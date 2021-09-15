RealtyMogul Survey Taps Into Investor Sentiment: Here’s What They Said

The RealtyMogul online marketplace connects real estate companies to capital from individual real estate investors, and its been a busy place.
The Los Angeles-based company says it has had more than 200,000 members since inception who have invested more than $700million in more than $3.5 billion in posted deals for private placement and RealtyMogul-operated real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Valuable insight on market sentiment can be captured from such an active group of crowdfunding investors who are plunking money down directly into deals rather than passively (and often profitably, of course) through REITs and other real estate stocks.
And that’s what can be gleaned from the 2021 RealtyMogul Investor Survey, a set of 16 questions that got results from about 900 respondents on topics that CEO Jilliene Helman said were intended to determine how its member community felt about the market.
Bullish sentiments 'are very much being borne out' this year
The survey was done in the first quarter and Helman said, "Their bullish sentiments on the real estate sector and their pulse on the market are very much being borne out this year."
She added, "More than three quarters of the Members mentioned that they planned to invest more in real estate in 2021, and we’re seeing much more activity on the Platform."
She pointed to an example, Haven at Charlotte in Nashville, Tennessee, that was also recommended by Millionacres and was fully subscribed for a record $17 million in less than three days on the platform.
"Members also anticipated rising house prices, are on board with the trends towards sustainability, and are most interested in markets where populations are growing," Helman said.
Check out the full survey results here. Below are some highlights.
Multifamily and SFR lead in investor interest. Retail, office, hotels … not so much.
RealtyMogul said its membership has ownership stakes in more than 18,000 multifamily units and a range of other commercial real estate types through the platform. Their predilection for rental properties shows in the survey results.
Asked to rank sectors by the strongest opportunity presented on a scale of 1-10, multifamily scored 6.82, followed at 6.05 by the single-family rentals (SFR) niche, itself a magnet for serious institutional investor money this year, including some prominent REITs.
Bringing up the rear were retail real estate at 3.29, office at 3.47, and hotels/hospitality at 3.81.
RealtyMogul investors give some geography lessons
Geography also got the going-over in this assay of members. Asked which of the following do they believe offers the strongest buying opportunities, 44% chose coastal states and 56% gave the nod to the nation’s interior.
Suburban areas also were sharply favored for buying opportunities, at 64%, followed by urban at 29%, and rural at 7%. But on the question of whether "dense metropolitan centers" are in a long-term decline, the vote was much more even: 441 respondents said yes, 444 said no.
Then, given our five most populous states to rank from one to five in order of the strongest buying opportunities, Texas ruled that roost with a score of 4.05, followed in order by Florida (3.77), Pennsylvania (2.74), California (2.25), and New York (2.22).
The survey also asked the respondents to rank eight major markets by 2021 buying opportunities. On a scale of one to eight Dallas edged out Phoenix with a score of 6.14 to 6.05. Bringing up the rear were New York City and San Francisco at 3.20 and 3.02, respectively.
On matters of the environment, affordable housing, and politics
The survey also covered some social and political issues. For instance, 45% of the respondents said they would be willing to accept a lower return on their investment if it preserved affordable housing. Very similarly, 46% said they would do the same for a positive environmental impact, although 70% said the inclusion of sustainable technology upgrades would make them more willing to invest in a project.
As for electoral politics, 55% of the respondents thought President Donald Trump would have been better for real estate investment than President Joe Biden, and 61% preferred the prospects in red states over blue states.
The Millionacres bottom line
This survey was not a scientific poll, but it’s illustrative. The nearly 925 respondents who chose to take the time to participate are presumably active investors whose decisions about where to put their money are reflected in the results. Their thinking can help inform yours.
This survey is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as a recommendation, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This article has been drafted by Millionacres and although Realty Mogul, Co. and its subsidiaries (“RealtyMogul”) provided the survey results, they make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of such information. Investment opportunities on the RealtyMogul Platform are speculative and involve substantial risk. You should not invest unless you can sustain the risk of loss of capital, including the risk of total loss of capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. For additional information on risks and disclosures visit https://www.realtymogul.com/investment-disclosure.