Where 6-Figure Salaries Are Growing Fastest: Why It Matters to RE Investors

So, where are six-figure salaries growing fastest? It's not in Silicon Valley or anywhere near Boston Harbor. But it is on the Cumberland River.

That would be Nashville, Tennessee, according to an analysis of the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data conducted by the Stessa real estate ownership platform and reported in a blog titled "U.S. Cities With the Largest Growth in High-Paying Jobs."

The report divides the country’s labor markets into three groups based on size and, in the large metro category, found that Music City had recorded a 270.9% gain in six-figure jobs from 2015 through 2020, and those jobs accounted for 53,820, or 5.6%, of the total jobs in the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin metropolitan statistical area.

The rest of the top five MSAs with the percentage change and percentage of total employment of six-figure jobs are, in descending order, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (217.1%, 8.6%), Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise (216.1%, 4.8%), New Orleans-Metairie (204.8%, 6.5%), and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California (181.3%, 6.3%).

Some smaller markets see even faster growth

The numbers are even higher among the mid-size and small metros, which are led respectively by Lansing-East Lansing, Michigan, at 326.5% and 7.0% respectively, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at 520.0% and 2.0%.

That data in smaller markets, of course, is much more influenced by a fewer number of big employers moving in and raising local wages, but there was enough of that activity that well-established tech-heavy MSAs like Austin-Red Rock in Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina, were still near the top of the list, in this case, adding 101.1% and 109.2% more six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020, good for 15th and ninth, respectively, on that list.

Nationally, those hikes are taking place in an era of wage acceleration at that end of the earning spectrum. The Stessa blog says that only 0.7% of American workers were in jobs that typically paid more than $100,000 per year. That rose to 3.8% in 2015 and then more than doubled to 7.9% in 2020.

The Millionacres bottom line

The Stessa researchers did a nice job of putting together lists that include about 500 U.S. markets of all sizes, and it’s an interesting rabbit hole to dive into while considering real estate investments.

The growth of these jobs has occurred along with soaring home prices in Nashville -- where Zillow says the typical home value is now $368,567, up 18% over the past year. But compared with San Jose, California, ($1.3 million) and Austin ($601,313), that’s still a relative bargain.

The ability for so many high-paying jobs to be done remotely is no doubt influencing a lot of this growth, and "at the local level, low costs also can be a major draw for companies looking to grow or expand, along with access to a strong labor supply or top universities," the Stessa blog observed.

That makes these markets with a growing number of six-figure jobs a good place to look for properties to buy and sell quickly, to rent for a pretty penny, or just to land a good bargain and sit a spell.