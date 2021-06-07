U.S. Housing Market Needs Nearly 7 Million More Units to Meet Buyer Demand

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
It's pretty clear that there's a shortage of housing in our country. But just how bad is the problem?
According to a new report from the National Association of Realtors, the U.S. would need a whopping 6.8 million housing units to meet demand fully. It sounds wild, but when you take into account the underproduction of new homes, rising household formation, and recent losses in housing stock, the shortage is pretty daunting.
Let's dig into the data -- as well as what it means for investors.
The magnitude of the housing shortage
There are a few issues at work in today's housing shortage. First, there's what the report called a "chronic underproduction of housing units."
According to the data, housing stock grew by 1.7% annually from 1968 to 2000. After that, housing production slowed considerably, with the stock rising just 0.7% to 1% every year. All in all, construction has fallen 5.5 million units short since 2001.
The report reads:
This gap placed severe strain on the single-family housing market and created a variety of issues, including an acute lack of inventory of homes available for sale, which in turn contributed to a rapid decline in single-family housing affordability and limited access to homeownership. While this underproduction of single-family housing contributed to numerous major challenges in the for-sale housing market, these issues were compounded by the fact that new multifamily construction also did not keep pace with historical trends, creating a growing housing supply shortage and exacerbating the affordability crisis across the United States.
The rising household formation also compounded the issue. According to NAR's report, household formation exceeded housing production by 3.2 million units in just the last decade. When you throw in lost-housing stock (HUD data shows 2.6 million units were lost between 2009 and 2017), you get a vast shortage of homes that's pretty hard to come back from.
Of course, some areas have it worse than others. The South has been better with construction completions in the last decade, but other regions -- particularly the Northeast and Midwest -- have fallen woefully behind.
New York has an underbuilding gap of nearly 150,000, while San Francisco's is over 113,000. It's not just big cities, though. Smaller markets like Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Modesto, California, have major shortages, too.
As the report puts it, "From coast to coast, border to border, in cities large and small, in urban communities and in suburbs, it is clear that the United States has fundamentally underbuilt housing, a fact that has led to ever-increasing affordability challenges and financial instability for millions of households."
The road ahead
Clearly, construction needs to pick up the pace if it's going to close the gap. To address the issue, the report shows that over 2 million housing units would need to be added per year -- a jump of about 60% compared to the current speed of production.
While construction has picked up steam in recent months, it's nowhere near this lofty mark.
"Even if building were to continue at the current pace -- the most rapid pace in more than a decade -- it would still take more than 20 years to close the 5.5-million-unit housing gap."
The moral of the story? Investors can expect a supply-strapped market for the long haul. As long as demand remains strong, that will mean continued growth for home prices, high levels of bidding wars, and stiff competition -- at least for those looking to invest in new properties.
For investors with properties already in tow, the news is better. While the shortage persists, equity levels should remain high (and continue to grow), meaning solid profits and a strong ROI once you're ready to sell.
The bottom line
The housing supply is short -- and the problem might just be worse than we all expected. Until construction picks up steam or demand dwindles, investors can expect a strapped market and rising home values for the foreseeable future.
