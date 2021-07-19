Top 10 Markets in America for Residential Income Property Investing

If we were to tell you that the best place to buy residential income property in the United States as of May 2021 was in Jackson, Mississippi, you might be a bit surprised.
But that's exactly what a simple Millionacres analysis of Zillow data from the nation's top metropolitan areas showed. In fact, a typical investor there could expect an annual rental revenue yield of 9.69% before expenses, or significantly better than the national yield of 7.27%.
Even better, according to data from short-term rental analytics provider AllTheRooms, property owners in Jackson looking to join the Airbnb rental explosion could hope for annual revenue returns of 13.22% before expenses. Other states with entries in the Top 10 markets include Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina (twice), New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Michigan, and Florida.
In general, what these mostly secondary or tertiary markets share in common is a combination of factors including geographic location, local economies which are modernizing and expanding, and high affordability relative to more expensive markets on the coasts.
This geographic advantage can be either regional or national in scope. For example, cities such as El Paso (Texas), Memphis (Tennessee), Detroit (Michigan), Toledo (Ohio), and Rochester (New York) all benefit from acting as ports of trade for goods due to their locations next to international borders, major rivers, and Great Lakes.
At the same time, cities such as Jackson (Mississippi), Winston-Salem (North Carolina), Greensboro (North Carolina), and Lakeland (Florida) are centrally located in their respective states and can thus act as regional transit hubs.
In addition, cities that were once industrial leaders, such as Tulsa (Oklahoma), Detroit, and Rochester, have managed to expand their economies while also investing to attract more businesses, tourists, and homeowners.
With typical home values in these Top 10 areas ranging mostly from $150,000 to $200,000 versus almost $290,000 nationally, typical long-term rents ranging mostly from $1,200 to $1,500 per month, and average short-term revenue ranging mostly from $1,500 to $2,200 per month, savvy investors will have plenty of options from which to choose.
So what's the catch? Expenses, which can vary widely between locations, the age and condition of properties, mortgage payments, HOA fees, property taxes, and commissions paid to brokers or services such as Airbnb were not included in this analysis. Moreover, while it is true that the monthly revenues and yields are usually higher for short-term versus long-term rentals, overall operating costs are also higher, as they include utilities, furnishings, linens, and sometimes steep management fees. Consequently, any investors digging further into these markets should certainly conduct their own thorough due diligence and run their own financial models. But at least it's a jump on the competition.
What we're offering here is a first look at metro areas you may not have considered for investment, along with some helpful statistics on rent growth for long-term rentals, past and projected home value growth, vacancy levels (when available), and even information on the local short-term rental markets.
The Top 10 markets which follow are ranked by the typical annual rental revenue for a traditional, long-term rental (such as 12 months or more) divided by the typical home value, or what we'll call the Annual Long-Term Rental Yield.
#1: Jackson, Mississippi
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 9.69%
The largest city in the state and the capital of Mississippi, the City of Jackson, known locally as The City With Soul, traces its roots back to the early 1820s and was named after General (and U.S. President) Andrew Jackson. Today, Jackson's economy is based largely on electrical equipment and machinery, processed food, and primary and fabricated metal products while the surrounding area is mostly based on agriculture. It also has a growing arts community and convention business, attracting more tourism to the region.
Investors in Jackson would have overseen an increase in the typical rent of 8.6% over the past five years while home values rose 19.9% during the same time period. Looking ahead, Jackson home values are projected to rise more than 11% over the next year, rewarding patient investors in an area with an affordable typical home value of just $160,450.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,295: Typical monthly rent
9.69%: Long-term rental annual yield
8.6%: 5-year rental growth rate
3.8%: 1-year rental growth rate
N/A: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,768: Average monthly revenue per listing
13.22%: Short-term rental annual yield
50%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$160,450: Typical home value index (HVI)
19.9%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
10.3%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
11.4%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#2 Memphis, Tennessee
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 9.26%
Famously hosting Elvis Presley's Graceland estate, Memphis is the second-largest city in Tennessee and the largest situated directly on the Mississippi River. Besides acting as the regional center for West Tennessee and the greater mid-South region, the city is also home to a prominent music scene (especially for Memphis blues) and was an important center for the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. More recently, the city has emerged as a key logistics center for air freight (including the headquarters for FedEx) and shipping (including the country's fifth-largest inland port), allowing it to transport goods from around the world to almost anywhere in the U.S.
