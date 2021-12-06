You Thought Lumber Was Bad? Paint's Making Home Renovation Even More Expensive

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
By now, we’ve all heard about the astronomical lumber prices plaguing the market. Steel and PVC shortages are also a problem. Unfortunately, the hits just keep coming, and now, paint’s on the list of increasingly costly materials the real estate world has to deal with.
So if you’re looking to flip a home, remodel one, or even just turn over a rental to a new tenant, get ready: You’re about to pay a whole lot more for it.
Paint prices going up?
It’s true: According to Sherwin Williams, the raw materials used to create most paints are on the rise, and as a result, the company will increase prices on all its American paint products by 7% starting August 1.
To give you an idea of what that looks like: Two gallons of paint covers about 800 square feet -- or an average-sized apartment. Say those gallons cost $330 now. By August? They’ll clock in at about $353. It doesn’t sound like much on its face, but if you’ve got multiple rooms or dozens of properties, that $23 difference is going to add up quite fast.
According to John Morikis, chairman and CEO of Sherwin Williams, a lot of the materials shortage has to do with the freezes down in Texas, which interrupted the supply chain and ruined many stored materials. He said in a recent earnings call:
In an already challenged supply chain due to COVID-19, the February natural disaster in Texas further impacted the complex petrochemical network, causing significant disruptions. These production disruptions, coupled with surging architectural and industrial demand, that pressured supply and rapidly drove commodity prices upwards. Recovery has been significant in recent weeks and is improving, but it's still far from complete.
What can you do?
Obviously, if you rent out properties, flip homes, or do anything else in the real estate sector, you probably need paint at some point -- and quite a bit of it.
If you want to avoid those price hikes (and you can bet it’s not just Sherwin Williams that's going to start instituting them), you have a few choices:
- Stock up now: Sherwin Williams is giving you a couple months’ notice about these price hikes, so if you know you have a flip, renovations, or some tenant turnover in the near future, stock up on your needed colors now. Buy in bulk, and store them in a cool place until paint prices have time to recover.
- Opt for nonpaint alternatives: Wallpaper has made quite the comeback in recent years, so that’s an option if you’re not looking to pay sky-high prices for paint. You can also do chalkboard walls, built-in cabinetry, tiles, curtains, tapestries, bricks, and even living walls made of plants. Pallet walls are also pretty on-trend right now, but again, lumber prices aren’t ideal. (For exterior areas, think about siding, shutters, and other nonpaint options that can freshen up your home’s look.)
- Keep the projects to a minimum: Until paint prices have time to level off, keep your projects to a minimum. Forget the full-on renovations or color changes, and commit only to minor touch-ups and accent walls as needed.
The Millionacres bottom line
Whatever you decide, you’ve got a little time. Just make sure you have a plan before that August 1 date rolls around and paints -- even your most basic, eggshell whites -- become significantly more expensive to come by.
