(Yard) Signs of the Times: Sometimes a Lie, Sometimes Just Sayin'

People put signs in their yards for all kinds of reasons, and one of the main reasons people cite for placing placards among the plants is, in fact, to throw sand in the eyes of potential intruders, not shade at those on the other side of the political aisle.

A blog from home and personal security site SafeHome.org says that two in five Americans admit to using things like home security and "beware of dog" signs to announce protections that aren't actually in place.

Based on a survey of 1,008 American adults, the blogged report also found that "71% choose to display opinionated signs as a form of self-expression, while only 31% do so in an effort to persuade others."

And, the report says, "A sign displayed outside your home sends a message to the world, but how others perceive this message depends on the eye of the beholder." And if that beholder is a potential buyer, it might be wise to think about affecting curb appeal in ways that have nothing to do with the attractive landscaping.

What those eyes behold might not be what you mean

Some of the things the report found was that millennials were the most likely to display political and opinion signs, while Gen X posted the most security and privacy signs.

The report also found that while about one in three respondents use signs to try to persuade others -- and that people who self-identify as conservative were more likely to do so than those who say they're liberal or moderate -- only 17% display them to "ward off people with opposing opinions," SafeHome.org says.

But then, again, here's the "eye of the beholder" thing. Warding off people -- like potential new neighbors -- may well not be the intent, but the report also found that half the respondents said they feel safer when they see signs that advocate for acceptance.

This report gets specific about some movements that speak to inclusion -- especially among younger Americans -- and about whose presidential campaign signs made people feel less safe in general, and whose signs stuck around longest after the election was over.

We don't want to poke a stick in anyone's eye; just share this with you as something to think about before you stick that sign in the yard. Here's a link to the report again, if you want to see more details.

The Millionacres bottom line

The blog concludes: