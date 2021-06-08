End of Eviction Moratoriums Has an Uneven Impact on Renters

The expiration dates for these local government moratoriums are only part of the story. Many of these state and local moratoriums are unwinding with particular attention to move renters still in need of assistance onto other programs. For example:

Connecticut allowed its moratorium to expire on June 30 but expanded the time for tenants to appeal from three to 30 days and requires landlords to file for federal relief funds through the state before evicting a tenant for non-payment of rent.

allowed its moratorium to expire on June 30 but expanded the time for tenants to appeal from three to 30 days and requires landlords to file for federal relief funds through the state before evicting a tenant for non-payment of rent. Minnesota ended their moratorium in June with new legislation that protects tenants from evictions through June 1, 2022, due to non-payment of rent if they are waiting for rental assistance funds.

ended their moratorium in June with new legislation that protects tenants from evictions through June 1, 2022, due to non-payment of rent if they are waiting for rental assistance funds. Oregon passed legislation on June 22 that takes effect on July 1, after the state moratorium expires, to provide a 60-day eviction delay for tenants seeking rental assistance. The delay is intended to allow funds to be distributed to those in need and remains in place through March 1, 2022.

Without state-level eviction moratoriums, some counties and municipalities enacted their own renter protections. The city of St. Louis allowed their moratorium to expire on May 3, while the county extended theirs through June 30 to allow time for rental assistance payments from a $30 million county program to begin.

Texas and several cities enacted ordinances to provide tenants with an extended “grace period” to catch-up on or restructure rent payments before they may be evicted. The statewide 60-day grace period is in effect until July 27. But only Austin and its county – Travis County – enacted prohibitions on notices of eviction. At the end of April, these policies were extended through August 1 in Travis County and August 31 in Austin, but as of June 1, eviction filings were allowed to begin in some cases. For example, Travis County renters owing five months or more of back rent that have also exhausted their access to rental assistance programs can be served an eviction notice.

Alternatively, some local governments go beyond their state moratoriums to protect renters. California is the prime example of this where the City of Los Angeles has an ordinance preventing renters from being evicted until August 1, 2022, due to COVID-related unpaid rent. Washington state has an eviction moratorium in place for COVID-related unpaid rent, while Seattle and a few smaller cities, such as Kirkland and Kenmore, do not allow evictions for any reason through the end of September.