Investors here have presided over a five-year growth rate of more than 25% in rents, which should retain those gains given the low vacancy rate of 5.0% in the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, despite typical home values rising by 42.1% over this same time period to $185,176 (or 64% of the national figure), this area still has room to run, with values projected to rise another 14.5% over the next year.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,429: Typical monthly rent
9.26%: Long-term rental annual yield
25.5%: 5-year rental growth rate
10.7%: 1-year rental growth rate
5.0%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$2,795: Average monthly revenue per listing
18.11%: Short-term rental annual yield
37%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$185,176: Typical home value index (HVI)
42.1%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
14.6%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
14.5%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#3 El Paso, Texas
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.87%
Located in the hinterlands of western Texas across from the large Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, El Paso, along with nearby Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, form the largest bilingual and binational workforce in the Western Hemisphere. As a key center of commerce in the Southwest United States (and behind only Phoenix, Arizona, in population), the city maintains one of the busiest international crossing points in the U.S., behind San Diego, and has a diversified economy focused mostly on international trade, manufacturing, military bases, oil and gas, healthcare, tourism, and services.
With a five-year growth rate of 16.5% for long-term rentals and 24.8% in home values, investors here can look forward to another projected rise of 15.7% in home values by May 2022, which would still make it an affordable place to buy versus the overall U.S. typical home value, which is currently 80% higher.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,181: Typical monthly rent
8.87%: Long-term rental annual yield
16.5%: 5-year rental growth rate
7.5%: 1-year rental growth rate
N/A: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,798: Average monthly revenue per listing
13.51%: Short-term rental annual yield
34%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$159,731: Typical home value index (HVI)
24.8%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
15.1%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
15.7%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#4 Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.74%
This city, located in the middle of North Carolina and partially named for a local hero of the Revolutionary War, Joseph Winston, is currently enjoying a renaissance not just in its downtown core but also in its economy. Once known mostly for textiles and especially tobacco products manufactured by R.J. Reynolds, more recently its economy has become increasingly known for the nanotechnology, high-tech, and biotech sectors.
Investors here would have enjoyed a five-year growth rate of nearly 23% in rents, while home values simultaneously rose by nearly 37%. With North Carolina a popular state for those relocating from higher-cost states over the past year, home values are expected to rise by 12.6% over the next 12 months.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,365: Typical monthly rent
8.74%: Long-term rental annual yield
22.9%: 5-year rental growth rate
7.8%: 1-year rental growth rate
N/A%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,825: Average monthly revenue per listing
11.68%: Short-term rental annual yield
45%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$187,505: Typical home value index (HVI)
36.9%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
15.0%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
12.6%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#5 Greensboro, North Carolina
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.54%
Located less than 30 miles from Winston-Salem, Greensboro shares many characteristics of the smaller city to the west, including an economy once mostly focused on textiles, tobacco, and furniture. However, its large size and central proximity in the state make it a popular place for businesses including FedEx, Honda Aircraft, Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Wrangler, and Lincoln Financial Group. More recently, city leaders have been focused on expanding its economy to include more nanotech, high-tech, aviation, and transportation/logistics firms.
Investors here would have experienced similar increases in rents (+22.3%) and home values (+37.0%) to nearby Winston-Salem over the past five years, although a rental vacancy rate of 7.6% in the first quarter of 2021 could mean flatter rent growth in the near term. However, owners are still expected to see home value growth of 13.4% over the next year.
Long-term rentals (data as of May '21):
$1,325: Typical monthly rent
8.54%: Long-term rental annual yield
22.3%: 5-year rental growth rate
8.4%: 1-year rental growth rate
7.6%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May '21):
$1,577: Average monthly revenue per listing
10.17%: Short-term rental annual yield
54%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$186,099: Typical home value index (HVI)
37.0%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
13.4%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
13.4%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#6: Rochester, New York
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.32%
Initially one of America's first boomtowns for flour mills due to its favorable location close to rivers and streams rapidly emptying downstream from Lake Ontario, Rochester eventually developed into a manufacturing center and the home to iconic companies including Eastman Kodak, Xerox, Western Union and Bausch & Lomb. Today, the area continues to benefit from its investments in science, technology, and education, and in addition to having one of the country's most vibrant music scenes, Rochester has repeatedly been listed as "one of the best places to raise a family."
Investors in Rochester would have seen an average five-year increase in monthly rents of 19.3% as of May 2021, which should continue to rise given the area's relatively low rental vacancy rate of 5.7%. Home values rose by an even steeper 29.3% over the last five years and are expected to rise by another 17.4% over the next year.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,288: Typical monthly rent
8.32%: Long-term rental annual yield
19.3%: 5-year rental growth rate
9.2%: 1-year rental growth rate
5.7%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$2,001: Average monthly revenue per listing
12.92%: Short-term rental annual yield
43%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$185,803: Typical home value index (HVI)
29.3%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
14.0%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
17.4%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#7: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.24%
Gradually becoming a sleeper hit of the Midwest, Tulsa has been racking up the accolades in recent years as one of America's most livable large cities by Partners for Livable Communities, Forbes, Businessweek, and Relocate America. Once known as "The Oil Capital of the World," today Tulsa's economy has expanded into finance, aviation, telecom, and technology, and residents can choose from two art museums as well as full-time professional opera and ballet companies.
