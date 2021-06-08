End of Eviction Moratoriums Has an Uneven Impact on Renters

The CDC’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expired on July 31 and has been reinstated in a limited capacity until October 3.
Per the Census Household Pulse Survey, 3.6 million renter households reported in July that they anticipate having to leave their home due to eviction within the next two months. This represents 49% of renters surveyed between June 23 and July 5 2021.
Rental housing insecurity is not evenly distributed across states and metro areas, however. Other factors at play include state-level moratoriums and renter resources that strengthen renters’ ability to manage rent in some locations better than others. This piece explores the uneven impacts of the expiring CDC eviction moratorium.
Eviction moratoriums
The new CDC Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions provides the same protections for renters until October 3, but only in areas of the country struggling with elevated COVID-19 transmission. Renters are protected from eviction only due to rent payments and only based upon disruption to income or excessive medical expenses during the pandemic. As of the signing date on August 3, 80% of U.S. counties are covered by the moratorium. Qualifying tenants will still owe past-due rent payments and can still be charged fees for late payments. Thus, those served notice during the moratorium lapse or after October 3 will owe back rent and the current month’s rent without eviction protections for non-payment.
At the state and local level, other measures are in place to protect renters that vary across the country. The table below lists states that enacted eviction moratoriums as well as actions by counties or cities without state-level protection. This list only includes areas with moratoriums still in place during 2021.
Figure 1: 2021 State and Local Eviction Moratoriums
The expiration dates for these local government moratoriums are only part of the story. Many of these state and local moratoriums are unwinding with particular attention to move renters still in need of assistance onto other programs. For example:
- Connecticut allowed its moratorium to expire on June 30 but expanded the time for tenants to appeal from three to 30 days and requires landlords to file for federal relief funds through the state before evicting a tenant for non-payment of rent.
- Minnesota ended their moratorium in June with new legislation that protects tenants from evictions through June 1, 2022, due to non-payment of rent if they are waiting for rental assistance funds.
- Oregon passed legislation on June 22 that takes effect on July 1, after the state moratorium expires, to provide a 60-day eviction delay for tenants seeking rental assistance. The delay is intended to allow funds to be distributed to those in need and remains in place through March 1, 2022.
Without state-level eviction moratoriums, some counties and municipalities enacted their own renter protections. The city of St. Louis allowed their moratorium to expire on May 3, while the county extended theirs through June 30 to allow time for rental assistance payments from a $30 million county program to begin.
Texas and several cities enacted ordinances to provide tenants with an extended “grace period” to catch-up on or restructure rent payments before they may be evicted. The statewide 60-day grace period is in effect until July 27. But only Austin and its county – Travis County – enacted prohibitions on notices of eviction. At the end of April, these policies were extended through August 1 in Travis County and August 31 in Austin, but as of June 1, eviction filings were allowed to begin in some cases. For example, Travis County renters owing five months or more of back rent that have also exhausted their access to rental assistance programs can be served an eviction notice.
Alternatively, some local governments go beyond their state moratoriums to protect renters. California is the prime example of this where the City of Los Angeles has an ordinance preventing renters from being evicted until August 1, 2022, due to COVID-related unpaid rent. Washington state has an eviction moratorium in place for COVID-related unpaid rent, while Seattle and a few smaller cities, such as Kirkland and Kenmore, do not allow evictions for any reason through the end of September.
Impact on renters
Several factors will determine how renters are affected by the end of the CDC eviction moratorium. The state and local renter protections play a role as do fiscal policy measures to enhance and extend unemployment insurance (UI), pandemic relief payments, and strengthening job growth.
Like the variance in renter protections across the country, about half the states ended federal UI benefits early. There is a mix of policies among these states from only ending enhanced payments to those currently on UI to ending all federal assistance, including all funds for contract workers and the long-term unemployed. This creates uneven impacts as renters in states dropping federal UI will have less support to avoid eviction than renters receiving these benefits through the summer.
The job market is uniformly positive with annual growth in payrolls and falling unemployment rates in every state through midyear 2020. Between April 2020 and June 2021, the nation has added 15.6 million jobs and, although employment is 6.8 million below its February 2020 peak, this is an incredible improvement. The unemployment rate has shown similar improvement falling from a pandemic high of 14.8% in April 2020 to 5.9% in June 2021.
These competing positives and negatives plus variance by state paint an uneven picture of renter housing security post-moratorium. The U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey provides near real-time data on housing security with questions for renters about missed payments, ability to pay, and expectations for eviction. For the likelihood of eviction, renters are asked how likely (very – somewhat – not very – not at all) they are to face eviction from their home within the next two months.
Figure 2: Percent of Renters Likely to Face Eviction Through the Next Two Month by State
In Figure 2, the percent of renters responding that they are very or somewhat likely to be evicted is shown by state. This is the latest data (Week 33) which reflects responses for June 23 through July 5. Thus, these responses are from renters expecting eviction by the first week of September. This is a critical period to examine because, at the time of the survey, the CDC eviction moratorium was expected to expire on July 31. The new moratorium is in place for much of the country but is still set to expire in October.
The range for renter housing insecurity is massive – from 6% in Montana to 79% in Mississippi and Massachusetts. States with 50% or more vulnerable renters are a mix of those without state and local protections (Oklahoma), early cut-off of federal UI (Texas), and limited affordability (California). States with low renter vulnerability are a mix of locations with strong renter protections (New York), a rapid push to distribute rental assistance (Minnesota), and more affordable housing (Indiana).
Zooming in to the 15 major metro areas available in the Pulse Survey data provides more insight into renter housing security. Two-thirds of these major metro areas show at least 50% of renters vulnerable to eviction over the next two months. Detroit shows the most renter housing insecurity at 79%, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Philadelphia with over 60% of housing insecure renters. The New York metro area reported the lowest share of renters anticipating eviction with more local protections in place.
Figure 3: Percent of Renters Likely to Face Eviction through the Next Two Months by Metro
Key takeaway for landlords
Landlords will be best positioned when working with impacted tenants as much as possible. The state and local variation in renter housing security is instructive on this point because survey responses reflect renter expectations and, where support is available and/or increasing, renters feel more secure about staying in their homes. This may be surprising to learn after reviewing the stark survey data on housing insecurity, but rental assistance is available in every state.
The expiration of the CDC moratorium may create a spike in court actions for evictions that lengthen the process, especially in states and areas without mandated grace periods. Where grace periods, mediation, and other types of process delays are mandated, landlords will also face an extended eviction process. Thus, before evicting a tenant that has struggled during the pandemic, it is preferable to offer resources first. Approaching impacted tenants with information on rental assistance programs and/or working with them to structure a payment plan can pay off by keeping renters housed with the ability to make rent. Building goodwill in the community is also good business practice for landlords – especially for small rental operations.
State governments have largely been proactive in sharing information on rental assistance programs through their websites and should be the first stop to provide options to tenants in need. For a composite listing of the hundreds of Treasury-funded Emergency Rental Assistance programs, the National Low Income Housing Coalition has a dashboard searchable by state, territory, tribe, or locality.