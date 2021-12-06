You Thought Lumber Was Bad? Paint's Making Home Renovation Even More Expensive

By now, we’ve all heard about the astronomical lumber prices plaguing the market. Steel and PVC shortages are also a problem. Unfortunately, the hits just keep coming, and now, paint’s on the list of increasingly costly materials the real estate world has to deal with.

So if you’re looking to flip a home, remodel one, or even just turn over a rental to a new tenant, get ready: You’re about to pay a whole lot more for it.

Paint prices going up?

It’s true: According to Sherwin Williams, the raw materials used to create most paints are on the rise, and as a result, the company will increase prices on all its American paint products by 7% starting August 1.

To give you an idea of what that looks like: Two gallons of paint covers about 800 square feet -- or an average-sized apartment. Say those gallons cost $330 now. By August? They’ll clock in at about $353. It doesn’t sound like much on its face, but if you’ve got multiple rooms or dozens of properties, that $23 difference is going to add up quite fast.

According to John Morikis, chairman and CEO of Sherwin Williams, a lot of the materials shortage has to do with the freezes down in Texas, which interrupted the supply chain and ruined many stored materials. He said in a recent earnings call: