home values during the next 12 months.

Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$1,178: Typical monthly rent

8.24%: Long-term rental annual yield

16.4%: 5-year rental growth rate

7.7%: 1-year rental growth rate

7.4%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)

Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$2,242: Average monthly revenue per listing

15.68%: Short-term rental annual yield

33%: Short-term rental vacancy rate

Home Values (data as of May 2021):

$171,584: Typical home value index (HVI)

24.2%: 5-year growth rate in HVI

11.2%: 1-year growth rate in HVI

13.4%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values

#8: Toledo, Ohio

Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.19%

Located just 60 miles south of Detroit on the shores of Lake Erie, Toledo has the fifth-largest port in the Great Lakes region. The city initially grew quickly due to its location on a major railroad connecting New York City with Chicago. Once dubbed The Glass City as glass manufacturing expanded in the late 1800s, today the city enjoys a unique and growing arts community and an economy based largely on auto assembly, education, and healthcare. More recent gentrification efforts in the downtown area have also allowed it to create a popular entertainment district.

Toledo investors have seen the typical rent rise by almost 16% over the last five years to a still-affordable $996 per month while simultaneously enjoying gains of 34% in home values. However, given a relatively high rental vacancy rate of 12.4% in the first quarter of 2021, new investors should make sure to have a tenant in place before taking the plunge here.

Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$996: Typical monthly rent

8.19%: Long-term rental annual yield

15.9%: 5-year rental growth rate

7.4%: 1-year rental growth rate

12.4%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)

Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$1,474: Average monthly revenue per listing

12.11%: Short-term rental annual yield

43%: Short-term rental vacancy rate

Home Values (data as of May 2021):

$146,012: Typical home value index (HVI)

34.0%: 5-year growth rate in HVI

13.0%: 1-year growth rate in HVI

10.7%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values

#9: Detroit, Michigan

Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.17%

Never count out The Motor City! Although the greater Detroit area has certainly experienced its economic challenges over the past few decades, new investments and gentrification are giving the region new life, encouraging UNESCO to award the city its first-ever "City of Design" designation. Besides its status as the largest city along the U.S.-Canada border, Detroit is also the second-largest city in the Midwest, remains the headquarters home to Ford, GM, and Chrysler, and is also now a booming area for tourists interested in its music history (both Motown and techno), notable architecture, new entertainment venues, and a revitalized waterfront area.

New interest in the Detroit area has sent typical rents up nearly 19% over the past five years while rising home values rewarded patient investors with an increase of over 36%. Over the next year, look for home values to rise another 15%, although given the long-term rental vacancy of 8.7% during the first quarter of 2021, rent increases may flatten out over the next year.

Long-term rentals (data as of May '21):

$1,450: Typical monthly rent

8.17%: Long-term rental annual yield

18.8%: 5-year rental growth rate

7.5%: 1-year rental growth rate

8.7%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)

Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$1,563: Average monthly revenue per listing

8.81%: Short-term rental annual yield

61%: Short-term rental vacancy rate

Home Values (data as of May 2021):

$212,925: Typical home value index (HVI)

36.4%: 5-year growth rate in HVI

12.8%: 1-year growth rate in HVI

15.1%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values

#10: Lakeland, Florida

Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.16%

Located along the Interstate 4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland is most famous for its collection of lakes, 38 named as well as several smaller lakes, many of which were old phosphate mine pits that eventually filled with water. Today, the area's economy is focused mostly on citrus farming, cattle ranching, and phosphate mining, although more recently tourism, medicine, insurance, transportation, and music have also grown in importance. Lakeland also functions as an important regional transport hub for FedEx and Amazon.

Given its status as the largest city between Tampa and Orlando, investors here have enjoyed strong demand from renters, with long-term rental rates rising by nearly 27% over the last five years. At the same time, home values rose by more than 40% over this same time period and are expected to grow another 18.3% a year from now.

Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$1,529: Typical monthly rent

8.16%: Long-term rental annual yield

26.9%: 5-year rental growth rate

7.9%: 1-year rental growth rate

5.0%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)

Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$1,966: Average monthly revenue per listing

10.49%: Short-term rental annual yield

47%: Short-term rental vacancy rate

Home Values (data as of May 2021):

$224,807: Typical home value index (HVI)

40.2%: 5-year growth rate in HVI

13.6%: 1-year growth rate in HVI

18.3%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values

For Comparison Purposes: United States

Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 7.27%

Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

$1,740: Typical monthly rent

7.27%: Long-term rental annual yield

11.8%: 5-year rental growth rate

2.4%: 1-year rental growth rate

N/A: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)

Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):

N/A: Average monthly revenue per listing

N/A: Short-term rental annual yield

N/A: Short-term rental vacancy rate

Home Values (data as of May 2021):

$287,148: Typical home value index (HVI)

31.9%: 5-year growth rate in HVI

13.2%: 1-year growth rate in HVI

14.9%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values