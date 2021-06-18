What Is IDX, and How Can Investors Use It?

When I'm asked, "What is IDX?" I get an odd glimmer in my eye. For me, it's a mix of memories of the past and technology that I know will be useful well into the future. Let me tell you a little bit about what life was like the day IDX came to my office.

The year is 2002, and tech-savvy Realtors are running around my broker's office "beaming" their business cards to each other with the newest in handheld computer technology: the Palm Pilot. Plenty of other real estate agents are still looking up listing information in thick books while talking to clients on their brick-sized Motorola mobile phones. Easy listening is playing on the overhead speakers, and not one of us understands just how much one small technology is about to change how we generate leads.

That was the day we were told about an emerging technology called Internet Data Exchange (IDX). Although agents already had access to computerized listings through specialized software provided by our multi-list service (MLS), if we wanted to have listings on our individual websites, we had to create and maintain our own databases (which was a lot of work for agents who churned listings). So, being able to suddenly show website visitors absolutely everything in the MLS through our own sites was kind of a big deal.

Of course, that was then, in a long-ago time before social media (even before Tom gifted us MySpace). Today, we all have access to so much information that it's remarkable we even bother getting excited about anything anymore. But, to me, IDX is still a really awesome tool that can help make you the hero of your potential client's or tenant's real estate story.

What is IDX?

First and foremost, it's important to understand what IDX actually is -- and what it isn't. IDX is a means of providing MLS-level data to your website visitors. It's not a tool you can do a lot with outside of that, but you'd be surprised just how much that one seemingly small thing can do to boost your reputation with the people who are most likely to become clients or tenants.

Sure, websites like Trulia, Zillow, and Redfin provide information to their visitors, but what they're giving is more likely to be taken from public databases and generated from best guesses rather than having any ties to the actual depth of information that's contained within the MLS.

For example, Trulia may show listings it believes to be active, but because it's not linked to the MLS directly, those best guesses often turn out to be properties that are now under contract, leased, or sold. When the market is moving fast, Trulia's best guesses are often far too slow to keep up with the pace of real estate.

So, rather than directing clients to potentially outdated information on these aggregator sites, an IDX feed on your own site allows you to provide an up-to-date look at the MLS's database. Although it lacks the complete listing information an agent would get, as many line items on an IDX listing are not publicly available, listings in your IDX data feed are updated as the listings in your MLS's database are, making it the best source of news possible for real estate shoppers.

Who can take advantage of IDX?

IDX access will vary, depending on the IDX policy of your local MLS. Many, if not most, will require users to be members of the MLS in question (which may, in turn, require you to be a member of the local Board of Realtors). The whole point is information interconnectivity, so if you're not listing your properties on the MLS system, you really aren't participating in the data ecosystem. In other words, you have to have listings that you're willing to share on IDX in order to access participants' listings.

Does this mean investors can't use IDX? Of course not. If an investor is a member of the local MLS and allows their listings to be displayed by other participants in IDX, they're free to take advantage of IDX for their own marketing purposes. Most multi-list systems display the contact information of the listing entity for each property, making it a great way to extend your reach across the websites of other agents who are also participating in IDX.

How to add IDX listings to your website

When IDX was first available in 2002, it often took very specialized programming and programmers to help get an IDX website up and running. Today, however, many different solutions exist. Programmers are still an option, but the technology has progressed quite far, making an IDX connection a simple (and inexpensive) custom addition to your website. If you're running a WordPress website, it can be even easier. Choosing an IDX plug-in can help you connect to your local MLS's IDX listings in a snap.

If your multiple listing service has a publicly accessible site that displays the listings of IDX participants, you may have the option to choose to frame that site instead of having to create or rely upon a from-scratch interface for the IDX listings on your own website. Doing it this way allows your users to view an interface that they're already familiar with and can cut down on the work involved in creating your IDX website.

IDX as a marketing tool

Ultimately, IDX is a marketing tool -- don't be fooled. It doesn't matter if you're a Realtor, broker, or an investor who is also a member of your local MLS -- IDX helps you become a single source of truth when it comes to your real estate market.

Instead of someone landing on your real estate website, looking at the limited real estate listings you have available (because none of us are superhuman and we can only work on so many properties for sale or rent), and then going on their merry way to the next guy's website, you can hold their attention. If you're a licensed real estate professional, it still pays for these random visitors to call you about any and all properties available through the MLS, after all.

Keep in mind that listings available through IDX will generally have contact information for the listing agent or brokerage, but your information is on the listings you have available to IDX users as well. But don't fear: If you ensure your website contact information is very large and visible, you'll have little trouble subtly indicating exactly who these visitors should be contacting with their questions or to see the property.

And don't be shy: When it comes to lead generation and marketing, you have to ask for the sale!

The Millionacres bottom line

Investors looking to take advantage of IDX can absolutely do so if they are members of their local multi-list system, but it will be far more worthwhile if you do so as a licensed real estate agent or real estate broker who is actively selling or leasing real estate. Because IDX shows your properties and corresponding listing data, as well as those of other licensees, the highest and best use of it is to generate leads from potential buyers and tenants. If you wish to only sell or lease your own properties, jumping through the hoops required to be part of IDX may simply be a lot more work than it's worth.

If you're not already a member of your local multi-list, there are additional (and often impressive) fees to join up, if yours will allow it at all. An alternative solution would be to partner with a local real estate agent who deals in the kind of property you have for sale or lease, since they're already a member of the MLS, with access to IDX by default. They'll get a fee for selling or leasing your investment property, but you'll save a lot of money on fees related to the multi-list and IDX system.

Besides, it never hurts to have a good real estate agent on your team when it comes time to invest in more real estate -- they see new properties the moment they appear in the MLS database, giving you a huge speed advantage over investors going it alone.