Single-Family Investors Aren't Taking Over the Market

The residential market has seen a surge in demand over the past year due to the changing preferences of buyers and renters. A desire for increased space drove first-time homebuyers back into the single-family market and renters toward single-family rentals.
As a result, the residential for-sale market has a more diverse mix of buyers. Using data from RealtyTrac, this piece examines the impact of investor purchases on home sales and values.
Single-family homes began to attract investors after the housing bust, when home prices were low and consumer demand was stronger for rentals. Previously, investors were wary of single-family rental strategies because of the need to scale leasing and property management. Small investors buying in their market(s) had an edge versus larger investors due to existing local relationships and/or the ability to monitor their properties. The 2008-09 housing bust allowed larger investors to buy multiple properties, creating scale for these operations.
Over the last decade, investor purchases in the single-family housing market have increased, especially with the recent growth of iBuyers. iBuyers are companies that purchase homes directly from homeowners, often with an all-cash offer. Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) were early entrants into this space, entering a small number of markets in 2017. In 2021, iBuyers expanded into new markets across the country. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) more than doubled its territory, adding 22 new markets, including a few -- like Oklahoma City and St. Louis -- that are not targeted by other players.
Investors, however, still represent a small share of the overall housing market. According to RealtyTrac’s Investor Purchase Report, investor purchases were 15% of all sales in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12% in the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, this equates to nearly 238,000 homes versus total home sales of 2.1 million.
Florida is a hot spot for investor purchases. In the second quarter of 2020, 18,600 homes were investor purchases, and one year later, investors bought 48,500 homes in the second quarter of 2021. Georgia was second for investor purchases in the second quarter of 2021, with 25,700 homes. Texas and California follow as the only other states with 20,000 or more homes sold to investors.
However, Florida ranks sixth among states for their investor share of total home sales, at 19.6%. Five states have investor shares of 20% or more, led by New Hampshire at 23.2%. Sun Belt states dominate the top 15 states by investor share, as shown below. Georgia, which was second by count for second-quarter investor sales, ranks third by share, with 22.9%. Texas and California are in the bottom 25 states by investor share, with 13.8% and 12.1%, respectively.
Single-family housing investors -- including iBuyers -- are often assumed to be increasing sale prices. The expectation is that investors increase housing demand beyond what it would be if only residency buyers were seeking homes and that this increased demand pushes up home prices.
The limited supply of existing homes and elevated construction costs for new homes have certainly increased prices in the pandemic-era housing demand resurgence. Investors, however, may be keeping prices from rising at an even faster pace.
Investors are price-sensitive relative to their required or expected return. For investors buying to rent, purchase price limitations involve an assessment of repair or renovation costs, expected rents, and ongoing maintenance. For investors buying for resale, the purchase price must be low enough to ensure added repair or renovation costs don't erode the expected profit from the resale price. In both cases, investor savings on commissions are a plus for returns.
RealtyTrac lists median home values for investors in 38 states, allowing for an evaluation of investor home values relative to median home values for all sales in these states. At the national level, the median value of all sales was $290,200 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $205,000 for iBuyer purchases. The median investor purchase was valued at 71% of the median for total sales.
A few key takeaways
Among the top 15 states for investor share, median values for investor purchases were not available in Mississippi, Indiana, and Missouri. Therefore, the graph includes the next three states by investor share -- New York (15.5% iBuyer share of sales), South Carolina (15%), and Kentucky (14.9%). Among these states, four show that investor home values are 90% or more of the total value, led by Nevada at 100% and Arizona at 99%.
The states with the most investor purchases are not perfectly aligned with the locations where investor median home values are highest or where investor values are as much or more than the median for all sales. The top two states for investor purchases have investor median values at 69% (Florida) and 92% (Georgia) of their state median values.
There are four states where investor values are higher than total values. Vermont leads this group with an investor median home value of $325,000, 34% higher than the $242,500 median value for total sales. California and Massachusetts rank second and third, with investor values 3% above total values, followed by Washington at 1% above the total.
California, Massachusetts, and Washington are also among the top four locations for investor median home values. However, Washington, D.C., tops that list at $625,000, or 92% of the value for all sales. These four locations are the only areas where the investor median value was $500,000 or higher in the second quarter of 2021. In 28 of the 38 states with data available, investor median home values are less than the $290,200 median for total sales.
With investors comprising 15% of sales for homes valued at a 29% discount to the median for all sales, their ability to put upward pressure on home prices is smaller than you may think.