5 Best Real Estate Investor Websites

We live in an information age, with access to more high-quality content and information than ever before. Rather than having to learn how to invest in real estate the hard way, incredible real estate investor websites like Millionacres, among others, allow you to learn from the experience, knowledge, and expertise of successful investors.

Below are the top five real estate investor websites for both new and established investors that will help you stay up-to-date, learn new investment strategies, and ultimately up your real estate investing game.

Millionacres

While we may be a bit biased having Millionacres at the top of this list, it's for good reason. Millionacres has grown into a massive, reliable resource for all things real estate. Readers can enjoy educational articles, how-tos, and market insights on nearly every facet of real estate investing, including local market data, real estate investment trusts (REITs), crowdfunding, wholesaling, flipping houses, REO investing, commercial real estate, and more. Website content on Millionacres is completely free, and with thousands of articles, there is no shortage of content to learn from.

CBRE

If you plan to invest in commercial real estate, CBRE's (NYSE: CBRE) website is an invaluable resource. This commercial real estate investment firm and data provider gives monthly and quarterly insights into each sector of the commercial market, including retail, multifamily, office, industrial, hotel, and more. The company's trends and rent trackers can be extremely helpful in identifying changing consumer preferences and gauging future real estate trends.

Bigger Pockets

Bigger Pockets is one of the most popular investor websites today, catering to both new and experienced real estate professionals. The website, which offers content in the form of articles, user-submitted blogs, and podcasts, also allows its users to network and market through its forums and marketplace and covers everything from note investing, house flipping, lead generation, and more.

Landlordology

If you currently own or aspire to own rental real estate, Landlordology is a super helpful real estate website that dives deep into the ins and outs of being a residential landlord. Users can access landlord-tenant laws by state and read helpful articles that can help improve cash flow from your rental properties, as well as get tips for marketing your rental property, managing the property, screening tenants, and more.

REtipster

REtipster is a blog by Seth Williams, an active real estate investor who has grown his business and blog to massive heights over the past several years. The blog offers helpful articles, blog posts, and podcasts about various active real estate investment strategies, including buying tax deeds at auction, house flipping, wholesaling, flipping land, and more, making it a great resource for those new to real estate investing who want to take an active approach to buying real estate.

The Millionacres bottom line

The websites above are focused on providing real estate investors with important information, helpful content, and useful tips to improve how you invest and broaden what you invest in. There are dozens of other real estate websites out there that offer different services that help simplify or improve the investment process by automating things like marketing campaigns, investor website design, or finding motivated seller leads. If you're looking for specific resources, such as the best commercial real estate apps, property management software, or real estate blogs, explore the additional resources we have here at Millionacres as they relate to your investment focus.