As of May 2021, income property investors in Tulsa could look forward to a five-year gain of 16.4% in long-term rental rates as well as a gain of 24.2% in home values over that same time period. While the rental home vacancy rate of 7.4% indicates a moderate tenant's market, investors offering a good value can also expect an increase of over 13% in home values during the next 12 months.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,178: Typical monthly rent
8.24%: Long-term rental annual yield
16.4%: 5-year rental growth rate
7.7%: 1-year rental growth rate
7.4%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$2,242: Average monthly revenue per listing
15.68%: Short-term rental annual yield
33%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$171,584: Typical home value index (HVI)
24.2%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
11.2%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
13.4%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#8: Toledo, Ohio
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.19%
Located just 60 miles south of Detroit on the shores of Lake Erie, Toledo has the fifth-largest port in the Great Lakes region. The city initially grew quickly due to its location on a major railroad connecting New York City with Chicago. Once dubbed The Glass City as glass manufacturing expanded in the late 1800s, today the city enjoys a unique and growing arts community and an economy based largely on auto assembly, education, and healthcare. More recent gentrification efforts in the downtown area have also allowed it to create a popular entertainment district.
Toledo investors have seen the typical rent rise by almost 16% over the last five years to a still-affordable $996 per month while simultaneously enjoying gains of 34% in home values. However, given a relatively high rental vacancy rate of 12.4% in the first quarter of 2021, new investors should make sure to have a tenant in place before taking the plunge here.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$996: Typical monthly rent
8.19%: Long-term rental annual yield
15.9%: 5-year rental growth rate
7.4%: 1-year rental growth rate
12.4%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,474: Average monthly revenue per listing
12.11%: Short-term rental annual yield
43%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$146,012: Typical home value index (HVI)
34.0%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
13.0%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
10.7%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#9: Detroit, Michigan
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.17%
Never count out The Motor City! Although the greater Detroit area has certainly experienced its economic challenges over the past few decades, new investments and gentrification are giving the region new life, encouraging UNESCO to award the city its first-ever "City of Design" designation. Besides its status as the largest city along the U.S.-Canada border, Detroit is also the second-largest city in the Midwest, remains the headquarters home to Ford, GM, and Chrysler, and is also now a booming area for tourists interested in its music history (both Motown and techno), notable architecture, new entertainment venues, and a revitalized waterfront area.
New interest in the Detroit area has sent typical rents up nearly 19% over the past five years while rising home values rewarded patient investors with an increase of over 36%. Over the next year, look for home values to rise another 15%, although given the long-term rental vacancy of 8.7% during the first quarter of 2021, rent increases may flatten out over the next year.
Long-term rentals (data as of May '21):
$1,450: Typical monthly rent
8.17%: Long-term rental annual yield
18.8%: 5-year rental growth rate
7.5%: 1-year rental growth rate
8.7%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,563: Average monthly revenue per listing
8.81%: Short-term rental annual yield
61%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$212,925: Typical home value index (HVI)
36.4%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
12.8%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
15.1%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
#10: Lakeland, Florida
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 8.16%
Located along the Interstate 4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland is most famous for its collection of lakes, 38 named as well as several smaller lakes, many of which were old phosphate mine pits that eventually filled with water. Today, the area's economy is focused mostly on citrus farming, cattle ranching, and phosphate mining, although more recently tourism, medicine, insurance, transportation, and music have also grown in importance. Lakeland also functions as an important regional transport hub for FedEx and Amazon.
Given its status as the largest city between Tampa and Orlando, investors here have enjoyed strong demand from renters, with long-term rental rates rising by nearly 27% over the last five years. At the same time, home values rose by more than 40% over this same time period and are expected to grow another 18.3% a year from now.
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,529: Typical monthly rent
8.16%: Long-term rental annual yield
26.9%: 5-year rental growth rate
7.9%: 1-year rental growth rate
5.0%: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,966: Average monthly revenue per listing
10.49%: Short-term rental annual yield
47%: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$224,807: Typical home value index (HVI)
40.2%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
13.6%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
18.3%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values
For Comparison Purposes: United States
Annual Long-Term Rental Yield: 7.27%
Long-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
$1,740: Typical monthly rent
7.27%: Long-term rental annual yield
11.8%: 5-year rental growth rate
2.4%: 1-year rental growth rate
N/A: Long-term rental vacancy rate (Q1 2021)
Short-term rentals (data as of May 2021):
N/A: Average monthly revenue per listing
N/A: Short-term rental annual yield
N/A: Short-term rental vacancy rate
Home Values (data as of May 2021):
$287,148: Typical home value index (HVI)
31.9%: 5-year growth rate in HVI
13.2%: 1-year growth rate in HVI
14.9%: 1-year forecasted growth in home values