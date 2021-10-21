Single-Family Investors Aren't Taking Over the Market

The residential market has seen a surge in demand over the past year due to the changing preferences of buyers and renters. A desire for increased space drove first-time homebuyers back into the single-family market and renters toward single-family rentals.

As a result, the residential for-sale market has a more diverse mix of buyers. Using data from RealtyTrac, this piece examines the impact of investor purchases on home sales and values.

Single-family homes began to attract investors after the housing bust, when home prices were low and consumer demand was stronger for rentals. Previously, investors were wary of single-family rental strategies because of the need to scale leasing and property management. Small investors buying in their market(s) had an edge versus larger investors due to existing local relationships and/or the ability to monitor their properties. The 2008-09 housing bust allowed larger investors to buy multiple properties, creating scale for these operations.

Over the last decade, investor purchases in the single-family housing market have increased, especially with the recent growth of iBuyers. iBuyers are companies that purchase homes directly from homeowners, often with an all-cash offer. Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) were early entrants into this space, entering a small number of markets in 2017. In 2021, iBuyers expanded into new markets across the country. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) more than doubled its territory, adding 22 new markets, including a few -- like Oklahoma City and St. Louis -- that are not targeted by other players.

Investors, however, still represent a small share of the overall housing market. According to RealtyTrac’s Investor Purchase Report, investor purchases were 15% of all sales in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12% in the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, this equates to nearly 238,000 homes versus total home sales of 2.1 million.

Florida is a hot spot for investor purchases. In the second quarter of 2020, 18,600 homes were investor purchases, and one year later, investors bought 48,500 homes in the second quarter of 2021. Georgia was second for investor purchases in the second quarter of 2021, with 25,700 homes. Texas and California follow as the only other states with 20,000 or more homes sold to investors.

However, Florida ranks sixth among states for their investor share of total home sales, at 19.6%. Five states have investor shares of 20% or more, led by New Hampshire at 23.2%. Sun Belt states dominate the top 15 states by investor share, as shown below. Georgia, which was second by count for second-quarter investor sales, ranks third by share, with 22.9%. Texas and California are in the bottom 25 states by investor share, with 13.8% and 12.1%, respectively.